Tin tức, Đọc báo Online, Tin tức trong ngày 24h - VietNamNet
Tin tức | 2Sao | Tintuconline | Infonet | ICTNews | Multimedia | Tuyển dụng
17/06/2020 12:13:03 (GMT +7)
Go
 
BUSINESS
 
 
Face Book
Twitter
Bình luận
Tin nóng
 

NA deputies debate tax exemption for Vietnamese SMEs

 
 
17/06/2020    11:07 GMT+7

A policy that may grant up to 30 percent tax exemption for small-to-medium-sized business (SMEs) to mitigate the adverse effects of COVID-19 was discussed on Tuesday by National Assembly deputies during a meeting in Hanoi.

NA deputies debate tax exemption for Vietnamese SMEs

Workers at a wood workshop in northern Bac Ninh Province. A policy that may grant up to 30 per cent tax exemption is in the making to provide support for the country's SMEs in light of COVID-19. 

While deputies agreed the policy was needed to support SMEs, and by extension workers employed by them, some have voiced concerns over the direction of the Government's tax exemption policies.

Deputy Nguyen Van Than from northern Thai Binh Province and chairman of the Vietnam Small and Medium Enterprises Association said it should include medium-sized, not just small and micro-sized businesses.

Viet Nam has over 760,000 businesses, of which small-sized businesses account for 93 per cent and medium-sized 4 per cent. Together, they employ a large number of workers and actively contribute to socio-economic development and social security.

"The proposed policy stipulated small-sized businesses with annual sales under VND50 billion (US$2.2 million) are eligible for tax exemption. Meanwhile, the official definition for small-sized businesses are those with income under VND100 billion and employ less than 50 workers. As it stands, only around half the number of small-sized businesses could qualify under the policy," said Than.

In addition, Than said a 30 per cent tax exemption for businesses for the year 2020 won't be much help compared to tax exemption for the year 2019.

"Most businesses likely will struggle this year. It would be a miracle for some of them to survive, let alone making a profit. It's my opinion that a tax exemption for 2019 would be much more relevant and helpful to businesses," he said.

Deputy Phung Van Hung from northern Cao Bang Province showed support for a policy that includes medium-sized businesses.

"Should businesses make no or very little profit for the year 2020, the tax exemption amount won't account for much," he said.

 

Deputy Nguyen Hoang Mai from southern Tien Giang Province urged the Government to reconsider and include businesses that employ more than 100 workers, saying during this difficult time, it's important to encourage businesses to keep workers on payroll.

Deputy Vu Tien Loc, chairman of Vietnam Chamber of Commerce and Industry, said the Government's tax exemption policy was designed to support workers and it's important that its implementation would cover as many workers as possible.

Aside from the sizes of businesses, Loc said the Government must also focus on helping businesses at the core of the economy for their importance to economic security and sustainable development such as airlines and tourism.

Minister of finance Dinh Tien Dung said along with tax exemption other measures were being implemented to support businesses, saying the Government had reduced, and in some instances removed, numerous expenses for businesses such as land use and some 18 other administrative fees.

Meanwhile, businesses owners might still apply for other forms of tax reduction including income tax and qualified dependents as stipulated in a decision by the NA's Standing Committee.

Dung said his ministry was working on a plan to cut by half the car registration fee to encourage domestic car production and to reduce environment fees for the airline industry. — VNS

Debt guarantee: light at the end of tunnel for Vietnamese SMEs

Debt guarantee: light at the end of tunnel for Vietnamese SMEs

Some experts believe that the government needs to come forward and provide a guarantee for SMEs (small and medium enterprises) to access bank debts.

Vietnamese SMEs face cash flow problems amid Covid-19

Vietnamese SMEs face cash flow problems amid Covid-19

Many Vietnamese small- and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) are facing cash flow problems triggered by the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic, stated a survey by the Vietnam Chamber of Commerce and Industry (VCCI).

 
 

Other News

.
Ministry plans to support enterprises with related party transactions
Ministry plans to support enterprises with related party transactions
BUSINESSicon  2 giờ trước 

The interest expense deduction limit may be raised from the current 20% to 30% to support businesses, according to a draft decree on tax management for enterprises with related party transactions

Vietnamese optimism believed to help economy recover quickly
Vietnamese optimism believed to help economy recover quickly
BUSINESSicon  1 giờ trước 

Restaurants and eateries have been crowded recently, following the social distancing period. Analysts believe this indicates a rapid recovery of the economy after the epidemic.

VIETNAM'S BUSINESS NEWS HEADLINES JUNE 17
VIETNAM'S BUSINESS NEWS HEADLINES JUNE 17
BUSINESSicon  3 giờ trước 

Vietnam's aquatic exports drop 6 percent in five months

COVID-19 pushes businesses online
COVID-19 pushes businesses online
BUSINESSicon  4 giờ trước 

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, businesses have seen the benefits of trading online.  Dang Hoang Hai, director of the Việt Nam E-commerce and Digital Economy Agency, talks about the issue.

UPCoM-traded firms seek ways for bourse switch
UPCoM-traded firms seek ways for bourse switch
BUSINESSicon  19 giờ trước 

Unlisted public companies are planning to move to the Ho Chi Minh and Ha Noi stock exchanges to increase share liquidity and capital.

Vietnamese fear loss of strong local brands
Vietnamese fear loss of strong local brands
BUSINESSicon  3 giờ trước 

Businesspeople have called on the government to take measures to control foreign capital and prevent foreign investors from acquiring local strong brands and Vietnamese enterprises in important business fields.

Rice exports set to jump, renewable energy in high demand: Vietnamese trade minister
Rice exports set to jump, renewable energy in high demand: Vietnamese trade minister
BUSINESSicon  20 giờ trước 

Vietnam may take a global lead in rice exports in 2020, a trade report to the National Assembly on Monday showed. 

Vietnamese export goods face 12 trade remedy cases in H1
Vietnamese export goods face 12 trade remedy cases in H1
BUSINESSicon  21 giờ trước 

The Ministry of Industry and Trade’s Trade Remedies Authority of Vietnam announced that 12 trade remedy cases were initiated by foreign countries and territories for Vietnamese goods in the first six months of this year.

Many Vietnamese trapped by Chinese lending apps
Many Vietnamese trapped by Chinese lending apps
BUSINESSicon  5 giờ trước 

Chinese apps in Vietnam are luring borrowers who have to pay back debt at high interest rates within a short period of time.

Domestic pork prices fall as pigs imported in large volume
Domestic pork prices fall as pigs imported in large volume
BUSINESSicon  21 giờ trước 

The price of pork in the domestic market has been experiencing a downward trajectory in recent days after the Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development (MARD) granted permission to local firms to import live pigs from Thailand.

Vietnamese traders have difficulty to maintain retail spaces
Vietnamese traders have difficulty to maintain retail spaces
BUSINESSicon  22 giờ trước 

Experts have forecast a tough time ahead for the domestic retail, with many store owners struggling to pay rent after being hit hard by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Senior economist projects "swoosh-shaped" recovery for Vietnam
Senior economist projects "swoosh-shaped" recovery for Vietnam
BUSINESSicon  20 giờ trước 

It won’t be a V-shaped recovery, but a swoosh-shaped recovery like Nike’s logo: the economy will go down and then bounce back beginning in 2021, according to BIDV’s chief economist Can Van Luc.

Vietnamese goods entering EU not straightforward under EVFTA
Vietnamese goods entering EU not straightforward under EVFTA
BUSINESSicon  23 giờ trước 

Quality standards, rules of origin, and legal aspects are said to be among the barriers Vietnamese businesses will have to overcome to gain a foothold in the European market under the EU-Vietnam Free Trade Agreement (EVFTA).

Jetstar Pacific to change name, step up cooperation with Vietnam Airlines
Jetstar Pacific to change name, step up cooperation with Vietnam Airlines
BUSINESSicon  16/06/2020 

Vietnam Airlines and the Qantas Group from Australia have recently agreed on changes to their joint venture, Jetstar Pacific, to improve the operations and profits of the budget airline.

New strategy needed for coming FDI wave
New strategy needed for coming FDI wave
BUSINESSicon  22 giờ trước 

There is a new FDI capital flow heading for Southeast Asian countries, but analysts say it is not easy for Vietnam to grab the opportunities.

Vietnam's credit institutions must speed up restructuring to meet deadline
Vietnam's credit institutions must speed up restructuring to meet deadline
BUSINESSicon  16/06/2020 

Some credit institutions (CIs) that have not yet completed their restructuring roadmap will have to speed up the process to meet the State Bank of Vietnam (SBV)’s deadline this year.

Mekong Delta leads in provincial competitive index
Mekong Delta leads in provincial competitive index
BUSINESSicon  16/06/2020 

The Mekong Delta has topped six economic regions nationwide in terms of provincial competitive index (PCI) over the past five years,

Restructuring, bad debts prevent VN banks from paying dividends
Restructuring, bad debts prevent VN banks from paying dividends
BUSINESSicon  16/06/2020 

At Sacombank’s annual general meeting held on June 5 its permanent vice chairman Pham Van Phong said that in 2019 the bank’s pre-tax profit increased by 43.2 per cent to VND3.2 trillion (US$137.5 million), which was 21.4 per cent above the target.

VIETNAM'S BUSINESS NEWS HEADLINES JUNE 16
VIETNAM'S BUSINESS NEWS HEADLINES JUNE 16
BUSINESSicon  16/06/2020 

Vietnam spends over US$1.2 billion on fuel imports

It will take time for economy to recover: expert
It will take time for economy to recover: expert
BUSINESSicon  16/06/2020 

PhD Doctor Nguyen Duc Do, deputy director of the Academy of Finance, talks on the need to promote the development of the domestic market.

More News
. Latest news

© Copyright of VietNamNet Global

Tel: 024 3772 7988 Fax: (024) 37722734, Email: evnn@vietnamnet.vn

 
 
 
Leave your comment on an article

OR QUICK LOGIN

Have you account ? Register  now.
 
 
 