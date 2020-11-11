Tin tức, Đọc báo Online, Tin tức trong ngày 24h - VietNamNet
Tin tức | 2Sao | Tintuconline | Infonet | ICTNews | Multimedia | Tuyển dụng
11/11/2020 14:28:43 (GMT +7)
Go
 
BUSINESS
 
 
Face Book
Twitter
Bình luận
Tin nóng
 

MoIT carries out solutions to boost domestic market growth

11/11/2020    13:00 GMT+7

The Ministry of Industry and Trade (MoIT) will promote domestic market consumption to contribute partly to enhancing socio-economic development.

MoIT carries out solutions to boost domestic market growth hinh anh 1

Vietnam's retail sales of goods in October reached 356.5 trillion VND, up 2.5 percent month on month (Photo: tapchitaichinh.vn)

In the context that the COVID-19 pandemic is affecting export, investment and tourism activities, the domestic market continues to be a bright spot in the macro-economy for short and also long-term economic growth, according to the ministry.

Therefore, the MoIT has implemented solutions to ensure a balance between supply and demand of goods and stability of the domestic market by year-end and until the Lunar New Year in 2021.

In addition, the ministry has been implementing specific programmes and measures to stimulate consumption and encourage efficient and sustainable development of the domestic market.

It also focuses on supporting enterprises to implement programmes and solutions to stimulate domestic consumption and for customers nationwide to increase consumption of domestic goods.

Meanwhile, departments of industry and trade in provinces and centrally-run cities are required to ensure supply of essential goods in the localities.

They will organise conferences to connect producers, suppliers and retailers and events for producers and traders, especially small traders, to bring goods to residential areas, industrial parks, and rural and mountainous regions.

The ministry will enhance business methods on encouraging consumption, such as the night economy, fairs, exhibitions on products and services. It still continues to implement the programme "Vietnamese people give priority to using Vietnamese goods".

Besides that, MoIT will also promote the application of information technology (IT) and develop e-commerce activities.

Of which, the ministry will complete a draft amending and supplementing some articles of the Government’s Decree No 52/2013/NĐ-CP on e-commerce to complete legal documents for trading of goods on e-commerce platforms.

It will strengthen further management of transactions on major e-commerce sites and develop sanctions to handle violations which are damaging to consumers' interests.

The ministry will continue to implement activities fighting trade fraud and smuggling, as well as counterfeit and poor quality goods. Those activities will contribute to protecting domestic production, business and consumption.

 

It reported the total retail sales of consumer goods and services in October were estimated at 450.8 trillion VND, up 2.4 percent month on month and 6.1 percent year on year. Of which, retail sales of goods reached 356.5 trillion VND, up 2.5 percent month on month and up 11 percent year on year.

In the first 10 months of this year, the total retail sales reached 4.1 quadrillion VND, up 1.3 percent over the same period last year. Of which, the retail sales of goods in 10 months reached 3.3 quadrillion VND, accounting for 79.1 percent of the total and up 5.4 percent year on year.

These figures showed that retail continues to be one of the important factors contributing to growth of the domestic market and also to national GDP growth, especially during the current difficult period, according to the ministry.

To Hoai Nam, vice chairman and general secretary of the Vietnam Association of Small and Medium Enterprises, said in the context of COVID-19 at present, the domestic market was the lifesaver for businesses both in the short and long terms.

When the local businesses come back to the domestic market, Vietnam could reduce dependence on imported goods. That would create more sustainable development of the domestic market in the future.

Vinh Hoan Joint Stock Company is considered a large export enterprise with a large export value of tra fish products. However, this company has returned to the home market with a supply of nearly 20 processed tra and basa fish products meeting export standards.

Truong Thi Le Khanh, chairwoman of Vinh Hoan JSC, said every year the company processed over 300,000 tonnes of tra fish for export to 40 countries and territories.

Meanwhile, consumers in the domestic market do not have many opportunities to enjoy high-end pangasius products, according to Khanh. Therefore, Vinh Hoan wants to return to the domestic market and bring export products to local customers. At the same time, the domestic market can offset a portion of its revenue when exports have reduced due to the pandemic.

For retailers, revenue from the domestic market is still growing though the pandemic has caused local consumers to tighten their spending, reported the Cong thuong (industry and trade) newspaper.

Nguyen Thi Phuong, deputy general director of Central Retail Group, said her group had worked with the Ministry of Industry and Trade to organise a series of events connecting producers, suppliers and retailers, so many products meeting quality, food safety and hygiene standards are distributed at the company’s GO/Big C supermarket system.

Also at those events, Big C would find more new suppliers to meet increasing demand for regional specialty goods of local consumers, she said. On the other hand, those would help businesses and cooperatives to cooperate with Big C in selling local agricultural products at the Big C supermarket system in the long term./.VNS

 
 

Other News

.
Retailers shift to online platforms to boost sales
Retailers shift to online platforms to boost sales
FEATUREicon  4 giờ trước 

The Covid-19 pandemic has forced retailers to shift from traditional sales to online sales to adapt to the new circumstances.

Vietnam boasts huge opportunities to attract foreign investment: WB official
Vietnam boasts huge opportunities to attract foreign investment: WB official
BUSINESSicon  5 giờ trước 

Vietnam has tremendous opportunities to attract foreign investment as global companies are seeking for a destination promising continuity, World Bank Country Director for Vietnam Carolyn Turk said.

Marketplaces get ready for year-end sale season
Marketplaces get ready for year-end sale season
BUSINESSicon  2 giờ trước 

Black Friday, Singles Day and Christmas are the time for e-commerce platforms to make big money.

Remittances to fall for first time in 11 years
Remittances to fall for first time in 11 years
BUSINESSicon  8 giờ trước 

Remittances to Vietnam are set to fall for the first time since 2009 to $15.7 billion this year over Covid-19 impacts.

Banks need to be cautious of bad debts
Banks need to be cautious of bad debts
BUSINESSicon  17 giờ trước 

The financial statements of the third quarter of this year of commercial banks showed that more than two-thirds of banks posted fairly high growth in their profits amid the context that the economy was still facing the Covid-19 pandemic.

Super committee fails to report SOEs' performance on time
Super committee fails to report SOEs' performance on time
BUSINESSicon  18 giờ trước 

The Ministry of Finance (MoF) has said the supervision of financial results from State-owned enterprises (SOEs), carried out by the Committee for Management of State Capital at Enterprises, (or Super Committee) was “very slow”.

Cash finds its way to stock market
Cash finds its way to stock market
BUSINESSicon  19 giờ trước 

Margin rates offered by securities companies have been steadily lower since the beginning of the year. They have even declined faster than the rates of bank loans, a trend reinforced by foreign securities players.

Aiding digital growth via ambitious EVFTA
Aiding digital growth via ambitious EVFTA
BUSINESSicon  20 giờ trước 

Vietnam is taking a number of actions to accelerate digital transformation to adapt to the global health crisis and to develop in the new normal.

VIETNAM BUSINESS NEWS HEADLINES NOVEMBER 10
VIETNAM BUSINESS NEWS HEADLINES NOVEMBER 10
BUSINESSicon  10/11/2020 

Korean enterprises satisfied with Vietnamese entry process: survey

GDP growth 6 percent in 2021 feasible: economists
GDP growth 6 percent in 2021 feasible: economists
BUSINESSicon  21 giờ trước 

Vietnam's GDP may achieve a growth rate of 6 percent or greater in 2021, according to economists and industry experts.

Standards: impetus for improving business competitiveness in international integration
Standards: impetus for improving business competitiveness in international integration
BUSINESSicon  22 giờ trước 

Careful consideration must be given to developing appropriate standards for enterprises to improve their product quality competitiveness in the context of rapid and intensive international integration, experts have said.

Public investment, exports to ensure Vietnam 2020 GDP growth at 2.5%: Expert
Public investment, exports to ensure Vietnam 2020 GDP growth at 2.5%: Expert
BUSINESSicon  10/11/2020 

Domestic production and exports are key driving forces for Vietnam’s economy this year, state an expert.

Pandemic weighs on budget
Pandemic weighs on budget
BUSINESSicon  10/11/2020 

The COVID-19 pandemic will continue to weigh on socio-economic development and State budget in 2021 and the years that follow, Minister of Finance Dinh Tien Dung said.

Vietnam still dreams of becoming an automobile production base
Vietnam still dreams of becoming an automobile production base
FEATUREicon  22 giờ trước 

Some foreign automobile manufacturers and car part producers are considering setting up manufacturing facilities in Vietnam. Will Vietnam take advantage of the opportunity to become a production base in the region?

The 'hidden' rich kids of Vietnamese billionaires
The 'hidden' rich kids of Vietnamese billionaires
BUSINESSicon  10/11/2020 

Unlike other rich kids, these sons and daughters of the billionaires don’t often appear in the media.

Local tyre producers suffer small impact from US tariff
Local tyre producers suffer small impact from US tariff
BUSINESSicon  10/11/2020 

Local companies do not have to worry about a preliminary anti-subsidy tariff imposed by the US Department of Commerce on car and truck tyres from Vietnam, executives told local media.

Gov’t Inspectorate proposes PM stop licensing new condotel projects
Gov’t Inspectorate proposes PM stop licensing new condotel projects
BUSINESSicon  10/11/2020 

As many localities have granted licenses to a series of condotel projects that may pose high risks of disputes and lawsuits, the Government Inspectorate has proposed the prime minister stop licensing these new projects.

60 percent of online orders in Vietnam made on social networks
60 percent of online orders in Vietnam made on social networks
BUSINESSicon  10/11/2020 

Vietnamese people are shopping on social networks more than on e-commerce websites. The payment methods for goods exchanged on the social networks, however, remains very ‘primitive’.

Real estate investors from HCM City look to Hanoi
Real estate investors from HCM City look to Hanoi
BUSINESSicon  10/11/2020 

Legal transparency is believed to be one of Hanoi's strengths.

Shares to expand growth this week, less affected by election than predicted
Shares to expand growth this week, less affected by election than predicted
BUSINESSicon  10/11/2020 

Vietnamese shares are forecast to move positively this week, less affected by the US presidential election than initially assumed.

More News
. Latest news

© Copyright of VietNamNet Global

Tel: 024 3772 7988 Fax: (024) 37722734, Email: evnn@vietnamnet.vn

 
 
 
Leave your comment on an article

OR QUICK LOGIN

Have you account ? Register  now.
 
 
 