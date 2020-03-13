Tin tức, Đọc báo Online, Tin tức trong ngày 24h - VietNamNet
Tin tức | 2Sao | Tintuconline | Infonet | ICTNews | Multimedia | Tuyển dụng
24/03/2020 01:18:48 (GMT +7)
Go
 
BUSINESS
 
 
Face Book
Twitter
Bình luận
Tin nóng
 

Office-for-lease market welcomes new players

 
 
20/03/2020    08:00 GMT+7

Businesses that previously focused on developing housing projects have begun to lease offices

An Gia, a real estate project developer, plans to join another business field just several months after listing shares on the HCM City bourse.

Office-for-lease market welcomes new players



In its Q4 2019 finance report, the real estate firm mentioned the new type of business – renting B-class offices, affirming that it will accelerate the business in 2020.

The company is managing six office buildings in districts 1, 3, 5, Tan Binh and Phu Nhuan.

In Q4 2019, many housing real estate developers began shifting to leasing offices instead of shopping areas. At least three large real estate developers among top fuve developers in HCM City are shifting to lease offices as the business of leasing retail premises has not gone well.

A series of office leasing companies have opened recently, namely Viet Office, HPP Office and Sabay. The tenants the companies target are small and medium enterprises,l which cannot afford high fees for high-end offices.

Known as a land investor and distributor, Dai Thang, which presents in both HCM City and Da Nang markets, is leasing 3-star office building.

 


A series of office leasing companies have opened recently, namely Viet Office, HPP Office and Sabay. The tenants the companies target are small and medium enterprises,l which cannot afford high fees for high-end offices.

Many co-working areas for startups have been launched, including ones at apartment blocks in district 2 and Dong Sai Gon areas, rather than the older central area of HCM City

Vina Office’s president Nguyen Hong Hai said 2020 is expected to be the ‘golden time’ for the affordable office-for-lease market. He stressed that it is thr time for small-size and basic offices rather than A- or B-class offices as seen in 2015-2019.

Many real estate firms, reacting to the increasingly high demand for affordable offices from small and medium enterprises, have been hurrying to develop C-class or C+ class office buildings.

According to Hai, the office-for-lease market has been growing strongly in the last half decade. Analysts predict that there will be no new supply of A-class offices in the next few years.

The B-class office rent is also on the rise. In general, the demand is high while the supply is short. This explains why the office-for-lease market has attractef many more new players.

There are some reasons that prompt realtors to develop offices for rent.

First, investors don’t need to have huge capital to do business in the market segment. They can lease offices for re-leasing. Many enterprises lease large buildings and lease the unused areas.

Second, this business is safe as there is a high demand in the market.

The offices in the central areas have become expensive, which is paving the way for the development of offices at reasonable costs in the suburbs. 

Le Ha

VN real estate, travel firms optimistic about tourism recovery after Covid-19 epidemic

VN real estate, travel firms optimistic about tourism recovery after Covid-19 epidemic

Vietnam’s tourism industry was growing at lightening speed when it was hit by the Covid-19 epidemic.

New trends influencing Vietnamese real estate market

New trends influencing Vietnamese real estate market

CBRE Vietnam’s senior director Dung Duong offers her take on the new trends that will shape the local real estate market since the COVID-19 outbreak.

 
 

Other News

.
Vietnam jumps 23 places in economic freedom index
Vietnam jumps 23 places in economic freedom index
BUSINESSicon  19/03/2020 

Vietnam jumped 23 places from last year to reach 58.8 points, ranking 105th place in the economic freedom index this year.

VN aviation and transport sector seeks help with downturn caused by COVID-19
VN aviation and transport sector seeks help with downturn caused by COVID-19
BUSINESSicon  19/03/2020 

The aviation and transport sector are facing a range of challenges in the time ahead caused by the outbreak of COVID-19, with many being in need of urgent assistance from the government in order to restore production and business.

Vietnam’s car market cools on Covid-19
Vietnam’s car market cools on Covid-19
BUSINESSicon  19/03/2020 

The domestic car market is gloomy as people are not making purchases despite the sharp price falls.

Visa suspension to cause economic losses
Visa suspension to cause economic losses
BUSINESSicon  19/03/2020 

The temporary suspension of visas for foreign arrivals to the country is anticipated to have a significant impact on the Vietnamese economy in general, with the aviation industry being particularly damaged, according to economic insiders.

EU’s border closure yet to affect goods circulation: official
EU’s border closure yet to affect goods circulation: official
BUSINESSicon  19/03/2020 

The European Union (EU)’s border closure to prevent the spread of the novel coronavirus disease (COVID-19) has not yet had a significant impact on goods circulation, said an official from the Ministry of Industry and Trade.

ECB launches emergency €750bn coronavirus package
ECB launches emergency €750bn coronavirus package
BUSINESSicon  19/03/2020 

European Central Bank head Christine Lagarde: "There are no limits to our commitment to the euro".

CNN: Vietnamese coffee wakes up the world
CNN: Vietnamese coffee wakes up the world
BUSINESSicon  19/03/2020 

The US Cable News Network (CNN) published an article on March 17, explaining why the world is waking up to Vietnamese coffee.

Experts optimistic about industrial property prospects
Experts optimistic about industrial property prospects
BUSINESSicon  19/03/2020 

 Experts are optimistic about industrial property development prospects in Vietnam, given the country’s rapid integration and improving investment climate.

High vulnerability rate of businesses in Covid-19 expected
High vulnerability rate of businesses in Covid-19 expected
BUSINESSicon  19/03/2020 

The human mortality rate due to Covid-19 is 3.4 percent worldwide. For businesses, the vulnerability rate is believed to be much higher.

Digital transformation expected to boost export of forestry products
Digital transformation expected to boost export of forestry products
BUSINESSicon  19/03/2020 

Vietnam's export value of wood and wood products reached US$1.53 billion in the first two months of this year, marking a year-on-year increase of 10.1 per cent, according to a report by the Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development.

Improving productivity is shortest way to economic development
Improving productivity is shortest way to economic development
BUSINESSicon  19/03/2020 

Director General of General Statistic Office of Việt Nam (GSO) Nguyen Bich Lam talks about the importance of improving labour productivity for the country’s development.

Exporters advised to use digital platforms
Exporters advised to use digital platforms
BUSINESSicon  19/03/2020 

The E-commerce Index Report shows that Vietnam has over 500,000 small and medium enterprises (SMEs), but only 32 percent of businesses have joined global trade through digital channels.

Delay forecast for banks’ capital hike plans
Delay forecast for banks’ capital hike plans
BUSINESSicon  18/03/2020 

The Government’s plans to increase capital for large State-owned commercial banks in the first quarter of this year could be delayed due to the Covid-19 outbreak, analysts predicted.

VN banks, insurers and firms work together to protect the community
VN banks, insurers and firms work together to protect the community
BUSINESSicon  18/03/2020 

During the COVID-19 pandemic, some local banks, insurers and firms have worked together to help further protect the community with different anti-coronavirus packages.

Vietnam seeks new markets for farm produce
Vietnam seeks new markets for farm produce
BUSINESSicon  19/03/2020 

The Ministry of Industry and Trade (MOIT) has asked its Vietnam Trade Offices (VTRs) overseas to help connect Vietnamese enterprises with foreign partners to boost farm produce exports.

Ministry proposes aviation service fee subsidy due to COVID-19
Ministry proposes aviation service fee subsidy due to COVID-19
BUSINESSicon  18/03/2020 

The Transport Ministry is asking for an aviation service fee subsidy for local airlines that have suffered an initial economic loss of over 30 trillion VND (1.29 billion USD) due to the COVID-19 outbreak.

Real estate firms with large land holdings expect good year
Real estate firms with large land holdings expect good year
BUSINESSicon  18/03/2020 

2020 is expected to be a tough year for real estate developers, but some real estate firms still have high hopes thanks to the large land holdings they own.

Vietnamese businesses led retailers’ game in 2019
Vietnamese businesses led retailers’ game in 2019
BUSINESSicon  18/03/2020 

Many M&A deals in the retail market were made in 2019, but unlike previous years, Vietnamese groups ‘conducted the choir’.

Coronavirus: Asia stocks fall despite stimulus plans
Coronavirus: Asia stocks fall despite stimulus plans
BUSINESSicon  18/03/2020 

Markets slide even after the US and UK unveiled packages aimed at combating the outbreak's economic impact.

Businesses propose incentives amid COVID-19 outbreak
Businesses propose incentives amid COVID-19 outbreak
BUSINESSicon  18/03/2020 

Cutting interest rates and corporate income and added value duties, and extending loan payments and tax and social insurance collections were among the proposals raised by businesses at a seminar in Ho Chi Minh City on March 17.

More News
. Latest news

© Copyright of VietNamNet Global

Tel: 024 3772 7988 Fax: (024) 37722734, Email: evnn@vietnamnet.vn

 
 
 
Leave your comment on an article

OR QUICK LOGIN

Have you account ? Register  now.
 
 
 