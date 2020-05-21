Tin tức, Đọc báo Online, Tin tức trong ngày 24h - VietNamNet
Tin tức | 2Sao | Tintuconline | Infonet | ICTNews | Multimedia | Tuyển dụng
22/05/2020 22:10:43 (GMT +7)
Go
 
BUSINESS
 
 
Face Book
Twitter
Bình luận
Tin nóng
 

Online food purchases predicted to rule the roost post-pandemic

 
 
22/05/2020    17:11 GMT+7

The online food and grocery delivery segment has gained remarkable momentum after multiple platforms launched services for those stuck at home during social distancing.

1492p12 online food purchases predicted to rule the roost post pandemic
Online food purchases predicted to rule the roost post-pandemic, illustration photo

During the unprecedented public health crisis, many restaurants are struggling just to stay afloat. To aid food businesses, Cho Tot has teamed up with Unilever Food Solutions to add a food category to its online marketplace. The new feature allows restaurant owners to sell food without paying premium or commission to external vendors.

Since the trial, Cho Tot Food has witnessed the average traffic growth of 40 per cent with the number of orders up 26 per cent. CEO Nguyen Ngoc Hai Duong told VIR that online food and grocery delivery in Vietnam has been growing even faster since the COVID-19 outbreak and more vendors are joining big food delivery platforms.

“However, small restaurants and food sellers cannot afford the high commission fees and need alternative options. Cho Tot Food was launched to support local stores in increasing their online visibility among Cho Tot’s more than 1.6 million visitors a day,” she said.

Similarly, customers can now order food online on Shopee, which has integrated Foody’s Now.vn into its platform. Other e-commerce operators like Tiki and Lazada also jumped on the bandwagon by introducing grocery delivery services during the coronavirus outbreak. Customers can easily buy fruit, fresh meat, and vegetables from both platforms with delivery in two or three hours.

Vu Anh Tuyet, chief of staff at Lazada Vietnam, told VIR that selling fresh food was already part of its long-term strategy in Vietnam, and the pandemic has only accelerated their plans. The firm is very specific about its approach to ensure that the collection of fresh assortments on its platform are not only high-quality and trustworthy but also quickly delivered, especially in Vietnam where consumers have such convenient access to markets.

“We must offer operational excellence to win in the fresh produce category. Lazada’s unique advantage in serving fresh foodstuff to customers lies in our logistics capabilities, with two-hour delivery for urban customers which covers the majority of e-commerce customers in Vietnam,” Tuyet added.

Major players like Now.vn, GrabFood, GoFood, and retail giants like VinMart, Big C, and Saigon Co.op have launched similar services to expand their online shopping models. Customers can now install the GO! & Big C app to shop for groceries and fresh food at Big C and Saigon Co.op also saw a 10-fold increase in online orders in March.

Another retailer, BRGMart, also introduced the BRG Shopping app, while in April, during the peak of epidemic control in the country, 19 HaproFood stores under the BRGMart supermarket chain were launched in Hanoi to capitalise on the growing demand for food and essentials.

Online food and grocery delivery is growing at an exponential rate. The latest survey by market research service provider Q&Me showed that some 75 per cent of respondents have used food delivery services and 24 per cent of them were new users who started to use food delivery services due to COVID-19.

 

Last week, Grab also released its official growth figures during the pandemic. Just one week after the launch of GrabMart, the number of grocery orders soared by 91 per cent. The figure hit a record high on March 31 prior to the nationwide social distancing order. Meanwhile, GrabFood saw the average value of its orders rise by 26 per cent as many families were having meals together.

According to Q&Me, delivery apps offer easy ordering while dedicated apps are better at speed and quality, generally at a higher cost. GrabFood is the most popular app with 79 per cent of users, followed by Now and GoFood with 56 and 41 per cent.

A recent study by market research firm Kantar Worldpanel also pointed out that COVID-19 has been pushing Vietnamese people to try new experiences. A significant number of new consumers are picking up online shopping and minimarkets for fast-moving consumer goods. Consequently, both online shopping and the minimart format reached a peak in shopper base versus any historical four-week period.

However, there are several barriers for the continued development of these emerging channels after the crisis. According to Q&Me, 25 per cent of users do not use delivery because they cook themselves and are concerned about food quality and shipping costs.

Nguyen Duc Tai, chairman of Mobile World Investment Corporation, operator of the Bach Hoa Xanh chain which saw online sales increase 1.5 times during the pandemic, pointed out that long shipping distances are an acute problem as distribution centres are far from recipients. If the chain can shorten the average shipping distance from more than 5km to 2-3km, it could slash its shipping expenses significantly.

Despite the challenges, experts agree that embracing digitalisation seems the most relevant and common way to deal with COVID-19, at least to minimise their losses.

While some changes and gains may be short-term, many players will be looking to keep these trends alive in the long term, and need to re-think strategies and partnerships with key retailers in order to rule the new norm. VIR

Truc Van Hara

Online food sellers in Vietnam develop after COVID-19

Online food sellers in Vietnam develop after COVID-19

Online food sellers have long been known as a channel to buy local, unnamed products, but now they are growing as an effective source for branded food firms.  

Businesses report big losses, but pharmacies, food companies see profits

Businesses report big losses, but pharmacies, food companies see profits

The Q1 finance reports released by enterprises in nearly all business fields, from manufacturing and real estate to aviation and oil and gas, show big losses. Large enterprises have reported huge losses of trillions of dong.

 
 

Other News

.
Vietnam set to become shelter for foreign real estate investment post-COVID-19
Vietnam set to become shelter for foreign real estate investment post-COVID-19
BUSINESSicon  7 giờ trước 

Big companies like Apple, Nintendo, and Samsung and their supplier have switched out to limit damage.

Telecom industry expects high growth in the next five years
Telecom industry expects high growth in the next five years
BUSINESSicon  8 giờ trước 

Five sectors of telecoms, information and technology, clean agriculture, clean technologies, retail, healthcare and pharmaceuticals have potential for high growth in the next three years.

Repatriated citizens: high-quality human resources for post-Covid-19
Repatriated citizens: high-quality human resources for post-Covid-19
BUSINESSicon  5 giờ trước 

The number of repatriated citizens in the post-Covid-19 period is expected to increase, which will put pressure on the labor force and social security.

Outstanding loans of twelve inefficient projects amount VND21 trillion
Outstanding loans of twelve inefficient projects amount VND21 trillion
BUSINESSicon  8 giờ trước 

The outstanding loans of twelve inefficient projects under the Ministry of Industry and Trade totalled US$905 million as of the end of 2019, most were overdue, according to the Government’s report to the National Assembly.

Panasonic to move Thai-based production to Vietnam
Panasonic to move Thai-based production to Vietnam
BUSINESSicon  11 giờ trước 

Japanese appliance-maker Panasonic on May 21 said that next year it will move its Thai-based production of refrigerators and washing machines to Vietnam, laying off some 800 workers.

Local air-conditioner brands join race for market share
Local air-conditioner brands join race for market share
BUSINESSicon  11 giờ trước 

Vietnamese air conditioner manufacturers are increasingly using sophisticated technologies as they jostle for market share in a competitive market.

BUSINESS NEWS HEADLINES MAY 22
BUSINESS NEWS HEADLINES MAY 22
BUSINESSicon  14 giờ trước 

Casinos still lack popularity in Vietnam

Shrimp exporters see bright future despite Covid-19
Shrimp exporters see bright future despite Covid-19
BUSINESSicon  10 giờ trước 

Vietnam’s shrimp exportsin Q1 had export turnover of $660 million, a 2 percent increase compared with the same period last year, according to the General Department of Customs (GDC).

Vietnamese businesses ready to be connected with “avenue” EVFTA
Vietnamese businesses ready to be connected with “avenue” EVFTA
BUSINESSicon  15 giờ trước 

Economic cooperation between Vietnam and the European Union (EU) is about to turn a new page in history as the Vietnamese National Assembly is moving very close to ratifying the EU-Vietnam Free Trade Agreement (EVFTA).

Optimising the recovery route ahead for Vietnam as a whole
Optimising the recovery route ahead for Vietnam as a whole
BUSINESSicon  21/05/2020 

As the old saying goes, “What does not break you makes you stronger.” This is so true for Vietnam, not only throughout its rich history but also in the current context.

A repeat of the 2011-2013 real estate crisis?
A repeat of the 2011-2013 real estate crisis?
BUSINESSicon  13 giờ trước 

With purchasing power dropping dramatically and liquidity becoming alarminging weak, the real estate market is witnessing a repeat of the 2011-2013 crisis.

P/B, P/E ratios at five-year low, banks should be good options
P/B, P/E ratios at five-year low, banks should be good options
BUSINESSicon  21/05/2020 

With average price-to-earnings (P/E) and price-to-book (P/B) ratios at a five-year low, bank stocks are among the good options available for investors right now, analysts said.

IPs mushroom as Vietnam seeks to grab post-pandemic opportunities
IPs mushroom as Vietnam seeks to grab post-pandemic opportunities
BUSINESSicon  21/05/2020 

This month ground was broken for Viet Phat Industrial Park, one of the largest in the country, in Long An Province.

E-wallet companies spend big money to beat rivals
E-wallet companies spend big money to beat rivals
BUSINESSicon  16 giờ trước 

‘Bleeding money’ is the strategy that all the three biggest players – MoMo, Moca and ZaloPay – have been using to gain part of e-wallet market share.

Proposal for ratification of EVIPA submitted to National Assembly
Proposal for ratification of EVIPA submitted to National Assembly
BUSINESSicon  21/05/2020 

Vice President Dang Thi Ngoc Thinh presented a proposal from the State President to the National Assembly (NA) for ratifying the EU-Vietnam Investment Protection Agreement (EVIPA), at the ninth session of the 14th NA in Hanoi on May 20.

Government actions not enough to revive business sector: academic
Government actions not enough to revive business sector: academic
BUSINESSicon  21/05/2020 

The Government needs to do more to revive the business sector, Dr Tran Hung Son, Deputy Director of the Institute for Development and Research in Banking Technology under the Vietnam National University-HCM City has said.

National Assembly discuss EVFTA's implementation
National Assembly discuss EVFTA's implementation
BUSINESSicon  21/05/2020 

Vice President Dang Thi Ngoc Thinh said the EVFTA was a comprehensive and fair deal that represented both Vietnam and the EU's rights and interests at a National Assembly meeting on Wednesday in Hanoi.

State-owned economic groups told to stop complaining
State-owned economic groups told to stop complaining
BUSINESSicon  21/05/2020 

State-owned economic groups, complaining about the losses caused by Covid-19, have asked for financial support at a time when the government is preoccupied with fighting the pandemic.

BUSINESS NEWS HEADLINES MAY 21
BUSINESS NEWS HEADLINES MAY 21
BUSINESSicon  21/05/2020 

Contractors to be chosen for Long Thanh International Airport resettlement area

Debt guarantee: light at the end of tunnel for Vietnamese SMEs
Debt guarantee: light at the end of tunnel for Vietnamese SMEs
BUSINESSicon  21/05/2020 

Some experts believe that the government needs to come forward and provide a guarantee for SMEs (small and medium enterprises) to access bank debts.

More News
. Latest news

© Copyright of VietNamNet Global

Tel: 024 3772 7988 Fax: (024) 37722734, Email: evnn@vietnamnet.vn

 
 
 
Leave your comment on an article

OR QUICK LOGIN

Have you account ? Register  now.
 
 
 