Tin tức, Đọc báo Online, Tin tức trong ngày 24h - VietNamNet
Tin tức | 2Sao | Tintuconline | Infonet | ICTNews | Multimedia | Tuyển dụng
29/06/2020 08:23:18 (GMT +7)
Go
 
BUSINESS
 
 
Face Book
Twitter
Bình luận
Tin nóng
 

No licenses for transport firms with foreign holding of over 51%

 
 
29/06/2020    08:19 GMT+7

Vietnamese transport firms wherein foreign investors contribute over 51% of the chartered capital will not be licensed, according to the Ministry of Transport.

Vehicles travel on a street in Vietnam. Vietnamese transport firms wherein foreign investors contribute over 51% of the chartered capital will not be licensed – PHOTO: LE ANH

Recently, some transport firms with over 51% of foreign stake had questions about the investment in vehicles for the road transport business.

In response, the Ministry of Transport stated in a document that the granting of badges and transport licenses is based on Decree 10/2020 and certain trade agreements.

For example, in line with the trade deals and commitments of Vietnam while joining the World Trade Organization, since its participation in the organization, foreign service suppliers are allowed to provide cargo and passenger transport services through contracts or joint ventures. The capital contribution from foreign investors must not exceed 49% of the total capital.

“Three years after the participation, based on the demand of the market, joint ventures to supply cargo transport services will be permitted to be established, but the stake owned by foreign investors must not exceed 51%, and 100% of the drivers of these joint ventures must be Vietnamese,” according to the document.

As such, firms where foreign investors contribute over 51% of the chartered capital and whose investment certificates do not cover the transport business sector, as regulated, will not be granted licenses for the road transport business.

As for the sea transport sector, foreign investors or firms can hold a stake of not more than 49% of the chartered capital in Vietnamese enterprises active in the sector, while similarly, the foreign holding in inland waterway and railway transport firms must not exceed 49%.

As such, road, sea and railway transport firms with over 51% of foreign investment will not be qualified to be licensed for the transport business in Vietnam.SGT

Le Anh

 
HCM City’s transport infrastructure lags behind demand despite huge investment

HCM City’s transport infrastructure lags behind demand despite huge investment

HCM City allocates about US$431.9 million a year for the transport sector but the funding does not seem to be enough for narrowing the gap between the local infrastructure system and travel demand, heard at a meeting on June 10.

Transport Ministry proposes State to compensate controversial BOT tollgates

Transport Ministry proposes State to compensate controversial BOT tollgates

The Ministry of Transport has proposed that the Government compensate developers of two out of four build-operate-transfer (BOT) tollgates and shut them down due to protests among road users.

 
 

Other News

.
Vietnam apparel firms won't see instant benefits from EVFTA
Vietnam apparel firms won't see instant benefits from EVFTA
BUSINESSicon  1 giờ trước 

Vietnamese apparel companies will not enjoy immediate tariff cuts after the EU-Vietnam Free Trade Agreement (EVFTA) comes into effect, as they have to overcome strict rules of origin.

HCM City’s housing industry faces difficulties
HCM City’s housing industry faces difficulties
BUSINESSicon  8 giờ trước 

The property industry in Ho Chi Minh City, and in fact the country in general, faces several problems that need urgent solutions, especially with regard to legal provisions.

Vietnam slashes auto registration fee by half
Vietnam slashes auto registration fee by half
BUSINESSicon  9 giờ trước 

Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc has just signed Decree 70 allowing the cut of 50% of the registration fee for customers who buy locally-produced and assembled automobiles, effective June 28.

Vietnamese businesses burdened with taxes, FIEs at ease with tax exemptions
Vietnamese businesses burdened with taxes, FIEs at ease with tax exemptions
BUSINESSicon  0 giờ trước 

Studies have found that Vietnam’s taxation system offers many incentives to foreign invested enterprises (FIEs), but puts an increasingly heavy burden on Vietnamese enterprises and people.

Vietnam’s logistics industry hit hard by Covid-19 pandemic
Vietnam’s logistics industry hit hard by Covid-19 pandemic
BUSINESSicon  10 giờ trước 

The Vietnamese logistics industry is among those hit the hardest by Covid-19, as the unpredictability and duration of the pandemic have presented multiple challenges in both the short and long terms, 

The worst is yet to come for Vietnam's tourism
The worst is yet to come for Vietnam's tourism
BUSINESSicon  11 giờ trước 

Vietnam may have seen an over 50% decline in the number of tourist arrivals over the past five months due to Covid-19 but the situation is only expected to worsen, as the crisis has been forecast to reach its peak in the next few months, 

Limit on capacity continues to hinder solar panel installation
Limit on capacity continues to hinder solar panel installation
BUSINESSicon  21 giờ trước 

With the rising prices of electricity pushing many enterprises and households to install rooftop solar panels that partly help reduce electricity bills, the cap on solar power capacity is hindering the process.

VIETNAM'S BUSINESS NEWS HEADLINES JUNE 28
VIETNAM'S BUSINESS NEWS HEADLINES JUNE 28
BUSINESSicon  23 giờ trước 

Customs enhances supports for enterprises

Energy revolution
Energy revolution
BUSINESSicon  28/06/2020 

The first solar panel, which was invented by French physician Alexandre Edmond Becquerel in 1839, has become a significant watershed for the energy sector in the future. 

Capital flow redirection still uncertain: economists
Capital flow redirection still uncertain: economists
BUSINESSicon  18 giờ trước 

Foreign investors are considering relocating their production bases out of China, but this doesn’t mean that all of them will flock to Vietnam.

Major businesses undergo slow recovery after Covid-19
Major businesses undergo slow recovery after Covid-19
FEATUREicon  12 giờ trước 

Despite the positive business results witnessed in the early months of the year, many listed companies have been cautious with their pre-tax profit targets.

FDI inflows drop 15.1 percent year on year in first half
FDI inflows drop 15.1 percent year on year in first half
BUSINESSicon  27/06/2020 

Vietnam recorded a year-on-year decrease of 15.1 percent in foreign direct investment (FDI) inflows to 15.67 billion USD as of June 20, according to the Ministry of Planning and Investment (MPI).

WB debars Vietnamese firm for collusive and fraudulent practices
WB debars Vietnamese firm for collusive and fraudulent practices
BUSINESSicon  27/06/2020 

The World Bank Group has announced the seven-year debarment of Vietnam-based Sao Bac Dau Technologies Corporation (SBD) in connection with collusive and fraudulent practices under the Danang Sustainable City Development Project

How will Vietnam’s aviation sector fare after Covid-19?
How will Vietnam’s aviation sector fare after Covid-19?
BUSINESSicon  28/06/2020 

Activities at large airports such as Noi Bai and Tan Son Nhat as well as local airports have become busy again thanks to domestic flights.

Petrolimex pushes for PGBank-HDBank merger before Aug 31
Petrolimex pushes for PGBank-HDBank merger before Aug 31
BUSINESSicon  27/06/2020 

Petrolimex, which holds a 40% stake in the Petrolimex Group Commercial Bank (PGBank), sought to complete the merger between PGBank and the HCMC Development Bank before August 31, said the Vnexpress website.

Hanoi attracts US$17.6 billion for 229 projects
Hanoi attracts US$17.6 billion for 229 projects
BUSINESSicon  27/06/2020 

Hanoi is going to present investment certificates for 229 projects with a total value of US$17.6 billion and sign 38 memoranda of understanding worth a combined US$28.6 billion, according to the Tuoi Tre Online website.

VIETNAM'S BUSINESS NEWS HEADLINES JUNE 27
VIETNAM'S BUSINESS NEWS HEADLINES JUNE 27
BUSINESSicon  27/06/2020 

Hanoi Gift Show 2020 to open in October

Authorities get to grips with new bad debt mountain
Authorities get to grips with new bad debt mountain
BUSINESSicon  27/06/2020 

A spike in the amount of bad loans sitting in banks’ books has triggered Vietnamese authorities to seek new paths to recovery,

Coca-Cola suspends social media advertising despite Facebook changes
Coca-Cola suspends social media advertising despite Facebook changes
BUSINESSicon  27/06/2020 

The company condemns racism and seeks more accountability from Facebook and other platforms.

Vietnam prepares to resume international flights
Vietnam prepares to resume international flights
BUSINESSicon  27/06/2020 

It is still unclear when Vietnam will reactivate international flights and reopen its market to foreign travelers, but agencies and travel firms all are making hectic preparations.

More News
. Latest news

© Copyright of VietNamNet Global

Tel: 024 3772 7988 Fax: (024) 37722734, Email: evnn@vietnamnet.vn

 
 
 
Leave your comment on an article

OR QUICK LOGIN

Have you account ? Register  now.
 
 
 