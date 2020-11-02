Tin tức, Đọc báo Online, Tin tức trong ngày 24h - VietNamNet
Ministry to inspect use of land for housing, condotel purposes

03/11/2020    14:00 GMT+7

The Ministry of Natural Resources and the Environment (MONRE) has asked its General Department of Land Administration to plan the inspection of land use in urban areas, as well as housing and condotel development projects in 2021.

The ministry told its inspectors to build an extensive inspection plan, focusing on projects which have many complaints, and go slowly on the projects where foreigners use land.

In addition, inspectors will target projects which have a high volume of waste and emissions and use water resources for domestic purposes, and will inspect compliance with the law on resources and environment.

The General Department of Land Administration will inspect the management and use of land by farms and afforestation yards; and the land use and management in accordance with the government’s Decree 167 dated December 31, 2017 on the re-arrangement and treatment of public assets.

The agency will also inspect the observance of laws on the recovery of land, compensation for land recovery, support and resettlement; land assignment, land lease, land use purpose changes; registration and issuance of land use right certificates; land use when implementing urban area and housing development, tourism projects with sales of villas and condotels; and inspect land management and use in industrial zones.

In August 2020, Minister of Natural Resources and the Environment Tran Hong Ha signed a decision on the adjustment of the inspection plan in 2020, requesting not to carry out the inspection over the observance of the law in projects which have not put land into use, or have slowly put land into use, and projects with violations in land management and use in Hanoi, Binh Thuan and Ho Chi Minh City.

The inspection has been canceled because of the impact from Covid-19.

 

Under the ministry’s decision, in HCM City, inspections won’t be implemented at the Van Gia Phuc commercial housing project in old Binh Phu Market land area, No 116 Ly Chieu Hoang street in district 6 developed by Hoang Phuc Real Estate Management Co Ltd; housing project 1 Bis-1 Nguyen Dinh Chieu street, District 1 developed by Ben Thanh - Sao Thuy Company Limited; and the residential and tourism, cultural and entertainment project in An Phu ward in district 2 by the 21st Century International Company Limited.

In Hanoi, the projects not to be inspected include Bac An Khanh urban area in Hoai Duc district developed by Vinaconex – Posco joint venture; Exchange City, Bac Tu Liem district by Vigeba; and Tay Mo – Dai Mo –Vinhomes Park urban area in Nam Tu Liem and Van Canh University Urban in Hoai Duc district by An Lac Investment JSC.

MONRE Deputy Minister Nguyen Thi Phuong Hoa signed decisions on stopping the inspections of some golf courses in Hanoi, Hai Phong and Hoa Binh in 2020. 

Thu Ky

Real estate investors leave cities for countryside to start homestays

Real estate investors leave cities for countryside to start homestays

A new movement has arisen among real estate investors amid the pandemic – leaving large cities for the countryside where they open a homestay or farmstay to meet people’s demand to be close to nature.

Real estate stocks await cash flow

Real estate stocks await cash flow

Domestic and foreign capital flow is expected to bolster real estate shares after the COVID-19 pandemic as many investors are paying attention to the industry.

 
 

.
Vietnam's trade surplus hits record in 10 months
Vietnam's trade surplus hits record in 10 months
BUSINESSicon  5 giờ trước 

Vietnam’s exports rose 4.7 percent year-on-year in the first ten months of this year to over $229 billion, for a trade surplus of a record $18.7 billion, according to latest report by the General Statistics Office.

Highlights from the year-end meeting of the National Assembly
Highlights from the year-end meeting of the National Assembly
BUSINESSicon  18 giờ trước 

The government is taking a cautious view in setting its development goals for 2021, which is understandable due to lingering risks from the Covid-19 pandemic.

Public debt: one fourth of state budget collections used to pay debt
Public debt: one fourth of state budget collections used to pay debt
FEATUREicon  8 giờ trước 

The public debt to GDP ratio has been controlled well and has decreased in recent years. But the public debt repayment to budget revenue ratio has steadily increased because of many due debts.

Goal of 1 million businesses still far away
Goal of 1 million businesses still far away
FEATUREicon  5 giờ trước 

The plan to develop household businesses into normal businesses has not succeeded. The goal of having 1 million businesses in the country by the end of 2020 will not be met.

Development of coastal urban areas: a hot trend
Development of coastal urban areas: a hot trend
BUSINESSicon  20 giờ trước 

“Coastal urban area” is a phrase that is appearing increasingly in the print and electronic media.

VIETNAM BUSINESS NEWS HEADLINES NOVEMBER 2
VIETNAM BUSINESS NEWS HEADLINES NOVEMBER 2
BUSINESSicon  02/11/2020 

Handling fake goods on e-commerce platforms

Does Vietnam need more airports? The debate continues
Does Vietnam need more airports? The debate continues
BUSINESSicon  22 giờ trước 

The Government Office has asked the Ministry of Transport to consider a proposal by Ninh Thuan Province to use a military airport also for commercial purposes.

Online exports help food-beverage firms expand market share
Online exports help food-beverage firms expand market share
BUSINESSicon  02/11/2020 

Using online platforms to boost exports is an inevitable trend that will help food and beverage businesses penetrate the global market, reduce costs and quickly reach consumers, especially amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

US presidential election, news shortage to weigh on local market in November
US presidential election, news shortage to weigh on local market in November
BUSINESSicon  02/11/2020 

After the third-quarter earnings season ends, the Vietnamese stock market may face a correction phase in November as investors try to realise their profits amid expected global market volatility due to the US presidential election.

Vietnam’s 500-year fish sauce specialty reaching out to the world
Vietnam’s 500-year fish sauce specialty reaching out to the world
BUSINESSicon  23 giờ trước 

Fish sauce production in Vietnam is still modest with small and tiny enterprises. Producers have been told to update technology and diversify products to conquer the world market.

How can loss-making equitized enterprises be rescued?
How can loss-making equitized enterprises be rescued?
BUSINESSicon  02/11/2020 

Experts say these enterprises need an ‘exchange transfusion’, which means a basic change in corporate governance. If not, they will continue taking losses.

The last chance for Vietnam’s automobile industry
The last chance for Vietnam’s automobile industry
FEATUREicon  02/11/2020 

The Ministry of Planning and Investment (MPI) is compiling a plan to develop the automobile industry in the post-Covid-19 period with many new solutions.

Vietravel Airlines licensed for air transport
Vietravel Airlines licensed for air transport
BUSINESSicon  02/11/2020 

The Ministry of Transport has granted a business license for air transport to Vietravel Airlines, said Deputy Minister Le Anh Tuan on Thursday.

Second economic stimulus package announced
Second economic stimulus package announced
BUSINESSicon  01/11/2020 

The Ministry of Planning and Investment has announced the second economic simulation package which will be used to spur the recovery of the aviation and tourism sectors.

The drivers for record high trade surplus
The drivers for record high trade surplus
BUSINESSicon  01/11/2020 

Few people can realize that Vietnam has achieved a record high trade surplus amid the Covid-10 pandemic.

VIETNAM BUSINESS NEWS HEADLINES NOVEMBER 1
VIETNAM BUSINESS NEWS HEADLINES NOVEMBER 1
BUSINESSicon  01/11/2020 

Trade surplus hits record in 10 months

Large corporations receive hundreds of million dollars in investment from Japan
Large corporations receive hundreds of million dollars in investment from Japan
BUSINESSicon  01/11/2020 

The good relations between Japan and Vietnam are fueling Japanese capital flow into Vietnamese enterprises through portfolio investments.

Preferential registration tax expires by year end, people rush to buy cars
Preferential registration tax expires by year end, people rush to buy cars
BUSINESSicon  01/11/2020 

The car market has recovered recently, though sales are not as good as the same period last year. The demand for both new and used cars is increasing, and the prices are escalating.

Having money but not spending is unacceptable: PM
Having money but not spending is unacceptable: PM
FEATUREicon  01/11/2020 

The disbursement of public investment from the state budget has reached 60 percent, the highest ever level. The disbursement of ODA has also improved, but is still low.

HCM City receives $4 billion in remittances in nine months
HCM City receives $4 billion in remittances in nine months
BUSINESSicon  01/11/2020 

Remittances flows into Ho Chi Minh City reached 4 billion USD in the first nine months of 2020 despite impacts of COVID-19 pandemic, representing a rise of 2 percent over the same period last year, according to a municipal official.

Latest news

