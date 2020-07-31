Tin tức, Đọc báo Online, Tin tức trong ngày 24h - VietNamNet
Tin tức | 2Sao | Tintuconline | Infonet | ICTNews | Multimedia | Tuyển dụng
01/08/2020 10:44:48 (GMT +7)
Go
 
BUSINESS
 
 
Face Book
Twitter
Bình luận
Tin nóng
 

Mobile World tries different development models, closes some chains

01/08/2020    09:27 GMT+7

The Gioi Di Dong (Mobile World) has seen its key brands such as The Gioi Di Dong, Dien May Xanh and Bach Hoa Xanh growing rapidly, but has also had to shut down ineffective business chains.

After 10 months of operation, Mobile World (MWG) recently shut down the Dien Thoai Sieu Re chain specializing in low-cost mobile phone products.

Mobile World tries different development models, closes some chains



Prior to that, in September 2019, MWG opened 10 supermarkets of Dien Thoai Sieu Re chain (dienthoaiSIEURE.com) in Go Vap district in HCM City.

Unlike The Gioi Di Dong, Dien Thoai Sieu Re was positioned as the distributor of phone models with prices 10 percent lower than products sold at thegioididong.com, and models priced at below VND8 million.

Dien Thoai Sieu Re does not provide ‘5-star’ services that The Gioi Di Dong provides, such as allowing customers to experience products before buying and exchanging products if the products have errors.

With Dien Thoai Sieu Re chain, there is only one consultancy officer in each shop, and there is no wi-fi service and no customer reception staff. Customers have to bring their products to the manufacturers’ maintenance centers themselves.

The Gioi Di Dong (Mobile World) has seen its key brands such as The Gioi Di Dong, Dien May Xanh and Bach Hoa Xanh growing rapidly, but has also had to shut down ineffective business chains.

As the new business model failed, it was shut down by the owner on June 29.

 

Doan Van Hieu Em, CEO of MWG and Dien May Xanh, admitted that Dien Thoai Sieu Re did not bring the expected results, but it helped the company develop more effective new models.

Em said Dien Thoai Sieu Re and its other retail chains, such as watch and glasses retail, Dien May Xanh 4.0 model and laptop centers, are all trials by MWG. If they bring encouraging results, they will be ‘multiplied’.

Prior to that, MWG had to shut down some business models it found ineffective to gather strength on models with more potential.

Vuivui.com, an e-commerce website, was shut down in 2018, just two years after opening, though MWG’s managers hoped that its growth rate would surpass Thegioididong.com after 4-5 years.

Vuivui.com was a B2C e-commerce website. MWG’s prospectus showed that Vuivui.com brought VND75 billion in revenue, not a large contribution to the holding company.

Before the official closing, Vui Vui stopped distributing many types of products, while focusing on selling fast-moving consumer goods. It finally was merged with the online sale channel of Bach Hoa Xanh.

Analysts say that MWG then made a wise move. Bach Hoa Xanh has been developing very strongly, while many other e-commerce sites such as Robins.vn, Adayroi and Lotte.vn have had to shut down.

MWG also tried to jump into the drug distribution market by acquiring 49 percent of shares of Phuc An Khang drug store chain. However, the investment did not bring the desired effects.

Kim Chi 

Mobile World asks for a 50 per cent discount in rental costs

Mobile World asks for a 50 per cent discount in rental costs

Mobile World JSC is asking for a 50 per cent discount on its store rental costs across the country for 12 months due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

‘Make in Vietnam’ Vsmart Aris 5G mobile phone in international press

‘Make in Vietnam’ Vsmart Aris 5G mobile phone in international press

News about the launch of Vsmart Aris 5G smartphone made in Vietnam by VinSmart has appeared in Forbes, The New York Times, Reuters and The Star.

 
 

Other News

.
Businesses endeavour to retain employees
Businesses endeavour to retain employees
BUSINESSicon  17 giờ trước 

More than 7.8 million workers lost their jobs in the first half of 2020, putting severe pressure on labour authorities to tackle social security issues.

Vietnam to pilot night-time economic activities in 10 major cities
Vietnam to pilot night-time economic activities in 10 major cities
BUSINESSicon  19 giờ trước 

The Government has approved a project on night-time economy development in Vietnam which will allow major cities and tourist attractions to pilot night-time services until 6 a.m.

Booming gold market risky for individual investors: experts
Booming gold market risky for individual investors: experts
BUSINESSicon  19 giờ trước 

The recent surge of gold prices may cause risks for individual buyers, experts and analysts have warned.

Vietnam to post world’s fifth-highest economic growth: WB
Vietnam to post world’s fifth-highest economic growth: WB
BUSINESSicon  20 giờ trước 

Vietnam is projected to be the fifth highest-growing economy in the world this year and the country has a unique opportunity to increase its footprint in the global economy in both trade and investment, 

Pharma firms uphold fair price mechanisms
Pharma firms uphold fair price mechanisms
BUSINESSicon  20 giờ trước 

Amid Vietnam’s upcoming new rules on drug tenders, multinational pharma giants are advocating price negotiation for an open business environment and predictable policies, in order to make sustainable future investments.

Vietnamese goods face tough road to foreign markets due to trade remedies
Vietnamese goods face tough road to foreign markets due to trade remedies
BUSINESSicon  23 giờ trước 

With an array of free trade agreements (FTAs) inked and coming into force, countries around the world have also increased technical barriers to protect their domestic industries,

M&amp;A activity expected to set new records in post-COVID period
M&A activity expected to set new records in post-COVID period
BUSINESSicon  19 giờ trước 

Analysts believe that new records in the number and value of M&A deals will be set in the post-Covid-19 period.

Vietnam gains $6.5 billion trade surplus in 7 months
Vietnam gains $6.5 billion trade surplus in 7 months
BUSINESSicon  31/07/2020 

Vietnam achieved a trade surplus of $6.5 billion in the first seven months of this year, including $1 billion in July, according to the General Statistics Office (GSO).

VIETNAM'S BUSINESS NEWS HEADLINES JULY 31
VIETNAM'S BUSINESS NEWS HEADLINES JULY 31
BUSINESSicon  31/07/2020 

Improving efficiencies of using energy in high-rise buildings

Vietnam preparing international labour resources
Vietnam preparing international labour resources
BUSINESSicon  30/07/2020 

Vietnam’s labour sector is strongly integrating globally. 

VIETNAM'S BUSINESS NEWS HEADLINES JULY 30
VIETNAM'S BUSINESS NEWS HEADLINES JULY 30
BUSINESSicon  30/07/2020 

Taking full advantage of opportunities from CPTPP

Japanese praise Vietnam's investment environment
Japanese praise Vietnam's investment environment
BUSINESSicon  31/07/2020 

Japanese businesses in Vietnam say the country is a safe and successful destination for investors.

Foreign investors pledge some US$19 billion into Vietnam
Foreign investors pledge some US$19 billion into Vietnam
BUSINESSicon  30/07/2020 

Despite the impact of the Covid-19 pandemic, new foreign investment approvals in Vietnam reached some US$18.8 billion between January and July, inching down by a mild 6.9% year-on-year.

Is cash flow heading for VN real estate market?
Is cash flow heading for VN real estate market?
BUSINESSicon  31/07/2020 

As bank deposit interest rates are on the decrease and gold is becoming more and more expensive, idle money is expected to flow into the real estate market.

Firms to re-enter COVID-19 prevention mode
Firms to re-enter COVID-19 prevention mode
BUSINESSicon  30/07/2020 

As soon as the first cases of SARS-CoV-2 were confirmed in Da Nang and Quang Ngai, many firms have re-implemented pandemic prevention measures starting early this week.

Southern authorities mull solutions on port development
Southern authorities mull solutions on port development
BUSINESSicon  30/07/2020 

Poor infrastructure conditions and weak connections between ports and manufacturing facilities are the biggest hurdles to seaport development.

Chinese lending apps leave Vietnam quietly
Chinese lending apps leave Vietnam quietly
BUSINESSicon  30/07/2020 

Vietnam’s fintechs have discovered that some Chinese apps which have lent money at exorbitant fees have been leaving Vietnam quietly.

Start-up investment in Southeast Asian doubles despite COVID-19
Start-up investment in Southeast Asian doubles despite COVID-19
BUSINESSicon  29/07/2020 

Investment in start-ups in Southeast Asia soared in the second quarter of this year despite the COVID-19 pandemic, led by e-commerce and fintech companies.

Pepper export turnover hits $385 million by mid-July
Pepper export turnover hits $385 million by mid-July
BUSINESSicon  29/07/2020 

Vietnam exported over 182,000 tonnes of pepper worth 385 million USD as of mid-July, according to the General Department of Customs.

Banks forecast lower profit and credit growth rates
Banks forecast lower profit and credit growth rates
BUSINESSicon  30/07/2020 

Domestic activities have returned to normal, but Vietnam’s major partner economies are still affected by the Covid-19 pandemic.

More News
. Latest news

© Copyright of VietNamNet Global

Tel: 024 3772 7988 Fax: (024) 37722734, Email: evnn@vietnamnet.vn

 
 
 
Leave your comment on an article

OR QUICK LOGIN

Have you account ? Register  now.
 
 
 