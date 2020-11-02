Ministry to inspect use of land for housing, condotel purposes

The Ministry of Natural Resources and the Environment (MONRE) has asked its General Department of Land Administration to plan the inspection of land use in urban areas, as well as housing and condotel development projects in 2021.

The ministry told its inspectors to build an extensive inspection plan, focusing on projects which have many complaints, and go slowly on the projects where foreigners use land.

In addition, inspectors will target projects which have a high volume of waste and emissions and use water resources for domestic purposes, and will inspect compliance with the law on resources and environment.

The General Department of Land Administration will inspect the management and use of land by farms and afforestation yards; and the land use and management in accordance with the government’s Decree 167 dated December 31, 2017 on the re-arrangement and treatment of public assets.

The agency will also inspect the observance of laws on the recovery of land, compensation for land recovery, support and resettlement; land assignment, land lease, land use purpose changes; registration and issuance of land use right certificates; land use when implementing urban area and housing development, tourism projects with sales of villas and condotels; and inspect land management and use in industrial zones.

In August 2020, Minister of Natural Resources and the Environment Tran Hong Ha signed a decision on the adjustment of the inspection plan in 2020, requesting not to carry out the inspection over the observance of the law in projects which have not put land into use, or have slowly put land into use, and projects with violations in land management and use in Hanoi, Binh Thuan and Ho Chi Minh City.

The inspection has been canceled because of the impact from Covid-19.

Under the ministry’s decision, in HCM City, inspections won’t be implemented at the Van Gia Phuc commercial housing project in old Binh Phu Market land area, No 116 Ly Chieu Hoang street in district 6 developed by Hoang Phuc Real Estate Management Co Ltd; housing project 1 Bis-1 Nguyen Dinh Chieu street, District 1 developed by Ben Thanh - Sao Thuy Company Limited; and the residential and tourism, cultural and entertainment project in An Phu ward in district 2 by the 21st Century International Company Limited.

In Hanoi, the projects not to be inspected include Bac An Khanh urban area in Hoai Duc district developed by Vinaconex – Posco joint venture; Exchange City, Bac Tu Liem district by Vigeba; and Tay Mo – Dai Mo –Vinhomes Park urban area in Nam Tu Liem and Van Canh University Urban in Hoai Duc district by An Lac Investment JSC.

MONRE Deputy Minister Nguyen Thi Phuong Hoa signed decisions on stopping the inspections of some golf courses in Hanoi, Hai Phong and Hoa Binh in 2020.

Thu Ky

