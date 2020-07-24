Tin tức, Đọc báo Online, Tin tức trong ngày 24h - VietNamNet
Tin tức | 2Sao | Tintuconline | Infonet | ICTNews | Multimedia | Tuyển dụng
24/07/2020 12:43:32 (GMT +7)
Go
 
BUSINESS
 
 
Face Book
Twitter
Bình luận
Tin nóng
 

Officials urge hastened issuance of legal documents to implement FTAs

24/07/2020    12:39 GMT+7

Vietnam must hasten the process of issuing legal documents and institutional reform to implement free trade agreements (FTAs) and take advantage of these trade deals to boost exports, officials have said.

Officials urge hastened issuance of legal documents to implement FTAs

Hastening the issuance of legal documents to implement FTAs is important so that Vietnam could grasp the opportunities from the trade deals. (Photo: vov.vn)

Speaking at a working session between the National Assembly Standing Committee’s supervision group and the Ministries of Industry and Trade; and Planning and Investment on July 22 about the implementation of FTAs, Deputy Minister of Industry and Trade Tran Quoc Khanh said that the trade deals brought benefits, but the gains had not been breakthroughs in terms of quality.

Khanh pointed out that the many products of Vietnam were not competitive and had low added value, while firms were still struggling to participate in the global and regional value chains and were heavily dependent of imported raw materials.

Nguyen Sy Cuong, Vice Chairman of the NA Committee for Foreign Affairs, said that the institutional reforms and issuing of legal documents to implement FTAs remained slow.

Cuong said that it was also necessary to clarify accountability in the slow issuance of legal documents, adding that issuing legal documents was essential to improve the legal framework to implement FTAs efficiently.

He said that communication activities must be promoted to raise awareness among enterprises and enable them to get ready for FTAs.

Consultancy should also be provided to enterprises to meet technical standards of FTA partner markets, as well as applying non-tariff barriers to move towards trade surplus and dealing with trade disputes.

The Ministry of Industry and Trade must focus on developing decrees on resolving competition issues and certification and verification of product origins which were important to enable Vietnamese firms to take advantage of the trade deals, he said.

 

Tran Hoang Ngan, member of the NA Economic Committee, said that in the implementation of FTAs, Vietnam needs to set criteria to screen investors because the country was now aiming at attracting high-quality foreign direct investment which would bring high and environmentally-friendly technologies into Vietnam, promote technology transfer or encourage the participation of local companies in global value chains.

Minister of Planning and Investment Nguyen Chi Dung said that the FTAs required Vietnam to continue improving the institutional and legal frameworks to ensure consistency, transparency and fairness to limit disputes with foreign investors. He also said it was necessary to improve the early warning system to prevent disputes.

The opening of markets together with commitments on creating a level business environment for both local and foreign investors might put pressure on Vietnamese firms in competition, Dung said, urging firms to focus on renovating production, improving efficiency and increasing labour productivity, so that their competitiveness could be enhanced and they could take advantage of the FTAs.

Dung also urged coordination between the NA and relevant Government agencies to issue legal documents to implement FTAs with the highest efficiency.

He proposed the NA to support the Vietnam’s participation in international treaties which were necessary to implement FTAs such as the International Centre for Settlement of Investment Disputes Convention.

Since joining the World Trade Organisation in 2007, Vietnam has negotiated and signed a total of 16 FTAs, 13 of which were signed, including 12 in effect and the EU-Vietnam FTA expected to come into force at the beginning of August 2020./. VNA

Commitment level of tariffs in new-generation FTAs comes under scrutiny

Commitment level of tariffs in new-generation FTAs comes under scrutiny

Up to 99% of tariff lines with partner countries are poised to be eliminated over the course of the 10-year roadmap set out in new-generation trade pacts 

Many businesses indifferent to EVFTA

Many businesses indifferent to EVFTA

EVFTA is expected to pave the way for Vietnam’s enterprises to exploit the EU market and its 500 million consumers and GDP of $18 trillion.

 
 

Other News

.
Economic recovery faces uphill battle
Economic recovery faces uphill battle
BUSINESSicon  0 giờ trước 

The aftermath of the global health crisis may drive Vietnam to a lower-than-expected economic growth landscape, challenging the government’s efforts to revive the economy and restore production.

Rise in overseas interest sparks takeover concerns
Rise in overseas interest sparks takeover concerns
BUSINESSicon  1 giờ trước 

In light of its safe and stable investment environment despite the ongoing pandemic, Vietnam has emerged as a promising destination for cross-border mergers and acquisitions 

Vietnamese firms increase overseas investment
Vietnamese firms increase overseas investment
BUSINESSicon  1 giờ trước 

Vietnamese firms have been increasing their overseas investments in recent years in an effort to expand their global reach.

Vietnam's oil sector open on back of new eased FOL cap
Vietnam's oil sector open on back of new eased FOL cap
BUSINESSicon  2 giờ trước 

Even if the latest proposal for international investors to be able to own up to 35 per cent of Vietnamese oil firms comes true, it may still not be smooth sailing for foreign groups to step up in the market.

Will SCIC invest in Vietnam Airlines?
Will SCIC invest in Vietnam Airlines?
BUSINESSicon  0 giờ trước 

The attempt by the government to rescue Vietnam Airlines with investment capital of VND12 trillion raises a question about the equality between state-owned and private enterprises.

VN rubber companies report lower earnings amid falling rubber prices
VN rubber companies report lower earnings amid falling rubber prices
BUSINESSicon  2 giờ trước 

Rubber producers reported poor second-quarter business results due to decreasing rubber prices, eyeing industrial zone development.

VIETNAM'S BUSINESS NEWS HEADLINES JULY 24
VIETNAM'S BUSINESS NEWS HEADLINES JULY 24
BUSINESSicon  3 giờ trước 

PM approves plan to implement Vietnam-US customs assistance agreement

HCM City proposes PM to bring breakthrough to key projects
HCM City proposes PM to bring breakthrough to key projects
BUSINESSicon  4 giờ trước 

Despite outstanding disbursement of public investment among Vietnam's localities, HCM City has encountered many difficulties that need to be resolved to accelerate the disbursement of public investment

A suite of measures suggested to fuel demand in new normal
A suite of measures suggested to fuel demand in new normal
BUSINESSicon  5 giờ trước 


The impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic remain unpredictable across the globe. 

Local groups forced to figure out expressway finances
Local groups forced to figure out expressway finances
BUSINESSicon  20 giờ trước 

Driven by favours and other advantages, domestic construction giants like Cienco4, Hoa Binh Construction Group, Licogi 16, and Vinaconex Corporation have a high possibility of joining five sections of the North-South Expressway via PPP model.

Business community dubious over draft changes
Business community dubious over draft changes
BUSINESSicon  20 giờ trước 

The draft amending and supplementing a number of articles of a decree on goods labels has received a mixed reaction from enterprises due to continuing difficulties in doing business and preventing international trade. 

Vietnamese businesses need to reach out to global market: experts
Vietnamese businesses need to reach out to global market: experts
BUSINESSicon  23/07/2020 

Vietnam is entering a level playing field in which efficient solutions to maintain economic development always causes headaches for experts and business leaders.

Coronavirus: South Korea in recession as exports at 57-year low
Coronavirus: South Korea in recession as exports at 57-year low
BUSINESSicon  16 giờ trước 

It joins a growing list of trade-reliant countries that have seen their economies slump.

Struggling to survive, businesses try to develop niche markets
Struggling to survive, businesses try to develop niche markets
BUSINESSicon  18 giờ trước 

Despite the pandemic, some businesses are thriving because they have changed business strategies by developing niche markets.

First housing project in Khanh Hoa allowed to sell apartments to foreigners
First housing project in Khanh Hoa allowed to sell apartments to foreigners
BUSINESSicon  23/07/2020 

The Scenia Bay Complex became the first housing project in Khanh Hoa Province allowed to sell apartments to foreigners, according to a recent announcement of the provincial Department of Construction.

Business licences to be required for internal transport
Business licences to be required for internal transport
BUSINESSicon  23/07/2020 

Units, organisations or companies that use internal transport will have to obtain transport business licences if the proposed revised law on road traffic from the Ministry of Transport is passed.

Experts, government officials call for legalizing casinos, betting services in Vietnam
Experts, government officials call for legalizing casinos, betting services in Vietnam
BUSINESSicon  20 giờ trước 

The Vietnamese entertainment market is seen as a gold mine which, if exploited well, could bring billions of dollars to the State each year.

Local farm produce faces obstacles to move forward
Local farm produce faces obstacles to move forward
BUSINESSicon  22 giờ trước 

Exporting $43 billion worth of farm, forestry and seafood produce this year has been a difficult task, though the situation improved when European and regional countries began reopening their markets.

VIETNAM'S BUSINESS NEWS HEADLINES JULY 23
VIETNAM'S BUSINESS NEWS HEADLINES JULY 23
BUSINESSicon  23/07/2020 

Vietnam to increase rice exports to EU under EVFTA

FDI relocation "wave" still unclear as Vietnam faces competition from India, Thailand, Indonesia
FDI relocation "wave" still unclear as Vietnam faces competition from India, Thailand, Indonesia
BUSINESSicon  23/07/2020 

Vietnam has a great opportunity to receive new FDI, but it has been warned of the ‘the other side of the coin’.

More News
. Latest news

© Copyright of VietNamNet Global

Tel: 024 3772 7988 Fax: (024) 37722734, Email: evnn@vietnamnet.vn

 
 
 
Leave your comment on an article

OR QUICK LOGIN

Have you account ? Register  now.
 
 
 