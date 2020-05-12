Tin tức, Đọc báo Online, Tin tức trong ngày 24h - VietNamNet
Tin tức | 2Sao | Tintuconline | Infonet | ICTNews | Multimedia | Tuyển dụng
12/05/2020 13:46:02 (GMT +7)
Go
 
BUSINESS
 
 
Face Book
Twitter
Bình luận
Tin nóng
 

Online shopping on the rise in HCM City

 
 
12/05/2020    11:16 GMT+7

The e-commerce market in HCM City has developed significantly, with total online spending growth up by more than 12 percent annually since 2015, according to the municipal Department of Industry and Trade’s report on e-commerce development.

Online shopping on the rise in HCM City hinh anh 1

Online shopping is a rising trend in HCM City, with total online spending growth up by more than 12 percent annually since 2015

Pham Thanh Kien, the department’s director, said enterprises in the city had enhanced digital transformation and promoted online sales.

E-commerce platforms have become important sales channels for businesses.

The survey found that about five percent of enterprises in the city sold their products on e-commerce platforms, an increase of 0.4 percent compared to the preceding year.

In the first quarter of the year, due to the impact of the Covid-19 pandemic, the number of orders for healthcare products, food and essential products on four e-commerce platforms, Tiki, Sendo, Shopee and Lazada, went up by 70-80 percent on average over the same period last year.

Orders for face masks and hand sanitisers increased by 140 percent over the same period last year, but the number of orders for fashion, technology and electronic products decreased by more than 50 percent.

In the first quarter, total traffic and sales of e-commerce platforms decreased by about 9 – 10 percent over the same period. Only Shopee reported an increase in traffic thanks to its promotions such as gifting vouchers and offering free ship.

The city’s residents also increased their spending on online shopping, with total online shopping value in 2019 reaching 5.62 million VND (240 USD) per household on average, up 13.2 percent over 2018.

Online shopping methods of consumers have also changed greatly.

 

The proportion of people shopping via websites decreased by 15 percent last year compared to 2018, accounting for 21 percent, and shopping via apps dropped, accounting for 24.2 percent.

The proportion of shopping done through forums, social networks and e-commerce platforms continued to rise, according to the survey.

The number of people using television shopping channels was much lower than shopping via YouTube or live streaming on Facebook.

Businesses use TV shopping channels mainly to introduce and advertise their products and as a tool to support sales on websites, apps or social media.

Regarding payment methods, cash was still the most preferred payment mode for e-commerce purchases in the city last year, accounting for 95.1 percent, a year-on-year increase of 2.3 percent. Buyers still do not trust sellers, so they are reluctant to pay in advance.

Payment via bank accounts reached only 17.9 percent, down 7 percent compared to 2018, and payment via credit cards was only 12.9 percent, down 3.8 percent compared to 2018, according to the survey./.VNS

Big Four in e-commerce keep taking on losses despite firm market presence

Big Four in e-commerce keep taking on losses despite firm market presence

The "money burning" race in the local e-commerce scene is not over yet, with all Big Four competitors scampering to gain a larger market share.

Stricter penalties to be imposed on e-commerce violations

Stricter penalties to be imposed on e-commerce violations

Dang Hoang Hai, head of Vietnam’s e-Commerce and Digital Economy Agency under the Ministry of Industry and Trade, talks about IT application in trade activities to link e-commerce with traditional commerce.  

 
 

Other News

.
Vietnam ready for post-COVID-19 development stage
Vietnam ready for post-COVID-19 development stage
BUSINESSicon  23 giờ trước 

Vietnam is easing social distancing restrictions, seeking ways to live safely with the epidemic, and beginning to restore production and business to revive economic growth.

Stock market: seasonal effects won’t occur this year
Stock market: seasonal effects won’t occur this year
BUSINESSicon  3 giờ trước 

The stock market experienced a sharp decline in Q1. KIS Vietnam has advised investors not to ‘sell in May and go away’.

BUSINESS NEWS HEADLINES MAY 11
BUSINESS NEWS HEADLINES MAY 11
BUSINESSicon  11/05/2020 

 Garment sector focuses on potential markets

State should control corporate bond issuance of property firms: Construction Ministry
State should control corporate bond issuance of property firms: Construction Ministry
BUSINESSicon  11/05/2020 

The Ministry of Construction (MoC) has asked the Prime Minister to strictly control corporate bond issuances made by real estate enterprises, especially small and medium enterprises, to reduce risks.

Investors concern about wind power development
Investors concern about wind power development
BUSINESSicon  11/05/2020 

Vietnam may not be meeting its development potential to exploit wind power to provide energy to the country.

VN Finance Ministry to set up research group on crypto currency
VN Finance Ministry to set up research group on crypto currency
BUSINESSicon  11/05/2020 

The Ministry of Finance has decided to set up a research group which would be in charge of studying and proposing policies to manage virtual assets and cryptocurrencies.

VN cashew industry fails to meet export targets
VN cashew industry fails to meet export targets
BUSINESSicon  11/05/2020 

The cashew industry had just overcome the crisis in late 2018 and early 2019 when it was dealt another blow from Covid-19.

VN wood processing firms survive amid COVID-19
VN wood processing firms survive amid COVID-19
BUSINESSicon  11/05/2020 

Many wood processing firms have managed to operate despite the COVID-19 pandemic and many have even chalked out measures to take advantage of the opportunities on offer when the pandemic is over.

Investors lose in April as covered warrants fall due to market decline
Investors lose in April as covered warrants fall due to market decline
BUSINESSicon  11/05/2020 

Investors suffered losses with all 19 covered warrant codes that expired in April, data on the Ho Chi Minh Stock Exchange (HoSE) showed.

BUSINESS NEWS HEADLINES MAY 10
BUSINESS NEWS HEADLINES MAY 10
BUSINESSicon  10/05/2020 

Shrimp industry confident of reaching 2020 export target: Minister

Ownership, risk-sharing must be clarified in PPP law: experts
Ownership, risk-sharing must be clarified in PPP law: experts
BUSINESSicon  10/05/2020 

Ownership rights and risk-sharing mechanisms must be clarified in public-private partnership (PPP) law to encourage the participation of private investors and ensure efficiency as well as transparency of PPP projects.

Preliminary selection of North-South Expressway’s investors completed
Preliminary selection of North-South Expressway’s investors completed
BUSINESSicon  10/05/2020 

Eight Public-Private Partnership (PPP) projects for the North-South Expressway’s eastern section during the 2017-20 period have finished the preliminary selection of investors, according to the Ministry of Transport.

How are craft villages doing amid COVID-19?
How are craft villages doing amid COVID-19?
BUSINESSicon  11/05/2020 

While villages making food enjoy good sales and business households work day and night to fulfill orders, other villages which serve tourism are idle.

Cutting costs crucial to survival of VN maritime transport
Cutting costs crucial to survival of VN maritime transport
BUSINESSicon  09/05/2020 

Cutting costs is critical for the maritime transport sector, which is seeing a slowing down in activities due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Strong price cuts predicted for VN real estate market
Strong price cuts predicted for VN real estate market
BUSINESSicon  10/05/2020 

After a tough 2019, the real estate market has continued experiencing many hardships because of Covid-19.

High logistics costs reduce competitiveness of Vietnamese goods
High logistics costs reduce competitiveness of Vietnamese goods
BUSINESSicon  09/05/2020 

Inflated logistics costs were hampering the competitiveness of Vietnamese goods, according to Chairman of the Vietnam Textile and Apparel Association (VITAS) Vu Duc Giang.

Vietnam to export more chicken products
Vietnam to export more chicken products
BUSINESSicon  10/05/2020 

Vietnam is preparing to ship the first batches of chicken to Russia after the Russian Federal Service for Veterinary and Phytosanitary Surveillance allowed imported chicken from Vietnam.

Russian Railways to organise trains to Vietnam
Russian Railways to organise trains to Vietnam
BUSINESSicon  09/05/2020 

JSC RZD Logistics, a subsidiary of Russian Railways, said it will organise trains from Russia to Vietnam’s Yen Vien station through China.

Cars unsold, Ministry asks for rescue action
Cars unsold, Ministry asks for rescue action
BUSINESSicon  09/05/2020 

The inventory index of the automobile industry is 122.5 percent in Q1 compared to the same period last year, though the output has decreased by 10.4 percent.

VN travel firms shift to sell food online to survive Covid-19
VN travel firms shift to sell food online to survive Covid-19
BUSINESSicon  09/05/2020 

Some restaurants and hotels owned by Saigontourist have begun selling food online, while iVIVU, the online hotel room booking platform, has started selling combo lunch and Hue Smile local specialties.

More News
. Latest news

© Copyright of VietNamNet Global

Tel: 024 3772 7988 Fax: (024) 37722734, Email: evnn@vietnamnet.vn

 
 
 
Leave your comment on an article

OR QUICK LOGIN

Have you account ? Register  now.
 
 
 