Northern provinces asked to cooperate with China to manage border trade

The Ministry of Industry and Trade has requested northern provinces to promote cooperation with their Chinese partners to implement disease control processes and allow goods through the border.

A truck is sprayed with disinfectant at the Huu Nghi Border Gate, Lang Son Province. This province and six other northern provinces have been asked to cooperate with China to control the COVID-19 pandemic.

On Sunday, Deputy Minister Tran Quoc Khanh sent this request to the northern provinces of Quang Ninh, Lang Son, Cao Bang, Ha Giang, Lao Cai, Lai Chau and Dien Bien after the Embassy of Viet Nam in China on Friday sent letters to ministers and People’s Committees in those provinces about China’s efforts to control the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.

According to the embassy, China would strengthen the management of goods and restrict entry at border areas between Viet Nam and China.

China has proposed to establish a pandemic prevention mechanism for border areas between Viet Nam and China.

At the same time, the two sides would share information relating to customs, medical quarantine, immigration checks and border guards as well as solve trade difficulties during the pandemic.

The ministry has also asked provincial People's Committees and relevant departments to closely monitor transport of goods via border gates.

On March 31, the Ministry of Industry and Trade requested the Consulate General of Viet Nam in Nanning and Kunming (China) to remove difficulties in cross-border trading activities.

Accordingly, they will work with the authorities of Guangxi and Yunnan provinces to ensure pandemic control measures would not affect trading activities at the border. This would help businesses in the two countries resume production soon.

The ministry’s Import and Export Department reported that from February 1 to April 3, 42,458 vehicles exporting goods and 35,288 vehicles importing goods had completed customs clearance at the northern border. —VNS

