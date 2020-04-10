Tin tức, Đọc báo Online, Tin tức trong ngày 24h - VietNamNet
Oil producers agree to cut production by a tenth

 
 
10/04/2020    13:41 GMT+7

The group will cut production by 10 million barrels a day from May to combat a fall in demand.

Opec producers and allies have agreed to cut output by around 10% to counter the slump in demand caused by coronavirus lockdowns.

The group said it would cut output in May and June by 10 million barrels to help prop up prices. The cuts will then be eased gradually until April 2022.

Opec+, made up of Opec producers and allies including Russia, held talks on Thursday via video conference.

Talks were complicated by disagreements between Russia and Saudi Arabia.

The group and its allies agreed to cut 10 million barrels a day or 10% of global supplies. Another 5 million barrels is expected to be cut by other nations. 

It said the cuts would be eased to eight million barrels a day between July and December. Then they would be eased again to six million barrels between January 2021 and April 2022.

Oil prices slumped in March after Opec+ failed to agree cuts.

 

In the wake of the March meeting, Saudi Arabia and Russia moved to boost production in order to retain market share amid falling global demand.

That, together with the collapse in demand for oil amid the coronavirus pandemic, help to push oil prices to 18-year lows by the end of March.

Prices have recovered some ground since then. Last week, prices jumped 20% after US President Donald Trump said he expected Saudi Arabia and Russia to end their feud.

Thursday's talks will be followed by a conference call on Friday between energy ministers from the G20 countries. It will be hosted by Saudi Arabia.

Kirill Dmitriev, head of Russia's wealth fund and one of Moscow's top oil negotiators told Reuters: "We are expecting other producers outside the Opec+ club to join the measures, which might happen tomorrow during G20."

The US has not committed itself to any cuts although it did say that its oil output was gradually reducing anyway due to plunging oil prices.

President Donald Trump had warned Saudi Arabia that the US would impose sanctions if it did not cut oil production. BBC

 
 

VN autos, textiles and garments, wooden furniture businesses suffer during Covid-19
VN autos, textiles and garments, wooden furniture businesses suffer during Covid-19
BUSINESSicon  3 giờ trước 

The number of garment orders for the next two months has decreased by 70 percent, while wooden furniture enterprises have cut capacity by 70 percent for next week. Automobile manufacturers have closed factories.

Cashless payments become popular amid COVID-19
Cashless payments become popular amid COVID-19
BUSINESSicon  4 giờ trước 

Money can spread germs and bacteria, and amid the complicated developments of the novel corona virus Sars-CoV-2, many people have switched to cashless payments to protect them from unnecessary contact with contaminated money.

HCM City shop owners desperate to sell as tenants’ business hit by pandemic, quit
HCM City shop owners desperate to sell as tenants’ business hit by pandemic, quit
BUSINESSicon  6 giờ trước 

Lack of business due to the COVID-19 pandemic and continuing pressure from interest on bank loans are forcing many shop owners in HCM City into a sell-off.

BUSINESS NEWS HEADLINES APRIL 10
BUSINESS NEWS HEADLINES APRIL 10
BUSINESSicon  6 giờ trước 

German firms optimistic about VN economy’s recovery in the medium-term

Will we ever take cruise holidays again?
Will we ever take cruise holidays again?
BUSINESSicon  4 giờ trước 

The cruise line industry faces a long journey back from the coronavirus pandemic.

Fitch revises outlook on Viet Nam to Stable; affirms at 'BB'
Fitch revises outlook on Viet Nam to Stable; affirms at 'BB'
BUSINESSicon  7 giờ trước 

Fitch Ratings has revised the outlook on Viet Nam's long-term foreign-currency issuer default rating (IDR) to stable, from positive, and has affirmed the rating at 'BB'.

VN stock market has torrid time in March
VN stock market has torrid time in March
BUSINESSicon  8 giờ trước 

The stock market fell sharply in March, with all indices dropping steeply, according to the Ho Chi Minh Stock Exchange.

Wood processing firms hit hard by COVID-19 crisis
Wood processing firms hit hard by COVID-19 crisis
BUSINESSicon  8 giờ trước 

Vietnamese wood processing firms have reduced production or suspended operations as most of the major importing countries for their products face hardships because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Coronavirus: Worst economic crisis since 1930s depression, IMF says
Coronavirus: Worst economic crisis since 1930s depression, IMF says
BUSINESSicon  15 giờ trước 

Global economic growth will turn "sharply negative" this year due to the pandemic, the IMF warns.

Record number of businesses stop operations in Q1
Record number of businesses stop operations in Q1
BUSINESSicon  21 giờ trước 

The number of businesses which stopped operation in Vietnam hit a record number of nearly 35,000 in the first quarter of this year, according to the Vietnam Chamber of Commerce and Industry (VCCI).

Mobile World asks for a 50 per cent discount in rental costs
Mobile World asks for a 50 per cent discount in rental costs
BUSINESSicon  20 giờ trước 

Mobile World JSC is asking for a 50 per cent discount on its store rental costs across the country for 12 months due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Deadlines for tax and land use fee payments extended
Deadlines for tax and land use fee payments extended
BUSINESSicon  22 giờ trước 

Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc on April 8 approved Decree No 41/2020/ND-CP on the extension of deadlines for tax and land use fee payments to support businesses suffering from the COVID-19 pandemic.

VN labour export companies hit hard by COVID-19 pandemic
VN labour export companies hit hard by COVID-19 pandemic
BUSINESSicon  23 giờ trước 

Businesses involved in labour exports are at a standstill due to the complex developments of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Online entertainment grows thanks to COVID-19
Online entertainment grows thanks to COVID-19
BUSINESSicon  09/04/2020 

Online entertainment providers are enjoying a surge in users as social distancing and COVID-19 force people to stay at home.

Supply chains in Vietnam disrupted by Covid-19
Supply chains in Vietnam disrupted by Covid-19
BUSINESSicon  09/04/2020 

Eighty-three per cent of companies in the physical value chain in Vietnam have been suffering from supply issues over the past two months due to the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic,

Apartment online markets thrive as residents shop indoors
Apartment online markets thrive as residents shop indoors
BUSINESSicon  09/04/2020 

Online markets within apartment buildings are booming during the social distancing period, as more and more people are staying indoors and buying goods from their neighbours.

Market capitalisation of listed shares on HOSE drops in March
Market capitalisation of listed shares on HOSE drops in March
BUSINESSicon  09/04/2020 

The COVID-19 pandemic has had significant impacts on the stock market, with all indexes on the Ho Chi Minh City Stock Exchange (HOSE) falling sharply in March.

VN banks lower business targets amid COVID-19 crisis
VN banks lower business targets amid COVID-19 crisis
BUSINESSicon  09/04/2020 

Many banks have adjusted business plans and set lower business targets as businesses, or bank clients, have been hit hard by Covid-19.

Few pharma firms in VN eye big earnings growth in 2020
Few pharma firms in VN eye big earnings growth in 2020
BUSINESSicon  09/04/2020 

Pharmaceutical firms are not entirely confident with performance in 2020 as the COVID-19 pandemic has turned the global supply chain up-side-down.

BUSINESS NEWS HEADLINES APRIL 9
BUSINESS NEWS HEADLINES APRIL 9
BUSINESSicon  09/04/2020 

Hanoi poised to cut regular spending by 5% to combat epidemic

