Tin tức, Đọc báo Online, Tin tức trong ngày 24h - VietNamNet
Tin tức | 2Sao | Tintuconline | Infonet | ICTNews | Multimedia | Tuyển dụng
07/09/2020 20:37:11 (GMT +7)
Go
 
BUSINESS
 
 
Face Book
Twitter
Bình luận
Tin nóng
 

Multi-trillion VND helps VN-Index regain peak

07/09/2020    19:27 GMT+7

The strong cash flow to the stock market in recent days has helped stock prices bounce back.

The VN Index has for the first time in the last six months regained the 900 point peak after falling from the threshold in February, while liquidity has been profuse in recent days with the trading value of VND6-8 trillion for each trading session.

Multi-trillion VND helps VN-Index regain peak



The rise of the HCM City Stock Exchange (HOSE) at the September 3 trading session was mostly created by bank and real estate shares. Foreign investors bought more than they sold by VND400 billion.

The market maintained the excitement after the National Day holiday on September 2 and went up thanks to large-cap stocks, especially Vingroup (VIC), Vinhomes and Vincom Retail of the dollar billionaire Pham Nhat Vuong.

Among bank shares, Vietcombank saw an impressive growth rate of 3.6 percent, while HDBank of billionaire Nguyen Thi Phuong Thao grew by 4.6 percent. These were the shares that saw net purchases by foreigners on the day.

The VN Index soared by 38 percent from its low on March 23. The capitalization value of the stock market has increased by tens of billion of dollars.

HDBank reported a significant increase in H1 profit and good financial health. Sacombank and ACB shares also saw impressive rises.

 


The price of steel shares, especially HPG and HSG, also increased sharply. Gelex price hit the ceiling price and saw trading volume surging.

The VN Index soared by 38 percent from its low on March 23. The capitalization value of the stock market has increased by tens of billion of dollars.

Huynh Minh Tuan from Mirae Asset said that the Vietnamese stock market has been rising continuously in recent trading sessions. It is now benefiting from the low-cost capital period, or easy money, when assets like stocks caught the attention of investors thanks to heavy fluctuations and high liquidity.

Tuan also thinks that Vietnam’s stocks have bounced back thanks to the good news about Covid-19 vaccines. It is highly possible that the US and Europe will begin producing vaccines in Q4.

The policies applied by the government of Vietnam to deal with the difficulties caused by Covid-19 have also caused high expectations for economic development.

Contrary to the worry that the stock market cannot reflect the true value of the economy, the cash flow continues to stocks as a shelter. The VN Index is predicted to see further increases.

Mirae Asset believes the VN Index will hit the 900-920 point zone in September, when the outbreak is controlled in the hotbeds of Da Nang, Quang Nam and Hung Yen, while economic stimulus policies, including the increase of disbursement for public investments, will help the economy recover.

Tuan thinks Vietnam’s GDP growth rate will be only 2-3 percent this year, but Vietnam has inner strength to obtain a high growth rate the next year. The VN Index is expected to regain the 1,000 point peak in 2020.

Le Quang Tri of Tri Viet Securities also thinks the stock market will continue rising in the time to come, thanks to new cash flow, and will prosper in 2021.

The business fields with bright prospects include Industrial Zone real estate development, the businesses with no more room for foreign investors, turnaround businesses, ones recovering rapidly after the crisis, and businesses benefiting from policies on infrastructure development.

Asia Times quoted experts as saying they were optimistic about Vietnam’s economy in the long term. The EVFTA trade agreement will help attract FDI and more European enterprises will set up production in Vietnam.

Earlier, HSBC predicted that Vietnam would be the only ASEAN economy to see positive GDP growth rate this year. 

V.. Ha

Plastics industry shrugs off pandemic, interests stock investors

Plastics industry shrugs off pandemic, interests stock investors

The new wave of Covid-19 infections has caused heavy pressure on the country’s economy. 

The multi-billion dollar empires that exist outside the stock market

The multi-billion dollar empires that exist outside the stock market

Many large corporations, valued at billions of dollars, do not intend to list their shares on the bourse.

 
 

Other News

.
Key public investment projects gather speed
Key public investment projects gather speed
BUSINESSicon  0 giờ trước 

Amid the government’s rush to push up public investment as one of the key pillars for economic growth, numerous projects have been accelerating their progress to match the plan set forth, 

ASEAN aiming for tech-led innovation to foster growth
ASEAN aiming for tech-led innovation to foster growth
BUSINESSicon  3 giờ trước 

ASEAN countries are becoming a rising hub destination for global manufacturers thanks to well-established trade networks, a growing middle class, a thirst for tech expansion, and a young and educated workforce.

EU competition in redrawn public procurement landscape
EU competition in redrawn public procurement landscape
BUSINESSicon  7 giờ trước 

Competition in Vietnam’s government procurement market is expected to heat up with the involvement of EU contractors, driven by the country’s highest-ever market-opening commitment in this field. 

Plastics industry shrugs off pandemic, interests stock investors
Plastics industry shrugs off pandemic, interests stock investors
BUSINESSicon  5 giờ trước 

The new wave of Covid-19 infections has caused heavy pressure on the country’s economy. 

Vietnamese rice takes bite out of global market
Vietnamese rice takes bite out of global market
BUSINESSicon  5 giờ trước 

Vietnam’s rice exports have expanded during the pandemic to surpass rival Thailand in price for the first time in three decades, leading experts to suggest the sector should consolidate its position.

VIETNAM'S BUSINESS NEWS HEADLINES SEPTEMBER 7
VIETNAM'S BUSINESS NEWS HEADLINES SEPTEMBER 7
BUSINESSicon  11 giờ trước 

Breakthrough solutions needed to attract foreign investment

More Vietnamese consumers now shop online
More Vietnamese consumers now shop online
BUSINESSicon  8 giờ trước 

Online shopping and electronic payments in Vietnam have become more common in recent years as more of the country's population gains access to the internet, 

Why are so many businesses appealing for help from the PM?
Why are so many businesses appealing for help from the PM?
FEATUREicon  6 giờ trước 

Businesses and citizens appeal to the Prime Minister for help as a last resort. However, should this be done?

Profit taking to weigh on local market, but September may be bright
Profit taking to weigh on local market, but September may be bright
BUSINESSicon  10 giờ trước 

Vietnam’s stock market rally may slow this week as investors eye profits but the one-month projection is still optimistic.

Logistics groups strive to exploit EVFTA potential
Logistics groups strive to exploit EVFTA potential
BUSINESSicon  14 giờ trước 

The EU-Vietnam Free Trade Agreement has created a new driving force for Vietnam’s logistics, but the industry needs to take further action to unlock its full potential.

Auto manufacturers in Thailand, Indonesia look to Vietnam to sell cars
Auto manufacturers in Thailand, Indonesia look to Vietnam to sell cars
BUSINESSicon  10 giờ trước 

Car imports in Vietnam have increased again after a long slump caused by the impact of Covid-19. Thailand and Indonesia have been the biggest sellers.

Local authorities tighten control over investments in condotels
Local authorities tighten control over investments in condotels
BUSINESSicon  12 giờ trước 

Hanoi local authorities are seeking to strengthen management over the construction, investment and trade of condotels, officetels and resort villas.

Strange things in Mekong Delta: ‘monster’ fish, red bamboo and purple guava
Strange things in Mekong Delta: ‘monster’ fish, red bamboo and purple guava
BUSINESSicon  06/09/2020 

Nam Can crab in Ca Mau province is famous for its high quality and delicious taste, while thoi loi fish is a wonderful dish for parties. These are among the many precious specialties available in the Mekong Delta region.

Four Vietnamese-born billionaires in the US
Four Vietnamese-born billionaires in the US
BUSINESSicon  06/09/2020 

These are the most famous businessmen of Vietnamese origin in the US.

VIETNAM'S BUSINESS NEWS HEADLINES SEPTEMBER 6
VIETNAM'S BUSINESS NEWS HEADLINES SEPTEMBER 6
BUSINESSicon  06/09/2020 

Trading accounts of foreign investors highest in 8 months

The path to economic recovery and further growth
The path to economic recovery and further growth
BUSINESSicon  06/09/2020 

While Vietnam has experienced an unprecedented boom in recent decades, the current pandemic is now having a clear negative impact on the economic outlook. 

New strategies required to set deeper roots for wood industry
New strategies required to set deeper roots for wood industry
BUSINESSicon  06/09/2020 

To expand Vietnam’s wood industry sustainably, its development strategy must not only focus on the policies of importing countries but also domestic priorities.

Alibaba.com rolls out export-focused program for Vietnamese SMEs
Alibaba.com rolls out export-focused program for Vietnamese SMEs
BUSINESSicon  10 giờ trước 

Alibaba.com, the global business-to-business (B2B) e-commerce platform of Alibaba Group, has launched a landmark initiative to help businesses in Vietnam go online and reach an enormous pool of qualified global buyers.

E-commerce gives impetus to woodworking sector
E-commerce gives impetus to woodworking sector
BUSINESSicon  06/09/2020 

In the rapid development of e-commerce, online stores and factories are one of the solutions with which enterprises can cope with the prolonged Covid-19 pandemic while laying a foundation for digitalized business

One fewer thing to worry for enterprises
One fewer thing to worry for enterprises
BUSINESSicon  06/09/2020 

Businesses will have one fewer thing to worry about in 2021 as the minimum wage is not expected to be increased for privately-owned enterprises.

More News
. Latest news

© Copyright of VietNamNet Global

Tel: 024 3772 7988 Fax: (024) 37722734, Email: evnn@vietnamnet.vn

 
 
 
Leave your comment on an article

OR QUICK LOGIN

Have you account ? Register  now.
 
 
 