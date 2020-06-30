Tin tức, Đọc báo Online, Tin tức trong ngày 24h - VietNamNet
01/07/2020
Nation's economic forecast leads way

 
 
01/07/2020

With its success in fighting COVID-19, Vietnam has continued to be the best performer in Southeast Asia, laying a firm foundation for the country to attract more investment and spur on production.

1498p2 nations economic forecast leads way

Early this week authorities will officially release critically-important GDP figures for the second quarter and the first half of 2020 _ a relatively positive rate amid many economies suffering below-zero growth. However, Deputy Prime Minister Pham Binh Minh said that the economy grew by about 3 per cent in the first half of 2020. Also, several high-profile international organisations has demonstrated their continued optimism about the Vietnamese economic outlook this year, which is expected to stay on top of the ASEAN region.

At last week’s meeting with Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc, Asian Development Bank (ADB) country director for Vietnam, Eric Sidgwick, stated that Vietnam has made a spectacular achievement in fighting COVID-19, making it more convenient for it to attract more investment and expand local production.

“Though being a developing nation facing numerous difficulties, Vietnam has become a role model for the whole world in effectively fighting against the pandemic. This will lay firm groundwork for Vietnam to win bigger confidence of international investors, and to grow 4.1 per cent this year, a very good growth level in the existing context of COVID-19, and the fastest growth expected in Southeast Asia (see chart),” Sidgwick said. “However, it is likely that the rate will be higher.”

According to the ADB, damage caused by COVID-19 to the Vietnamese economy will likely be between $675 million and $3.7 billion in 2020, depending on the level of the pandemic’s expansion, equivalent to 0.3-1.4 per cent of GDP. “Growth in Vietnam decelerated to 3.8 per cent on-year in the first quarter of 2020 but regained some strength in May since the lifting of social distancing in mid-April,” the bank stated in its fresh supplement to its annual flagship economic publication, the Asian Development Outlook enacted in April. “Growth is expected to bounce back to 6.8 per cent in 2021.”

Also meeting with PM Phuc last week, Ousmane Dione, the World Bank’s country director for Vietnam, stated that Vietnam has been quite successful in controlling COVID-19, and “has become a role model” in this regard.

“Vietnam’s health response to the COVID-19 pandemic has been exceptional. With strong leadership and a proactive response, Vietnam has not only managed to flatten the curve, but also contained the number of infections,” Dione said.

“According to our most recent regional economic update, Vietnam’s economy has been resilient. In sharp contrast with the trends observed around the world, many businesses in Vietnam have increased their sales abroad, while potential investors are still coming in large numbers,” he added. “Nearly $14 billion in foreign direct investment was registered in the first five months of this year, and the figure is expected to continue rising in the coming months.”

The World Bank has advanced forecasts for baseline growth for many regional nations, with Vietnam sitting on top at 4 per cent, and Cambodia’s growth rate being 2.5 per cent, the Philippines 3 per cent, Indonesia 2 per cent, Laos 3.6 per cent, Malaysia -0.1 per cent, Myanmar 3 per cent, and Thailand -3 per cent. Baseline growth refers to a scenario of severe growth slowdown followed by a strong recovery.

 

“Thanks to its strong fundamentals, and assuming the relative control of the COVID-19 pandemic both in Vietnam and in the world, the Vietnamese economy should rebound in 2021,” the World Bank said in a statement.

Global rating firm Fitch Ratings has revised the outlook on Vietnam to Stable, from Positive, and has affirmed the rating at ‘BB’. The outlook revision reflects the impact of the escalating COVID-19 pandemic on Vietnam’s economy through its tourism and export sectors, and weakening domestic demand. The outlook has confirmed Vietnam’s strong medium-term growth prospects based on its record of macro-economic stability, low government debt levels, and resilient external sector, including relatively large foreign exchange reserves.

Recently the International Monetary Fund (IMF) forecasted that Vietnam will achieve the fastest growth of 2.7 per cent this year in the ASEAN, before bouncing back to 7 per cent in 2021.

However, PM Phuc underlined that Vietnam is determined to achieve an economic growth rate higher than the IMF’s forecast to reach the highest rate in Southeast Asia, via a programme of rebooting the economy, with local production revived.

The National Assembly has also decided not to revise the country’s economic growth target of 6.8 per cent for 2020, stressing that “the whole country will make greatest efforts to weather all difficulties to maximise the accomplishment of all the targets including the growth goal”

“The government will take the initiative in monitoring policies to secure macro-economic stability, control inflation, ensure big economic balances, social security, livelihood, employment, and support the poor,” PM Phuc stated. “The government will also monitor and adjust budget targets in a manner suitable to the reality, and all efforts must be made to maximise the accomplishment of socio-economic development targets for 2020.” VIR

Nguyen Thanh

Vietnamese Government to develop policies to promote key economic regions

Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc has asked relevant ministries and localities to create policies for the development of key economic regions to drive post-pandemic economic growth.  

Signs of economic growth recovery

One month after the easing of social distancing measures, many economic sectors have prospered, while some others have shortened their steps of decline. 

 
 

Other News

HCM City seeks faster switch to cashless payment
BUSINESSicon  4 giờ trước 

Nguyen Anh Duc, general director of Saigon Co.op, said the rate of cashless payment at its system, including Co.opmart, Co.opXtra, Co.op Food, and Co.op Smile, has increased sharply since last year from 3-5 percent to nearly 21 percent now.

A promising future for Vietnam after COVID-19
BUSINESSicon  4 giờ trước 

With an increasingly open business environment, and continuing international integration, Vietnam has long been regarded as a promising destination for foreign investment.

Mid-term rural, agricultural survey to begin on July 1
BUSINESSicon  5 giờ trước 

A mid-term survey on rural areas and agriculture will be carried out in Vietnam’s 63 cities and provinces from July 1, the General Statistics Office (GSO) has announced.

Old barriers prevent Covid-19-hit businesses from accessing preferential loans
BUSINESSicon  1 giờ trước 

Small enterprises complain they cannot access the preferential lending program, while banks say hundreds of trillions of dong are ready for disbursement.

Da Nang sees minus economic growth for first time in over 20 years
BUSINESSicon  5 giờ trước 

The central city of Da Nang saw its GRDP for the first half of the year contract by 3.61 percent from the same period in 2019, the first time since the city became a centrally-run locality in 1997.

VIETNAM'S BUSINESS NEWS HEADLINES JULY 1
BUSINESSicon  6 giờ trước 

Local farming production needs reforms for higher export value

Construction materials industry faces challenges
BUSINESSicon  8 giờ trước 

Thai Duy Sam, vice chairman of Vietnam Building Material Association, speaks  about challenges and shortcomings in production technology and environmental protection for the construction materials industry.

Vietnam Railways estimates a $60 million loss due to pandemic
BUSINESSicon  21 giờ trước 

Vietnam Railway Corporation (VNR) estimates a loss of nearly VND1.4 trillion (US$60 million) after tax in 2020, a massive blow to the company due to impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic.

VN records positive growth amid gloomy global forecasts
BUSINESSicon  22 giờ trước 

Vietnam’s gross domestic product (GDP) expanded 1.81 per cent year-on-year during the first half of this year, the lowest six-month growth pace since 2011, according to the General Statistics Office (GSO).

Patents in Vietnam increase 56 percent
BUSINESSicon  30/06/2020 

The number of patents has increased by 56.7 per cent in the first five months of this year compared to the same period last year.

Big relief for businesses’ concerns
FEATUREicon  18 giờ trước 

On May 8, the National Assembly approved the Eurpopean Union-Vietnam Investment Protection Agreement (EVIPA), with 460 out of 461 deputies (95.65%) voting yes for the pact. 

EVFTA a big opportunity for firms after COVID-19 shock: ministry
BUSINESSicon  30/06/2020 

The European Union Free Trade Agreement (EVFTA) will create significant opportunities for Vietnamese firms to recover and develop after the COVID-19 pandemic, 

Kweichow Moutai: 'Elite' alcohol brand is China's most valuable firm
BUSINESSicon  21 giờ trước 

Kweichow Moutai's share price rockets thanks to its popular and sought-after baijiu drink.

Exporters advised to shift focus to ASEAN markets in face of COVID-19
BUSINESSicon  30/06/2020 

Experts have urged Vietnamese exporters to shift their attention to neighbouring ASEAN markets given that COVID-19 continues to wreak havoc on major markets such as the EU and the US, a recent conference heard.

Aviation sector restores nearly all domestic flights
BUSINESSicon  23 giờ trước 

Airlines restored most of the domestic flight network after the social distancing campaign ended, and is considering resuming international flights with countries that have controlled COVID-19 well.

Cambodia yet to issue documents banning import of Vietnamese fruits, vegetables: ministry
BUSINESSicon  30/06/2020 

The Cambodian government and management agencies have yet to issue any official documents banning the import of Vietnamese vegetables and fruits, according to the Asia-Africa Market Department under the Ministry of Industry and Trade.

Vietnam Airlines postpones shareholders’ meeting until July 16
BUSINESSicon  30/06/2020 

Vietnam Airlines Group will postpone its shareholders’ meeting until July 16, according to a decision signed by Chairman of Vietnam Airlines Executive Board Pham Ngoc Minh.

Cheap cars from Thailand, Indonesia expected to flow into Vietnam
BUSINESSicon  30/06/2020 

More and more cheap cars will flood the Vietnamese market in upcoming months as automobile manufacturers in Thailand and Indonesia have urged their governments to apply measures to boost car exports.

Phu Quoc tightens land laws again
BUSINESSicon  30/06/2020 

The People’s Committee of Kien Giang Province has issued a document to temporarily halt the splitting of land plots and transferal of land use purposes in the island district of Phu Quoc.

Open mindset needed for prize-winning game business in Vietnam to take off
BUSINESSicon  30/06/2020 

Strong development of the night economy, including prize-winning games businesses, could help Vietnam’s tourism compete with regional peers.

