Tin tức, Đọc báo Online, Tin tức trong ngày 24h - VietNamNet
Tin tức | 2Sao | Tintuconline | Infonet | ICTNews | Multimedia | Tuyển dụng
25/03/2020 19:56:26 (GMT +7)
Go
 
BUSINESS
 
 
Face Book
Twitter
Bình luận
Tin nóng
 

Nike turns to digital sales during China shutdown

 
 
25/03/2020    15:56 GMT+7

Sportswear giant Nike says online sales have helped cushion blow of widespread store closures during virus.

Sportswear firm Nike has seen online sales rise by more than 30% in China as it rides out its coronavirus store shutdowns.

The US firm has shut the majority of its stores globally, but says 80% have now reopened in China.

"We expect the next several weeks to be a challenging period," said Nike chief executive John Donahoe, talking about the US and Europe.

He hopes Nike can use the lessons learned in China to navigate its Western market shutdowns.

"Consumers are back in the stores," Mr Donahoe said of Nike's Chinese outlets. "They are often wearing facemasks, but they're back in the store".

 

Nike reported a 5% drop in Chinese sales to $1.5bn in its last financial quarter, which runs to the end of February. It was the first decline in China for the company in almost six years.

But it has seen strong online sales, rising by 36% during the quarter. It hopes this trend will help cushion a fall in sales from store closures.

Nike also saw an "extraordinary rise" in its personal training apps in China, designed for home workouts. User activity was up 80% as China faced a national lockdown with residents staying at home.

The sportswear firm said it would push on with some new product launches originally intended for the Olympics "when the time is right". Nike has been promoting its sustainable footwear, made from recyclable materials.

On Tuesday the IOC announced it was postponing the Tokyo 2020 Olympic and Paralympic Games until next year because of the worldwide coronavirus pandemic. BBC

 
 

Other News

.
Companies race to buy back shares as stocks tumble
Companies race to buy back shares as stocks tumble
BUSINESSicon  5 giờ trước 

Dozens of companies are racing to buy back shares to stabilise prices amid the COVID-19 outbreak.

Coronavirus: Asia markets rise after US stimulus package agreed
Coronavirus: Asia markets rise after US stimulus package agreed
BUSINESSicon  4 giờ trước 

Stocks rally around the world as America agrees a near-$2tn financial package to support its economy.

Vietnam’s e-commerce sees few benefits during Covid-19 crisis
Vietnam’s e-commerce sees few benefits during Covid-19 crisis
BUSINESSicon  5 giờ trước 

While Amazon has had to recruit 100,000 more workers to satisfy orders, at Vietnam’s marketplaces, purchases remain weak except for face masks and hand sanitizers.

Vietnam suspends rice export to ensure food security in face of COVID-19
Vietnam suspends rice export to ensure food security in face of COVID-19
BUSINESSicon  5 giờ trước 

A leading official of the General Department of Vietnam Customs just signed an urgent document sent to the provincial and municipal Departments of Customs, asking them to suspend the export of rice from the country starting from 0:00am of March 24.

Construction sector struggling because of COVID-19 epidemic
Construction sector struggling because of COVID-19 epidemic
BUSINESSicon  5 giờ trước 

The COVID-19 epidemic has affected the Vietnamese economy, including the construction sector.

Trade Ministry proposes reopening of auxiliary border gates with China
Trade Ministry proposes reopening of auxiliary border gates with China
BUSINESSicon  6 giờ trước 

The Ministry of Industry and Trade (MoIT) has proposed Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc permit customs clearance of goods through auxiliary border gates on the Vietnam-China border.

VN agro-forestry-fishery exports to US, EU hit by COVID-19
VN agro-forestry-fishery exports to US, EU hit by COVID-19
BUSINESSicon  6 giờ trước 

With Vietnam’s main agro-forestry-fishery export markets after China such as the US and Europe being hit by the new coronavirus-caused acute respiratory disease (COVID-19), Vietnamese exporters are suffering.

Ford temporarily suspends production in Vietnam due to COVID-19
Ford temporarily suspends production in Vietnam due to COVID-19
BUSINESSicon  24/03/2020 

Ford Motor Company has announced it will temporarily cease production at its assembly plant in Vietnam in response to the growing impact of the novel coronavirus pandemic.

Vietnam has sufficient resources to stabilise forex market: State Bank
Vietnam has sufficient resources to stabilise forex market: State Bank
BUSINESSicon  24/03/2020 

The State Bank of Vietnam has said it is ready to intervene in the market when the intervention rate is lower than the current listed exchange rate on a large scale by spot or forward transactions to stabilise the foreign exchange market.

Vietnam calls for investment in fruit, vegetable processing
Vietnam calls for investment in fruit, vegetable processing
BUSINESSicon  24/03/2020 

Vietnam is in need of major investors in fruit and vegetable production in order to boost processing, especially in the packaging and post-processing stages, to preserve products for longer and enhance their value.

Shopping services boom amid COVID-19 outbreak
Shopping services boom amid COVID-19 outbreak
BUSINESSicon  7 giờ trước 

As the Covid-19 epidemic has been escalating, more people are buying things online or using shopping serviced.

Supply chain interrupted, VN woodwork processors go online
Supply chain interrupted, VN woodwork processors go online
BUSINESSicon  11 giờ trước 

E-commerce is one of the best solutions for woodwork enterprises to cope with the Covid-19 epidemic, which has led to a sharp fall in demand.

Rice products remains bright star among VN's farm export items
Rice products remains bright star among VN's farm export items
BUSINESSicon  24/03/2020 

While most farm export items met with difficulties in the first months of the year, rice exports unexpectedly soared as the world increased its reserves.

Committed spending will raise those at risk out of the doldrums
Committed spending will raise those at risk out of the doldrums
BUSINESSicon  24/03/2020 

Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc recently signed and promulgated Directive No.11/CT-TTg on urgent tasks and solutions to help businesses overcome difficulties caused by the COVID-19 outbreak.

Material supply from China resumes, VN textile-garment companies sigh with relief
Material supply from China resumes, VN textile-garment companies sigh with relief
BUSINESSicon  24/03/2020 

In mid-March, when Chinese factories began resuming operation, material supplies to Vietnamese textile and garment enterprises were restored.

Furniture industry: time to consider producing instead of doing outsourcing
Furniture industry: time to consider producing instead of doing outsourcing
BUSINESSicon  24/03/2020 

AKA Group and Tan Thanh Furniture raised the offered purchase prices continuously to scramble for the design of a chair. The final price was 10 times higher than the starting price.

VN businesses keen to remove hurdles amid COVID-19 epidemic
VN businesses keen to remove hurdles amid COVID-19 epidemic
BUSINESSicon  24/03/2020 

Management agencies have put in place drastic steps in a bid to support businesses as they actively seek out sources of raw materials to be used in production whilst boosting trade promotion activities.

Adapting to new economic travails
Adapting to new economic travails
BUSINESSicon  24/03/2020 

The Vietnamese government has enacted Directive No.11 on supporting enterprises out of difficulties caused by COVID-19. 

Supporting industries leading automakers towards success
Supporting industries leading automakers towards success
BUSINESSicon  24/03/2020 

Vietnam is striving to successfully build up its automobile industry. 

Vietnamese delivery firm continues buying spree
Vietnamese delivery firm continues buying spree
BUSINESSicon  23/03/2020 

Local delivery firm Tin Toc JSC has recently acquired SGDS Logistics and Investment Corporation, marking its third acquisition to scale up business in Vietnam.

More News
. Latest news

© Copyright of VietNamNet Global

Tel: 024 3772 7988 Fax: (024) 37722734, Email: evnn@vietnamnet.vn

 
 
 
Leave your comment on an article

OR QUICK LOGIN

Have you account ? Register  now.
 
 
 