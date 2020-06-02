Tin tức, Đọc báo Online, Tin tức trong ngày 24h - VietNamNet
03/06/2020
More monetary easing measures forecast in 2020

 
 
03/06/2020

The State Bank of Vietnam (SBV) is expected to further take monetary easing measures to support the country’s GDP growth target of above 5 per cent this year in light of a weak economic outlook, experts forecast.

An additional 50 basis points of interest rate cuts is expected to come in the next few months.

“We forecast an additional 50 basis points of interest rate cuts, which would take the refinancing rate to 4.0 per cent and discount rate to 2.5 per cent by end of 2020,” Fitch Solutions experts said.

The SBV cut its benchmark interest rates by 50 basis points on May 12. Accordingly, the refinancing rate was reduced to 4.5 per cent from 5.0 per cent, discount rate to 3.0 per cent from 3.5 per cent, and the overnight inter-bank lending rate to 5.5 per cent, from 6.0 per cent with effect from May 13.

According to the experts, a weak growth outlook in 2020 will likely spur further monetary easing. Fitch forecast Việt Nam’s real GDP growth to decelerate to 2.8 per cent in 2020, from 7.0 per cent in 2019, as it continuously forecast weak external demand from a world economy in recession to hamper a recovery in Việt Nam’s large manufacturing industry, and a general aversion to international air travel due to contagion fears to continue buffeting the tourism sector.

“That said, we now see upside risks to our growth forecast as Việt Nam is in the process of gradually reopening its economy with the easing of movement restrictions, following quick and stringent COVID-19 containment measures over the first four months of the year, in addition to growing reports of companies seeking to relocate their production from China to Việt Nam.”

 

As Fitch still views the Government’s real GDP growth target for 2020 of above 5 overly ambitious given a benign global economic backdrop, it believes that the SBV is likely to persist with its monetary easing cycle over the coming months, in the form of benchmark interest rate cuts and macroprudential measures to support the Government’s achievement of its growth target.

In addition, Fitch said manageable inflation at below the Government’s 4.0 per cent target in 2020 will also allow for further monetary easing.

“We forecast inflation to average 3.8 per cent in 2020, down from 4.9 per cent year-on-year over the first four months of 2020. We expect subdued fuel prices due to the ongoing global supply glut to result in a transport price deflation and low core inflation due to weaker domestic demand to partially offset high food inflation brought about by the African swine fever which prompted a significant culling of the hog herd towards end-2019, pushing up meat prices.”

Despite Fitch’s expectations for further monetary easing, it maintained its view that the key problem now is a lack of loan demand and investment appetite amid elevated economic uncertainty brought about by the COVID-19 shock on the world economy. As such, further interest rate cuts at this juncture will not provide much of a boost to the economy. — VNS

Given the weak economic outlook in Vietnam, Fitch Solutions expects further easing measures to be applied over the rest of 2020 as the country is still targeting real gross domestic product (GDP) growth above 5%.

Many experts believe that loosening the monetary policy won’t help much in the context of Covid-19, saying that it will do more harm than good.

 
 

VN Asset Management Company targets to settle $2.15bil. bad debts this year
BUSINESSicon  1 giờ trước 

The Vietnam Asset Management Company (VAMC) targeted to settle bad debts worth totally VND50 trillion (US$2.15 billion) this year.

'Social, conversational' commerce on the rise as consumer behaviour changes during COVID-19
BUSINESSicon  2 giờ trước 

Consumer behaviour has changed greatly during the COVID-19 pandemic, opening up opportunities for businesses that can capitalise on the changes, a recent survey has found.

Vietnamese airlines resume most domestic routes
BUSINESSicon  3 giờ trước 

Vietnamese airlines have resumed most domestic flights after the country has gone almost 50 days without community transmission of the coronavirus.

Local businesses disturbed about many new policies
BUSINESSicon  0 giờ trước 

The attempts to increase budget collection may neutralize the policies aiming to recover the economy after the epidemic.

Transport route to link Quy Nhon Port with Northeast Asia
BUSINESSicon  3 giờ trước 

A transport route connecting Quy Nhon Port in the south-central province of Binh Dinh with Northeast Asian countries is to open on June 3.

Developers dine on industrial land
BUSINESSicon  4 giờ trước 

As Vietnam has emerged as an attractive option for companies seeking to diversify their manufacturing operations, industrial zone developers are planning to expand their land banks to welcome new investments heading to the country.

BUSINESS NEWS HEADLINES JUNE 3
BUSINESSicon  5 giờ trước 

Does digital transformation help Vietnamese businesses make their fortune?

May 2020 manufacturing continues to fall, but at much reduced rate
BUSINESSicon  6 giờ trước 

Vietnam's manufacturing sector still felt the effects of COVID-19 in May, although contraction was softer than in April as the virus was brought under control.

Queries around shareholders of FastGo and be
BUSINESSicon  19 giờ trước 

After only two years of operation, the shareholder structures of both local ride-hailing platforms FastGo and be are now a mystery.

Inconsistent policies burden VN automobile industry
BUSINESSicon  5 giờ trước 

Car sales dropped sharply by 40 percent in Q1 2020 as several industries cannot reach agreement on solutions to develop the automobile industry.

Vietnam gov't greenlights Mobile Money
BUSINESSicon  21 giờ trước 

The regulation on mobile payment will not allow users to recharge from scratch cards but they must conduct deposits and withdrawals from the registered bank account.

IFRS adoption roadmap raises challenges to property businesses
BUSINESSicon  22 giờ trước 

The recent Ministry of Finance (MoF) ruling to adopt IFRS will send ripples across real estate businesses, especially those with extensive asset portfolios.

VN maritime transport become frozen because of Covid-19
BUSINESSicon  7 giờ trước 

While maritime passenger transport firms were paralyzed soon after Covid-19 broke out, cargo transport firms still saw growth.

State bank to remove barriers to preferential-loan access
BUSINESSicon  23 giờ trước 

The State Bank of Vietnam will consider simplifying lending procedures to help COVID-19-affected firms easily access preferential interest rate loans, SBV Deputy Governor Dao Minh Tu said.

Chinese contractor demands US$50m for system operation of Cat Linh-Ha Dong project
BUSINESSicon  02/06/2020 

While the completion date of the Cat Linh-Ha Dong urban railway project in Hanoi is not yet known and the inspection dossiers have not been completed,

Major infrastructure projects move at slow pace
BUSINESSicon  02/06/2020 

Major infrastructure projects, especially in the southern key economic zone, are moving at a snail’s pace due mainly to slow site clearance and capital disbursement, according to a report the Government recently sent to the National Assembly.

Is an interest-rate cut enough to recover VN economy?
BUSINESSicon  22 giờ trước 

Within two months, the State Bank of Vietnam (SBV) slashed interest rates twice to support the economy.

Market to grow slowly amid ETF reviews, more selling
BUSINESSicon  02/06/2020 

The Vietnamese stock market may move marginally up as investors look forward to foreign exchange-traded funds (ETFs) to complete their quarterly investment reviews.

Productivity should be put at center of Vietnam’s development strategy: WB
BUSINESSicon  02/06/2020 

In a recent report titled “Vibrant Vietnam: Forging the Foundation of a High-Income Economy”, the World Bank has suggested that a productivity-driven development model,

When will the US become the No 1 foreign investor in Vietnam?
BUSINESSicon  02/06/2020 

Large-scale production relocating out of China is offering a golden opportunity for Vietnam to attract high-quality US investment.

