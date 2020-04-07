Tin tức, Đọc báo Online, Tin tức trong ngày 24h - VietNamNet
Tin tức | 2Sao | Tintuconline | Infonet | ICTNews | Multimedia | Tuyển dụng
07/04/2020 15:24:06 (GMT +7)
Go
 
BUSINESS
 
 
Face Book
Twitter
Bình luận
Tin nóng
 

Northern provinces asked to cooperate with China to manage border trade

 
 
07/04/2020    14:17 GMT+7

 The Ministry of Industry and Trade has requested northern provinces to promote cooperation with their Chinese partners to implement disease control processes and allow goods through the border.

Northern provinces asked to cooperate with China to manage border trade

A truck is sprayed with disinfectant at the Huu Nghi Border Gate, Lang Son Province. This province and six other northern provinces have been asked to cooperate with China to control the COVID-19 pandemic. 

On Sunday, Deputy Minister Tran Quoc Khanh sent this request to the northern provinces of Quang Ninh, Lang Son, Cao Bang, Ha Giang, Lao Cai, Lai Chau and Dien Bien after the Embassy of Viet Nam in China on Friday sent letters to ministers and People’s Committees in those provinces about China’s efforts to control the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.

According to the embassy, China would strengthen the management of goods and restrict entry at border areas between Viet Nam and China.

China has proposed to establish a pandemic prevention mechanism for border areas between Viet Nam and China.

At the same time, the two sides would share information relating to customs, medical quarantine, immigration checks and border guards as well as solve trade difficulties during the pandemic.

The ministry has also asked provincial People's Committees and relevant departments to closely monitor transport of goods via border gates.

 

On March 31, the Ministry of Industry and Trade requested the Consulate General of Viet Nam in Nanning and Kunming (China) to remove difficulties in cross-border trading activities.

Accordingly, they will work with the authorities of Guangxi and Yunnan provinces to ensure pandemic control measures would not affect trading activities at the border. This would help businesses in the two countries resume production soon.

The ministry’s Import and Export Department reported that from February 1 to April 3, 42,458 vehicles exporting goods and 35,288 vehicles importing goods had completed customs clearance at the northern border. —VNS

China raw materials supply resumes, but Vietnam’s export markets close borders

China raw materials supply resumes, but Vietnam’s export markets close borders

Raw material imports from China are no longer the concern for many Vietnamese industries, and it is now the frequent cancellation of orders by US and EU customers, according to the Ministry of Industry and Trade.  

Vietnam suspends residents' border crossing from/to Laos, Cambodia over COVID-19

Vietnam suspends residents' border crossing from/to Laos, Cambodia over COVID-19

The Vietnamese Government has decided to suspend cross-border activities of individuals at main and secondary border gates, and trails in border areas sharing with Cambodia and Laos from April 1.

 
 

Other News

.
Cashew export tipped to recover strongly after pandemic
Cashew export tipped to recover strongly after pandemic
BUSINESSicon  1 giờ trước 

 Cashew exports are expected to surge in the latter half of the year once the COVID-19 pandemic dies down.

State-owned enterprises face 3.7-trillion-VND loss in Q1 due to COVID-19
State-owned enterprises face 3.7-trillion-VND loss in Q1 due to COVID-19
BUSINESSicon  2 giờ trước 

Nineteen State-owned groups and corporations under the Commission for the Management of State Capital at Enterprises (CMSC) incurred losses worth around $160 million in the first quarter of this year due to the impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Recruitment market will come back when pandemic ends
Recruitment market will come back when pandemic ends
BUSINESSicon  5 giờ trước 

Experts predict that once the COVID-19 epidemic is under control, recruitment needs will rapidly increase. Ngo Thi Ngoc Lan, Regional Director of Navigos Search, talks about the situation and how workers and employers need to prepare for the future.

BUSINESS NEWS HEADLINES APRIL 7
BUSINESS NEWS HEADLINES APRIL 7
BUSINESSicon  7 giờ trước 

Wood orders see mass cancellations or delays amid COVID-19

Singaporean firm wants to up stake in Vinamilk
Singaporean firm wants to up stake in Vinamilk
BUSINESSicon  7 giờ trước 

Singaporean firm F&N Dairy Investment Pte Ltd has filed an offer to purchase more than 17.4 million shares in domestic dairy producer Vinamilk (HoSE: VNM).

Stock indexes increase, glimmer of hope for recovery
Stock indexes increase, glimmer of hope for recovery
BUSINESSicon  3 giờ trước 

Signs of recovery appeared last week as the stock price stopped sliding.

Ministry proposes cutting taxes for transport firms
Ministry proposes cutting taxes for transport firms
BUSINESSicon  13 giờ trước 

The Ministry of Transport has proposed the Government assign the Ministry of Finance to consider reducing several taxes for transport businesses affected by COVID-19.

Vietravel Airlines project given go-ahead
Vietravel Airlines project given go-ahead
BUSINESSicon  14 giờ trước 

Deputy Prime Minister Trinh Dinh Dung recently signed Decision No. 457/QD-TTg approving the Vietravel Airlines project of Vietravel - one of the country’s largest tour operators.

Shares not ready for stable growth on concerns over persistent risks
Shares not ready for stable growth on concerns over persistent risks
BUSINESSicon  06/04/2020 

A three-day rally does not mean Vietnamese shares have returned to the growth track as risks are still persistent and there is no clue they have faded away, experts have said.

US attracts most Vietnamese investment in three months
US attracts most Vietnamese investment in three months
BUSINESSicon  06/04/2020 

Vietnam invested $49.3 million abroad in the first three months of 2020, with the US being the biggest recipient.

Real estate market has lowest transaction volume in Q1: VARS
Real estate market has lowest transaction volume in Q1: VARS
BUSINESSicon  06/04/2020 

The domestic real estate market in the first quarter had the lowest transaction volume in the past four years due to the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic, Viet Nam Association of Real Estate Brokers (VARS) said.

Only 10 percent of Da Lat’s flowers can be exported
Only 10 percent of Da Lat’s flowers can be exported
BUSINESSicon  23 giờ trước 

As the country’s ‘flower metropolis’, Da Lat exports only 10 percent of its output. The exporters are large companies, especially foreign invested companies.

BUSINESS NEWS HEADLINES APRIL 6
BUSINESS NEWS HEADLINES APRIL 6
BUSINESSicon  06/04/2020 

Made-in-Viet Nam equipment exported during COVID-19 pandemic

Global pharma groups push on with operations
Global pharma groups push on with operations
FEATUREicon  06/04/2020 

Despite having risk management solutions to ensure drug import continuity to Vietnam in response to EU border closures, international pharma giants Sanofi, Zuellig Pharma, Adamed, and Novartis are closely monitoring the situation

Forwarding industry competition heats up
Forwarding industry competition heats up
BUSINESSicon  06/04/2020 

Forwarding firms have been expanding their networks through franchise contracts.

Vietravel Airlines’ plan for first flights postponed due to COVID-19
Vietravel Airlines’ plan for first flights postponed due to COVID-19
BUSINESSicon  06/04/2020 

 The country’s newest carrier Vietravel Airlines has delayed its launch plans due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Big splash: The world's largest designer of water parks
Big splash: The world's largest designer of water parks
BUSINESSicon  06/04/2020 

Geoff Chutter is the founder of Whitewater West, the world's largest water park design firm.

Airbnb services ordered to stop receiving new guests until April 15
Airbnb services ordered to stop receiving new guests until April 15
BUSINESSicon  05/04/2020 

Owners of short term lodging facilities such as Airbnb services and guest houses have been asked to stop receiving new guests until April 15 as the country tackles COVID-19.

Policies needed to encourage investment in waste-to-energy
Policies needed to encourage investment in waste-to-energy
BUSINESSicon  05/04/2020 

Vietnam needed to develop policies to encourage investments in waste-to-energy, also called bioenergy, which would significantly contribute to protecting the environment, experts have said.

China raw materials supply resumes, but Vietnam’s export markets close borders
China raw materials supply resumes, but Vietnam’s export markets close borders
BUSINESSicon  05/04/2020 

Raw material imports from China are no longer the concern for many Vietnamese industries, and it is now the frequent cancellation of orders by US and EU customers, according to the Ministry of Industry and Trade.

More News
. Latest news

© Copyright of VietNamNet Global

Tel: 024 3772 7988 Fax: (024) 37722734, Email: evnn@vietnamnet.vn

 
 
 
Leave your comment on an article

OR QUICK LOGIN

Have you account ? Register  now.
 
 
 