Tin tức, Đọc báo Online, Tin tức trong ngày 24h - VietNamNet
Tin tức | 2Sao | Tintuconline | Infonet | ICTNews | Multimedia | Tuyển dụng
23/04/2020 00:28:02 (GMT +7)
Go
 
BUSINESS
 
 
Face Book
Twitter
Bình luận
Tin nóng
 

Netflix gets 16 million new sign-ups thanks to lockdown

 
 
22/04/2020    18:24 GMT+7

The streaming service behind Tiger King added 16 million subscribers in the first months of the year.

Netflix has seen subscriber numbers surge this year, as lockdowns around the world keep people at home where they want to be entertained.

Almost 16 million people created accounts in the first three months of the year, the firm said.

That is almost double the new sign-ups it saw in the final months of 2019.

However, the streaming service, which is behind some multi-million dollar productions, said shutdowns have halted "almost all" filming around the world.

And sharp declines in the value of many currencies has meant new subscribers outside of the US, where Netflix is based, are not worth as much to the company as they would have been before the crisis. And that has hurt its international revenue growth. 

Nevertheless, the home-entertainment giant's share price has climbed more than 30% this year as investors bet on on its ability to benefit from people spending more time indoors.

Tiger King

"Netflix is and will continue to be the media company least impacted by Covid-19," said eMarketer analyst Eric Haggstrom. "Their business is a near perfect fit to a population that is suddenly housebound."

Demand for streaming has been so high that Netflix last month said it would reduce the quality of its videos in Europe to ease strain on internet service providers. The firm also hired an additional 2,000 customer support staff to handle the increased interest.

Netflix said some 85 million people had watched its original movie, Spenser Confidential, for at least two minutes - the cut-off it uses for viewing figures. Meanwhile, the documentary series Tiger King reached 64 million households.

The firm expected to add another 7.5 million members in the three months to the end of June - above analyst expectations. But it warned investors that viewers and growth would decline as governments lift lockdowns around the world.

"Given the uncertainty on home confinement timing this is mostly guesswork," it said.

Netflix said it expects to stick to its release schedule through June and has been acquiring other movies to keep its offering fresh. But it said future membership growth could be hurt by delays to upcoming seasons and shows.

Paolo Pescatore, analyst at PP Foresight, said production delays would hurt subscriber growth at all streaming companies in coming months.

 

"Arguably, Netflix should fare much better with its broad catalogue," he said.

Analysis

by Zoe Thomas, BBC News Technology Reporter

Netflix's early subscriber growth certainly caught the attention of Wall Street investors. But spectacular growth in a period where most of the world's internet users are under orders to stay at home is a bit less impressive.

The bigger question for Netflix is can it retain those paying customers after Covid-19 lockdown measures are eased.

The company is facing increasing competition from the likes of Disney Plus and Amazon Prime, which both boast of large archives of content to attract new subscribers.

Meanwhile, newly-launched short-form streaming service Quibi spent billions to release content with top Hollywood talent. And later this year HBO Max and NBCUniversal will launch Peacock in the US.

In the streaming world, content is king and more rivals mean Netflix will need to shore up its lineup. That's where coronavirus - a positive when it comes to driving subscriber growth - becomes a possible negative. Netflix had to pause the production of new shows during the lockdown.

Its rivals face the same challenge. But big brands like NBCUniversal and Disney are also pulling popular shows they had leased to Netflix and showing on their own services instead.

Europe, the Middle East and Africa accounted for the largest number of new members with almost 7 million new subscribers. Growth in the US and Canada, which has lagged in recent quarters, also jumped, with 2.3 million new members joining the service, compared to just 550,000 in the final months of 2019.

The firm now has more than 182 million subscribers worldwide.

Netflix said revenue increased to $5.76 billion, up more than 27% compared to the same period in 2019. Profits almost doubled from $344 million in the first quarter of 2019 to $709 million. BBC

 
 

Other News

.
Businesses in dire need of skilled workers
Businesses in dire need of skilled workers
BUSINESSicon  12 giờ trước 

Vietnam’s labour market is in desperate need of high-qualified and skilled workers, experts have said.

Agricultural firms and cooperatives start selling online amid pandemic
Agricultural firms and cooperatives start selling online amid pandemic
BUSINESSicon  14 giờ trước 

Influenced by the pandemic, many agricultural production firms and cooperatives are developing their online trading channels to boost sales.

Vietnamese woodwork industry: the path to $20 billion goal
Vietnamese woodwork industry: the path to $20 billion goal
BUSINESSicon  10 giờ trước 

More and more foreign invested enterprises (FIEs) in Vietnam have begun exporting woodwork products as Vietnamese enterprises increasingly lose market share.

BUSINESS NEWS HEADLINES APRIL 22
BUSINESS NEWS HEADLINES APRIL 22
BUSINESSicon  15 giờ trước 

Housing prices unlikely to drop despite pandemic: experts

Oil price plummet impact on budget revenue not too big: official
Oil price plummet impact on budget revenue not too big: official
BUSINESSicon  16 giờ trước 

The plummeting world crude oil prices will not have too great impact on Vietnam’s State budget revenue, said Vo Thanh Hung, head of the State Budget Department under the Ministry of Finance.

Scenarios charted to recover frozen HCM City real estate market
Scenarios charted to recover frozen HCM City real estate market
BUSINESSicon  17 giờ trước 

Experts and businesses in Ho Chi Minh City’s real estate sector have mapped out recovery scenarios after the COVID-19 pandemic passes, with the local property market having experienced a marked slowdown.

Woodwork exports may see zero percent growth rate in 2020 because of Covid-19
Woodwork exports may see zero percent growth rate in 2020 because of Covid-19
BUSINESSicon  14 giờ trước 

Vietnam exported $485.40 million worth of woodwork from March 1-15 and $2.07 billion from January 1 to March 15, an increase of 13.8 percent compared to the same period last year.

Survey: 71 pct. of hospitality firms see Q1 revenue down over 30 pct.
Survey: 71 pct. of hospitality firms see Q1 revenue down over 30 pct.
BUSINESSicon  21/04/2020 

Seventy-one percent of enterprises in the hospitality industry responding to a recent survey said their revenue in the first quarter of 2020 fell more than 30 percent against the same period last year because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Coronavirus: Oil price at 18-year low as turmoil persists
Coronavirus: Oil price at 18-year low as turmoil persists
BUSINESSicon  23 giờ trước 

Coronavirus downturn has put major pressure on oil prices with demand slumping and storage running out.

VN government cautious about exporting rice despite plentiful supply
VN government cautious about exporting rice despite plentiful supply
BUSINESSicon  16 giờ trước 

The Vietnamese government has decided to resume rice exports, but the debate continues about whether the country should continue to do so.

Thai energy firm invests $456.7m in four solar power plants in VN
Thai energy firm invests $456.7m in four solar power plants in VN
BUSINESSicon  21/04/2020 

The plants are Loc Ninh 1, Loc Ninh 2, Loc Ninh 3 and Loc Ninh 4 with a total installed capacity of 750 megawatts.

COVID-19: many real estate trading floors close
COVID-19: many real estate trading floors close
BUSINESSicon  21/04/2020 

The transaction volume on the domestic real estate market dropped to a four-year low for Q1 due to the impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic, and many real estate trading floors have temporarily closed.

Vietnam to benefit from Japanese firms shifting away from China: JETRO official
Vietnam to benefit from Japanese firms shifting away from China: JETRO official
BUSINESSicon  21/04/2020 

Vietnam is a strong candidate among the alternative investment destinations as Japanese enterprises are moving away from China due to the COVID-19 pandemic, according to Hirai Shinji, the Chief Representative of of JETRO in Ho Chi Minh City

Digital economy expected to increase labour productivity
Digital economy expected to increase labour productivity
BUSINESSicon  21/04/2020 

Vietnam needed to invest in the digital economy and seize the opportunities it provided to improve labour productivity.

Bids invited for upgrade of dilapidated bridges along North – South railway
Bids invited for upgrade of dilapidated bridges along North – South railway
BUSINESSicon  21/04/2020 

The Ministry of Transport’s Railway Project Management Board has invited bids for the upgrade of six dilapidated bridges along the North – South railway in central Da Nang city and Quang Nam province.

Agricultural land tax exemption policy proposed to be extended to 2025
Agricultural land tax exemption policy proposed to be extended to 2025
BUSINESSicon  21/04/2020 

The Government has submitted a proposal to the National Assembly to extend the agricultural land tax exemption policy to the end of 2025 to support farmers and encourage the development of agriculture.

HCMC property developers ask for loosening of corporate bond policies
HCMC property developers ask for loosening of corporate bond policies
BUSINESSicon  21/04/2020 

The HCM City Real Estate Association (HoREA) has asked for corporate bond regulations to be loosened to help businesses get through the COVID-19 pandemic, local media have reported.

Petrol price down, but goods prices remain unchanged
Petrol price down, but goods prices remain unchanged
BUSINESSicon  21/04/2020 

The petrol price has decreased by VND5,000 per liter after seven adjustments, but the prices of other goods remain unchanged.

Vietnamese airlines hit hard by Covid-19
Vietnamese airlines hit hard by Covid-19
BUSINESSicon  21/04/2020 

The initial losses caused by flight reductions for Vietnam’s air carriers and land management agencies may total VND10 trillion.

Vietnam retail industry face difficulties during COVID-19
Vietnam retail industry face difficulties during COVID-19
BUSINESSicon  21/04/2020 

Many businesses have been forced to implement social distancing rules due to the COVID-19 outbreak, and the retail sector has been hit hard.

More News
. Latest news

© Copyright of VietNamNet Global

Tel: 024 3772 7988 Fax: (024) 37722734, Email: evnn@vietnamnet.vn

 
 
 
Leave your comment on an article

OR QUICK LOGIN

Have you account ? Register  now.
 
 
 