Tin tức, Đọc báo Online, Tin tức trong ngày 24h - VietNamNet
Tin tức | 2Sao | Tintuconline | Infonet | ICTNews | Multimedia | Tuyển dụng
11/05/2020 13:20:07 (GMT +7)
Go
 
BUSINESS
 
 
Face Book
Twitter
Bình luận
Tin nóng
 

VN Finance Ministry to set up research group on crypto currency

 
 
11/05/2020    11:32 GMT+7

The Ministry of Finance has decided to set up a research group which would be in charge of studying and proposing policies to manage virtual assets and cryptocurrencies.

Ministry to set up research group on crypto currency hinh anh 1

A research group under the Ministry of Finance will be set up to study and propose policies to manage virtual assets and crypto currencies. (File photo)

The group had nine members, lead by Vice Chairman of the State Securities Commission Pham Hong Son. Other members are from the State Securities Commission, General Department of Taxation, State Bank of Vietnam's Department of Banking and Financial Institutions and Legal Department, Vietnam Customs and National Institute for Vietnam Finance.

Policies to effectively manage virtual assets were crucial in the context that virtual assets were developing rapidly but posing risks and might cause negative impacts on the market.

On August 21, 2017, the Prime Minister issued Decision No 1255/QD-TTg to approve the project about completing the legal framework for managing virtual assets, crypto currencies and electronic currencies.

 

On April 11, 2018, Directive No 10/CT-TT was issued with the aim to enhance management on transactions related to Bitcoin and other crypto currencies to put it under control and minimise their negative impacts.

Governor of the State Bank of Vietnam on April 13, 2018 issued Directive No 02/CT-NHNN about measures to strengthen control over transactions related to crypto currencies in which credit institutions were asked not to supply some types of transactions related to virtual currencies to ensure compliance with established regulations about anti-money laundering and forex management.

According to crypto currency market research company CrytoCompare, at the end of November 2017, about 80 percent of Bitcoin transactions were found to originate from Asia, mainly from China, Japan, the Republic of Korea and Vietnam. Access from Vietnam to crypto currency websites and trading platforms were in the top five highest in the world, beside the US, Russia and Japan./.VNA

Cryptocurrency rules need to be clarified

Cryptocurrency rules need to be clarified

The State Bank of Vietnam (SBV) is working on a new decree to regulate cryptocurrency.

 
 

Other News

.
VN cashew industry fails to meet export targets
VN cashew industry fails to meet export targets
BUSINESSicon  0 giờ trước 

The cashew industry had just overcome the crisis in late 2018 and early 2019 when it was dealt another blow from Covid-19.

VN wood processing firms survive amid COVID-19
VN wood processing firms survive amid COVID-19
BUSINESSicon  3 giờ trước 

Many wood processing firms have managed to operate despite the COVID-19 pandemic and many have even chalked out measures to take advantage of the opportunities on offer when the pandemic is over.

Investors lose in April as covered warrants fall due to market decline
Investors lose in April as covered warrants fall due to market decline
BUSINESSicon  3 giờ trước 

Investors suffered losses with all 19 covered warrant codes that expired in April, data on the Ho Chi Minh Stock Exchange (HoSE) showed.

BUSINESS NEWS HEADLINES MAY 10
BUSINESS NEWS HEADLINES MAY 10
BUSINESSicon  21 giờ trước 

Shrimp industry confident of reaching 2020 export target: Minister

Ownership, risk-sharing must be clarified in PPP law: experts
Ownership, risk-sharing must be clarified in PPP law: experts
BUSINESSicon  10/05/2020 

Ownership rights and risk-sharing mechanisms must be clarified in public-private partnership (PPP) law to encourage the participation of private investors and ensure efficiency as well as transparency of PPP projects.

Preliminary selection of North-South Expressway’s investors completed
Preliminary selection of North-South Expressway’s investors completed
BUSINESSicon  10/05/2020 

Eight Public-Private Partnership (PPP) projects for the North-South Expressway’s eastern section during the 2017-20 period have finished the preliminary selection of investors, according to the Ministry of Transport.

How are craft villages doing amid COVID-19?
How are craft villages doing amid COVID-19?
BUSINESSicon  5 giờ trước 

While villages making food enjoy good sales and business households work day and night to fulfill orders, other villages which serve tourism are idle.

Cutting costs crucial to survival of VN maritime transport
Cutting costs crucial to survival of VN maritime transport
BUSINESSicon  09/05/2020 

Cutting costs is critical for the maritime transport sector, which is seeing a slowing down in activities due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Strong price cuts predicted for VN real estate market
Strong price cuts predicted for VN real estate market
BUSINESSicon  23 giờ trước 

After a tough 2019, the real estate market has continued experiencing many hardships because of Covid-19.

High logistics costs reduce competitiveness of Vietnamese goods
High logistics costs reduce competitiveness of Vietnamese goods
BUSINESSicon  09/05/2020 

Inflated logistics costs were hampering the competitiveness of Vietnamese goods, according to Chairman of the Vietnam Textile and Apparel Association (VITAS) Vu Duc Giang.

Vietnam to export more chicken products
Vietnam to export more chicken products
BUSINESSicon  10/05/2020 

Vietnam is preparing to ship the first batches of chicken to Russia after the Russian Federal Service for Veterinary and Phytosanitary Surveillance allowed imported chicken from Vietnam.

Russian Railways to organise trains to Vietnam
Russian Railways to organise trains to Vietnam
BUSINESSicon  09/05/2020 

JSC RZD Logistics, a subsidiary of Russian Railways, said it will organise trains from Russia to Vietnam’s Yen Vien station through China.

Cars unsold, Ministry asks for rescue action
Cars unsold, Ministry asks for rescue action
BUSINESSicon  09/05/2020 

The inventory index of the automobile industry is 122.5 percent in Q1 compared to the same period last year, though the output has decreased by 10.4 percent.

VN travel firms shift to sell food online to survive Covid-19
VN travel firms shift to sell food online to survive Covid-19
BUSINESSicon  09/05/2020 

Some restaurants and hotels owned by Saigontourist have begun selling food online, while iVIVU, the online hotel room booking platform, has started selling combo lunch and Hue Smile local specialties.

Despite Covid-19, Vietnam still attracts foreign direct investments
Despite Covid-19, Vietnam still attracts foreign direct investments
BUSINESSicon  09/05/2020 

Despite the 21 percent decrease in FDI decrease in Q1, Kizuna, which leases ready-made workshops in Long An province, is still moving ahead with its plan to expand production.

Vietnam aviation industry will not be able to recover until 2021
Vietnam aviation industry will not be able to recover until 2021
BUSINESSicon  08/05/2020 

The aviation sector can only recover in 2021 according to an official from the Ministry of Transport.

Pandemic recovery public investment must be monitored, says committee
Pandemic recovery public investment must be monitored, says committee
BUSINESSicon  08/05/2020 

As Vietnam employs unprecedented measures to recover from the economic ravages of the COVID-19 pandemic with hastened disbursement of public investment, supervision must be enhanced to prevent profiteering, politicians have warned.

Moody's places five Vietnamese financial institutions on review for downgrade
Moody's places five Vietnamese financial institutions on review for downgrade
BUSINESSicon  08/05/2020 

Moody's Investors Service has placed the long-term ratings and assessments of three Vietnamese finance companies and two Vietnamese banks on review for downgrade.

Cashew export expected to recover strongly after pandemic
Cashew export expected to recover strongly after pandemic
BUSINESSicon  08/05/2020 

Cashew exports are expected to surge in the latter half of the year once the COVID-19 pandemic is put under control.

Vietravel Airlines plans to take off in early 2021
Vietravel Airlines plans to take off in early 2021
BUSINESSicon  08/05/2020 

Vietravel Airlines, belonging to Vietravel - one of the country’s largest tour operators - plans to launch its first flight early next year.

More News
. Latest news

© Copyright of VietNamNet Global

Tel: 024 3772 7988 Fax: (024) 37722734, Email: evnn@vietnamnet.vn

 
 
 
Leave your comment on an article

OR QUICK LOGIN

Have you account ? Register  now.
 
 
 