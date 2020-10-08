Tin tức, Đọc báo Online, Tin tức trong ngày 24h - VietNamNet
Mystery businessmen pours VND150 billion into ITA, Dang Thi Hoang Yen makes surprise move

09/10/2020    14:00 GMT+7

The ITA shares of the Tan Tao Group unexpectedly witnessed an impressive trading session with a record high trading volume.

And investors are expecting new moves from female tycoon Dang Thi Hoang Yen.

Dang Thi Hoang Yen

Contrary to the downtrend in the stock market, Tan Tao Group of Dang Thi Hoang Yen still saw its share trading volume soaring on October 7 session. Nearly 14 million units were transferred through order matching just tens of minutes after the opening.

Prior to that, on October 6, a record was made with 32 million ITA units transferred, while the share price hit the ceiling of VND4,940 per share. Tycoons spent VND150 billion just within one trading session to acquire ITA.

On October 7, the ITA share price hit the ceiling for the second consecutive session to VND5,280 per share. ITA’s liquidity is now 5-6 times higher than the average level in previous sessions.

Meanwhile, there has been no positive news about Tan Tao Group has been released so far. However, analysts still believe this is good news for the enterprise of Dang Thi Hoang Yen, the well-known businesswoman, who was a National Assembly Deputy and has been absent in the last eight years at ITA’s general meetings of shareholders.

ITA has benefited from the strong rise of industrial real estate shares which have become attractive to investors thanks to expected new FDI in Vietnam.

However, analysts say that the positive impact can only be seen in some real estate shares.

 

Meanwhile, Yen’s ITA has been behind with the H1 post-tax profit decreasing by 42 percent compared with the same period last year.

Prior to that, in April-May, ITA share prices increased by 2.5 times, from VND1,900 per share to VND5,000 per share thanks to the re-appearance of Yen at the 2020 online shareholders’ meeting after eight years of absence.

The expectations put by investors on ITA are still high as the once famous businesswoman has come back to lead the enterprise.

Investors have also been encouraged by Yen’s impressive statements after a long time of absence, with better business plans, plans with higher investment capital, and the possibility of a new FDI wave heading for Vietnam after foreign investors try to leave China.

In 2020, ITA is focusing on its core business field – promoting industrial real estate projects, especially in the large markets of the US, South Korea, Japan and Taiwan.

Its business plan is clear, with focus on three major goals 1/ developing and completing urban area and IZ projects in Vietnam 2/ expanding Tan Duc 2 IZ to 230 hectares and 3/ expanding investment in the US. 

V. Ha

Many large corporations, valued at billions of dollars, do not intend to list their shares on the bourse.

Billions of banking stocks are about to flood the market with banks planning to pay stock dividends and issue new shares to raise their charter capital.

 
 

.
BUSINESSicon  3 giờ trước 

Despite heavy aftermaths caused by the global health crisis, the Vietnamese economy remains in positive growth in the first nine months of the year on the back of the government’s sound responses to curb the pandemic return.

BUSINESSicon  5 giờ trước 

Banks are pushing the sale of life insurance products (bancassurance) in the context of low credit growth since the beginning of this year due to the impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic.

BUSINESSicon  20 giờ trước 

Vietnamese companies have been stepping up investment to boost rice exports to Europe – however, it remains a challenging task penetrate the market efficiently.

BUSINESSicon  8 giờ trước 

The Vietnamese automobile market is full of potential with predicted sales of up to 1.8 million products a year, but it still remains risky to invest in the industry.

BUSINESSicon  22 giờ trước 

Amid the heavy impact the pandemic has had so far on Vietnam’s economy, possible solutions to overcome the crisis and come out even stronger have been under discussion at this year’s Vietnam Reform and Development Forum.

BUSINESSicon  08/10/2020 

HCM City businesses resume operation as pandemic eases: city official

BUSINESSicon  08/10/2020 

Listed plastic companies have seen their market values expand 15-50 percent in the last two months on low oil prices and increased consumption.

BUSINESSicon  08/10/2020 

New technologies from the fourth Industrial Revolution will be applied in livestock breeding in order to produce safe and high-quality output while improving the husbandry sector’s competitive edge,

BUSINESSicon  23 giờ trước 

The long battle inside the biggest construction company in Vietnam has come to an end with the departure of a successful businessman.

BUSINESSicon  08/10/2020 

Vietnam aims to raise its renewable energy sources to 15-20 per cent of the total energy supply by 2030 and 25-30 cent by 2045.

FEATUREicon  07/10/2020 

The Government is drafting second economic relief packages aimed at assisting the national economy, especially businesses, in the face of the ongoing COVID-19 crisis.

BUSINESSicon  08/10/2020 

Billionaire Johnathan Hanh Nguyen, Duc Long Gia Lai and Diem Thong Nhat were top names in the news last week.

BUSINESSicon  07/10/2020 

Vietnam’s total import-export turnover for agricultural, forestry and fishery products in January-September was estimated at nearly US$52.8 billion, making for a trade surplus of $7.2 billion,

BUSINESSicon  07/10/2020 

Processing-manufacturing companies optimistic about Q4 business outlook

FEATUREicon  07/10/2020 

Vietnam is setting specific economic timelines and targets with a desire to become a high-income country - something not many countries can do. How should that aspiration be energized?

BUSINESSicon  07/10/2020 

Manufacturing sector returned to growth in September as concerns around the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic in the country eased. Both output and new orders increased, while business confidence strengthened, and the rate of job cuts softened.

BUSINESSicon  07/10/2020 

Agriculture has long been the backbone of Vietnam’s economy and has posted a range of achievements in the 30 years since the country’s economic reform (Doi Moi) process got underway.

BUSINESSicon  07/10/2020 

Skincare and make-up products, introduced on livestreams as branded goods, priced at just several thousand or tens of thousand dong, have trapped many people.

BUSINESSicon  07/10/2020 

Vietnam and the United Kingdom are speeding up negotiations on a new-generation free trade agreement between the two sides, which is expected to be completed at the end of this year.

BUSINESSicon  07/10/2020 

A number of commercial banks are going to list their shares at the HCM City Stock Exchange (HOSE), and are expected to bring a breath of fresh air to the market, which has been stagnant because of the pandemic.

