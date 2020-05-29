Tin tức, Đọc báo Online, Tin tức trong ngày 24h - VietNamNet
Online recruitment on the rise, but still affected by Covid-19

 
 
01/06/2020    16:00 GMT+7

Both enterprises and workers need new recruitment methods to optimize human resources, experts say.

In mid-April, Next100, an investment fund that injects money into startups, announced investment in TopCV, a personnel recruitment platform. The money will be used by the startup to run a remote recruitment portal called Remote.

Online recruitment on the rise, but still affected by Covid-19



This is an information portal that connects businesses and candidates who want to find jobs. The platform focuses on jobs within specific projects, part-time jobs, online collaborators and other full-time jobs.

Through Remote, workers throughout the country can find jobs that help them increase their income without going to an office.

TopCV reported that in the trial period, more than 100 businesses on TopCV have accepted to change their operational models and are recruiting 1,000 candidates working from a distance.

Nguyen Hoa Binh, president of NextTech Group, said in the context of difficulties caused by Covid-19, the potential of Remote is relatively great. The information portal can satisfy requirements at this time – working in flexible spaces, not in traditional offices.

Established in 2015, TopCV has 3 million candidates, while 95,000 employers use the platform regularly. About 10,000 profiles are updated daily on the website.

Every month, TopCV successfully connects 150,000 candidates with employers. This is why many investment funds are eyeing the startup.

In late 2019, Nextrans, a venture fund from South Korea, invested in a series of well-known startups in Vietnam, including Luxstay, the hotel room booking platform, Jamja, the app that searches information about sale promotion programs, and Base.vn, a startup providing enterprise management solutions. It also poured $1 million into TopCV.

According to Eddy Hong, CEO of Nextrans, the recruitment market is growing together with economic growth. The startups in the field of personnel recruitment have great opportunities to boom.

According to VietnamWorks, the demand for online recruitment in 2015-2019 increased by 55 percent.

In 2019, demand for workers with experiences accounted for 73 percent, while demand for managers and heads of divisions was 17 percent and the demand for new graduates 7 percent.

The online labor supply in Vietnam increased by 45 percent in 2015-2019, but this still did not catch up with growth in recruitment demand.

Like other markets, the online recruitment market has been affected by Covid-19. A survey by MOLISA found that recruitment demand has decreased by 20-30 percent. The sharper fall of 40 percent has been reported for HCM City and a 36.7 percent decline for Hanoi.

TopCV also reported that the number of enterprises seeking workers in the first three months of the year through the platform decreased by 30-35 percent. 

Mai Lan

Recruitment market will come back when pandemic ends

Experts predict that once the COVID-19 epidemic is under control, recruitment needs will rapidly increase. Ngo Thi Ngoc Lan, Regional Director of Navigos Search, talks about the situation and how workers and employers need to prepare for the future.

Recruitment in tech sector grows with digital transformation

A survey on salary by Robert Walters said that recruitment in Vietnam posted growth last year.

 
 

