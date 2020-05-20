Tin tức, Đọc báo Online, Tin tức trong ngày 24h - VietNamNet
National Assembly discuss EVFTA's implementation

 
 
21/05/2020    16:04 GMT+7

Vice President Dang Thi Ngoc Thinh said the EVFTA was a comprehensive and fair deal that represented both Vietnam and the EU's rights and interests at a National Assembly meeting on Wednesday in Hanoi.

EVFTA was one of the most important deals ever signed by Viet Nam, marking a new era of trade and cooperation with Europe as well as the country’s global integration efforts. — Photo tapchitaichinh.vn

Thinh said that opening the door to EU products and services would create pressure on some domestic firms, but Viet Nam and the EU’s product portfolios tended to supplement each other instead of being in direct competition, so policymakers expected the pressure to stay at an acceptable level. This should spur domestic firms to adopt new technologies and improve their products and services.

She said the trade deal required a total revamp of Viet Nam’s procedures for investment, customs, trade facilitation, workers’ rights, technical and sanitary standards, as well as intellectual property rights. Therefore, the Government must push for stronger administrative reforms and aim for more sustainable development models.

On the topic of the EU-Vietnam Investment Protection Agreement (EVIPA), she said the agreement helped strengthen Viet Nam’s role in regional and global trade.

Chairman of the NA Committee on External Affairs Nguyen Van Giau said the committee supported the trade deal and urged the Government to work on a more detailed roadmap and preparation plans for its implementation.

The committee also advised the Government to conduct further studies on the impacts of the EU- Vietnam Free Trade Agreement (EVFTA), especially in light of the COVID-19 pandemic. Contingency plans and risk control measures must be put in place to minimise the adverse effect of the pandemic.

A number of key tasks must be completed including the application of information technology to keep governmental agencies, the business community and consumers updated on the trade deal, along with support for Vietnamese enterprises to take advantage of trade opportunities.

Boosting recovery

Minister of Industry and Trade Tran Tuan Anh said the EVFTA was one of the most important deals ever signed by Viet Nam, marking a new era of trade and cooperation with Europe as well as the country’s global integration efforts.

The EVFTA had the potential to help Viet Nam lift 800,000 people out of poverty by 2030, according to a paper published by the World Bank in April. The trade deal, in light of the COVID-19 pandemic, would provide a significant boost for the recovery of the economy, opening many doors for Viet Nam’s exports, granting Vietnamese businesses access to new supply chains and setting up Viet Nam as a promising destination for the global supply chain.

The trade deal also provided a cornerstone for the recovery of production post-pandemic. Additional export markets would allow Viet Nam to reduce its reliance on traditional trade partners, said the minister.

 

On the topic of Brexit, there will be a transitional period, which is expected to last until the end of 2020, before the UK officially departs the bloc. Trade terms between Viet Nam and the UK will follow what is stipulated under the EVFTA, with a possible extension of up to 24 months. Bilateral talks between the two countries have been underway to prepare for a post-Brexit agreement with both sides looking to ramp up trade.

The UK is Viet Nam’s third-largest trade partner within the EU with trade turnover growth of 17.8 per cent year-on-year. By the end of 2019, bilateral trade reached $6.61 billion, with Viet Nam’s exports accounting for $5.76 billion.

The Government has been reviewing the country’s existing legal frameworks in anticipation of the trade deal to keep in line with EVFTA standards on transparency and intellectual property.

In addition, several Government programmes have been put in place to disseminate information about the EVFTA in the business community to improve competitive capacity for Vietnamese firms, to reinforce unions and organisations representing workers’ rights at a grassroots level, and to establish a roadmap for the sustainable development of social policies.

The EVFTA includes 17 chapters, two protocols and a number of accompanying memorandums of understandings on trade in goods and services, investment, trade remedies, competition, State-owned enterprises, government procurement and intellectual property.

Under the trade deal, 65 per cent of duties on EU exports to Viet Nam as well as 71 per cent of duties on Vietnamese exports to the EU will be removed as soon as the trade deal enters into force. The remainder will be phased out gradually over a period of up to 10 years for EU exports and seven years for Vietnamese exports.

The EVFTA also contains provisions on intellectual property protection, labour rights and sustainable development. The trade deal will open a great opportunity for Viet Nam to enter a market with a GDP of US$18 trillion.

The EU is one of the largest trade partners of Viet Nam with two-way trade hitting $56.39 billion in 2019. The EU is also Viet Nam's 5th largest foreign investor. The figure is expected to increase significantly in the near future as 62 per cent of investors from the EU have a positive opinion of doing business in the Southeast Asian country. — VNS

Decisive reforms needed for Vietnam to realize full benefits of EVFTA: WB

The EU-Vietnam trade deal is the largest new-generation free trade agreement in Vietnam’s history in terms of direct benefits.

Vietnam has high hopes for investments from Europe after EVFTA ratification

Vietnam is looking forward to receiving high-quality investments from Europe once the EU-Vietnam FTA (EVFTA) and the EU-Vietnam Investment Protection Agreement (EVIPA) take effect.

 
 

Other News


State-owned economic groups told to stop complaining
BUSINESSicon  21/05/2020 

State-owned economic groups, complaining about the losses caused by Covid-19, have asked for financial support at a time when the government is preoccupied with fighting the pandemic.

BUSINESS NEWS HEADLINES MAY 21
BUSINESSicon  21/05/2020 

Contractors to be chosen for Long Thanh International Airport resettlement area

Debt guarantee: light at the end of tunnel for Vietnamese SMEs
BUSINESSicon  21/05/2020 

Some experts believe that the government needs to come forward and provide a guarantee for SMEs (small and medium enterprises) to access bank debts.

Mortgaged assets are not selling well: local banks
BUSINESSicon  21/05/2020 

Commercial banks are rushing to sell immovable properties which are collateral for unpaid debts. But finding buyers has been difficult.

Vietnam faces fierce competition to attract capital flight from China
BUSINESSicon  21/05/2020 

With its early success in containing the Covid-19 pandemic, Vietnam is having a jump-start among potential investment destinations in attracting a new wave of FDI.

Vietnam in strong position to defend against external shocks: HSBC
BUSINESSicon  20/05/2020 

With fewer concerns about currency and external stability, Vietnam’s central bank is likely to be more comfortable with delivering interest rate cuts to support growth.

Casino development helps stimulate tourism demand in VN
BUSINESSicon  21/05/2020 

In a document to the government, the Vietnam Association of Foreign Invested Enterprises (VAFIE) suggested developing casino services and prize winning games as a solution to recover the economy after the epidemic ends.

Vietnam raises monthly taxable personal income threshold by 22%
BUSINESSicon  20/05/2020 

With the new threshold in place, set to take effect from January 1, 2020 retrospectively, there would be more than 1 million people whose incomes are not taxable.

Two more payment intermediary services licensed in Viet Nam
BUSINESSicon  20/05/2020 

The State Bank of Viet Nam (SBV) has issued licences to two non-banking organisations to provide intermediary payment services.

Transferring solar projects to foreign investors 'normal': MoIT
BUSINESSicon  20/05/2020 

The Ministry of Industry and Trade (MoIT) has said that transferring all or part of a solar power project was normal according to market rules and the Investment Law.

Vietnam budget transparency score in 2019 significantly improved: OBS 2019
BUSINESSicon  20/05/2020 

Overall, Vietnam is ranked 77 out of 117 countries and territories, up 14 places against 2017.

The ‘cash kings’ in the Covid-19 period
BUSINESSicon  20/05/2020 

While many businesses have had to borrow money to maintain operation during the Covid-19 crisis, some others have tens of trillions of dong in cash.

Foreigners yet to be granted land use rights in Vietnam
BUSINESSicon  20/05/2020 

Foreign nationals entering Vietnam are not granted land use rights as enjoyed by local citizens, according to a statement made by the Ministry of Natural Resources and Environment.

Temporarily halting petrol and oil imports must be considered carefully: ministry
BUSINESSicon  20/05/2020 

The proposal of temporarily halting the import of petrol and oil must be carefully considered to ensure national energy security and harmonise...

Vietnam slashes registration fee by half to rev up domestic car sales
BUSINESSicon  20/05/2020 

The decision, set to valid until the end of 2020, would help customers save thousands of dollars.

Vietnam’s North-South Expressway project gets fresh air
BUSINESSicon  20/05/2020 

Vietnam is stimulating key transport projects and other infrastructure ones to support development and economic recovery in post-Covid-19. And this is a good opportunity for investors.

Decisive reforms needed for Vietnam to realize full benefits of EVFTA: WB
BUSINESSicon  20/05/2020 

The EU-Vietnam trade deal is the largest new-generation free trade agreement in Vietnam’s history in terms of direct benefits.

Hanoi announces lists of housing projects open for foreign ownership
BUSINESSicon  20/05/2020 

Foreigners are eligible to own houses in a tenure of 50 years with renewal possibility.

VN footwear companies unsure about the future
BUSINESSicon  20/05/2020 

The fate of 4 million workers in the footwear industry depends on the recovery of exports after Covid-19 ends.

Vietnam ranks 2nd in top 10 fastest growing wealth markets
BUSINESSicon  20/05/2020 

Vietnam ranked second, following Bangladesh, in the top 10 fastest growing wealth markets from 2010 to 2019.

