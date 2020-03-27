Tin tức, Đọc báo Online, Tin tức trong ngày 24h - VietNamNet
Oil & gas sector bears double effects from Covid-19, oil price plunges

 
 
30/03/2020

With the oil price falling to $30-35 per barrel, the national oil and gas corporation PetroVietnam will lose $3 billion in revenue in 2020.

Commenting about the influences of Covid-19 on the world oil and gas market, Goldman Sachs predicted that the global oil demand in 2020 would see a record decrease of 1.1 million barrels a day.

On March 18, 2020, Brent sea oil dropped dramatically to $24-25 per barrel. With the current 7-8 percent price decrease daily, the oil price may drop to below $20 per barrel in upcoming days.

The price decrease has hit Vietnam’s oil and gas, the key industry of the country.

For every one dollar of oil price decrease, PetroVietnam’s revenue from oil sales would decrease by $225,000 per day. As such, with the oil price hovering around $30-35 per barrel, PetroVietnam would lose $3 billion in revenue in 2020.

Demand for petroleum products of Binh Son Oil Refinery (BSR), PVOil and Nghi Son Petroleum Products Distribution Brach – PetroVietnam (PVNDB) has decreased by 30 percent. The inventory levels at the enterprises are very high, and storage costs are high. 

 


Key projects on oil exploration and exploitation all have been affected by Covid-19 epidemic. Many contractors cannot mobilize personnel for the projects, while the supply of materials and equipment from other countries has been interrupted because of the blockade.

Hung said it is now one of the most difficult moments of PetroVietnam in history. The group needs to apply a special mechanism to overcome the difficulties.

The activities of exploiting oil and gas cannot be offset by petroleum imports at low prices. Even large oil exporters like the US are thinking of increasing imports of low-price oil for reserve. Vietnam needs to consider the problem of maintaining production.

Petroleum production and trading activities have also been negatively affected and oil prices have decreased as need for transportation and circulation has fallen.

Petroleum stores and sale agents have cut orders, waiting for continued price decreases. These have seriously affected sales of Dung Quat and Nghi Son Oil Refineries.

Nghi Son has reported inventory level of 70-85 percent. The level is expected to increase rapidly as clients have delayed delivery time because of the low consumption and difficulties in storing capacity arrangement.

Ngo Tri Long, former director of the Institute for Market and Price Research, said the oil and gas sector needs to reconsider the plan on increasing oil and gas output. In the current conditions, increasing the oil and gas output would bring losses.

Thanh Lich 

The Government will establish a market for mechanic firms to develop, including facilitating the sector to seek for domestic and overseas markets for the country’s oil and gas engineering sector’s products.

Hundreds of aircraft have crammed themselves into the parking area of a deserted Noi Bai Airport as the travel restrictions caused by COVID-19 has seen tourism activities come to a halt and the majority of flights cancelled.

 
 


While many agricultural and aquatic products remain unsold because of decreased demand during Covid-19, rice sales have been satisfactory.

Tax incentives for developers of social housing projects for lease should be made clear and consistent to encourage private investment in the segment, according to the HCM City Real Estate Association.

The retail prices of petrol plummeted from 3pm of March 29, making it the sixth consecutive reduction since the beginning of this year.

As the covid-19 epidemic has been escalating, the market capitalization value has been sliding. Market losses have reached $44 billion.

Bamboo Airways, Vietnam’s newest airline, has announced it will reduce the frequency of domestic flights amid the critical time of COVID-19 fight as directed by the Government and Ministry of Transport.

The HCM City real estate market provides more housing projects and subsidises rentals to boost the market amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

Rice farmers in the Mekong Delta are earning higher incomes from selling rice straw left over from the harvested 2019 – 20 winter-spring rice crop.

The Ministry of Labour, Invalid and Social Affairs has proposed the Government issue a 20 trillion VND (843 million USD) bailout package to soften the economic impact of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Ecological real estate is considered a safe investment channel amid the pandemic, meeting the demand for green living space and ensuring health safety for dwellers.

While the supply of raw materials from China is recovering after a month of suspension, textile and garment businesses find that they have moved out of the frying pan into the fire as the COVID-19 pandemic

Vietnam’s gross domestic product (GDP) in the first quarter of 2020 grew 3.82 percent, the lowest pace during the 2011-2020 period, head of the General Statistics Office Nguyen Bich Lam said on March 27.

TNG Investment and Trading JSC (TNG) and Thanh Cong Textile Garment Investment JSC (TCM) are expected to benefit the most from the EU-Vietnam FTA (EVFTA), according to Bao Viet Securities.

Vietnam ran a trade surplus of $2.8 billion in the first quarter of this year, higher than 1.5 billion USD recorded in the same period last year, despite the growing COVID-19 pandemic in the country’s major export markets.

Vietnam Automobile Manufacturers’ Association (VAMA) has proposed the Government reduce value-added tax (VAT) and registration fees for car customers by 50 percent, reports VietNamNet.

Vietnam has taken full advantage of the CPTPP to gain strong growth in exports to Canada and Mexico, according to the Ministry of Industry and Trade (MoIT).

The global spread of COVID-19 has had an insignificant impact on An Phat Bioplastics JSC’s performance in the first three months, shareholders were told on March 25.

The Ministry of Finance has proposed the payment deadlines for $3.4 billion in taxes be extended to support enterprises, business households and individuals doing business that are directly affected by COVID-19 pandemic.

Technological advances, preferential credit policies and pricing incentives have set the stage for solar rooftop energy to become the next big thing in clean energy in Vietnam, according to industry insiders.

The US FED has launched an unprecedented bailout to help the economy cope with Covid-19. Meanwhile, the State Bank of Vietnam (SBV) has cut the 1-6 month term deposit interest rate ceiling.

National food reserves are enough to cater for emergency situations, the General Department of State Reserves (GDSR) said on March 26.

