Tin tức, Đọc báo Online, Tin tức trong ngày 24h - VietNamNet
Tin tức | 2Sao | Tintuconline | Infonet | ICTNews | Multimedia | Tuyển dụng
13/04/2020 17:54:51 (GMT +7)
Go
 
BUSINESS
 
 
Face Book
Twitter
Bình luận
Tin nóng
 

National conference to tackle obstacles facing enterprises during pandemic

 
 
13/04/2020    17:45 GMT+7

A national conference between the Prime Minister and enterprises is to be organised soon to identify ways to address the difficulties facing businesses and facilitating their operations amid the COVID-19 outbreak.

National conference to tackle obstacles facing enterprises during pandemic hinh anh 1

Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc (standing) speaks at the meeting on April 13 (Photo: VNA)

At a meeting on April 13 to discuss preparations for the upcoming event, Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc said the pandemic has had a major impact on the business community, especially the tourism, transport, and hospitality industries. Not only major enterprises and State-owned firms but also private companies and co-operatives, and particularly small and medium-sized enterprises, have encountered numerous difficulties.

Therefore, he said, it is necessary for all authorities and all sectors to provide timely support while businesses themselves also need to work harder to stimulate growth.

Applauding the aid packages from ministries and sectors along with moves by localities to address obstacles, the PM said the conference is essential to hear enterprises’ opinions, review the effect of the aid packages, deal with problems hindering operations, and create more favourable conditions for business activities to resume.

 

In addition to the top priority of protecting people’s health and lives, the second most important task for the Government now is to protect businesses and prevent an economic collapse, the PM said.

He underlined the need to create a better business climate and eradicate red tape, which may hamper development.

He stressed that the first “front” is fighting the pandemic, in which each person is a soldier. Businesses and entrepreneurs are soldiers on the second front - economic development./.VNA

 
 

Other News

.
Vietnam accelerating ventilator production
Vietnam accelerating ventilator production
BUSINESSicon  1 giờ trước 

The crucial ventilating equipment used to save the lives of coronavirus patients are becoming a commodity much sought after by many countries, including Vietnam.

Tighter rules sought on e-commerce trade piracy
Tighter rules sought on e-commerce trade piracy
BUSINESSicon  2 giờ trước 

Lack of regulations on requiring goods invoices is causing the likes of Facebook and Shopee to become indirect culprits of suffusion of goods with unidentified origin, raising concerns on the piracy of genuine products.

Vietnam soon implementing mobile money
Vietnam soon implementing mobile money
BUSINESSicon  2 giờ trước 

The State Bank of Vietnam is is urgently working with relevant ministries to finalise the pilot programme of utilising telephone subscription accounts to make small payments, or mobile money.

Sending a positive message to employees at risk during crisis
Sending a positive message to employees at risk during crisis
BUSINESSicon  3 giờ trước 

The coronavirus has an irrefutable impact on businesses and the workforce across the country, challenging employers in the legal sphere. 

Sustained growth can be achieved through reforms
Sustained growth can be achieved through reforms
BUSINESSicon  4 giờ trước 

With decade-low first-quarter growth, the fast and furious spread of the coronavirus pandemic has prompted high-profile international organisations to revise down their forecasts on Vietnam’s 2020 economic growth.

VN Civil Aviation Administration proposes urgent support for aviation firms
VN Civil Aviation Administration proposes urgent support for aviation firms
BUSINESSicon  6 giờ trước 

The Civil Aviation Administration of Vietnam (CAAV) has proposed that the Government provide urgent support for aviation firms, which have been badly affected by the coronavirus outbreak.

FMCG names attempt to circumvent virus hurdles
FMCG names attempt to circumvent virus hurdles
BUSINESSicon  6 giờ trước 

The coronavirus public health emergency is presenting both opportunities and challenges for manufacturers to handle a pick-up in the demand for fast-moving consumer goods.

Vietnam has high petroleum stockpile
Vietnam has high petroleum stockpile
BUSINESSicon  6 giờ trước 

Vietnam’s oil and gas inventories are over 90 percent higher than the required level, meeting the domestic petroleum consumption demand in the next few months, according to the Vietnam Energy Association (VEA).

VN textile and garment shares lose appeal
VN textile and garment shares lose appeal
BUSINESSicon  5 giờ trước 

Textile and garment companies are facing double problem: they find it difficult to import input materials and cannot export their goods.

A chance to emerge stronger from global vicissitudes
A chance to emerge stronger from global vicissitudes
BUSINESSicon  7 giờ trước 

The new regulations on social distancing will for sure have an added impact on some businesses, however, it is necessary to view the full picture in assessing the impact.

VN petrol and oil giants lost billions of US dollars on plunging oil
VN petrol and oil giants lost billions of US dollars on plunging oil
BUSINESSicon  8 giờ trước 

The revenues of PetroVietnam and Petrolimex slumped by $6.13 billion and $521.74 million this year due to the dropping oil price and the COVID-19 health crisis.

Pharma firms expect hike in revenue thanks to COVID-19
Pharma firms expect hike in revenue thanks to COVID-19
BUSINESSicon  9 giờ trước 

Taking advantages of the COVID-19 lockdown, major pharma firms hope to get growth in revenue this year.

Credit card defaults a risk during COVID-19
Credit card defaults a risk during COVID-19
BUSINESSicon  10 giờ trước 

Experts have warned that consumers may soon start defaulting on their credit card payments due to rising unemployment and salary cuts in many industries and sectors in the wake of the COVID-19 outbreak.

Farm exports to EU and US stuck, Vietnam looks to China, ASEAN
Farm exports to EU and US stuck, Vietnam looks to China, ASEAN
BUSINESSicon  7 giờ trước 

In order to export $42 billion worth of products as planned, exports to China need to grow by 10 percent and to ASEAN by 9 percent to offset the decline in exports to the US and EU.

Preparing for a new generation of modern factories
Preparing for a new generation of modern factories
BUSINESSicon  10 giờ trước 

Digitalisation, automation, and transformation are impacting every industry, disrupting skills and creating new jobs, while manufacturing is the vanguard, with new roles appearing as fast as others become obsolete.

EVFTA remains guiding light in mitigating trade depletion
EVFTA remains guiding light in mitigating trade depletion
FEATUREicon  11 giờ trước 

The European Union entry ban on its wide borders comes in a crucial year for Vietnamese exporters to the EU, leading to the EU-Vietnam Free Trade Agreement to become ever more important for both sides in the year to come.    

VN motorbike market shows signs of saturation
VN motorbike market shows signs of saturation
BUSINESSicon  9 giờ trước 

As the motorbike registration fee has increased, consumers have become hesitant to buy new motorbikes.

Thai Stark Corporation PCL purchases Vietnamese cable manufacturers for $240 million
Thai Stark Corporation PCL purchases Vietnamese cable manufacturers for $240 million
BUSINESSicon  15 giờ trước 

Stark Corporation of Thailand has completed the purchase of 100 per cent equity in Thipha and Dong Viet Non-Ferrous & Plastic JSC for $240 million.

PouYuen Vietnam proposed to suspend operations for three days to prevent COVID-19
PouYuen Vietnam proposed to suspend operations for three days to prevent COVID-19
BUSINESSicon  15 giờ trước 

Ho Chi Minh City People’s Committee suggested the prime minister to suspend the operations of PouYuen Vietnam for three days to prevent the spread of COVID-19.

State-owned groups hard hit by Covid-19
State-owned groups hard hit by Covid-19
BUSINESSicon  17 giờ trước 

The State Capital Management Committee has revealed reports from 19 state-owned groups and corporations which showed that they are losing some VND279.76 trillion (USD12.16 billion) in revenues this year due to the Covid-19.

More News
. Latest news

© Copyright of VietNamNet Global

Tel: 024 3772 7988 Fax: (024) 37722734, Email: evnn@vietnamnet.vn

 
 
 
Leave your comment on an article

OR QUICK LOGIN

Have you account ? Register  now.
 
 
 