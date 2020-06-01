Tin tức, Đọc báo Online, Tin tức trong ngày 24h - VietNamNet
Mobile app launched to match Vietnamese, Australian enterprises

 
 
02/06/2020    10:22 GMT+7

A business-matching mobile app called Viet-Aus Trade has been launched by the Vietnam Trade Office in Australia to help connect enterprises in the two countries.

Mobile app launched to match Vietnamese, Australian enterprises hinh anh 1

Now available for free on Apple Store and Google Play, the app is expected to be introduced to thousands of importers, investors, and business associations in Australia and nearby island nations.

It provides a platform to support Vietnamese exporters seeking buyers in Australia and to promote products and investment opportunities in Vietnamese localities, in a bid to develop supply chains between the two sides.

Users can search for Australian importers and Vietnamese exporters by product, learn about preferential import duties provided by Australia through free trade agreements, and become familiar with the country’s biosafety requirements.

 

The app also features online exhibitions, chatbots, and information on Vietnam’s economic activities.

Head of the Vietnam Trade Office in Australia Nguyen Phu Hoa said he expects the app will help connect Australian investors with Vietnamese localities, and urged the latter to regularly provide his office with updates on their products and investment projects.

Data from the General Department of Vietnam Customs shows that bilateral trade between the two countries stood at more than 2.7 billion USD in the first four months of this year, up 11 percent year-on-year. Vietnam’s exports were estimated at more than 1.2 billion USD, up 7.3 percent./.VNA

 
 

Latest news

