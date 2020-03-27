National food reserves always sufficient for emergencies: authority

National food reserves are enough to cater for emergency situations, the General Department of State Reserves (GDSR) said on March 26.

Rice sacks are stored at a warehouse of the Song Hau Food Company in the Mekong Delta city of Can Tho

Under the Prime Minister and the Finance Ministry’s direction for ensuring food security amid the COVID-19 pandemic, the GDSR has assigned its regional departments to promptly purchase grain, including 190,000 tonnes of husked rice and 80,000 of unhusked rice, to meet the procurement target for 2020 assigned by the PM.

The purchase of the 190,000 tonnes of husked rice is scheduled to be completed before June 15 while the unhusked rice will be bought based on harvest times in different localities, according to the general department.

Last year, the GDSR bought 200,000 tonnes of husked rice and 80,000 tonnes of unhusked rice.

The food is preserved in line with national technical standards and used to support disadvantaged localities ahead of the Lunar New Year holiday and between crops, while helping people address the consequences of natural disasters, crop failures and other irresistible circumstances, and perform other tasks assigned by the Government, the GDSR added./.VNA

