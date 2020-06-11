Tin tức, Đọc báo Online, Tin tức trong ngày 24h - VietNamNet
More investors join Vietnamese stock market, cash flows in

 
 
15/06/2020    14:40 GMT+7

As many as 102,000 trading accounts opened in the last months, showing the attractiveness of the stock market.

When Asian stock markets simultaneously witnessed increases in the sixth consecutive trading session on June 8 thanks to good news about the US labor market, the Vietnamese market also had a good trading session with liquidity booming on the same day.

The VN Index rose by 13.7 points to 899.92 points. The VN30 index increased by 12.05 points to 838.52 points.

The total trading value on the HCM City bourse reached VND8.4 trillion with 572 million shares trade, a 3-year high.

Meanwhile, according to Zingnews, foreign investors had a net purchase of VND250 billion worth of stocks on June 8.

Observers noted that more investors have joined the market in recent days. The Vietnam Securities Depository Center (VSD) reported that there had been 2.473 million domestic transaction accounts as of May 31, mostly belonging to individual investors.

Around 529 shares saw prices increasing this trading session on the three bourses (HOSE, HNX and UpCom) which account for 60 percent of listed shares.

 


Military Bank Securities commented that the high liquidity seen in gaining sessions showed the investors’ high expectations on the continued recovery of the market.

It believes that the VN Index may exceed the 900 point threshold, and the strong cash flow into the market serves as the main engine to help the market conquer the 920 point threshold.

The current factors are supporting VN Index rise. The two most positive factors are Vietnam’s success in containing Covid-19 and the National Assembly’s approval of EVFTA and EVIPA.

As such, more than 34,000 new domestic transaction accounts had been opened compared with April. And within three months, from March to May, more than 102,700 new accounts were opened.

By May 31, there had been 10,508 transaction accounts belonging to domestic institutional investors and 33,200 accounts of foreign investors, including individual and institutional ones.

Regarding the market liquidity, analysts commented that there is a strong cash flow in the market. The average trading value at the HCM City Stock Exchange (HOSE) was VND4.5 trillion per trading session in May. Most trading sessions in May had trading volume higher than the average volume of the last 20 sessions.

Within three months, from March to May, VND3.8 trillion worth of securities were traded each session via the order-matching system.

Commenting about the increase in number of new investors, KIS Securities said domestic individual investors are seeking risk assets to offset the low deposit interest rates.

On June 8, New Zealand’s NZX50 increased by 3.16 percent, South Korea’s Kospi by 0.11 percent, and Nikkei 225 by 1.38 percent.

Thanh Mai 

Vietnam: one of fastest recovering stock markets

The Vietnamese stock market regained nearly 100 points after a gloomy March, producing one of the best performances among stock markets around the globe.

Stock market: seasonal effects won’t occur this year

The stock market experienced a sharp decline in Q1. KIS Vietnam has advised investors not to ‘sell in May and go away’.

 
 

.
Vietnam's resort property market to remain stagnant in H2
BUSINESSicon  22 giờ trước 

The luxury resort real estate business is expected to continue sliding in the coming months because the number of foreign travelers to Vietnam has yet to recover.

Vietnamese big firms adjust business plans because of Covid-19
BUSINESSicon  5 giờ trước 

Under pressure from investors, annual business plans are rarely changed at large enterprises. But things may be different this year.

VIETNAM'S BUSINESS NEWS HEADLINES JUNE 14
BUSINESSicon  14/06/2020 

SBV eyes tightening non-bank credit in corporate bonds, property

Vietnam's automobile market sees 62 percent surge after social distancing
BUSINESSicon  14/06/2020 

The sales of automobile surged 62 percent month-on-month in May following the end of social distancing measures, according to the Vietnam Automobile Manufacturers’ Association (VAMA).

PV Power to build four new LNG-fired plants
BUSINESSicon  14/06/2020 

The PetroVietnam Power Corporation (PV Power), a subsidiary of the Vietnam Oil and Gas Group (PetroVietnam), has completed plans for the construction of four liquefied natural gas (LNG)-fired power plants.

Vietnam gears up to export cars
BUSINESSicon  14/06/2020 

Vietnamese manufacturers are taking steps to become the ‘new Detroit of Asia’.

Employee recruitment in Vietnam to pick up strongly post-COVID
BUSINESSicon  14/06/2020 

Worker demand is expected to soar after COVID-19. Businesses will expand recruitment activities as they need workers to revive production and grab opportunities from investors' relocation moves.

Banking transactions, mobile payments grow sharply in Vietnam in first four months
BUSINESSicon  14/06/2020 

Non-cash payments continue to boom in Vietnam this year as the country has seen a surge in banking transactions and mobile payments in the first four months of the year, according to an official from the State Bank of Vietnam (SBV).

Earnings key for Vietnamese firms to enjoy tax cut: deputies
BUSINESSicon  14/06/2020 

The new proposal on tax cuts for local firms should focus on changes of earnings, not personnel, so it benefits the worst-hit companies during COVID-19, National Assembly (NA) deputies said on Thursday.

Vietnam's State Capital Investment Corporation aims to disburse annual investment up to US$690mil.
BUSINESSicon  14/06/2020 

The State Capital Investment Corporation (SCIC) has targeted disbursing investment of VND13-16 trillion (US$561-690 million) annually to focus capital on key industries and sectors to promote economic growth.

Vietnamese manufacturers urged to take advantage of online platforms to reach global buyers
BUSINESSicon  14/06/2020 

Vietnamese manufacturers must enhance their online platforms to increase their adaptability to disruptions and gain access to buyers in both traditional and new markets amid the COVID-19 pandemic, experts have said.

VN shares post biggest loss in two months
BUSINESSicon  13/06/2020 

Vietnamese shares posted the biggest loss in seven weeks as investors oversold on the pessimism of the US central bank about global economic prospects.

Climbing the value chain to maximise investment
BUSINESSicon  13/06/2020 

In general, foreign investors are seeking safe, stable investment environments with established real estate market practices, rule of law, and structured land ownership, with available financial support from banks.

BUSINESS NEWS HEADLINES JUNE 13
BUSINESSicon  13/06/2020 

Huge potential for developing resort property market

East Ho Chi Minh City entices new investors
BUSINESSicon  13/06/2020 

The recent green light for HCM City People’s Committee to set up an innovative hub in the east would make the so-called Vietnam Silicon Valley come to life and attract further investment into the city’s real estate market.

Economists warn of stagflation because of COVID-19
BUSINESSicon  14/06/2020 

Vietnam needs to keep inflation and interest rates at low levels, stabilize the exchange rate, accelerate public investments, and improve the investment environment, economists say.

Car prices expected to drop in August
BUSINESSicon  12/06/2020 

More people could afford imported cars from the EU when the EU-Vietnam Free Trade Agreement (EVFTA) takes effect from August 1.

EVFTA’s openness poses challenges for Vietnamese retailers
BUSINESSicon  12/06/2020 

Even as the European Union-Vietnam Free Trade Agreement (EVFTA), which will take effect from August 1, 2020, promises to bring about tremendous opportunities for businesses and consumers of both sides, 

Speedier recovery up ahead for some
BUSINESSicon  12/06/2020 

Industrial and residential properties could be the sectors grasping the most upcoming attention in the real estate market of Vietnam, Indonesia, and the Philippines – three of the ASEAN’s fastest-growing economies.

Can Vietnamese startups rise up after painful failures?
BUSINESSicon  13/06/2020 

A series of startups have stopped operation within a short period. Will startups still have opportunities to attract capital from investors?

