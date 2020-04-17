Tin tức, Đọc báo Online, Tin tức trong ngày 24h - VietNamNet
Tin tức | 2Sao | Tintuconline | Infonet | ICTNews | Multimedia | Tuyển dụng
21/04/2020 05:26:21 (GMT +7)
Go
 
BUSINESS
 
 
Face Book
Twitter
Bình luận
Tin nóng
 

VN Finance Ministry to support businesses to ensure budget revenue

 
 
18/04/2020    15:30 GMT+7

The Ministry of Finance will focus on improving the business climate and creating favourable conditions for businesses to accelerate growth, which is important to ensure State budget revenue amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

VN Finance Ministry to support businesses to ensure budget revenue
Thuan Duc Packaging Joint Stock Company in Hung Yen Province. The Ministry of Finance would focus on improving the business climate and creating favourable conditions for businesses to accelerate growth which was important to ensure State budget revenue. – VNA/VNS Photo Pham Kien

Latest updates by the Ministry of Finance showed that the State budget revenue totalled VND391 trillion (US$16.85 billion) in the first quarter of this year, representing a rise of 1.8 per cent over the same period last year.

The revenue was equivalent to 25.9 per cent of the plan for the full year.

Domestic collection was worth VND324 trillion in the quarter, or 25.7 per cent of the plan and up 3.6 per cent over the same period last year.

Revenue from crude oil rose 7.3 per cent to reach nearly VND14.6 trillion, or 41.4 per cent of the plan for the full year despite the pluging oil prices in the global market, even to $25-27 per barrel.

The ministry said that thanks to the lag in payment, Vietnam’s oil prices averaged $65 per barrel, $5 higher than the price used to plan budget revenue this year.

However, due to the impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic, State budget revenue from import-export activities dropped 8.8 per cent against the same period last year to VND77 trillion, or 22.8 per cent of the 2020 plan.

Experts predicted that the pressure of the COVID-19 pandemic on budget revenue would continue in the remaining quarters of this year.

Nguyen Thi Cuc, chairwoman of the Vietnam Tax Consultants’ Association, said that it was important to have policies to encourage businesses to overcome the difficult time.

The finance ministry said that COVID-19 weighed on budget revenue from March as many sectors were suffering, including aviation, tourism, hospitality, restaurant and cartering services.

The ministry would evaluate the impacts of COVID-19 and crude oil prices to develop solutions to balance budget revenue and spending, Dung said.

 

Dung added that the ministry would focus on improving the business climate and creating favourable conditions for businesses to accelerate growth, the major source for stable State revenue.

The ministry would also raise policies to encourage production and business, especially for small and micro-sized enterprises.

The State budget expenditure in the first three months of this year was estimated at VND343 trillion, up 8.7 per cent against the same period last year. Of the figure, VND61.6 trillion was for development investment, up 31.8 per cent, VND33.8 trillion was for paying debts and interest, up 9.9 per cent and VND246.6 trillion was of normal expenditure, up four per cent.

Minister of Finance Dinh Tien Dung proposed cuts in normal expenditure to help save an estimated VND700 billion by central-level agencies which would be used to fight the COVID-19 pandemic.

Regarding public investment, disbursement was estimated to total VND39.8 trillion as of March 15, or 8.86 per cent of the 2020 plan.

The Vietnamese Government has identified public investment as the engine for growth to offset the growth gap caused by the pandemic. Accordingly, focus would be placed on speeding up disbursement of public investment in the remaining months of this year.

The General Statistics Office estimated that every increase of one per cent in public investment disbursement would push up GDP by 0.06 percentage points.

Recently, the Government gave a five-month extension of deadlines for tax and land use fee payments to support businesses suffering from the COVID-19 pandemic, which was estimated to total VND180 trillion and benefited 98 per cent of firms in the country. VNS

Disbursement of public investment would help lift Vietnam's GDP by 0.42 percentage points

Disbursement of public investment would help lift Vietnam's GDP by 0.42 percentage points

Boosting the disbursement of all planned public investment would help increase this year’s gross domestic product (GDP) by 0.42 percentage points, according to the General Statistics Office (GSO).  

Finance ministry acts to improve business climate

Finance ministry acts to improve business climate

The Ministry of Finance plans to hasten tax and customs administrative reforms this year to improve the business climate.

 
 

Other News

.
Aviation policies fair and equal for all airlines, says transport ministry
Aviation policies fair and equal for all airlines, says transport ministry
BUSINESSicon  18/04/2020 

The Ministry of Transport said it did not assign the Civil Aviation Authority of Vietnam to study a protection policy dedicated to Vietnam Airlines, which recently reported a loss of VND20 trillion due to the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic.

State Securities Commission to launch one-stop information disclosure system
State Securities Commission to launch one-stop information disclosure system
BUSINESSicon  18/04/2020 

The State Securities Commission (SSC) will soon launch an electronic one-stop information disclosure system for the stock market, news site tinnhanhchungkhoan reported on Thursday.

BUSINESS NEWS HEADLINES APRIL 18
BUSINESS NEWS HEADLINES APRIL 18
BUSINESSicon  18/04/2020 

Q2 growth likely to suffer from pandemic

Pandemic presents opportunity for Vietnamese enterprise restructuring
Pandemic presents opportunity for Vietnamese enterprise restructuring
BUSINESSicon  18/04/2020 

The fact that nearly 35,000 enterprises have now withdrawn from the market three months after the COVID-19 outbreak first appeared in Vietnam reveals the huge impact it has had on business and production.

Little promise in outlook for Vietnam's Q2 exports to US, EU
Little promise in outlook for Vietnam's Q2 exports to US, EU
BUSINESSicon  18/04/2020 

The COVID-19 pandemic has already made it quite difficult for Vietnamese goods to enter the US and EU markets and the outlook for the second quarter is also gloomy, according to Cong Thuong (Industry & Trade) newspaper.

Will the Jetstar Pacific brandname be eliminated?
Will the Jetstar Pacific brandname be eliminated?
BUSINESSicon  18/04/2020 

Jetstar Pacific Airlines (JPA), the low-cost Vietnamese air carrier, is moving ahead with the third restructuring, expected to be carried out after the epidemic ends.

Vietnamese Finance Ministry proposes tax exemption
Vietnamese Finance Ministry proposes tax exemption
BUSINESSicon  17/04/2020 

The Ministry of Finance recently has added non-woven fabrics, which are used to produce protective clothing, into the list of import tax exemption.

Vietnam Food Association demands priority clearance for rice stuck at ports
Vietnam Food Association demands priority clearance for rice stuck at ports
BUSINESSicon  17/04/2020 

The Vietnam Food Association has petitioned authorities to prioritise customs clearance of consignments of rice exports stuck at ports.

Twelve products face risk of being investigated for trade defence measures
Twelve products face risk of being investigated for trade defence measures
BUSINESSicon  17/04/2020 

The Trade Remedies Authority of Vietnam has announced the list of 12 products which are at risk of being investigated for trade defence measures or origin fraud and illegal conveyance.

Pork price must be stabilised: Trade Ministry
Pork price must be stabilised: Trade Ministry
BUSINESSicon  17/04/2020 

The Ministry of Industry and Trade (MoIT) has said pork must be eligible for price stabilisation due to the high demand for this essential good on the domestic market.

Vietnamese food, foodstuff producers gear up for epidemic
Vietnamese food, foodstuff producers gear up for epidemic
BUSINESSicon  17/04/2020 

Covid-19 has led to a sharp increase in the demand for essential goods.

Vietnam-Cuba trade agreement officially takes effect
Vietnam-Cuba trade agreement officially takes effect
BUSINESSicon  17/04/2020 

A new trade agreement between Vietnam and Cuba officially came into force earlier this month, and is expected to help bring bilateral economic, trade and investment ties on par with their sound political relationship.

China's virus-hit economy shrinks for first time in decades
China's virus-hit economy shrinks for first time in decades
BUSINESSicon  17/04/2020 

Its economy shrank 6.8% in the first three months of 2020 as it battled the virus and lockdowns

IFC supports Vietnam's exports of high quality fruits
IFC supports Vietnam's exports of high quality fruits
BUSINESSicon  17/04/2020 

The IFC, a member of the World Bank Group, has signed a memorandum of understanding with the Plant Protection Department to support efforts to expand export markets for Vietnam's high quality fruits.

BUSINESS NEWS HEADLINES APRIL 17
BUSINESS NEWS HEADLINES APRIL 17
BUSINESSicon  17/04/2020 

Shrimp exports to China show drastic upturn after five years

BUSINESS NEWS HEADLINES APRIL 16
BUSINESS NEWS HEADLINES APRIL 16
BUSINESSicon  16/04/2020 

Agriculture ministry proposes maintaining sticky rice exports

SMEs in dire need of help
SMEs in dire need of help
BUSINESSicon  17/04/2020 

Small and medium enterprises (SMEs) need "painkillers" in the short term to increase liquidity and "vaccines" to develop sustainably in the long term.

Government leader gives go-ahead for export of medical masks
Government leader gives go-ahead for export of medical masks
BUSINESSicon  16/04/2020 

Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc has given his consent to allow the export of medical masks, protective suits, and medical equipment as a means of providing other countries with the equipment necessary for epidemic prevention and control.

How to run the economy safely during Covid-19: HCM City’s initiative
How to run the economy safely during Covid-19: HCM City’s initiative
BUSINESSicon  17/04/2020 

Experts have applauded the measured taken by HCM City authorities on risk assessment and management, believing that this is the first important step to run the economy safely.

Coronavirus: Australia's economy faces unprecedented setbacks
Coronavirus: Australia's economy faces unprecedented setbacks
BUSINESSicon  17/04/2020 

An unprecedented series of measures may not be enough to save Australia's normally robust economy.

More News
. Latest news

© Copyright of VietNamNet Global

Tel: 024 3772 7988 Fax: (024) 37722734, Email: evnn@vietnamnet.vn

 
 
 
Leave your comment on an article

OR QUICK LOGIN

Have you account ? Register  now.
 
 
 