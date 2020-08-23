Tin tức, Đọc báo Online, Tin tức trong ngày 24h - VietNamNet
Tin tức | 2Sao | Tintuconline | Infonet | ICTNews | Multimedia | Tuyển dụng
25/08/2020 12:44:17 (GMT +7)
Go
 
BUSINESS
 
 
Face Book
Twitter
Bình luận
Tin nóng
 

More than 90% of Vietnamese travel firms suspend operations

25/08/2020    12:36 GMT+7

Around 90%-95% of travel companies in HCM City have suspended operations due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

According to the municipal Department of Culture, Sports and Tourism, only 5% of travel firms in HCM City are still operational to settle debts with their partners and customers. Their staff have to work online at home on rotation without salary. 

 Tourists in HCM City (photo by Dantri)

 


Since the pandemic broke out in the central city of Danang on July 25, many hotel bookings for August have been cancelled. Most contracts to hire rooms for wedding parties in HCM City larger than 30 people have been in the same boat.

At present, the room occupancy of HCM City’s hotels is merely 5%, with up to 61% of local hotel staff temporarily unemployed.

Meanwhile, travel firms face barriers to access bank loans as the tourism sector is seen as a risk.

To date, staff at most travel firms have not yet received the subsidy from the government’s VND62 trillion (USD2.6 billion) package for Covid-19 crisis victims due to administrative procedures.

The HCM City Department of Tourism has proposed two scenarios to support local travel firms in the coming time.

In the first scenario, in a case where the pandemic is controlled in Vietnam by September this year, the department will continue implementing the domestic tourism programme.

In the second worst-case scenario, if the pandemic lasts until the end of the fourth quarter of this year, the city will focus on restructuring the tourism sector, including the launch of new products to attract tourists when the pandemic is brought under control. The city will also assist travel companies in training staff. Dtinews/Nguoilaodong

Tourism firms need Government relief to survive: official

Tourism firms need Government relief to survive: official

The Government’s relief and credit packages are now vital to help HCM City travel firms survive the coronavirus crisis, a top official in the city Department of Tourism has said.

VN tourism sector works to recover market amid new COVID-19 outbreak

VN tourism sector works to recover market amid new COVID-19 outbreak

The Vietnam National Administration of Tourism (VNAT) is making preparations for the recovery of the tourism market amid a new COVID-19 outbreak.

 
 

Other News

.
Ministry aims to facilitate gambling industry
Ministry aims to facilitate gambling industry
BUSINESSicon  1 giờ trước 

The Ministry of Finance has proposed amendments to the decree about casino businesses to create favourable conditions for investors.

47,000 Vietnamese visited casinos last year
47,000 Vietnamese visited casinos last year
BUSINESSicon  0 giờ trước 

Revenue from casino businesses has increased significantly over the last one to two years. However, the casinos that are open to Vietnamese still have reported losses.

Vietnam aims for transparent and legal wood industry
Vietnam aims for transparent and legal wood industry
BUSINESSicon  6 giờ trước 

Vietnam is aiming to build a transparent and legal wood industry to support exports of timber products and bolster the domestic timber manufacturing industry.

Payment with QR Code increasingly popular in Vietnam
Payment with QR Code increasingly popular in Vietnam
BUSINESSicon  5 giờ trước 

Vietnamese are making more payments with QR Code thanks to its utility, security and promotion programs launched by service providers.

Over 225 million transactions made via e-wallets in Q1
Over 225 million transactions made via e-wallets in Q1
BUSINESSicon  24/08/2020 

The number of transactions via e-wallets in Vietnam in the first quarter of 2020 increased highly with a total of 225 million transactions.

Vietnam's large corporations seek CEO successors
Vietnam's large corporations seek CEO successors
BUSINESSicon  24/08/2020 

Many large corporations have introduced their new CEOs, while others plan to name new CEOs in the months ahead.

Covid-19 disrupts 'rules' of the Vietnamese stock market
Covid-19 disrupts 'rules' of the Vietnamese stock market
BUSINESSicon  24/08/2020 

Investors are concerned about the stock market performance, which has become unpredictable because of the pandemic.

Surpassing Thailand, Vietnam becomes No 2 rice exporter in the world
Surpassing Thailand, Vietnam becomes No 2 rice exporter in the world
BUSINESSicon  18 giờ trước 

With a bumper crop and good export prices, Vietnam’s rice export volume and turnover have exceeded Thailand’s, making the former the second largest exporter amid the Covid-19 crisis.

US partner goes bankrupt, Vietnamese garment company faces difficulties
US partner goes bankrupt, Vietnamese garment company faces difficulties
BUSINESSicon  24/08/2020 

Song Hong Garment (MSH) has yet to make provisions for the hundreds of billions of dong worth of export turnover earned from its biggest client in the US who is declaring bankruptcy.

VIETNAM'S BUSINESS NEWS HEADLINES AUGUST 24
VIETNAM'S BUSINESS NEWS HEADLINES AUGUST 24
BUSINESSicon  24/08/2020 

HCM City aiding pandemic-hit businesses

Central business streets deserted in Hanoi, but retail premises still expensive
Central business streets deserted in Hanoi, but retail premises still expensive
BUSINESSicon  24/08/2020 

The social distancing in Hanoi has been removed for three months, but many shops on large streets in the central business district (CBD) remain deserted.

Power companies face hardship in pandemic
Power companies face hardship in pandemic
BUSINESSicon  17 giờ trước 

A number of hydropower and thermal power companies are facing hardships due to the severe impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic.

COVID-19 hits remittances to Vietnam
COVID-19 hits remittances to Vietnam
BUSINESSicon  23 giờ trước 

Overseas remittances are expected to fall short of the target this year due to the economic crisis caused by the COVID-19 pandemic and shutdowns around the world.

Vietnam's e-commerce revenue grows 25 percent in 2019
Vietnam's e-commerce revenue grows 25 percent in 2019
BUSINESSicon  24/08/2020 

Vietnam’s B2C e-commerce revenue rose by 25 percent to 10.08 billion USD in 2019, according to the e-Commerce White Book 2020 released by the Ministry of Industry and Trade (MoIT)’s e-Commerce and Digital Economy Agency (iDEA).

HCM City aims to become regional financial centre
HCM City aims to become regional financial centre
BUSINESSicon  24/08/2020 

Tran Du Lich, a member of PM Nguyen Xuan Phuc Economic Advisory Council, speaks about HCM City’s wish to become a national financial centre.

EVFTA obligations can brew up coffee success
EVFTA obligations can brew up coffee success
BUSINESSicon  24/08/2020 

Bolstered by the growing demand in the EU, Vietnam’s coffee industry has a major opportunity to capture a bigger market share on the European continent.

More Vietnamese use ride-hailing services: white book
More Vietnamese use ride-hailing services: white book
BUSINESSicon  24/08/2020 

The number of Vietnamese using ride-haling services has increased rapidly in recent years, signalling the potential for the development of the sharing economy in the country.

Experts gaze into crystal ball: Property prices to bottom by mid-2021
Experts gaze into crystal ball: Property prices to bottom by mid-2021
BUSINESSicon  24/08/2020 

The Vietnamese property market is expected to slow down, with prices starting to drop by the end of this year and hitting the bottom by mid-2021, creating opportunities for home buyers sitting on cash, experts have forecast.

VIETNAM'S BUSINESS NEWS HEADLINES AUGUST 23
VIETNAM'S BUSINESS NEWS HEADLINES AUGUST 23
BUSINESSicon  23/08/2020 

Tens of thousands of enterprises shut down due to Covid-19

Dealers slash selling prices, government cuts tax, but cars remain unsold
Dealers slash selling prices, government cuts tax, but cars remain unsold
BUSINESSicon  23/08/2020 

Despite the 50 percent vehicle registration tax cut and large-scale sale promotion programs, inventories are still high and sales are on the decrease.

More News
. Latest news

© Copyright of VietNamNet Global

Tel: 024 3772 7988 Fax: (024) 37722734, Email: evnn@vietnamnet.vn

 
 
 
Leave your comment on an article

OR QUICK LOGIN

Have you account ? Register  now.
 
 
 