Tin tức, Đọc báo Online, Tin tức trong ngày 24h - VietNamNet
Tin tức | 2Sao | Tintuconline | Infonet | ICTNews | Multimedia | Tuyển dụng
19/08/2020 23:39:03 (GMT +7)
Go
 
BUSINESS
 
 
Face Book
Twitter
Bình luận
Tin nóng
 

Ministry scraps single power price proposal

19/08/2020    22:34 GMT+7

The Ministry of Industry and Trade (MoIT) has decided to cancel plans for a single price model to calculate power tariffs after receiving feedback from relevant ministries and experts.  

Ministry scraps single power price proposal

Minister of Industry and Trade Tran Tuan Anh chaired the meeting on power tariff. The ministry decided to remove the single price model to calculate power tariff. — Photo courtesy of the ministry

Nguyen Anh Tuan, director of MoIT’s Electricity Regulatory Authority of Viet Nam told a conference on Tuesday that a single price calculation, in addition to the current six-tiered pricing mechanism, would offer more options for customers. However, it would not encourage electricity-saving, which is a major policy of the Government.

The ministry is collecting opinions on a new calculation for power prices and will submit it to the Government for approval in August.

Under the proposed new rules, households would have been able to choose either a common price or the current tiered pricing mechanism. The single price would have been 145-155 per cent higher than the average power retail price or VNĐ2,703 to VNĐ2,890 per kWh.

However, the current six tiers would have been reduced to five to ensure households with a power consumption of less than 700 kWh (98.2 per cent of the total) would not face increased power bills.

Hoang Tien Dung, director of MoIT’s Electricity and Renewable Energy Authority (EREA), also agreed to remove the single price plan.

He calculated that only 2 per cent of households consuming electricity could choose the mechanism as the more power people use, the more benefits they will get. However, households who use a lot of electricity are usually high-income, which would discourage electricity saving.

According to the ministry, with the single price plan, about 18.7 million customers using electricity less than 200 kWh, accounting for approximately 75 per cent of the total number of customers, would have to pay an extra VNĐ19,000 - 39,000.

The one price scheme had not been received consensus from economists and energy experts. Many experts believed the basis for the ministry to offer the tariff at the rate of 145-155 per cent of the average retail price was unclear. In addition, only households with high electricity usage of more than 700 kWh would benefit when choosing the one price option.

“The Ministry of Industry and Trade proactively researched and proposed a single price plan for power tariffs to try to meet the objectives of openness, transparency, easy calculation and reliability. However, after considering, calculating and receiving comments, this plan was not really suitable. There was no feasible implementation condition in the future,” said Minister Tran Tuan Anh.

 

Anh said the single price mechanism would violate the principles of building electricity retail tariffs to ensure energy saving.

This option could be implemented, but it requires additional tools to support the poor.

“The one price electricity mechanism is meaningful if it does not have a strong impact on the vulnerable and the poor people in society. Therefore, if implementing the option, it would be very complicated," he said.

The minister said with the current situation, there is no plan better than the current tiered pricing mechanism. But each price tier should be studied to ensure efficiency and the benefits of the State, enterprises and people.

He asked the ERAV to re-verify the calculated figures of the step pricing mechanism.

After withdrawing the one electricity price option, the ministry will continue to collect comments on the five-tiered pricing mechanism to submit to the Prime Minister for consideration in the third quarter.

The tiered pricing model sets the tier 1 price at 90 per cent of the average price per unit, which is VNĐ1,864.44 ($0.08) for 1 kWh, tier 2 at 108 per cent, tier 3 at 141 per cent, tier 4 at 160 per cent and tier 5 at 274 per cent.

Previously, electricity prices stirred public opinion when in hot and sunny months, electricity bills of many households soared and many say the six-tier power tariff is considered to be inappropriate and customers have no other choice. — VNS

How would electricity bills set at single-price level affect residents?

How would electricity bills set at single-price level affect residents?

If the single price of VND1,864 per kwh, which is equal to the average retail price, is set, millions of clients will have to pay more for electricity bills.

Two electricity options offered for household consumers

Two electricity options offered for household consumers

Under a ministry proposal, consumers would pay for electricity use under either a 5-tier price system or a single-price system.

 
 

Other News

.
VIETNAM'S BUSINESS NEWS HEADLINES AUGUST 19
VIETNAM'S BUSINESS NEWS HEADLINES AUGUST 19
BUSINESSicon  14 giờ trước 

Fruit exporters seek new markets to survive pandemic

HCM City landlords have little choice but to cut rents as 2nd wave of COVID-19 hits
HCM City landlords have little choice but to cut rents as 2nd wave of COVID-19 hits
BUSINESSicon  11 giờ trước 

Nguyen Thi Minh has been forced to reduce the rents for her two apartments in HCM City’s District 2 twice this year from US$1,300 a month each to $900 to keep her tenants.

The EVFTA 'dose’ for the drug market
The EVFTA 'dose’ for the drug market
BUSINESSicon  14 giờ trước 

With EVFTA, Vietnam’s pharmacy firms will have to compete fairly with the manufacturers from the EU.

Central bank to adjust monetary policies to weather pandemic
Central bank to adjust monetary policies to weather pandemic
BUSINESSicon  12 giờ trước 

The State Bank of Vietnam (SBV) announced it could adjust monetary policies, including credit growth and incentives, in the remaining months of the year to cope with the COVID-19 pandemic.

Consumers to negotiate electricity prices in 5 years, when monopoly is removed
Consumers to negotiate electricity prices in 5 years, when monopoly is removed
BUSINESSicon  4 giờ trước 

When the competitive electricity retail market takes shape, EVN will no longer be the only retailer and people will be able to choose their retailer and negotiate prices.

Why do startups fail?
Why do startups fail?
BUSINESSicon  7 giờ trước 

Entrepreneurs have ambitious plans when starting up a business, but they often experience a thorny path to success.

Local steel firms face challenges in exporting to EU despite FTA
Local steel firms face challenges in exporting to EU despite FTA
BUSINESSicon  17 giờ trước 

Vietnam’s steel industry would face many challenges in exporting steel to the EU despite the advantages gained under the Vietnam - EU Free Trade Agreement (EVFTA), according to experts.

Startups turn up, then quietly disappear
Startups turn up, then quietly disappear
BUSINESSicon  11 giờ trước 

The closures of startups is being reported frequently, especially amid the Covid-19 pandemic.

Da Nang allows villa construction on land reserved for golf courses without PM’s permission
Da Nang allows villa construction on land reserved for golf courses without PM’s permission
BUSINESSicon  13 giờ trước 

The Da Nang City People’s Committee has been found eliminating a golf course project and allocating the land to investors to develop houses and villas, without having the jurisdiction to do so.

'Boss Thuy' may be among top 50 Vietnamese billionaires after trillion-dong deal
'Boss Thuy' may be among top 50 Vietnamese billionaires after trillion-dong deal
BUSINESSicon  16 giờ trước 

Nguyen Duc Thuy, informally known as Boss Thuy, may be added to the list of the 50 richest billionaires in Vietnam after a transfer deal worth trillions of dong made late last week.

Animal-shaped mooncakes create ‘fever’ among domestic market
Animal-shaped mooncakes create ‘fever’ among domestic market
BUSINESSicon  18/08/2020 

Mooncakes created in unique and cute animal shapes are set to become the latest trend to hit the mooncake market for the upcoming Mid-Autumn Festival.

Domestic airlines ask for Government loan of $1.16 billion
Domestic airlines ask for Government loan of $1.16 billion
BUSINESSicon  18/08/2020 

The Vietnam Aviation Business Association (VABA) has proposed the Government lend domestic airlines a credit package of VND25 trillion-VND27 trillion (US$1.07 billion-$1.16 billion) at a preferential interest rate for a three-four year term.

VIETNAM'S BUSINESS NEWS HEADLINES AUGUST 18
VIETNAM'S BUSINESS NEWS HEADLINES AUGUST 18
BUSINESSicon  18/08/2020 

Vietnamese goods make up high proportion of domestic supermarket system

Vietnam’s economy in first seven months on a tightrope
Vietnam’s economy in first seven months on a tightrope
BUSINESSicon  18/08/2020 

Giving forecasts about economic performance has never been so difficult as there are now too many influencing factors.

Which banks lead the digitization race?
Which banks lead the digitization race?
BUSINESSicon  18/08/2020 

In the context of the digital economy, the financial institutions which pioneer the digitization process and run fast in the race will have long-term advantages over others.

How can VN stock market attract 'super' investors?
How can VN stock market attract 'super' investors?
BUSINESSicon  18/08/2020 

Some government officials say Vietnam needs to attract ‘eagles’, as it calls big and 'super-big' investors, to help upgrade the stock market.

Taxes lost from e-commerce sector during COVID-19
Taxes lost from e-commerce sector during COVID-19
BUSINESSicon  18/08/2020 

The COVID-19 pandemic has become a golden opportunity for e-commerce trading floors, as well as social networks such as Facebook. However, the country has lost billions of dong in tax revenue due to e-commerce

VN textile, footwear companies confident to cope with new COVID-19 wave
VN textile, footwear companies confident to cope with new COVID-19 wave
BUSINESSicon  18/08/2020 

Armed with experience from coping with the first wave of the COVID-19 epidemic, many textile and footwear enterprises are quietly confident they can alter their plans as required and find new markets to cope with the second.

Co-working space believed to prosper after epidemic
Co-working space believed to prosper after epidemic
BUSINESSicon  18/08/2020 

Covid-19 is one reason more businesses are choosing co-working spaces. Analysts predict big changes in working office models after the epidemic ends.

Local automobile manufacturers look forward to big preferences
Local automobile manufacturers look forward to big preferences
BUSINESSicon  18/08/2020 

What should automobile manufacturers do – import cars for domestic sale or assemble cars domestically? They prefer the second solution, though the first brings higher profit.

More News
. Latest news

© Copyright of VietNamNet Global

Tel: 024 3772 7988 Fax: (024) 37722734, Email: evnn@vietnamnet.vn

 
 
 
Leave your comment on an article

OR QUICK LOGIN

Have you account ? Register  now.
 
 
 