Nam Dinh-based Rang Dong Textile Industrial Park sign land lease contracts with foreign firms

The signing ceremony of a land lease contract and land delivery for factory construction between Cat Tuong Real Estate Group, Top Textile Co., Ltd and Jehong Textile Viet Nam Co, Ltd took place on September 4.

Prestigious and Professionals are the two words frequently being used when it comes to Cat Tuong Real Estate Group. In the south, the successful path of Cat Tuong Group is marked with a series of completed large-scale projects such as Cat Tuong Western Pearl Urban Area (Vi Thanh City - Hau Giang), Cat Tuong Phu Hung (Dong Xoai - Binh Phuoc), Cat Tuong Phu Sinh (Long An) ... To become the leading corporation in the real estate industry, Cat Tuong Group is gradually expanding the scale of the operating area and the investment field from commercial real estate to resort real estate, industrial real estate, ...

Aurora IP, also known as Rang Dong Textile and Garment Industrial Park, is located in Ninh Co Economic Zone with a total area of nearly 14,000 hectares, including airports, seaports, power plants ... The location is oriented to be become an international industrial park, attracting domestic and foreign investors. Phase 1 with total planning of nearly 520 hectares is almost finished with the completion of the infrastructure. Aurora IP is now basically legal to attract and welcome investors in the fields of garment, textile-dyeing, supporting industries and other services.

Amid difficulties causing by the COVID-19 pandemic, Aurora IP still proves its attractiveness and unique value of being a well-invested industrial park by inking a deal with a total investment of more than $200 million for land lease contracts with two investors to develop high-tech textile and dyeing projects.

Top Textile Vietnam project is a strategic project of Hong Kong's leading investor group with one of Japan's largest multidisciplinary economic groups. The birth of the project is a boost to the development of Vietnam's textile and garment industry and a contribution to the realization of the global textile value chain restructuring strategy.

The Jehong Textile Vietnam project marks a success in attracting investors with the world's leading state-of-the-art dyeing technology and affirms its commitment to greening the manufacturing industry in Vietnam. The implementation of construction and operation activities right in the context of the world economy facing unprecedented challenges shows the potential for sustainable development of the textile and garment industry.

It also demonstrates Nam Dinh province’s efficient strategy and the macro vision, strong internal strength and project implementation capacity of Cat Tuong Group. Aurora IP - A product developed by Cat Tuong Group will become a symbol of strategic investment cooperation of international stature.

