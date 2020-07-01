Tin tức, Đọc báo Online, Tin tức trong ngày 24h - VietNamNet
Tin tức | 2Sao | Tintuconline | Infonet | ICTNews | Multimedia | Tuyển dụng
05/07/2020 11:04:51 (GMT +7)
Go
 
BUSINESS
 
 
Face Book
Twitter
Bình luận
Tin nóng
 

More streetfront houses up for sale in HCMC center

05/07/2020    10:00 GMT+7

More landlords want to sell townhouses after Covid-19, which has caused prices of houses in inner HCM City to slightly decrease in the second quarter.

Unable to find tenants for a 3-storey street-front house on Dien Bien Phu street in district 3 for the last three months, Bich Ngoc, the owner, decided to sell because she needs money for her business.

More streetfront houses up for sale in HCMC center



“Our business has become stagnant because of Covid-19. I need money to maintain it, so I will sell the house at a price 15 percent lower than the bid price in 2019,” she said.

Many townhouses in inner districts of HCM City are rented as retail premises. Houses on streets in the central business district such as Dien Bien Phu, Nguyen Dinh Chieu, Nguyen Thi Minh Khai, Nguyen Binh Khiem and Nguyen Tri Phuong are usually not for sale.

However, things are different now. More and more signs advertising house sales can be seen on the streets.

Nguyen Manh Hung, a real estate broker in district 3, said one year ago, a foreign business sought to buy a streetfront house on 3/2 Road but no landlord was willing to sell. They only accepted long-term 20-year rental.

“It is surprising that so many houses are up for sale now, ” he said.

Hung said that many people have to sell property because of the impact from the pandemic.

“They have to sell as a last resort,” he said.

Nguyen Vinh Phat, director of a real estate brokerage firm, said while supply is profuse, demand is not high.

Streetfront houses, especially ones in the central area, are valuable properties which are 2-3 times more expensive than others. The only interest is from people with powerful financial capability, businesses seeking long-term premises, big international brands, and big investors.

“Businesses have suffered heavily from Covid-19. Demand for houses is not high at this moment,” Phat said.

However, though landlords understand they won’t be able to sell houses at 2019 prices, they have refused to offer good discounts.

According to Batdongsan.com.vn, in the first three months, interest in townhouses decreased by 33 percent q-o-q, and asking rents also dropped by nearly 11 percent, while selling prices tended to be the same, or decreased by 2-3 percent in districts 1, 3, 7 and 10. 

 

Thanh Mai

HCM City: Retail premises rent declines as beer shops shut down

HCM City: Retail premises rent declines as beer shops shut down

Businesses now have bigger choices for retail premises as the rent has decreased significantly.

Real estate booms in HCMC's suburban areas

Real estate booms in HCMC's suburban areas

The real estate market is picking up in the areas surrounding Ho Chi Minh City as inner-city options become limited and the infrastructure of these provinces is improving.

 
 

Other News

.
Nine more expressway contractors suspected of construction violations
Nine more expressway contractors suspected of construction violations
BUSINESSicon  9 giờ trước 

Nine more former contractors have been accused of irregularities in the construction of a 139-kilometer-long expressway whose severe deteriotion was reported shortly after its opening in central Vietnam.

Hanoi moves towards approving construction of third Aeon Mall
Hanoi moves towards approving construction of third Aeon Mall
BUSINESSicon  10 giờ trước 

The proposed construction of a parking lot and the Aeon Mall Hoang Mai Trade centre will soon be decided upon by the Hanoi People's Committee as Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc has approved the adjustment of the city's construction planning.

Pork and oil prices key to keeping inflation in VN under control: experts
Pork and oil prices key to keeping inflation in VN under control: experts
BUSINESSicon  10 giờ trước 

With huge inflation pressure on the way in the remaining months of this year, a close watch must be kept on the prices of key products like oil and pork to hit the goal of keeping inflation below 4 per cent, experts have said.

China remains major market for Vietnam’s farm produce
China remains major market for Vietnam’s farm produce
BUSINESSicon  4 giờ trước 

The first consignments of litchis grown in Hai Duong province shipped to Singapore hit the newspapers.

VIETNAM'S BUSINESS NEWS HEADLINES JULY 4
VIETNAM'S BUSINESS NEWS HEADLINES JULY 4
BUSINESSicon  04/07/2020 

Vietnam's squid, octopus exports down 21.2 percent

Proposal steers sports betting to starting line
Proposal steers sports betting to starting line
BUSINESSicon  03/07/2020 

A proposed national steering committee is expected to help Vietnam build clearer prize-winning entertainment rules and set up closer connections between government authorities and investors 

Domestic demand the driving force for agriculture to develop
Domestic demand the driving force for agriculture to develop
BUSINESSicon  03/07/2020 

Nguyen Quoc Toan, director-general of the General Department for Agricultural Products Processing and Market Development, under the Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development, 

Vietnam hopes to attract huge capital as central banks print $6 trillion
Vietnam hopes to attract huge capital as central banks print $6 trillion
BUSINESSicon  04/07/2020 

Experts say Vietnam has the opportunity to attract more foreign portfolio investment as central banks are launching $6 trillion in quantitative easing programs in 2020.

VN government to sell stake in country’s biggest brewery
VN government to sell stake in country’s biggest brewery
BUSINESSicon  03/07/2020 

The Government will sell its 36% stake, equivalent to 230.8 million shares worth some VND37.6 trillion (US$1.6 billion), in the Saigon Beer-Alcohol-Beverage Corporation (Sabeco), the country’s biggest brewery, this year.

Vietnam’s businesses gear up for digitalization
Vietnam’s businesses gear up for digitalization
BUSINESSicon  04/07/2020 

Many companies have become digitized, believing this is the only way to achieve a breakthrough in their development.

Fabric production an issue for Vietnam's textile industry
Fabric production an issue for Vietnam's textile industry
BUSINESSicon  03/07/2020 

Fabric production is a challenge for Vietnam's textile and garment industry when it comes to free trade agreements (FTAs) requirements on product origin.

Vietnam's FDI inflows to increase
Vietnam's FDI inflows to increase
BUSINESSicon  03/07/2020 

A new wave of foreign direct investment driven by global uncertainty such as the US-China trade war and the COVID-19 pandemic is imminent in Vietnam, 

Local airlines struggle to reposition themselves in market
Local airlines struggle to reposition themselves in market
BUSINESSicon  03/07/2020 

Airlines have been lowering airfares and targeting mostly domestic passengers.

US firms create record 4.8 million jobs in June
US firms create record 4.8 million jobs in June
BUSINESSicon  03/07/2020 

The reopening of businesses has spurred job growth but a rise in Covid-19 cases may hamper recovery.

VIETNAM'S BUSINESS NEWS HEADLINES JULY 3
VIETNAM'S BUSINESS NEWS HEADLINES JULY 3
BUSINESSicon  03/07/2020 

Vietnam trade surplus widens to US$4 billion in H1

EVFTA will broaden skies for aviation across Vietnam
EVFTA will broaden skies for aviation across Vietnam
BUSINESSicon  03/07/2020 

Never-before-seen activities in Vietnam’s aviation sphere are expected to come to EU businesses soon on the back of the landmark EU-Vietnam Free Trade Agreement.

An abundance of advantages to diversify ops into Vietnam
An abundance of advantages to diversify ops into Vietnam
BUSINESSicon  02/07/2020 

Amidst the new wave of foreign investment and relocation after the pandemic, director general of the Foreign Investment Agency Do Nhat Hoang explained Vietnam’s outstanding advantages and how it can seize arising opportunities.

VN's rice exports bounce back after one-month interruption
VN's rice exports bounce back after one-month interruption
BUSINESSicon  03/07/2020 

While exports of many products have plunged because of Covid-19, rice exports are growing, with prices of some products reaching an 8-year high.

Vietnam closes in on tech app tax avoiders
Vietnam closes in on tech app tax avoiders
BUSINESSicon  02/07/2020 

Apple and Google are once again under fire over tax avoidance in Vietnam, with none of their revenues from their app markets being retained in the country. However, a new law could soon enable local authorities to take their cut.

Drugmakers fight to attain approval
Drugmakers fight to attain approval
BUSINESSicon  02/07/2020 

Switzerland’s drug maker Novartis Pharma Services AG has announced a GMP qualification for Lek Pharmaceuticals d.d. within the scope of certification for medicines in Vietnam,

More News
. Latest news

© Copyright of VietNamNet Global

Tel: 024 3772 7988 Fax: (024) 37722734, Email: evnn@vietnamnet.vn

 
 
 
Leave your comment on an article

OR QUICK LOGIN

Have you account ? Register  now.
 
 
 