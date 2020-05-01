Tin tức, Đọc báo Online, Tin tức trong ngày 24h - VietNamNet
Tin tức | 2Sao | Tintuconline | Infonet | ICTNews | Multimedia | Tuyển dụng
04/05/2020 09:16:15 (GMT +7)
Go
 
BUSINESS
 
 
Face Book
Twitter
Bình luận
Tin nóng
 

Online business a lifeline for retail amidst COVID-19 disruptions

 
 
04/05/2020    09:09 GMT+7

While COVID-19 dealt a blow to the retail market in the first quarter, e-commerce, online shopping, and delivery services emerged as clear beneficiaries.

Vo Thi Phuong Mai, associate director and head of retail services at CBRE Vietnam claims COVID-19 has negatively impacted offline traffic but at the same time created many opportunities for growth for small- and medium-sized models such as convenience stores, pharmacies, and especially e-commerce.

“E-commerce is the bright spot and is emerging as a lifeline helping physical stores during the outbreak. The omni-channel capability will be more resilient and may even outperform other channels,” Mai said.

online business a lifeline for retail amidst covid 19 disruptions
The slowdown in retail has accelerated e-commerce and online shopping which play an important role in sustaining many stores during the outbreak

In Vietnam, among the big names in the field of e-commerce, Tiki has grown at the fastest pace and has reached a record of 4,000 orders per minute, while SpeedL and Saigon Co.op have also reported exponential growth in online sales. Grab has also activated a new platform called "GrabMart" to serve customers' shopping needs while staying at home.

In the Asia-Pacific market, omni-channel and online retail performed well during the outbreak, from consumer products and cosmetics to luxury goods such as cars, or services such as sightseeing, museums, real estate tours offered online.

In the long term, the growth of e-commerce will be a solid foundation for any future development in the retail market.

Vo Thi Khanh Trang, head of research at the Ho Chi Minh City branch of Savills Vietnam, also agreed that COVID-19 has accelerated the switch to online shopping.

“Online shopping will have a negative impact on brick-and-mortal stores in shopping centres as well as in shophouses. Some impacts may be longer-term, accelerating technology-driven changes in the ways we live, work, and shop, while other effects are likely to be only temporary. Rents will vary based on market conditions. Hence, developers and landlords will need to consider short-term support for tenants,” Trang said.

 

In the first months of 2020, together with the impact of Decree No.100/2019/ ND-CP setting huge fines for drink driving from January 2020, COVID-19 has added to the hit to the F&B industry.

A recent survey by Savills Research found that the revenue of some restaurants dropped by 50 per cent in February compared to previous months.

The COVID-19 outbreak is a turning point forcing F&B owners to set new business directions and landlords to consider adjusting rental rates. Recently, many restaurant tenants, after looking through their financial statements, have decided to terminate when their lease contracts expired, while some who want to keep good locations have either closed temporarily or negotiated a reduction in rent with landlords.

At leased shophouses, many landlords have also begun to support tenants in rent, with some exempting a month of rent for restaurants or giving 30-50 per cent rent reductions for the next couple of months for convenience stores.

According to the General Statistics Office of Vietnam, sales in F&B, hotel services, and tourism services decreased by 9.6 per cent in the first quarter of 2020 and by 27.8 per cent on-year, respectively. VIR

Bich Ngoc

Vietnamese businesses go online to survive pandemic

Vietnamese businesses go online to survive pandemic

Technology firms in the past have had to spend big money to attract users to online transactions, but because of the pandemic, e-commerce has taken off.

Online retail activities boom in Vietnam during pandemic

Online retail activities boom in Vietnam during pandemic

Because of the pandemic, people have hesitated to go to crowded places and have increasingly bought many items online.

 
 

Other News

.
BUSINESS NEWS HEADLINES MAY 1
BUSINESS NEWS HEADLINES MAY 1
BUSINESSicon  01/05/2020 

Customs clearance resumes at Lang Son border gate

Harnessing further FDI to Vietnam
Harnessing further FDI to Vietnam
BUSINESSicon  1 giờ trước 

Since national reunification in 1975, Vietnam’s economy has grown from strength to strength. Senior economist Nguyen Mai writes about how the economy has developed in that time, with foreign direct investment serving as one of the key driving forces.

BUSINESS NEWS HEADLINES MAY 3
BUSINESS NEWS HEADLINES MAY 3
BUSINESSicon  10 giờ trước 

Foreign investment inflows dip nearly 15% in first 4 months

Long Son Petrochemical Complex receives $1.4 billion added capital
Long Son Petrochemical Complex receives $1.4 billion added capital
BUSINESSicon  10 giờ trước 

The $1.386 billion added investment will help accelerate Long Son Petrochemical Complex that has fallen behind schedule.

High demand promises great opportunities for Vietnam's paper manufacturers
High demand promises great opportunities for Vietnam's paper manufacturers
BUSINESSicon  1 giờ trước 

Demand for packaging paper is expected to increase by 14-18 percent per annum in the next 5-10 years, according to the Vietnam Paper and Pulp Association (VPPA).

2019 provincial competitiveness index to be announced soon
2019 provincial competitiveness index to be announced soon
BUSINESSicon  11 giờ trước 

The Vietnam Chamber of Commerce and Industry (VCCI) and the United States Agency for International Development (USAID) will jointly publicise the 2019 provincial competitiveness index (PCI) at a ceremony in Hanoi on May 5.

Vietnamese e-wallets charm investors
Vietnamese e-wallets charm investors
BUSINESSicon  20 giờ trước 

Hefty sums found their way to Vietnamese e-wallets from diverse partners during the year, turning the segment into one of the investment hotspots.

E-commerce provides opportunities for VN firms to boost exports
E-commerce provides opportunities for VN firms to boost exports
BUSINESSicon  23 giờ trước 

Amid the negative coronavirus impact, local small and medium-sized enterprises are paying attention to digital solutions that utilise artificial intelligence technology to increase exports by connecting buyers globally via e-commerce channels.

Is the $42 billion garment export target out of reach?
Is the $42 billion garment export target out of reach?
BUSINESSicon  18 giờ trước 

The input material supply from China ha resumed, but some American and European buyers have asked to delay deliveries for the orders they had previously placed.

VN enterprises face shortage of workers after easing of social distancing measures
VN enterprises face shortage of workers after easing of social distancing measures
BUSINESSicon  23 giờ trước 

Enterprises in the southern provinces of Việt Nam that have resumed operation after the end of the social distancing period are facing a shortage of workers.

Vietnam’s efforts to improve international trade policy
Vietnam’s efforts to improve international trade policy
BUSINESSicon  02/05/2020 

Executive Vice President of the Japan External Trade Organisation (JETRO) Hironobu Kitagawa, who was once JETRO’s Chief Representative in VN, speaks about the country’s efforts to improve its international trade policies.

How will seafood companies fare this year?
How will seafood companies fare this year?
BUSINESSicon  02/05/2020 

Analysts believe that Vietnam’s seafood industry will face difficulties until the end of June.

Vietnam has high hopes for investments from Europe after EVFTA ratification
Vietnam has high hopes for investments from Europe after EVFTA ratification
BUSINESSicon  03/05/2020 

Vietnam is looking forward to receiving high-quality investments from Europe once the EU-Vietnam FTA (EVFTA) and the EU-Vietnam Investment Protection Agreement (EVIPA) take effect.

EU - Vietnam FTA a challenge for garment sector
EU - Vietnam FTA a challenge for garment sector
VIDEOicon  02/05/2020 

Vietnam’s garment sector will face a host of challenges from the EU - Vietnam Free Trade Agreement, with the greatest being a shortage of raw material supplies. 

Vietjet petitions for reallocation of JPA flight operation rights
Vietjet petitions for reallocation of JPA flight operation rights
BUSINESSicon  02/05/2020 

A local air carrier has asked the national aviation authority to withdraw the aviation business license of local budget carrier Jetstar Pacific (JPA) and reallocate its flight operation rights to other local airlines.

Finance Ministry rejects tax reduction proposals
Finance Ministry rejects tax reduction proposals
BUSINESSicon  02/05/2020 

The Ministry of Finance has rejected several proposals to reduce taxes to help revive production and trade and support businesses affected by Covid-19.

Airlines expect strong recovery after Covid-19 crisis
Airlines expect strong recovery after Covid-19 crisis
BUSINESSicon  02/05/2020 

Air carriers have increased the frequency of domestic airlines since April 25 after the Prime Minister relaxed the social distancing policy.

F&amp;B businesses in Vietnam experiencing dark days
F&B businesses in Vietnam experiencing dark days
BUSINESSicon  02/05/2020 

The spread of coronavirus, the social distancing policy and the freezing of the tourism industry all have patalyzed the F&B sector.

Covid-19 changes positioning of largest securities companies in Vietnam
Covid-19 changes positioning of largest securities companies in Vietnam
BUSINESSicon  02/05/2020 

The number of securities companies that saw profits decrease or took losses in Q1 were much higher than the number of companies that maintained growth.

Covid-19 drives up market withdrawals, reduces new market entrants
Covid-19 drives up market withdrawals, reduces new market entrants
BUSINESSicon  01/05/2020 

The number of firms withdrawing from the local market in April surged by 30% year-on-year, while the establishment of new enterprises plunged by 47% due to the impact of Covid-19, the disease caused by the coronavirus.

More News
. Latest news

© Copyright of VietNamNet Global

Tel: 024 3772 7988 Fax: (024) 37722734, Email: evnn@vietnamnet.vn

 
 
 
Leave your comment on an article

OR QUICK LOGIN

Have you account ? Register  now.
 
 
 