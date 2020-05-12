Transport Ministry proposes road use fee exemption to help transport firms

Tin tức, Đọc báo Online, Tin tức trong ngày 24h - VietNamNet
The burden on transport enterprises will be reduced if a proposal for a three-month exemption of road maintenance fees is approved, the Ministry of Transport has said.

MoT proposes road use fee exemption to help transport firms hinh anh 1

Buses at a bus station in Hanoi amid the COVID-19 pandemic (Photo: tienphong.vn)

Minister of Transport Nguyen Van The said the ministry would propose the Ministry of Finance consider the maintenance fee exemption for transport enterprises affected by the COVID-19 pandemic in the past three months.

The move was considered a supportive policy to help enterprises hit hard by the COVID-19 outbreak to overcome financial difficulties and resume operations.

Those who were granted badges and signs by the departments of transport would be eligible for the policy, he said.

The said he has asked the Directorate for Roads of Vietnam and the Vietnam Automobile Transport Association to urgently work with localities and transport enterprises to synthesise data and analyse and assess their losses during the pandemic.

Based on the estimated losses, the two units would propose a plan to reduce road use charges for the three months of March, April and May.

The task must be completed and reported to the ministry before May 15.

 

The ministry would consider the plan and propose it to the Ministry of Finance for approval, he said.

Last month, the Vietnam Automobile Transport Association sent a petition to the Government and the Ministry of Transport to ask for supportive measures to exempt road use fees for enterprises forced to halt operations.

The association asked commercial banks to support a 50 percent reduction of loan interest rates for April, May and June, apply a preferential interest rate which did not exceed 6 percent per year for businesses, reschedule debts within 6-12 months for businesses, and continue to lend with preferential interest rates for enterprises to resume their operation.

It said enterprises and labourers should be exempt from paying social and health insurance and unemployment insurance until June.

It also said the road maintenance fees should be exempted until this December. Other additional parking fees at airports and bus stations should be free.

The association proposed to reduce 50 percent of registration fees for newly registered vehicles, which should be applied until the end of this year./.VNS

 
 

Mobile money pilot project submitted to PM for approval
Mobile money pilot project submitted to PM for approval
BUSINESSicon  0 giờ trước 

A mobile money pilot project has been submitted to the Prime Minister for approval, marking a bold step for the development of payments using telecommunication accounts in Vietnam, Governor of the State Bank of Vietnam Le Minh Hung said.

VN support industry finds it hard to attract foreign investment
VN support industry finds it hard to attract foreign investment
BUSINESSicon  0 giờ trước 

Vietnam's support industry is struggling to attract foreign investment as multinational companies look for alternative options during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Four-month State budget revenue posts drop as Gov’t offers tax relief
Four-month State budget revenue posts drop as Gov’t offers tax relief
BUSINESSicon  1 giờ trước 

The State budget revenue in January – April was estimated to total VND491.38 trillion (US$21.18 billion), representing a drop of 5.9 per cent against...

Giant retailers hit hard in Covid-19 because of rapid network expansion
Giant retailers hit hard in Covid-19 because of rapid network expansion
BUSINESSicon  0 giờ trước 

Their network expansion strategy in normal conditions offers great advantages to retailers, but it has put a burden on them during the Covid-19 crisis.

BUSINESS NEWS HEADLINES MAY 12
BUSINESS NEWS HEADLINES MAY 12
BUSINESSicon  3 giờ trước 

 Localisation rate of Vietnamese automobile industry remains low

BUSINESS NEWS HEADLINES MAY 12
BUSINESS NEWS HEADLINES MAY 12
BUSINESSicon  3 giờ trước 

 Localisation rate of Vietnamese automobile industry remains low

Backbase report: Mobile transactions in Vietnam to grow 400 pct. by 2025
Backbase report: Mobile transactions in Vietnam to grow 400 pct. by 2025
BUSINESSicon  5 giờ trước 

Mobile transactions in Vietnam are forecast to increase by 400 percent by 2025 in the Fintech and Digital Banking 2025 - Asia Pacific Report released by Backbase on May 11.

Which business fields re-opened first after Covid-19 lockdown?
Which business fields re-opened first after Covid-19 lockdown?
BUSINESSicon  2 giờ trước 

Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc has requested MPI to build a scenario for economic recovery after Covid-19.

Businesses seek tax reduction to foster recovery after pandemic
Businesses seek tax reduction to foster recovery after pandemic
BUSINESSicon  6 giờ trước 

The COVID-19 pandemic is a huge challenge for businesses irrespective of sector and size in all regions and countries, including Vietnam.

Vietnam set to welcome dual investment flows following COVID-19
Vietnam set to welcome dual investment flows following COVID-19
BUSINESSicon  21 giờ trước 

Despite FDI shown signs of a slowdown as a result of the negative impact of COVID-19, experts believe that the nation will be able to welcome an array of fresh dual investment after the pandemic.

Deals promise greater mid-term investments
Deals promise greater mid-term investments
BUSINESSicon  22 giờ trước 

The National Assembly Standing Committee has agreed to stage a vote on adoption of two hallmark bilateral trade and investment agreements between Vietnam and the EU,

Online shopping on the rise in HCM City
Online shopping on the rise in HCM City
BUSINESSicon  5 giờ trước 

The e-commerce market in HCM City has developed significantly, with total online spending growth up by more than 12 percent annually since 2015, according to the municipal Department of Industry and Trade’s report on e-commerce development.

Vietnam ready for post-COVID-19 development stage
Vietnam ready for post-COVID-19 development stage
BUSINESSicon  11/05/2020 

Vietnam is easing social distancing restrictions, seeking ways to live safely with the epidemic, and beginning to restore production and business to revive economic growth.

Stock market: seasonal effects won’t occur this year
Stock market: seasonal effects won’t occur this year
BUSINESSicon  6 giờ trước 

The stock market experienced a sharp decline in Q1. KIS Vietnam has advised investors not to ‘sell in May and go away’.

BUSINESS NEWS HEADLINES MAY 11
BUSINESS NEWS HEADLINES MAY 11
BUSINESSicon  11/05/2020 

 Garment sector focuses on potential markets

State should control corporate bond issuance of property firms: Construction Ministry
State should control corporate bond issuance of property firms: Construction Ministry
BUSINESSicon  11/05/2020 

The Ministry of Construction (MoC) has asked the Prime Minister to strictly control corporate bond issuances made by real estate enterprises, especially small and medium enterprises, to reduce risks.

Investors concern about wind power development
Investors concern about wind power development
BUSINESSicon  11/05/2020 

Vietnam may not be meeting its development potential to exploit wind power to provide energy to the country.

VN Finance Ministry to set up research group on crypto currency
VN Finance Ministry to set up research group on crypto currency
BUSINESSicon  11/05/2020 

The Ministry of Finance has decided to set up a research group which would be in charge of studying and proposing policies to manage virtual assets and cryptocurrencies.

VN cashew industry fails to meet export targets
VN cashew industry fails to meet export targets
BUSINESSicon  11/05/2020 

The cashew industry had just overcome the crisis in late 2018 and early 2019 when it was dealt another blow from Covid-19.

VN wood processing firms survive amid COVID-19
VN wood processing firms survive amid COVID-19
BUSINESSicon  11/05/2020 

Many wood processing firms have managed to operate despite the COVID-19 pandemic and many have even chalked out measures to take advantage of the opportunities on offer when the pandemic is over.

