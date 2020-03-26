Tin tức, Đọc báo Online, Tin tức trong ngày 24h - VietNamNet
Tin tức | 2Sao | Tintuconline | Infonet | ICTNews | Multimedia | Tuyển dụng
27/03/2020 11:39:29 (GMT +7)
Go
 
BUSINESS
 
 
Face Book
Twitter
Bình luận
Tin nóng
 

Online sales rise sharply amid pandemic

 
 
27/03/2020    11:31 GMT+7

As Vietnamese are now favoring ‘contactless purchases’ in Covid-19, online sales have increased rapidly.

Nguyen Thi Luong at Gemek apartment building in Hanoi hasn’t gone to traditional markets for more than one month. Luong and her family members only leave home for offices every day and strictly follow the principle of travel restriction to avoid virus infection.

Online sales rise sharply amid pandemic



“There is a chat group on Facebook whose members are the residents of the building. We set up a ‘residents’ market’, where members buy/sell goods, from food, drinks to household use appliances,” she explained.

At first, there were very few transactions on the ‘market’. But things have changed since the day the epidemic broke out. One just needs to log in the market, declare the number of apartments, order items and get deliveries at doors.

As Vietnamese are now favoring ‘contactless purchases’ in Covid-19, online sales have increased rapidly.

Luong is not alone. Many urbanites now choose to buy things from home. This is why supermarkets, including VinMart, Tmart and Big C, have seen the number of visitors decreasing sharply these days.

 


At Big C, the car parking lot is deserted, while some checkout counters have closed because of limited number of customers. The images of long queues at the counters are no longer seen.

Tran Thu Thuy, 28, in Thanh Xuan district, said her group of friends was preparing for a birthday party for one of the group’s members. In previous years, the parties were organized at restaurants. But they have decided to cook and prepare party at home this year because of the fear of coronavirus.

“We don’t go out and eat out these days. Food and essential things for daily use can bought online,” she explained.

Since the number of people like Thuy and Luong is on the rise, experts believe that it is now the right time to develop e-commerce. As the people’s shopping habits have changed, distributors also need to chain their sale modes to satisfy customers’ requirements.

Many e-commerce firms have come up with solutions that help make it more convenient to buy things online.

Lazada Vietnam, for example, has offered the automatic delivery through smart locker, a contactless delivery solution which helps minimize the risks for virus infection.

When buying on Lazada, customers can choose delivery points nearest to them as suggested by Lazada. When ordered goods come to the delivery points, Lazada will send notices to customers' mobile phone numbers, associated with OTP codes.

Customers can open the ‘smart lockers’ with OTP and the four last numerals of phone numbers to get goods. There is no need to meet a delivery person.

Mai Lan 

Wood industry to promote online sales to find new markets

Wood industry to promote online sales to find new markets

Domestic wood processing enterprises are urged to use more online commercial channels to find new markets and customers, especially during the COVID-19 epidemic.

Vietnam’s e-commerce sees few benefits during Covid-19 crisis

Vietnam’s e-commerce sees few benefits during Covid-19 crisis

While Amazon has had to recruit 100,000 more workers to satisfy orders, at Vietnam’s marketplaces, purchases remain weak except for face masks and hand sanitizers.

 
 

Other News

.
BUSINESS NEWS HEADLINES MARCH 27
BUSINESS NEWS HEADLINES MARCH 27
BUSINESSicon  3 giờ trước 

Dong Nai to speed up site clearance for Long Thanh airport project

Securities service fees cut does help, but more drastic measures in need: experts
Securities service fees cut does help, but more drastic measures in need: experts
BUSINESSicon  16 giờ trước 

The finance ministry’s recent cut and exemption of some securities service fees won't urgently help soothe investor nerves over the spread of the COVID-19 and more strong measures are needed to support businesses, analysts have said.

COVID-19 brings more business to insurers
COVID-19 brings more business to insurers
BUSINESSicon  17 giờ trước 

The COVID-19 pandemic has so far hurt many businesses in the country, except the insurance industry.

Covid-19 crisis leads to opportunity to expand markets
Covid-19 crisis leads to opportunity to expand markets
BUSINESSicon  2 giờ trước 

2020 is a special year for Vietnam because of the 4.0 industry revolution and Covid-19 outbreak.

COVID-19 pandemic leaves Airbnb hosts thinking of the long-term
COVID-19 pandemic leaves Airbnb hosts thinking of the long-term
BUSINESSicon  18 giờ trước 

There are many problems associated with COVID-19, but one major issue caused by the global pandemic is its virtual destruction of the travel industry.

Banks slash fees for interbank fund transfers
Banks slash fees for interbank fund transfers
BUSINESSicon  18 giờ trước 

Thirty-seven commercial banks have confirmed the reduction of fees for fast interbank fund transfers following the move of the National Payment Corporation of Vietnam (NAPAS) to halve the switching fees for local banks from Wednesday.

Foreign currency market eases following central bank’s intervention
Foreign currency market eases following central bank’s intervention
BUSINESSicon  19 giờ trước 

The US dollar on Wednesday depreciated against the Vietnamese dong after the State Bank of Viet Nam (SBV) sold the greenback on the cheap to stabilise the local foreign exchange market.

Vietnamese currency more stable than other regional peers
Vietnamese currency more stable than other regional peers
BUSINESSicon  19 giờ trước 

Though the unofficial value of the VND has now fallen about 3 percent against the USD, the rate is still a smaller depreciation than that seen by most of Vietnam’s regional peers and is expected to stabilise around that level.

VN garment-textile group to ask for permission to export anti-virus products
VN garment-textile group to ask for permission to export anti-virus products
BUSINESSicon  20 giờ trước 

Vietnam National Garment and Textile Group (Vinatex) will ask for the Government’s permission to export anti-virus products as a measure to overcome difficulties caused by the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.

COVID-19 affects Vietnam’s automotive industry
COVID-19 affects Vietnam’s automotive industry
BUSINESSicon  20 giờ trước 

The spread of the COVID-19 pandemic in almost all countries and territories worldwide is likely to force automobile manufacturing and assembly firms in Vietnam to scale down operations and even close their factories.

Two Vietnamese drop out of billionaires list
Two Vietnamese drop out of billionaires list
BUSINESSicon  19 giờ trước 

The list of the world’s dollar billionaires announced recently by Forbes shows that the number of Vietnamese billionaires has fallen from five to three.

How COVID-19 affects Vietnamese consumers’ FMCG spend and purchase behaviours
How COVID-19 affects Vietnamese consumers’ FMCG spend and purchase behaviours
BUSINESSicon  21 giờ trước 

The COVID-19 outbreak has hit fast-moving consumer goods (FMCG) businesses but not all categories and retailers will suffer negative impacts,...

Foreign currency market stabilised following central bank’s intervention
Foreign currency market stabilised following central bank’s intervention
BUSINESSicon  22 giờ trước 

The US dollar on March 25 depreciated against the Vietnamese dong after the State Bank of Vietnam (SBV) sold the greenback on the cheap to stabilise the local foreign exchange market.

BUSINESS NEWS HEADLINES MARCH 26
BUSINESS NEWS HEADLINES MARCH 26
BUSINESSicon  23 giờ trước 

Commercial banks support COVID-19-hit businesses

Coronavirus: US Senate passes $2tn disaster aid bill
Coronavirus: US Senate passes $2tn disaster aid bill
BUSINESSicon  21 giờ trước 

The largest government economic stimulus in US history is approved, despite a last-minute row.

Wood product processors need to restructure production due to COVID-19
Wood product processors need to restructure production due to COVID-19
BUSINESSicon  22 giờ trước 

Local wood processing enterprises need to continue reorganising their production and business activities to deal with difficulties during the novel coronavirus pandemic, according to the Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development.

VN farm exports head for Chinese market again
VN farm exports head for Chinese market again
BUSINESSicon  21 giờ trước 

Signs of Vietnamese farm export recovery have appeared as the Chinese market has begun importing products again.

Ministry targets no drop in exports this year despite COVID-19
Ministry targets no drop in exports this year despite COVID-19
BUSINESSicon  23 giờ trước 

The Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development has targeted no drop in export value of agricultural products this year, even though the sector was hit hard by the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic from the beginning of this year.

COVID-19, dimmed global outlook weigh on bond market
COVID-19, dimmed global outlook weigh on bond market
BUSINESSicon  22 giờ trước 

The novel coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic and deepening global economic uncertainty are putting great pressure on Viet Nam’s local currency bond...

PM orders suspension of signing rice-exporting contracts
PM orders suspension of signing rice-exporting contracts
BUSINESSicon  26/03/2020 

Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc has ordered a halt of signing new rice-exporting contracts, the Government Office said in a latest document concerning this matter.

More News
. Latest news

© Copyright of VietNamNet Global

Tel: 024 3772 7988 Fax: (024) 37722734, Email: evnn@vietnamnet.vn

 
 
 
Leave your comment on an article

OR QUICK LOGIN

Have you account ? Register  now.
 
 
 