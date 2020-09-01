Tin tức, Đọc báo Online, Tin tức trong ngày 24h - VietNamNet
Tin tức | 2Sao | Tintuconline | Infonet | ICTNews | Multimedia | Tuyển dụng
02/09/2020 14:16:12 (GMT +7)
Go
 
BUSINESS
 
 
Face Book
Twitter
Bình luận
Tin nóng
 

Ministry proposes PM not approve Kite Air establishment project

02/09/2020    14:11 GMT+7

The Ministry of Planning and Investment has asked Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc not to approve plans to open a new airline in Vietnam.

Ministry proposes PM not approve Kite Air establishment project
An airplane of Hai Au - a subsidiary company, specialised in providing sightseeing services of Thien Minh Aviation Joint Stock. — Photo courtesy of Thien Minh Aviation Joint Stock

Canh Dieu (Kite) Air hoped to launch in the second quarter of 2020, but the project was put on hold because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Now the Ministry has informed the PM that because the domestic aviation industry was facing so many difficulties, now is not the time to start a new airline.

The Civil Aviation Administration of Vietnam has said the domestic aviation market this year is expected to only receive 42.7 million passengers, a decrease of 46 per cent compared to 2019.

Vietnamese airlines now have 214 aircraft, but they have only operated domestic routes and some international cargo flights with the exploitation rate of less than 50 per cent compared to their capacity, the administration said.

The Ministry of Transport also asked Government to only approve the Canh Dieu (Kite) Air after 2022 when the domestic aviation market recovers.

 

The ministry also said Canh Dieu (Kite) Air’s plans were drawn up in 2018-19 when the domestic aviation market developed with the growth rate of 13-20 per cent each year.

The project, worth VND5.5 trillion (US$237 million), was invested by Thien Minh Aviation Joint Stock Company.

The original plan would have seen six ATR72 aircraft operating flights within Vietnam increasing to 30 planes by 2025.  VNS

Aviation firm proposes setting up Kite Air

Aviation firm proposes setting up Kite Air

Thien Minh Aviation JSC has proposed establishing a new airline, called Kite Air, with charter capital of VND1 trillion.  

Tight squeeze as new airlines set to take off in Vietnam

Tight squeeze as new airlines set to take off in Vietnam

With more airlines planning to take flight in 2020, the room for profit-making is expected to narrow in the burgeoning aviation market, triggering doubts over the possibility of achieving success among newcomers.

 
 

Other News

.
How have the so-called ‘iron fists’ performed after restructuring?
How have the so-called ‘iron fists’ performed after restructuring?
BUSINESSicon  7 giờ trước 

Having been driven onto the right track, unprofitable state-owned economic groups and general corporations, informally called ‘iron fists’, thanks to their important role in the economy, have recovered strongly.

Vietnam’s economic success story attributed to effective FDI attraction
Vietnam’s economic success story attributed to effective FDI attraction
BUSINESSicon  22 giờ trước 

Vietnam has become one of the world’s fastest growing economies since the country first opened up to foreign trade and investment more than three decades ago, 

VIETNAM'S BUSINESS NEWS HEADLINES SEPTEMBER 1
VIETNAM'S BUSINESS NEWS HEADLINES SEPTEMBER 1
BUSINESSicon  01/09/2020 

Mechanism needed to boost cashless payments in Vietnam

VN farmers beginning to sell directly to consumers online
VN farmers beginning to sell directly to consumers online
BUSINESSicon  01/09/2020 

Farmers have been successfully utilising online channels such as Facebook to promote their produce directly to consumers amid the COVID-19...

Pork price high, livestock companies pocket high profits
Pork price high, livestock companies pocket high profits
BUSINESSicon  20 giờ trước 

The pork production cost is just VND50,000 per kilogram for closed husbandry chains, while the live pork price in the market is VND80,000.

Large corporations appoint new CEOs, run ESOP programs to retain talents
Large corporations appoint new CEOs, run ESOP programs to retain talents
BUSINESSicon  01/09/2020 

A number of large corporations have launched programs offering preferential shares to employees as part of their plans to seek talents for key posts.

Government sells stake in Viet Nam's largest brewer
Government sells stake in Viet Nam's largest brewer
BUSINESSicon  01/09/2020 

The Ministry of Industry and Trade late last week transferred the State ownership in Saigon Beer Alcohol Beverage Corp (Sabeco) to the State Capital...

FDI a major driving force in VN's development
FDI a major driving force in VN's development
BUSINESSicon  01/09/2020 

Foreign direct investment (FDI) has been a major driving force behind Viet Nam's national development, Minister of Planning and Investment Nguyen Chi Dung said recently.

Investors look to real estate sector during Covid-19
Investors look to real estate sector during Covid-19
BUSINESSicon  31/08/2020 

Having sold 20 taels of gold for more than one billion dong, Nguyen Hong Minh in Hanoi doesn’t know what she would do with the money.

What is the key to development of VN's industrial zones?
What is the key to development of VN's industrial zones?
BUSINESSicon  01/09/2020 

While many IZs are left idle or have low occupancy rates, others are very selective in accepting tenants because they are located in advantageous positions and are well organized.

Week of August 24-30 sees big business deals
Week of August 24-30 sees big business deals
BUSINESSicon  31/08/2020 

During the week, former managers of TTF completed an asset transfer. Johnathan Hanh Nguyen wanted to increase the ownership ratio in Sasco, while FPT’s Bui Quang Ngoc sought to sell 2.3 million shares.

Big auto manufacturer goes bankrupt, can't sell assets
Big auto manufacturer goes bankrupt, can't sell assets
BUSINESSicon  31/08/2020 

Banks are trying to sell Vinaxuki’s assets to collect debts, but the assets remain unsold.

Vietnam loses $1 billion a year because of low port fees
Vietnam loses $1 billion a year because of low port fees
BUSINESSicon  31/08/2020 

Port fees in Vietnam are by far lower than regional countries, which causes the country to lose $1 billion a year from revenue sources.

Adapting Vietnamese firms to the new normal of international business
Adapting Vietnamese firms to the new normal of international business
BUSINESSicon  31/08/2020 

Businesses are doing their best to manage the challenges and look for some opportunities from free trade agreements and COVID-19.

VN beer industry: market slowly recovers
VN beer industry: market slowly recovers
BUSINESSicon  31/08/2020 

Domestic beer consumption in the second half of the year is expected to improve over the first six months, while next year the beer industry can...

VIETNAM'S BUSINESS NEWS HEADLINES AUGUST 31
VIETNAM'S BUSINESS NEWS HEADLINES AUGUST 31
BUSINESSicon  31/08/2020 

ODA disbursement targets a challenge: Official

Vietnam’s construction market forecast to lure more foreign investors
Vietnam’s construction market forecast to lure more foreign investors
BUSINESSicon  31/08/2020 

More foreign participation is forecast in Vietnam’s construction market over the coming years, buoyed by the gradual opening up of the Vietnamese economy to foreign investors and the Government’s emphasis on infrastructure development.

Dilemmas abound for Vietnamese coffee exporters trying to compete
Dilemmas abound for Vietnamese coffee exporters trying to compete
BUSINESSicon  31/08/2020 

The ongoing global health crisis has left the Vietnamese coffee export industry in the lurch due to continued falls in price.

Pig imports push domestic pork prices down
Pig imports push domestic pork prices down
BUSINESSicon  31/08/2020 

Efficient reproduction of pigs and enhancing imports of frozen pork and live pigs have made prices of live hogs fall, according to the Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development (MARD).

Vietnam’s position in the eyes of a Japanese scholar
Vietnam’s position in the eyes of a Japanese scholar
FEATUREicon  30/08/2020 

Vietnam’s upper class, whose net worth is invested in more than $30 million, has increased to 13 percent in the past five years, surpassing 10,000 people.

More News
. Latest news

© Copyright of VietNamNet Global

Tel: 024 3772 7988 Fax: (024) 37722734, Email: evnn@vietnamnet.vn

 
 
 
Leave your comment on an article

OR QUICK LOGIN

Have you account ? Register  now.
 
 
 