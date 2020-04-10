Tin tức, Đọc báo Online, Tin tức trong ngày 24h - VietNamNet
10/04/2020 13:41:21 (GMT +7)
Trade Ministry urges VCCI to speed up registration of REX Code

 
 
10/04/2020    12:10 GMT+7

The Ministry of Industry and Trade (MoIT) has urged the Vietnam Chamber of Commerce and Industry (VCCI) to speed up the registration of REX codes for producers to facilitate exports to the European Union (EU).

MoIT urges VCCI to speed up registration of REX Code hinh anh 1

The Ministry of Industry and Trade urges VCCI to speed up registration of REX Code to facilitate exports 

REX, or registered exporter system, is a system of certification of origin of goods based on self-certification.

The VCCI is in charge of receiving exporters’ application for registration of REX Code and carrying out the registration.

According to the MoIT, the process of registering the codes has been slow.

The MoITcited figures on the EU’s REX Authorisation system that the VCCI had registered a REX Code for 429 producers or just 10.7 percent of the total 4,000 exporters who were applying for C/O form A.

Some enterprises said they had sent documents to the VCCI for certification for a REX Code but had not received a response from the VCCI, according to the MoIT.

 

The MoIT asked the VCCI to speed up the registration of REX Codes for firms to facilitate exports to the EU, Norway and Switzerland, together with providing instructions for firms on how to complete documents for registration.

The REX system means producers would not need to apply for C/O form A each time they export goods to the EU.

Instead, they could self-certify the origins of the goods for orders with a value of below 6,000 euros and for orders worth above 6,000 euros, they would need to register REX Code at the VCCI for self-certification of goods origin. VNA

Exports suffer during Covid-19 crisis as orders are cancelled or delayed

Exports suffer during Covid-19 crisis as orders are cancelled or delayed

Some countries have temporarily closed shopping centers and asked people to stay at home to prevent the spread of coronavirus, which has affected exports of Vietnamese enterprises.

Trade Ministry proposes exporting 400,000 tonnes of rice in April

Trade Ministry proposes exporting 400,000 tonnes of rice in April

The Ministry of Industry and Trade (MoIT) has proposed to resume rice exports from April, with a volume of 400,000 tonnes, after the ministry has...

 
 

