Tin tức, Đọc báo Online, Tin tức trong ngày 24h - VietNamNet
Tin tức | 2Sao | Tintuconline | Infonet | ICTNews | Multimedia | Tuyển dụng
09/04/2020 12:44:09 (GMT +7)
Go
 
BUSINESS
 
 
Face Book
Twitter
Bình luận
Tin nóng
 

Online entertainment grows thanks to COVID-19

 
 
09/04/2020    12:36 GMT+7

Online entertainment providers are enjoying a surge in users as social distancing and COVID-19 force people to stay at home.

Online entertainment grows thanks to COVID-19

With 5 billion views and 7.6 million of subscribers, Youtuber Tho Nguyen is estimated to earn between $596,600 to $9,5 million per year.— Photo YouTube screenshot

 Online entertainment providers are enjoying a surge in users as social distancing and COVID-19 force people to stay at home.

Since early February, students have been stuck at home, while many offices were temporarily closed as of April 1, making entertaining packages such as K+ and Netflix a must for people looking to ease the tedium. The most popular content on these channels are drama, film, entertainment, game shows, reality TV and sports.

Nguyen Thanh Hang and her friends took out the Netflix premium package that provides content for four devices at the same time. As one among the four members sharing the package, she only has to pay VND65,000 per month.

“It is such a good price for the content you get on Netflix, especially at this time when we all have to stay at home,” she said.

Registering for a K+ Football package, Pham Tan Huy said: “Normally, I go out to watch football with my friends at a cafe or bia hoi (shops selling draught beer). But in such situation, I have to do it at home."

“More people are willing to spend money enjoying quality, copyrighted content during social distancing,“ he said.

Currently, a paid entertainment or TV package can cost from tens of thousand to several hundred thousand of dong per month.

Without paying for any package, Nguyen Hong Nhung, 40, said: “There are a lot of YouTube clips that I can watch for free. I don’t want to spend more in this situation.”

As her company wants to keep its employees safe during the pandemic, it has asked most employees to work remotely, and Nhung has subscribed to several YouTube channels.

“I can learn how to bake, how to cook, how to do make-up on YouTube with the time I'd usually needed to prepare to go to work and go out for lunch or dinner.”

 

Local market research firm Q&Me’s survey on online entertainment and paid television services in Viet Nam in February showed a surge in online television as 78 per cent of surveyed people stayed at home.

The survey, which questioned 676 Vietnamese people aged 20-49, also said FPT Play, Netflix, K +, VTV Cab On and Zing TV were the best selling channels.

Phan Le Trung Tin, a PR representative of FPT Play, told local media: “The service in February grew 40 per cent from January.“ He also estimated an increase of 60 per cent in March.

For online channels in the domestic market, POPS saw a huge increase in traffic in March. POPS's YouTube channel grew by 22 per cent in the first half of March and another 40 per cent in the second half of the month.

Truong Tu Ngan, the firm’s communications manager, said from the beginning of 2020, children's content on channel kids and entertainment content for high school students grew nearly 200 per cent.

During the pandemic, many personal YouTube channels have also been a hit with their creative content.

YouTube stipulates that an individual channel can turn on the the money-making function when it has reached 4,000 watch hours within 12 months and 1,000 subscribers. During the period of social isolation, a series of individual channels on YouTube can take the opportunity to make money.

According to Social Blade, a YouTube analytics site, the income of "hot" channels such as Son Tung M-TP's personal channel, Hau Hoang's personal channel, and Tho Nguyen personal channel can earn hundreds of thousands of US dollars.

With 5 billion views and 7.6 million of subscribers, Social Blade estimated that Tho Nguyen's channel, which provides a lot of entertainment for children, can earn between $596,600 and $9,5 million per year. — VNS

Movie buffs watch free online films

Movie buffs watch free online films

French Cultural Institute (L'Espace) is co-operating with Vietnamese movie company BHD to give movie buffs a chance to watch award-winning films free online from April 1 to 30. 

Vietnamese blockbuster released online

Vietnamese blockbuster released online

The blockbuster Pháp Sư Mù (Blind Conjurer), a horror-comedy by young comic actor Huynh Lap, has been released on Film+, an online film website in Vietnam. 

 
 

Other News

.
Supply chains in Vietnam disrupted by Covid-19
Supply chains in Vietnam disrupted by Covid-19
BUSINESSicon  1 giờ trước 

Eighty-three per cent of companies in the physical value chain in Vietnam have been suffering from supply issues over the past two months due to the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic,

Apartment online markets thrive as residents shop indoors
Apartment online markets thrive as residents shop indoors
BUSINESSicon  1 giờ trước 

Online markets within apartment buildings are booming during the social distancing period, as more and more people are staying indoors and buying goods from their neighbours.

Market capitalisation of listed shares on HOSE drops in March
Market capitalisation of listed shares on HOSE drops in March
BUSINESSicon  1 giờ trước 

The COVID-19 pandemic has had significant impacts on the stock market, with all indexes on the Ho Chi Minh City Stock Exchange (HOSE) falling sharply in March.

VN banks lower business targets amid COVID-19 crisis
VN banks lower business targets amid COVID-19 crisis
BUSINESSicon  0 giờ trước 

Many banks have adjusted business plans and set lower business targets as businesses, or bank clients, have been hit hard by Covid-19.

Few pharma firms in VN eye big earnings growth in 2020
Few pharma firms in VN eye big earnings growth in 2020
BUSINESSicon  3 giờ trước 

Pharmaceutical firms are not entirely confident with performance in 2020 as the COVID-19 pandemic has turned the global supply chain up-side-down.

BUSINESS NEWS HEADLINES APRIL 9
BUSINESS NEWS HEADLINES APRIL 9
BUSINESSicon  4 giờ trước 

Hanoi poised to cut regular spending by 5% to combat epidemic

VN realty firms try their best to cope with COVID-19
VN realty firms try their best to cope with COVID-19
BUSINESSicon  5 giờ trước 

Cutting costs and restructuring products are what many real estate firms are doing to deal with difficulties caused by COVID-19.

The health of VN manufacturing sector worsens amid Covid-19 crisis
The health of VN manufacturing sector worsens amid Covid-19 crisis
BUSINESSicon  3 giờ trước 

The Purchasing Managers’ Index (PMI) in Vietnam fell from 49 points in February to 41.9 points in March. 

Coronavirus: 'Drop in global trade to be worse than 2008 crisis'
Coronavirus: 'Drop in global trade to be worse than 2008 crisis'
BUSINESSicon  4 giờ trước 

The World Trade Organization (WTO) predicts a contraction of between 13% and 32% this year.

Coronavirus: Marathon talks over EU virus rescue package stall
Coronavirus: Marathon talks over EU virus rescue package stall
BUSINESSicon  5 giờ trước 

EU finance ministers suspend talks on a recovery fund after 16 hours, amid deep divisions.

Four Vietnamese billionaires named in Forbes 2020 rich list
Four Vietnamese billionaires named in Forbes 2020 rich list
BUSINESSicon  12 giờ trước 

Four Vietnamese entrepreneurs have been named in the list of the world’s richest people in 2020 by Forbes magazine.

No fresh ODA projects signed during March
No fresh ODA projects signed during March
BUSINESSicon  17 giờ trước 

There were no new ODA projects signed during March according to a report sent to the Government by the Ministry of Planning and Investment on socio-economic performance during the first quarter of the year.

European enterprises in Vietnam hit hard by COVID-19
European enterprises in Vietnam hit hard by COVID-19
BUSINESSicon  18 giờ trước 

The global COVID-19 pandemic has had a significant, negative impact on European business in Vietnam, according to the latest Business Climate Index (BCI) from the European Chamber of Commerce (EuroCham).

Rice price escalates, Vietnamese exporters eager to resume exports
Rice price escalates, Vietnamese exporters eager to resume exports
BUSINESSicon  5 giờ trước 

After Vietnam halted rice exports, Thailand pushed its export prices up, but now Vietnamese exporters are preparing to return to the world market.

Coronavirus: Iran appeals for $5bn IMF loan as deaths pass 4,000
Coronavirus: Iran appeals for $5bn IMF loan as deaths pass 4,000
BUSINESSicon  11 giờ trước 

President Rouhani warns IMF against “discrimination”, amid reports of US opposition to request.

Vietnam Airlines shares unavailable for margin lending
Vietnam Airlines shares unavailable for margin lending
BUSINESSicon  19 giờ trước 

Vietnam Airlines is among 51 stocks that had been barred from margin lending in the second quarter, according to the Ho Chi Minh Stock Exchange (HoSE).

16,000 businesses still need Ministry of Finance rescue
16,000 businesses still need Ministry of Finance rescue
BUSINESSicon  19 giờ trước 

About 16,000 businesses are not included in the Ministry of Finance’s support package on tax and land rent.

Garment 10 to produce medical face masks, first export order worth US$52m
Garment 10 to produce medical face masks, first export order worth US$52m
BUSINESSicon  20 giờ trước 

Garment 10 Company was investing in producing medical face masks as well as cloth masks with ten production lines being installed, the company’s director Than Duc Viet said

New tariff scheme approved to encourage solar development
New tariff scheme approved to encourage solar development
BUSINESSicon  20 giờ trước 

The Government has officially decided to approve a new feed-in-tariff mechanism to encourage development of solar power in Vietnam.

HCM City: Tourism sector endures losses of over $426 mln in Q1
HCM City: Tourism sector endures losses of over $426 mln in Q1
BUSINESSicon  08/04/2020 

The HCM City Department of Tourism has estimated that the city’s tourism industry suffered losses worth close to $426.2 million in the first quarter of this year due to impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic.

More News
. Latest news

© Copyright of VietNamNet Global

Tel: 024 3772 7988 Fax: (024) 37722734, Email: evnn@vietnamnet.vn

 
 
 
Leave your comment on an article

OR QUICK LOGIN

Have you account ? Register  now.
 
 
 