Tin tức, Đọc báo Online, Tin tức trong ngày 24h - VietNamNet
Tin tức | 2Sao | Tintuconline | Infonet | ICTNews | Multimedia | Tuyển dụng
08/04/2020 16:50:29 (GMT +7)
Go
 
BUSINESS
 
 
Face Book
Twitter
Bình luận
Tin nóng
 

New tariff scheme approved to encourage solar development

 
 
08/04/2020    16:40 GMT+7

The Government has officially decided to approve a new feed-in-tariff mechanism to encourage development of solar power in Vietnam.

New tariff scheme approved to encourage solar development hinh anh 1

Under the new scheme signed by Deputy Prime Minister Trinh Dinh Dung, solar projects approved before November 23, 2019 and starting commercial operations between July 1, 2019 and December 31, 2020 will enjoy the new tariffs.

Specifically, the Government has fixed the tariffs for rooftop solar at 1,943 VND (8.38 US cents), floating solar at 1,783 VND (7.69 US cents) and ground-mounted solar power projects at 1,644 VND (around US 7.09 cents) for each kWh.

The new tariff, which is 24 percent lower than the earlier scheme, will be applied for 20 years starting May 22.

For other subsequent projects, the feed-in-tariffs shall be determined through bidding mechanism.

The decision was promulgated nine months after the 9.35 percent rate expired on June 30 last year.

However, the purchase price of electricity from grid-connected solar power projects with planning and commercial operation dates before January 1, 2021 with the total cumulative capacity of not more than 2,000 MW in the southern province of Ninh Thuan – a solar power hotspot – will be entitled to a preferential price of 2,086 VND (9.35 US cents) per kWh.

Organisations and individuals producing rooftop solar power are allowed to sell a part or all electricity output to Vietnam Electricity (EVN), the country’s largest power company, or others who do not use EVN’s power grid.

 

It means that power sellers and buyers can negotiate their prices and ways to use electricity directly from the solar system themselves.

This decision has been awaited by large-scale solar investors and households and businesses investing in rooftop solar power.

The approval of the new scheme comes after a new energy strategy was released by the Government in February, which aims to promote energy security and sustainable socio-economic development. It calls for a much larger share of clean energy in Vietnam.

As one of fastest growing countries in Asia, the country’s demand for energy is expected to reach about 130GW of electricity by 2030, more than double the current 54GW.

By the end of June, the country had a total of 82 solar power plants with a cumulative capacity of 4.46GW connected to the national grid./. VNA

Is it time for rooftop solar power?

Is it time for rooftop solar power?

Industrial zones as well as supermarkets and large real estate developers have begun designing rooftop solar power systems for their new projects.

Rapid growth forecast for solar rooftop energy industry

Rapid growth forecast for solar rooftop energy industry

Technological advances, preferential credit policies and pricing incentives have set the stage for solar rooftop energy to become the next big thing in clean energy in Vietnam, according to industry insiders.

 
 

Other News

.
HCM City: Tourism sector endures losses of over $426 mln in Q1
HCM City: Tourism sector endures losses of over $426 mln in Q1
BUSINESSicon  5 giờ trước 

The HCM City Department of Tourism has estimated that the city’s tourism industry suffered losses worth close to $426.2 million in the first quarter of this year due to impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic.

BUSINESS NEWS HEADLINES APRIL 8
BUSINESS NEWS HEADLINES APRIL 8
BUSINESSicon  7 giờ trước 

More points of sales needed to ensure good supply: says MoIT

Tech retailers manage to survive COVID-19 pandemic
Tech retailers manage to survive COVID-19 pandemic
FEATUREicon  9 giờ trước 

Many retailers in phone and electronics segments focus on developing online channels to survive the coronavirus pandemic.

Who can access low-interest credit packages?
Who can access low-interest credit packages?
BUSINESSicon  2 giờ trước 

Experts warn that businesses suffering the most may not be able to access the VND285 trillion aid package because they cannot prove solvency.

‘Stay at home’ campaign provides big benefits to e-commerce sites
‘Stay at home’ campaign provides big benefits to e-commerce sites
BUSINESSicon  4 giờ trước 

Offline shops have become deserted as people are staying at home to prevent the spread of coronavirus. As a result, online shopping activities have become busier.

Coronavirus: Four out of five people's jobs hit by pandemic
Coronavirus: Four out of five people's jobs hit by pandemic
BUSINESSicon  8 giờ trước 

The global economic impact of coronavirus could leave nearly 200 million people jobless, a UN agency says.

Prices plummet, factories halt operation, auto market hit hard by Covid-19
Prices plummet, factories halt operation, auto market hit hard by Covid-19
BUSINESSicon  6 giờ trước 

Despite sharp price cuts of hundreds of million of dong, cars still cannot find buyers. The automobile market is predicted to see a minus 15 percent growth rate this year.

VN Trade Ministry proposes resuming rice exports
VN Trade Ministry proposes resuming rice exports
BUSINESSicon  15 giờ trước 

The Ministry of Industry and Trade (MoIT) has asked the Government to resume rice exports. However, the export volume would be limited at 800,000 tonnes for April and May.

Cold storage demand surges during COVID-19
Cold storage demand surges during COVID-19
BUSINESSicon  19 giờ trước 

 Demand for cold storage is increasing due to the lower consumption of food during the COVID-19 pandemic.

COVID-19 ravages economy of central Vietnam
COVID-19 ravages economy of central Vietnam
BUSINESSicon  23 giờ trước 

Da Nang City and Quang Nam Province – two key economic driving forces for the central region – have both suffered sharp reductions in growth in the first quarter due to the impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic.

VN healthcare market, a big draw for investors, foreign and local
VN healthcare market, a big draw for investors, foreign and local
BUSINESSicon  07/04/2020 

Last year, VinaCapital’s flagship fund, Vietnam Opportunity Fund (VOF), invested US$25 million in a private hospital operator, Tam Tri Medical Joint Stock Company.

Thai Srithai Superware to push investment in Viet Nam
Thai Srithai Superware to push investment in Viet Nam
BUSINESSicon  07/04/2020 

Leading melamine maker Thailand's Srithai Superware Plc is pushing its investment in Viet Nam, Vietnam News Agency reported.

Northern provinces asked to cooperate with China to manage border trade
Northern provinces asked to cooperate with China to manage border trade
BUSINESSicon  07/04/2020 

 The Ministry of Industry and Trade has requested northern provinces to promote cooperation with their Chinese partners to implement disease control processes and allow goods through the border.

Calls for debt relief for world's poorest nations
Calls for debt relief for world's poorest nations
BUSINESSicon  07/04/2020 

More than 100 global organisations want debt payments to be waived for developing countries this year.

Coronavirus forces banks to take cautious steps
Coronavirus forces banks to take cautious steps
BUSINESSicon  07/04/2020 

Because of the complex movements of Covid-19, banks have drawn up backup plans for credit growth and bad debt management.

Cashew export tipped to recover strongly after pandemic
Cashew export tipped to recover strongly after pandemic
BUSINESSicon  07/04/2020 

 Cashew exports are expected to surge in the latter half of the year once the COVID-19 pandemic dies down.

State-owned enterprises face 3.7-trillion-VND loss in Q1 due to COVID-19
State-owned enterprises face 3.7-trillion-VND loss in Q1 due to COVID-19
BUSINESSicon  07/04/2020 

Nineteen State-owned groups and corporations under the Commission for the Management of State Capital at Enterprises (CMSC) incurred losses worth around $160 million in the first quarter of this year due to the impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Recruitment market will come back when pandemic ends
Recruitment market will come back when pandemic ends
BUSINESSicon  07/04/2020 

Experts predict that once the COVID-19 epidemic is under control, recruitment needs will rapidly increase. Ngo Thi Ngoc Lan, Regional Director of Navigos Search, talks about the situation and how workers and employers need to prepare for the future.

BUSINESS NEWS HEADLINES APRIL 7
BUSINESS NEWS HEADLINES APRIL 7
BUSINESSicon  07/04/2020 

Wood orders see mass cancellations or delays amid COVID-19

Singaporean firm wants to up stake in Vinamilk
Singaporean firm wants to up stake in Vinamilk
BUSINESSicon  07/04/2020 

Singaporean firm F&N Dairy Investment Pte Ltd has filed an offer to purchase more than 17.4 million shares in domestic dairy producer Vinamilk (HoSE: VNM).

More News
. Latest news

© Copyright of VietNamNet Global

Tel: 024 3772 7988 Fax: (024) 37722734, Email: evnn@vietnamnet.vn

 
 
 
Leave your comment on an article

OR QUICK LOGIN

Have you account ? Register  now.
 
 
 