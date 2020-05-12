Online shopping on the rise in HCM City

The e-commerce market in HCM City has developed significantly, with total online spending growth up by more than 12 percent annually since 2015, according to the municipal Department of Industry and Trade’s report on e-commerce development.

Online shopping is a rising trend in HCM City, with total online spending growth up by more than 12 percent annually since 2015

Pham Thanh Kien, the department’s director, said enterprises in the city had enhanced digital transformation and promoted online sales.

E-commerce platforms have become important sales channels for businesses.

The survey found that about five percent of enterprises in the city sold their products on e-commerce platforms, an increase of 0.4 percent compared to the preceding year.

In the first quarter of the year, due to the impact of the Covid-19 pandemic, the number of orders for healthcare products, food and essential products on four e-commerce platforms, Tiki, Sendo, Shopee and Lazada, went up by 70-80 percent on average over the same period last year.

Orders for face masks and hand sanitisers increased by 140 percent over the same period last year, but the number of orders for fashion, technology and electronic products decreased by more than 50 percent.

In the first quarter, total traffic and sales of e-commerce platforms decreased by about 9 – 10 percent over the same period. Only Shopee reported an increase in traffic thanks to its promotions such as gifting vouchers and offering free ship.

The city’s residents also increased their spending on online shopping, with total online shopping value in 2019 reaching 5.62 million VND (240 USD) per household on average, up 13.2 percent over 2018.

Online shopping methods of consumers have also changed greatly.

The proportion of people shopping via websites decreased by 15 percent last year compared to 2018, accounting for 21 percent, and shopping via apps dropped, accounting for 24.2 percent.

The proportion of shopping done through forums, social networks and e-commerce platforms continued to rise, according to the survey.

The number of people using television shopping channels was much lower than shopping via YouTube or live streaming on Facebook.

Businesses use TV shopping channels mainly to introduce and advertise their products and as a tool to support sales on websites, apps or social media.

Regarding payment methods, cash was still the most preferred payment mode for e-commerce purchases in the city last year, accounting for 95.1 percent, a year-on-year increase of 2.3 percent. Buyers still do not trust sellers, so they are reluctant to pay in advance.

Payment via bank accounts reached only 17.9 percent, down 7 percent compared to 2018, and payment via credit cards was only 12.9 percent, down 3.8 percent compared to 2018, according to the survey./.VNS

Big Four in e-commerce keep taking on losses despite firm market presence The "money burning" race in the local e-commerce scene is not over yet, with all Big Four competitors scampering to gain a larger market share.