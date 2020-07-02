Tin tức, Đọc báo Online, Tin tức trong ngày 24h - VietNamNet
Tin tức | 2Sao | Tintuconline | Infonet | ICTNews | Multimedia | Tuyển dụng
09/07/2020 18:23:42 (GMT +7)
Go
 
BUSINESS
 
 
Face Book
Twitter
Bình luận
Tin nóng
 

New large-scale ventures promise more to follow

09/07/2020    18:18 GMT+7

Newly-licensed large-scale projects which can attract satellite ventures in the supporting industries are expected to reinforce Vietnam’s initial target of almost $40 billion in registered foreign investment capital for the whole year.

1499 5 new large scale ventures promise more to follow
Vietnam is quickly appreciating among foreign investors looking to buttress ailing growth. Photo: Duc Thanh

Although in the first half of 2020, foreign direct investment (FDI) inflows have seen signs of decrease on-year, the country can still attain remarkable changes in its attraction of such funding in the latter half of the year if numerous large-scale projects are licensed and a new wave of investment is relocated to the country in the midst of pandemic upheaval.

In late May, Quang Ninh Economic Zones Management Authority granted an investment certificate to Texhong Knitting (Hong Kong) to implement a knitting factory project with the total investment capital of $214 million at Texhong Hai Ha Industrial Park.

The project will cover a land area of more than 249,900 square metres, with the goal of producing knitted fabrics. The initiative will need to employ more than 2,700 workers.

Earlier in March, in a working meeting with the prime minister, Tao Hui, general director of Texhong Vietnam, said that the group had plans to pour an additional $500 million into Vietnam this year. The aforementioned project is the first disbursement.

In the south, Japan’s AEON Group is preparing to invest in a large-scale shopping centre in Can Tho city. AEON Vietnam has also rented a separate facility in the northern city of Haiphong.

Moreover, Taiwan’s Pegatron Corporation, a partner of Apple, will reportedly invest $1 billion to set up production facilities in Vietnam, becoming Apple’s latest assembly partner to establish a presence in the country to diversify beyond China, following Foxconn which is already preparing for its expansion in Bac Giang and Bac Ninh provinces.

Once these plans are realised, Vietnam may be assured about its expected registered FDI for the whole year of reach almost $40 billion, with a series of satellite projects expected to come to Vietnam to serve these sizeable projects.

However, to create favourable conditions to lure new investment capital inflows, insiders said that it will be necessary to resume international flights. Europe has joined the groups of economies calling for Vietnam to resume international flights, with the country controlling and preventing the spread of the coronavirus which is currently ravaging the entire globe. Vietnam’s reputation as an attractive destination for foreign investors planning to diversify supply chains is being boosted thanks to the good showing it gave over the past months.

 

Along with Europe, the governments of South Korea, Japan, Thailand, and Australia are proposing the Vietnamese government to resume international aviation services, which is an important move to recover not only investment but commerce and tourism too.

The Civil Aviation Administration of Vietnam has proposed the Ministry of Transport to resume international flights in late July in the context that numerous countries are considering a “travel bubble” policy. The policy would essentially be an exclusive partnership between neighbouring or nearby countries that have demonstrated considerable success in containing and combating the COVID-19 pandemic within their respective borders.

Vietnam has already considered resuming flights to some Asian destinations, with Tokyo, Seoul, mainland China’s Guangzhou city, Taiwan, and Laos all considered.

In response to these proposals, Nguyen Xuan Phu, CEO of home appliance producer SUNHOUSE Group, said the company often organises business trips abroad and joins international fairs, as well as welcomes foreign business partners, and so it is acutely aware of the importance of reopening international flights.

“Instead of the present complete ban, Vietnam should issue flexible policies. The country could reopen for foreigners from countries where the pandemic situation is controlled and people have little risk of carrying the virus,” Phu said. “In addition, when they arrive in Vietnam, it would be necessary to have tools (for example electronic bracelets) to track their movements and ensure isolation is followed.”

Earlier this year, the Ministry of Planning and Investment (MPI) built plans to boost Vietnam’s FDI appeal in 2020 to mitigate the impacts of the pandemic. According to statistics by the ministry’s Foreign Investment Agency, in the first half of the year, the total registered FDI reached $15.67 billion, down 15.1 per cent on-year. However, added capital in existing projects hit $3.7 billion, up 26.8 per cent. VIR

Kim Oanh

Strong reform needed to attract high-quality FDI

Strong reform needed to attract high-quality FDI

In order to attract high-quality FDI capital from the US, Vietnam needs to commit to strong reform, analysts say.

Vietnam's FDI inflows to increase

Vietnam's FDI inflows to increase

A new wave of foreign direct investment driven by global uncertainty such as the US-China trade war and the COVID-19 pandemic is imminent in Vietnam, 

 
 

Other News

.
Vietnam’s labour export market expected to recover soon
Vietnam’s labour export market expected to recover soon
BUSINESSicon  1 giờ trước 

Vietnam’s labour export activities are showing signs of recovery from COVID-19.

Eased regulations set up EVFTA agriculture benefits
Eased regulations set up EVFTA agriculture benefits
BUSINESSicon  1 giờ trước 

Though Vietnam’s agricultural sector will receive attention from the forthcoming EU-Vietnam Free Trade Agreement, it needs to overcome some challenges to enjoy optimum preferential treatment.

Most investment funds in VN suffer losses in the first half
Most investment funds in VN suffer losses in the first half
BUSINESSicon  2 giờ trước 

Most investment funds in Vietnam’s equity market reported negative growth in net asset value per share (NAVPS) in H1 due to a stock market downturn, resulting from the impacts of the COVID-19 outbreak.

Hanoi condominium market has recovery in Q2
Hanoi condominium market has recovery in Q2
BUSINESSicon  3 giờ trước 

The new launch of condominiums in the second quarter of this year (Q2) nearly tripled that of the previous quarter, showing recovery of sales activities,

Foreign company proposes to be allowed to buy social housing units for workers
Foreign company proposes to be allowed to buy social housing units for workers
BUSINESSicon  3 giờ trước 

Hon Hai Technology Group (Foxconn) has proposed the Government to allow enterprises in industrial zones (IZs) to purchase or lease-purchase social housing units for their workers.

Binh Son JSC asks for tax exemptions to overcome difficulties
Binh Son JSC asks for tax exemptions to overcome difficulties
BUSINESSicon  3 giờ trước 

Vietnam’s largest refining and petrochemical firm, Binh Son Refining and Petrochemical JSC (BSR), asked for tax exemptions to overcome current and future difficulties in the oil industry.

VN State Bank designs 'sandbox' for P2P lending
VN State Bank designs 'sandbox' for P2P lending
BUSINESSicon  2 giờ trước 

Peer to peer lending (P2P Lending) will become legal in Vietnam after a draft decree on fintech management is compiled.

VN electronics industry put at disadvantage due to falling demand
VN electronics industry put at disadvantage due to falling demand
BUSINESSicon  4 giờ trước 

The Vietnamese electronics industry is anticipated to continue being hit by the challenges brought about by the increasingly complicated hurdles caused by the COVID-19 epidemic during the second half of the year, 

Vietnam outlook remains ‘one of the brightest’ in Asia: UBS economist
Vietnam outlook remains ‘one of the brightest’ in Asia: UBS economist
BUSINESSicon  4 giờ trước 

Edward Teather, a senior ASEAN economist from the Union Bank of Swizerland (UBS), has hailed Vietnam as one of the “brightest” spots throughout Asia despite COVID-19 challenges, adding that the national economy now looks poised to rebound.

Gold prices hit nine-year high after reaching VND50.4 million per tael
Gold prices hit nine-year high after reaching VND50.4 million per tael
BUSINESSicon  4 giờ trước 

Domestic gold prices soared to a record nine-year high on the morning of July 9 after climbing to VND50.4 million per tael for the first time.

2019 Provincial Open Budget Index released
2019 Provincial Open Budget Index released
BUSINESSicon  7 giờ trước 

The Vietnam Institute for Economic and Policy Research and the Centre for Development and Integration on July 8 released the 2019 Provincial Open Budget Index (POBI), 

Ha Long Bay’s entrance fees reinvested to help infrastructure
Ha Long Bay’s entrance fees reinvested to help infrastructure
BUSINESSicon  7 giờ trước 

Around $108.7 million sourced from the State budget, private donors and Ha Long Bay’s entrance fees will be invested this year in building 57 new pieces of infrastructure in Ha Long city, the northern province of Quang Ninh.

M&amp;A set for a bustling second half
M&A set for a bustling second half
BUSINESSicon  8 giờ trước 

M&A deal-making will probably increase at a steady pace in the second half of 2020, led by the upcoming mega deal of Vietnam’s leading brewer Sabeco.

Vietnam considers allowing foreigners to buy tourism property
Vietnam considers allowing foreigners to buy tourism property
BUSINESSicon  4 giờ trước 

The Ministry of Construction (MOC) has asked to amend the 2014 Housing Law and Real Estate Business Law, allowing foreign institutions and individuals to buy tourism properties in Vietnam.

Stronger actions needed for economic rebound
Stronger actions needed for economic rebound
BUSINESSicon  9 giờ trước 

The local economy is confronted with multiple hardships, and to beef up development and quickly rebound, faster and stronger actions become an urgent need.

VIETNAM'S BUSINESS NEWS HEADLINES JULY 9
VIETNAM'S BUSINESS NEWS HEADLINES JULY 9
BUSINESSicon  9 giờ trước 

ACV targets nearly 487 million USD in revenue amid COVID-19

Pharmaceutical groups yearn for end to VAT tangle
Pharmaceutical groups yearn for end to VAT tangle
BUSINESSicon  10 giờ trước 

Amidst lingering complaints from businesses on VAT for imported medical devices, the Ministry of Finance has broken its silence by announcing the ongoing revision of prevailing rules, 

Complicated administrative procedures hinder development of industrial property in VN
Complicated administrative procedures hinder development of industrial property in VN
BUSINESSicon  8 giờ trước 

Problems in land access and administrative procedures continue to exist, making it difficult for industrial real estate to develop over the long term, experts say.

State audit on the right track to realise Moscow Declaration
State audit on the right track to realise Moscow Declaration
BUSINESSicon  11 giờ trước 

Deputy Auditor General of the State Audit Office of Vietnam (SAV), Nguyen Tuan Anh, talks about his office’s contributions in strengthening independent external oversight on the achievement of nationally agreed goals.

VN customs watchdog to focus on origin frauds
VN customs watchdog to focus on origin frauds
BUSINESSicon  21 giờ trước 

The General Department of Customs will focus on cracking down origin frauds and illegal transhipment as violations are becoming more rampant and complex as Viet Nam integrates more deeply into the global economy.

More News
. Latest news

© Copyright of VietNamNet Global

Tel: 024 3772 7988 Fax: (024) 37722734, Email: evnn@vietnamnet.vn

 
 
 
Leave your comment on an article

OR QUICK LOGIN

Have you account ? Register  now.
 
 
 