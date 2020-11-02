Tin tức, Đọc báo Online, Tin tức trong ngày 24h - VietNamNet
Tin tức | 2Sao | Tintuconline | Infonet | ICTNews | Multimedia | Tuyển dụng
02/11/2020 16:28:14 (GMT +7)
Go
 
BUSINESS
 
 
Face Book
Twitter
Bình luận
Tin nóng
 

Online exports help food-beverage firms expand market share

02/11/2020    15:15 GMT+7

Using online platforms to boost exports is an inevitable trend that will help food and beverage businesses penetrate the global market, reduce costs and quickly reach consumers, especially amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

Online exports help food-beverage firms expand market share hinh anh 1

Food products on display at a fair in HCM City 

Vo Tan Thanh, Vice Chairman of the Vietnam Chamber of Commerce and Industry (VCCI), said the industry continues to have great potential and is expected to grow at 5-6 percent a year in 2020-2025.

“However, changes in consumers’ habits and the COVID-19 pandemic are reshaping it, requiring businesses to have a coping strategy.”

Since most buyers around the world search for products on search engines or e-commerce platforms, businesses need to embrace technology, he said.

Tran Phu Lu, Deputy Director of the Trade and Investment Promotion Centre of HCM City, said amid the unpredictability in global trade due to the pandemic, online exports is not only one of the most effective and fastest ways for businesses to access all markets but also an inevitable trend.

Ly Kim Chi, Chairwoman of the Food and Foodstuff Association of HCM City, said: “Food and foodstuffs is an industry that meets the essential needs of society, and so, despite the pandemic, demand continues to grow well in the domestic market while export prices of some items have increased, a positive sign for the future.

"Many businesses have invested in modern production technology and equipment to improve their quality and design, and Vietnamese food and foodstuff products are exported to the US, China, Southeast Asia, EU, and Japan," she said.

People are increasingly shopping online, especially in big cities, providing businesses with the opportunity to sell more on e-commerce platforms, she said.

Demand for processed foods is increasing and diversifying, especially for organic nutritional products, she added.

But Vietnamese food and beverages are also facing fierce competition from foreign firms in the domestic market in terms of quality, design and prices.

 

So they need to take advantage of all distribution channels, especially e-commerce, to expand their markets both at home and abroad, she told the online export forum for the food and beverage industry held in HCM City last Thursday by VVCI, Allibaba.com and OSB Investment and Technology JSC.

Vu The Tung, Government Relations and Business Development Director at Alibaba.com, said his company has witnessed a dramatic increase in online orders amid the pandemic, with a 92 percent increase in active buyers and 177 percent increase in number of orders in July.

The F&B industry’s traffic on Alibaba.com has increased significantly during the pandemic, he said.

Among the top 100 product categories in terms of sales growth, 48 are food and beverage-related industries, including instant foods, health foods, energy foods, seasoning, and functional foods, he said.

Online trade shows have enabled agricultural businesses to generate more traffic and business opportunities online, he said.

Trinh Van Hai, head of marketing at the Nam Viet Foods and Beverage Co., Ltd, a successful seller on Allibaba.com, said with the development of technology and changes in shopping habits, e-commerce is the fastest and most effective tool to reach consumers.

"To effectively exploit e-commerce platforms, businesses need to research and analyse buying trends, optimising search keywords and effectively utilising visual tools to introduce products and services in as detailed a manner as possible.

“On global e-commerce platforms, each item has many suppliers and so competitive pressure is huge, but this is the driving force for enterprises to improve the quality of products and services, thereby earning the long-term trust of customers.”

Tran Dinh Toan, deputy general director of OSB, a partner of Alibaba.com in Vietnam, said after opening an account on the platform, exporters get support for building e-commerce sites and receive guidance on how to secure deals and trade internationally.

Alibaba.com is the world's largest B2B e-commerce marketplace, and Vietnamese exporters with a page on it could reach over 190 countries where it operates, he added./.VNS

 
 

Other News

.
US presidential election, news shortage to weigh on local market in November
US presidential election, news shortage to weigh on local market in November
BUSINESSicon  2 giờ trước 

After the third-quarter earnings season ends, the Vietnamese stock market may face a correction phase in November as investors try to realise their profits amid expected global market volatility due to the US presidential election.

Vietnam’s 500-year fish sauce specialty reaching out to the world
Vietnam’s 500-year fish sauce specialty reaching out to the world
BUSINESSicon  0 giờ trước 

Fish sauce production in Vietnam is still modest with small and tiny enterprises. Producers have been told to update technology and diversify products to conquer the world market.

How can loss-making equitized enterprises be rescued?
How can loss-making equitized enterprises be rescued?
BUSINESSicon  9 giờ trước 

Experts say these enterprises need an ‘exchange transfusion’, which means a basic change in corporate governance. If not, they will continue taking losses.

The last chance for Vietnam’s automobile industry
The last chance for Vietnam’s automobile industry
FEATUREicon  6 giờ trước 

The Ministry of Planning and Investment (MPI) is compiling a plan to develop the automobile industry in the post-Covid-19 period with many new solutions.

Vietravel Airlines licensed for air transport
Vietravel Airlines licensed for air transport
BUSINESSicon  7 giờ trước 

The Ministry of Transport has granted a business license for air transport to Vietravel Airlines, said Deputy Minister Le Anh Tuan on Thursday.

Second economic stimulus package announced
Second economic stimulus package announced
BUSINESSicon  01/11/2020 

The Ministry of Planning and Investment has announced the second economic simulation package which will be used to spur the recovery of the aviation and tourism sectors.

The drivers for record high trade surplus
The drivers for record high trade surplus
BUSINESSicon  01/11/2020 

Few people can realize that Vietnam has achieved a record high trade surplus amid the Covid-10 pandemic.

VIETNAM BUSINESS NEWS HEADLINES NOVEMBER 1
VIETNAM BUSINESS NEWS HEADLINES NOVEMBER 1
BUSINESSicon  01/11/2020 

Trade surplus hits record in 10 months

Large corporations receive hundreds of million dollars in investment from Japan
Large corporations receive hundreds of million dollars in investment from Japan
BUSINESSicon  01/11/2020 

The good relations between Japan and Vietnam are fueling Japanese capital flow into Vietnamese enterprises through portfolio investments.

Preferential registration tax expires by year end, people rush to buy cars
Preferential registration tax expires by year end, people rush to buy cars
BUSINESSicon  01/11/2020 

The car market has recovered recently, though sales are not as good as the same period last year. The demand for both new and used cars is increasing, and the prices are escalating.

Having money but not spending is unacceptable: PM
Having money but not spending is unacceptable: PM
FEATUREicon  01/11/2020 

The disbursement of public investment from the state budget has reached 60 percent, the highest ever level. The disbursement of ODA has also improved, but is still low.

HCM City receives $4 billion in remittances in nine months
HCM City receives $4 billion in remittances in nine months
BUSINESSicon  01/11/2020 

Remittances flows into Ho Chi Minh City reached 4 billion USD in the first nine months of 2020 despite impacts of COVID-19 pandemic, representing a rise of 2 percent over the same period last year, according to a municipal official.

With business slow, Ben Thanh Market wears deserted look
With business slow, Ben Thanh Market wears deserted look
BUSINESSicon  01/11/2020 

Despite Vietnam’s success in responding to the global coronavirus pandemic, the resulting economic slump has left many businesses dealing with significant challenges. 

More thrust to propel foreign investment in aviation
More thrust to propel foreign investment in aviation
BUSINESSicon  31/10/2020 

Despite expectations to the contrary, Vietnam’s existing rules easing access to conditional business lines in civil aviation have been unable to improve the sector’s investment picture, 

Facing difficulties in US market, ‘Shrimp King’ family still earns big money
Facing difficulties in US market, ‘Shrimp King’ family still earns big money
BUSINESSicon  01/11/2020 

The seafood company of Le Van Quang, dubbed the ‘Shrimp King’, is facing an international lawsuit, and reporting a sharp fall in profit in 2019. However, it still plans to pay hundreds of billion dong worth of dividends.

VN attract US$23.48 billion in FDI in ten months: MPI
VN attract US$23.48 billion in FDI in ten months: MPI
BUSINESSicon  31/10/2020 

Vietnam attracted US$23.48 billion worth of FDI in the first 10 months of this year, equal to 80.6 per cent of the figure in the same period last year, the Ministry of Planning and Investment (MPI) has reported.

Vietnam to allow banks to use foreign e-wallets for international payments
Vietnam to allow banks to use foreign e-wallets for international payments
BUSINESSicon  31/10/2020 

The State Bank of Vietnam is drafting a circular regarding cashless payments which might allow domestic commercial banks and domestic intermediary payment companies 

Vietnam needs to improve competitiveness of supporting industry
Vietnam needs to improve competitiveness of supporting industry
BUSINESSicon  31/10/2020 

Vietnam needed to develop a sustainable supporting industry by increasing the competitiveness of its products and advancing the efficiency of the production and automation processes, according to Ambassador of Sweden to VN Ann Mawe.

VIETNAM BUSINESS NEWS HEADLINES OCTOBER 31
VIETNAM BUSINESS NEWS HEADLINES OCTOBER 31
BUSINESSicon  31/10/2020 

Sugar imports from Thailand see upswing following ATIGA enforcement

Budgetary spending reviews to ensure radical thrift
Budgetary spending reviews to ensure radical thrift
BUSINESSicon  31/10/2020 

Feeling insecure about the national financial situation, the National Assembly and the government have continued highlighting strict management of the state budget this year,

More News
. Latest news

© Copyright of VietNamNet Global

Tel: 024 3772 7988 Fax: (024) 37722734, Email: evnn@vietnamnet.vn

 
 
 
Leave your comment on an article

OR QUICK LOGIN

Have you account ? Register  now.
 
 
 