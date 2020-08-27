Tin tức, Đọc báo Online, Tin tức trong ngày 24h - VietNamNet
Tin tức | 2Sao | Tintuconline | Infonet | ICTNews | Multimedia | Tuyển dụng
28/08/2020 14:00:14 (GMT +7)
Go
 
BUSINESS
 
 
Face Book
Twitter
Bình luận
Tin nóng
 

Labor Ministry proposes second support package for people affected by COVID-19 pandemic

28/08/2020    13:37 GMT+7

The Ministry of Labour, War Valids and Social Affairs (MoLISA) has proposed a VND18.6 trillion (US$798 million) package for those affected by the COVID-19 pandemic, helping them promote production and maintain employment.

Labor Ministry proposes second support package for people affected by COVID-19 pandemic
G7 taxi drivers are among those affected by the COVID-19 pandemic's impact. – Photo dantri.com.vn

The proposal has been sent to the Ministry of Planning and Investment. The beneficiaries are small and medium enterprises, cooperatives, business households in which small and micro enterprises (under ten employees) are given priority, and workers in rural areas. Production and business units can borrow up to VND2 billion, while employees are entitled to VND100 million.

The interest rate support period is 12 months, applied from September 1, 2020 to September 1, 2021. The loan interest rate is 3.96 per cent per year (equal to 50 per cent of the interest rate for the near poor). Estimated cost is about VND15 trillion.

The ministry also recommended a policy supporting unemployed workers living in difficult circumstances. Beneficiaries of this policy are workers who are renting houses or raising children under six years old. They lost jobs or have had labour contracts suspended.

The three-month support amount is VND1 million per person (household) per month and VND1 million for those raising children under six. This will be applied from September 2020 to December 2020. Estimated cost is about VND3.6 trillion.

If it is approved by the Government, it will be the second social security support package to those affected after the country’s economy was hit by the coronavirus outbreak early this year. The first package worth VND62 trillion, launched in April, is being disbursed with zero-interest loans.

Difficult disbursement

Insiders said that it is necessary to loosen conditions to raise the number of beneficiaries. With the current VND62 trillion support package, the disbursement is difficult for beneficiary groups to access.

Vo Tri Thanh, a senior economist at the Central Institute for Economic Management (CIEM) and a member of the National Financial and Monetary Policy Advisory Council, told local media that more than VND17 trillion of the VND62 trillion package disbursed was a low figure.

“I think there is a situation of passing the buck and being afraid of responsibility, delaying the disbursement,” Thanh said.

General Director of G7 Taxi Management Joint Stock Company Nguyen Anh Quan said his company has more than 1,000 drivers who have completed procedures for financial support in accordance with the Prime Minister’s Decision No 15 on supporting those affected by the COVID-19 pandemic, however no cases have been resolved yet.

Quan said the difficulty is that the support policies are dedicated to employees whose working contracts have been postponed, in which employees have taken time off for more than a month from April 1, 2020 to June 30, 2020. However, G7 drivers only took 22 consecutive days off, then went back to work on alternate days.

 

“The company’s production and business efficiency have been severely affected, reducing drivers’ income. However, the number of days off is not enough for a consecutive month, so these workers are not eligible for support,” Quan said, “As for the second support package, I don't expect much.”

Economist Le Dang Doanh said the second social security support package needs to have a broader coverage, comprehensively covering all groups of affected people because the pandemic has negatively impacted almost all industries and fields. Meanwhile, it is necessary to loosen conditions for beneficiaries.

“As many businesses have not been able to access the first support package, ministries and agencies need to reconsider the reason; whether the policy is really effective or not; if it need to be adjusted and supplemented. The most important thing is that the new policies must be more open, practical and meaningful,” Doanh told nguoiduatin.vn.

Nguyen Khac Quoc Bao, Head of the Finance Faculty under the University of Economics Ho Chi Minh City said that most of the packages issued were ineffective or very unclear. 

Bao said businesses can be divided into two types – one is State-owned economic groups and the other is the private sector. In which, State-owned groups have strong financial potential in multiple fields, so they are strong enough to cope with the pandemic.

The most worrying is small and medium enterprises. Most of them do not have financial resources, so they are vulnerable when consumption and the economy’s demand decreases. Therefore, they need to be given priority support and protection. “Besides the support from the State, they must also try themselves.”

“Vietnam’s post-pandemic policy will be very different from other countries because we had spent a large amount of money compared to the size of the budget and the economy to control and stamp out the pandemic. Successful control over the pandemic will create favourable conditions to restore and reactivate the economy,” Bao said.

“But on the contrary, it also puts enormous pressure on balancing budgets and securing other fiscal spending tasks. This is the reason why it is necessary to classify the beneficiary groups, in which identifying who is prioritised, which economic sectors and which enterprises need support first,” he added.

According to report by the Ministry of Planning and Investment, the COVID-19 pandemic has negatively impacted the economy, seriously affecting almost all sectors and socio-economic fields. About 17.6 million people have had their income reduced, leading to difficulties in stimulating domestic consumption.

In the first seven months of this year, the unemployment rate increased at the highest rate in the past 10 years, of which unemployment in the working group aged 15-54 accounted for 30.7 per cent of the total.  VNS

HCM City to provide second support package to businesses, speed up public fund disbursement

HCM City to provide second support package to businesses, speed up public fund disbursement

HCM City authorities plan to provide another support package for businesses affected by the pandemic, and aim to increase the disbursement rate of public funds to 95 per cent by the end of the year.

HCM City promises support for workers laid off due to pandemic

HCM City promises support for workers laid off due to pandemic

The HCM City Department of Labour, Invalids and Social Affairs would take whatever measures are needed in the second half of the year to safeguard workers’ incomes and jobs, 

 
 

Other News

.
ASEAN + 5 expect to sign RCEP Agreement in November
ASEAN + 5 expect to sign RCEP Agreement in November
BUSINESSicon  2 giờ trước 

The Regional Comprehensive Economic Partnership (RCEP) is expected to be signed in November this year.

Pandemic derails banks’ capital hike plans
Pandemic derails banks’ capital hike plans
BUSINESSicon  2 giờ trước 

Banks are facing major challenges to carry out their capital increase plans this year due to the impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic.

New faces in government procurement
New faces in government procurement
BUSINESSicon  5 giờ trước 

European businesses are preparing to join Vietnamese public procurement on the back of the EU-Vietnam Free Trade Agreement (EVFTA). 

VIETNAM'S BUSINESS NEWS HEADLINES AUGUST 27
VIETNAM'S BUSINESS NEWS HEADLINES AUGUST 27
BUSINESSicon  27/08/2020 

Ho Chi Minh City continues to assert itself as economic spearhead

Solar power investors fear they may not be able to enjoy preferential FIT
Solar power investors fear they may not be able to enjoy preferential FIT
BUSINESSicon  27/08/2020 

Covid-19 and the slow implementation of power transmission projects may make it impossible for solar power projects to connect to the national grid by the end of the year.

VN to remain ASEAN's strongest growth performer despite Covid-19 outbreak: HSBC
VN to remain ASEAN's strongest growth performer despite Covid-19 outbreak: HSBC
BUSINESSicon  22 giờ trước 

Amid global uncertainty, Vietnam continues to attract fresh FDI and remains an exception to a subdued private investment outlook of the Southeast Asian region in recent quarters.

Completing Vietnam’s initiatives helps strengthen ASEAN
Completing Vietnam’s initiatives helps strengthen ASEAN
BUSINESSicon  22 giờ trước 

Although the COVID-19 pandemic continues to be unpredictable in many ASEAN countries, Vietnam has actively proposed and participated in regional initiatives to promote economic recovery and maintain production and supply chains.

Car dealers experience hardships amid weak demand
Car dealers experience hardships amid weak demand
BUSINESSicon  19 giờ trước 

Car trading companies are complaining about high inventories and sharp profit decreases as people have cancelled car purchase plans amid Covid-19.

Vietnamese hotels put up for sale amid tourism slump
Vietnamese hotels put up for sale amid tourism slump
BUSINESSicon  23 giờ trước 

The hotel market has been in a state of hibernation since the beginning of the year because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

CEOs take the ‘hot seats’
CEOs take the ‘hot seats’
BUSINESSicon  27/08/2020 

“I am overwhelmed with joy. But the worry about what to do to help the corporation overcome the pandemic is 20 or 30 times more,” said the newly appointed chair of Vietnam Airlines.

Power price proposal on table as equality remains uncertain
Power price proposal on table as equality remains uncertain
BUSINESSicon  26/08/2020 

Amid feedback from the public and experts about calculating energy price, the Ministry of Industry and Trade has rounded off the single-price model for household electricity in a bid to harmonise the benefits of all stakeholders in society.

VIETNAM'S BUSINESS NEWS HEADLINES AUGUST 26
VIETNAM'S BUSINESS NEWS HEADLINES AUGUST 26
BUSINESSicon  26/08/2020 

Creating sustainable businesses in Vietnam

Local firms still not aware of anti-dumping investigations
Local firms still not aware of anti-dumping investigations
BUSINESSicon  26/08/2020 

While local export products have been facing more anti-dumping investigations and tax evasion cases in foreign countries, Vietnamese enterprises are still unaware of the risk.

Real estate market on ‘standby’ again
Real estate market on ‘standby’ again
BUSINESSicon  26/08/2020 

Real estate firms are again postponing sales and investment plans after new Covid-19 cases were discovered in late July in Da Nang.

Hotel sector’s long-term outlook remains positive: CBRE
Hotel sector’s long-term outlook remains positive: CBRE
BUSINESSicon  26/08/2020 

Though the second wave of COVID-19 dashed hopes for quick tourism recovery in 2020, real estate services firm CBRE Vietnam believed the industry’s long-term outlook remains positive.

Banks cut pay, lay off workers due to impact of Covid-19
Banks cut pay, lay off workers due to impact of Covid-19
BUSINESSicon  26/08/2020 

Bank officers' incomes, which include a monthly salary and bonus, have decreased significantly amid the Covid-19 crisis.

Branded-goods 'king' buys shares of Sasco, capitalization value rises
Branded-goods 'king' buys shares of Sasco, capitalization value rises
BUSINESSicon  26/08/2020 

Johnathan Hanh Nguyen, known as the ‘branded-goods king’, has succeeded with his bottom fishing deal at a time when the new outbreak of Covid-19 shows signs of weakening.

Vietnam opens seaports to receive new FDI 'wave'
Vietnam opens seaports to receive new FDI 'wave'
BUSINESSicon  25/08/2020 

Development of coastal industrial zones appears to be the right move to take advantage of incoming FDI.

VIETNAM'S BUSINESS NEWS HEADLINES AUGUST 25
VIETNAM'S BUSINESS NEWS HEADLINES AUGUST 25
BUSINESSicon  25/08/2020 

Boosting online payments for e-commerce growth

More than 90% of Vietnamese travel firms suspend operations
More than 90% of Vietnamese travel firms suspend operations
BUSINESSicon  25/08/2020 

Around 90%-95% of travel companies in HCM City have suspended operations due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

More News
. Latest news

© Copyright of VietNamNet Global

Tel: 024 3772 7988 Fax: (024) 37722734, Email: evnn@vietnamnet.vn

 
 
 
Leave your comment on an article

OR QUICK LOGIN

Have you account ? Register  now.
 
 
 