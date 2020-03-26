Tin tức, Đọc báo Online, Tin tức trong ngày 24h - VietNamNet
Tin tức | 2Sao | Tintuconline | Infonet | ICTNews | Multimedia | Tuyển dụng
27/03/2020 00:53:54 (GMT +7)
Go
 
BUSINESS
 
 
Face Book
Twitter
Bình luận
Tin nóng
 

Ministry targets no drop in exports this year despite COVID-19

 
 
26/03/2020    12:56 GMT+7

The Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development has targeted no drop in export value of agricultural products this year, even though the sector was hit hard by the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic from the beginning of this year.

Customs officials of Tan Thanh Border Gate check agricultural products before clearance. Viet Nam kept the goal of agricultural export at US$43 billion despite the COVID-19 pandemic. 

The ministry said that exports to China were seeing signs of recovery. As the COVID-19 pandemic was now under control in China, demand for import of agricultural products was expected to increase from next month.

The ministry said that trade via borders with China was normalising, but at a slower speed due to compliance with quarantine rules.

Exports to the US and European Union (EU) might recover from June or July when these countries managed to control the pandemic, while those to Japan and the Republic of Korea was anticipated to increase from June, but the increases would not be rapid.

The ministry kept the goal for agricultural export at US$42 billion in 2020, as set at the beginning of this year. Exports to China were expected to increase by 10 per cent, to ASEAN and other markets by 9 per cent to make up for the declines in export to the US and EU so as to achieve the target.

Achieving this goal was challenging, as the sector was hit hard by the COVID-19 pandemic from the beginning of this year, the ministry said, adding that it was necessary to develop not only solutions to cope with the impacts of the pandemic but also long-term solutions to promote sustainable agriculture development.

As China cut tariffs on 80 out of 800 food product categories to promote imports so as to meet its domestic demand together with focus on facilitating transport operation, the ministry said that this provided a significant opportunity for Viet Nam to boost export of agricultural products to the neighbouring market in 2020.

 

The ministry urged firms to focus on processed products and enhancing quality to grasp the opportunity for exports to China, the US and EU when the pandemic was over.

The ministry also urged to the Government to provide agricultural firms with packages of preferential rates to enable them to recover production rapidly. Support should also be provided to logistics and warehouse companies.

Policies for tax and land fee extensions must be issued early, the ministry said.

Agro-forestry-fishery exports totalled US$41.3 billion in 2019, up 3.2 per cent over the previous year but fell short of the target set at $43 billion.

The exports in the first two months of this year were estimated at $5.34 billion, a drop of 2.8 per cent over the same period last year. — VNS

PM orders suspension of signing rice-exporting contracts

PM orders suspension of signing rice-exporting contracts

Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc has ordered a halt of signing new rice-exporting contracts, the Government Office said in a latest document concerning this matter.

VN seafood exporters floundering due to COVID-19

VN seafood exporters floundering due to COVID-19

A survey by the Vietnam Association of Seafood Exporters and Producers (VASEP) found that the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic was hitting seafood companies hard, especially since the beginning of March.  

 
 

Other News

.
COVID-19, dimmed global outlook weigh on bond market
COVID-19, dimmed global outlook weigh on bond market
BUSINESSicon  11 giờ trước 

The novel coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic and deepening global economic uncertainty are putting great pressure on Viet Nam’s local currency bond...

PM orders suspension of signing rice-exporting contracts
PM orders suspension of signing rice-exporting contracts
BUSINESSicon  14 giờ trước 

Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc has ordered a halt of signing new rice-exporting contracts, the Government Office said in a latest document concerning this matter.

COVID-19 pandemic challenges garment and textile businesses
COVID-19 pandemic challenges garment and textile businesses
BUSINESSicon  17 giờ trước 

Half of all textile exports from HCM City go to the US, while the EU accounts for 15-18 per cent of annual exports.

Deregulation the way forward for business: expert
Deregulation the way forward for business: expert
BUSINESSicon  17 giờ trước 

Nguyen Dinh Cung, former director of the Central Institute for Economic Management and member of PM Nguyen Xuan Phuc's economic advisory group, speaks about measures to improve the business environment.

Banks face bad debt risks amid pandemic
Banks face bad debt risks amid pandemic
BUSINESSicon  12 giờ trước 

After two years of strong recovery and high growth, the banking sector is facing major challenges because of Covid-19.

Foreign investors pour $8.55b in VN in Q1
Foreign investors pour $8.55b in VN in Q1
BUSINESSicon  25/03/2020 

Foreign investors poured a total of US$8.55 billion in Viet Nam from January 1 to March 30, equivalent to 79.1 per cent of the same period last...

COVID-19 to pull Vietnam’s growth down to 6.3%: Fitch Solutions
COVID-19 to pull Vietnam’s growth down to 6.3%: Fitch Solutions
BUSINESSicon  25/03/2020 

Fitch Solutions on Tuesday revised down Viet Nam’s economic growth in 2020 to 6.3 per cent from 6.8 per cent previously due to the Covid-19 outbreak.

VN seafood exporters floundering due to COVID-19
VN seafood exporters floundering due to COVID-19
BUSINESSicon  25/03/2020 

A survey by the Vietnam Association of Seafood Exporters and Producers (VASEP) found that the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic was hitting seafood companies hard, especially since the beginning of March.

Is Vietnam’s ready-made food prepared for the Chinese market?
Is Vietnam’s ready-made food prepared for the Chinese market?
BUSINESSicon  25/03/2020 

The Covid-19 crisis, which has paralyzed many factories in China, offers an opportunity for Vietnam’s processed food to penetrate the 1.4 billion consumer market.

Vietnam increases application of trade defence instruments
Vietnam increases application of trade defence instruments
BUSINESSicon  25/03/2020 

Vietnam is increasing the application of trade defence instruments to protect the legitimate rights of domestic producers as the country integrates rapidly into the global economy.

Ministry addresses land issues to boost SOEs’ equitisation
Ministry addresses land issues to boost SOEs’ equitisation
BUSINESSicon  25/03/2020 

As issues related to land use rights still hinder State-owned enterprises (SOEs) from executing equitisation on time, the finance ministry has built a draft to amend the current decree regulating land issues.

Enterprises face hardships, workers worried about future
Enterprises face hardships, workers worried about future
BUSINESSicon  25/03/2020 

As many enterprises are considering laying off workers, the unemployment rate is expected to rise in the time to come.

Price gap of gold narrows in Viet Nam and globally
Price gap of gold narrows in Viet Nam and globally
BUSINESSicon  25/03/2020 

Gold prices went up in both global and local markets on March 24 when the gap of the prices between the two markets narrowed.

Nike turns to digital sales during China shutdown
Nike turns to digital sales during China shutdown
BUSINESSicon  25/03/2020 

Sportswear giant Nike says online sales have helped cushion blow of widespread store closures during virus.

Companies race to buy back shares as stocks tumble
Companies race to buy back shares as stocks tumble
BUSINESSicon  25/03/2020 

Dozens of companies are racing to buy back shares to stabilise prices amid the COVID-19 outbreak.

Coronavirus: Asia markets rise after US stimulus package agreed
Coronavirus: Asia markets rise after US stimulus package agreed
BUSINESSicon  25/03/2020 

Stocks rally around the world as America agrees a near-$2tn financial package to support its economy.

Vietnam’s e-commerce sees few benefits during Covid-19 crisis
Vietnam’s e-commerce sees few benefits during Covid-19 crisis
BUSINESSicon  25/03/2020 

While Amazon has had to recruit 100,000 more workers to satisfy orders, at Vietnam’s marketplaces, purchases remain weak except for face masks and hand sanitizers.

Vietnam suspends rice export to ensure food security in face of COVID-19
Vietnam suspends rice export to ensure food security in face of COVID-19
BUSINESSicon  25/03/2020 

A leading official of the General Department of Vietnam Customs just signed an urgent document sent to the provincial and municipal Departments of Customs, asking them to suspend the export of rice from the country starting from 0:00am of March 24.

Construction sector struggling because of COVID-19 epidemic
Construction sector struggling because of COVID-19 epidemic
BUSINESSicon  25/03/2020 

The COVID-19 epidemic has affected the Vietnamese economy, including the construction sector.

Trade Ministry proposes reopening of auxiliary border gates with China
Trade Ministry proposes reopening of auxiliary border gates with China
BUSINESSicon  25/03/2020 

The Ministry of Industry and Trade (MoIT) has proposed Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc permit customs clearance of goods through auxiliary border gates on the Vietnam-China border.

More News
. Latest news

© Copyright of VietNamNet Global

Tel: 024 3772 7988 Fax: (024) 37722734, Email: evnn@vietnamnet.vn

 
 
 
Leave your comment on an article

OR QUICK LOGIN

Have you account ? Register  now.
 
 
 