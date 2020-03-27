Tin tức, Đọc báo Online, Tin tức trong ngày 24h - VietNamNet
National food reserves always sufficient for emergencies: authority

 
 
27/03/2020    11:36 GMT+7

National food reserves are enough to cater for emergency situations, the General Department of State Reserves (GDSR) said on March 26.

National food reserves always sufficient for emergencies: authority hinh anh 1

Rice sacks are stored at a warehouse of the Song Hau Food Company in the Mekong Delta city of Can Tho 

Under the Prime Minister and the Finance Ministry’s direction for ensuring food security amid the COVID-19 pandemic, the GDSR has assigned its regional departments to promptly purchase grain, including 190,000 tonnes of husked rice and 80,000 of unhusked rice, to meet the procurement target for 2020 assigned by the PM.

The purchase of the 190,000 tonnes of husked rice is scheduled to be completed before June 15 while the unhusked rice will be bought based on harvest times in different localities, according to the general department.

Last year, the GDSR bought 200,000 tonnes of husked rice and 80,000 tonnes of unhusked rice.

 

The food is preserved in line with national technical standards and used to support disadvantaged localities ahead of the Lunar New Year holiday and between crops, while helping people address the consequences of natural disasters, crop failures and other irresistible circumstances, and perform other tasks assigned by the Government, the GDSR added./.VNA

Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc has ordered a halt of signing new rice-exporting contracts, the Government Office said in a latest document concerning this matter.

While most farm export items met with difficulties in the first months of the year, rice exports unexpectedly soared as the world increased its reserves.

 
 

Other News

.
BUSINESSicon  1 giờ trước 

Vietnamese exporters have been advised to make preparations so as to stay ready for orders from Europe when the EU-Vietnam Free Trade Agreement (EVFTA) takes effect and the COVID-19 pandemic is stamped out.

BUSINESSicon  1 giờ trước 

Minister of Information and Communications Nguyen Manh Hung has urged digital companies to develop platforms for online services as COVID-19 pandemic has sparked a pressing need for Vietnam to hasten digital transformation.

BUSINESSicon  2 giờ trước 

Banks of the Republic of Korea (RoK) have strengthened their foothold in Southeast Asia by opening more branches in the rapidly-growing market, the Financial Supervisory Service (FSS) said.

BUSINESSicon  0 giờ trước 

As Vietnamese are now favoring ‘contactless purchases’ in Covid-19, online sales have increased rapidly.

BUSINESSicon  3 giờ trước 

Dong Nai to speed up site clearance for Long Thanh airport project

BUSINESSicon  16 giờ trước 

The finance ministry’s recent cut and exemption of some securities service fees won't urgently help soothe investor nerves over the spread of the COVID-19 and more strong measures are needed to support businesses, analysts have said.

BUSINESSicon  17 giờ trước 

The COVID-19 pandemic has so far hurt many businesses in the country, except the insurance industry.

BUSINESSicon  2 giờ trước 

2020 is a special year for Vietnam because of the 4.0 industry revolution and Covid-19 outbreak.

BUSINESSicon  18 giờ trước 

There are many problems associated with COVID-19, but one major issue caused by the global pandemic is its virtual destruction of the travel industry.

BUSINESSicon  18 giờ trước 

Thirty-seven commercial banks have confirmed the reduction of fees for fast interbank fund transfers following the move of the National Payment Corporation of Vietnam (NAPAS) to halve the switching fees for local banks from Wednesday.

BUSINESSicon  19 giờ trước 

The US dollar on Wednesday depreciated against the Vietnamese dong after the State Bank of Viet Nam (SBV) sold the greenback on the cheap to stabilise the local foreign exchange market.

BUSINESSicon  19 giờ trước 

Though the unofficial value of the VND has now fallen about 3 percent against the USD, the rate is still a smaller depreciation than that seen by most of Vietnam’s regional peers and is expected to stabilise around that level.

BUSINESSicon  20 giờ trước 

Vietnam National Garment and Textile Group (Vinatex) will ask for the Government’s permission to export anti-virus products as a measure to overcome difficulties caused by the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.

BUSINESSicon  20 giờ trước 

The spread of the COVID-19 pandemic in almost all countries and territories worldwide is likely to force automobile manufacturing and assembly firms in Vietnam to scale down operations and even close their factories.

BUSINESSicon  19 giờ trước 

The list of the world’s dollar billionaires announced recently by Forbes shows that the number of Vietnamese billionaires has fallen from five to three.

BUSINESSicon  21 giờ trước 

The COVID-19 outbreak has hit fast-moving consumer goods (FMCG) businesses but not all categories and retailers will suffer negative impacts,...

BUSINESSicon  22 giờ trước 

The US dollar on March 25 depreciated against the Vietnamese dong after the State Bank of Vietnam (SBV) sold the greenback on the cheap to stabilise the local foreign exchange market.

BUSINESSicon  23 giờ trước 

Commercial banks support COVID-19-hit businesses

BUSINESSicon  21 giờ trước 

The largest government economic stimulus in US history is approved, despite a last-minute row.

BUSINESSicon  22 giờ trước 

Local wood processing enterprises need to continue reorganising their production and business activities to deal with difficulties during the novel coronavirus pandemic, according to the Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development.

