Number of '.vn' domain names reaches 500,000

16/04/2020 14:20:11 (GMT +7)
16/04/2020    13:52 GMT+7

The Vietnamese national ".vn" domain achieved a new milestone, reaching over half a million users by the end of March.

This is an important milestone affirming the value and breakthrough of the national domain name after 20 years of development since the Viet Nam Internet Network Information Center (VNNIC) was established and managed the domain name. 

The domain name has become a national brand, which has been accompanying Vietnamese brands and contributing to the overall development of the economy in the digital age.

According to international organisations such as Internet Corporation for Assigned Names and Numbers (ICANN), Council of European National Top Level Domain Registries (CENTR) and Asia Pacific Top Level Domain Association (APTLD), country code top-level domains (ccTLD), including ".vn" of Vietnam, are digital trademarks of each country, an optimal choice for domestic markets as well as international markets in protecting brand value.

VNNIC representative said that for ".vn" domain name, due to the geographical priority of search engines such as Google and Bing, websites using ".vn" had the advantage of SEO when bringing higher search value to domestic users.

 

Using ".vn" domain helped reduce the cost of advertising on online marketing channels, he said.

The domain name ".vn" was an implicit geographical indication identifying the target market in Viet Nam, helping to increase the trust from users when enterprises had been "clearly identified" on the internet, he added.

Domain name ".vn" is protected by law, guaranteeing safe and stable technical activities.

The domain name will serve as a warranty stamp for the trademark of enterprises when the legality and authenticity in the registration are acknowledged by the Vietnamese national management agency - VNNIC. — bizhub/VNS

As Vietnam strives to forge a digital economy, there is a growing need to protect intellectual property rights. 

 
 

. Latest news

