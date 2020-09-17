Tin tức, Đọc báo Online, Tin tức trong ngày 24h - VietNamNet
Tin tức | 2Sao | Tintuconline | Infonet | ICTNews | Multimedia | Tuyển dụng
23/09/2020 12:07:05 (GMT +7)
Go
 
BUSINESS
 
 
Face Book
Twitter
Bình luận
Tin nóng
 

Opportunities await VN husbandry sector over next decade

18/09/2020    19:11 GMT+7

The outlook for Vietnam's livestock market was bright over the next ten years as the population grows to nearly 107 million with an average income of US$10,000, said Minister of Agriculture and Rural Development Nguyen Xuan Cuong.

Opportunities await VN husbandry sector over next decade
Pig carcasses hang at a slaughterhouse Demand for livestock products is expected to rise over the next ten years. — Photo thoibaokinhdoanh.vn

To achieve its potential, the husbandry sector should rapidly improve its capacity to adapt to the increasing impacts of climate change, Cuong told a conference held to discuss a development strategy for 2020-2030, with a vision towards 2040, organised by the Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development and chaired by Deputy Prime Minister Trinh Dinh Dung in Hanoi on Tuesday.

Agriculture and livestock remained a major focus for the Party, Government and localities, the minister said.

“The formulation and early promulgation of a strategy for livestock development is an urgent task,” he told the conference.

“However, this is only a common strategy for the country as a whole, and each locality will have to set their own goals. Places such as Hanoi, Dong Nai and Nghe An have said they focus on quality as well as quantity by building disease-free farms and promoting links in the animal husbandry sector,” the minister said.

Livestock should be a key pillar of the country’s agriculture sector.

The sector must re-define its development orientation with a focus on the economy, society and sustainability, and restructure products to meet the increasing demands of the market. The sector must also enhance hi-tech application in animal breeding and push exports.

In order to realise these targets, Industry 4.0 needed to be adopted combined with traditions, cultures, ecological diversity and co-operation between the State, enterprises and farmers, he said.

The livestock development strategy sets a production value target of 4 to 5 per cent from 2021-2025 and 3 to 4 per cent from 2026-2030.

Meat output will reach 5- 5.5 million tonnes by 2025, and 6-6.5 million tonnes by 2030, of which pork for export will account for 15-20 per cent, and poultry 20-25 per cent.

According to the Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development, the sector had made significant achievements over the last 10 years by following a strategy outlined in Decision 10/2008/QĐ-TTg issued in 2008.

From 2008-2018, meat output increased 1.5 times, eggs increased 2.3 times, dairy milk 3.6 times, and animal feed 2.4 times.

A number of livestock products have gained footholds in countries in the region and all over the world.

Vietnam’s livestock enjoys a high regional and global position, ranking sixth in terms of pork output globally and second for aqua-fowl, while it is first for dairy and industrial animal feed production in Southeast Asia.

 

However, shortcomings remained in the husbandry sector, Cuong said.

Small-scale household farms with poor management were common which caused reduced productivity and increased production costs.

Disease and environmental management also faced many problems, including pollution.

Pork accounted for more than 70 per cent of the food basket, and the sector's rapid development was putting pressure on the consumer price index (CPI).

“Demand for other food is expanding, so we need to recalculate,” he said.

In terms of production, processing and consumption, we were only succeeding on the third stage, he admitted.

At present, modern large-scale meat processing factories are few and far between.

At the conference, experts assessed demand for domestic livestock products at home and abroad would continue to climb.

Experts suggested the Government should adopt the strategy so localities could get started.

Speaking at the conference, Deputy PM Dung recorded the achievements made in animal husbandry but asked the sector to handle any shortcomings for further development.

He also highly appreciated the strategy and asked the ministry for its swift completion so it could be submitted to the Government for approval.  VNS

Rising price of pigs yields expansion across the board

Rising price of pigs yields expansion across the board

The price of pigs in Vietnam, which while dropping remains much higher than before the global health crisis, is being deemed the main factor creating breakthrough profits for husbandry groups, 

Vietnam seeks to develop modern livestock industry

Vietnam seeks to develop modern livestock industry

Policies on planning, science-technology, finance, commerce and training human resources, have contributed to turning the country’s livestock industry into a strong commodity production sector.

 
 

Other News

.
Young bosses with big ambitions face turbulent market
Young bosses with big ambitions face turbulent market
FEATUREicon  19/09/2020 

Starting new companies with ambitious plans, many young bosses have had to ‘give up the game’ because of the competitive playing field.

Chinese funds pour money into Vietnamese market
Chinese funds pour money into Vietnamese market
BUSINESSicon  18/09/2020 

Many Chinese funds are pouring capital into the Vietnamese stock market because of low valuations and further loosening of foreign ownership in the near future.

Right adjustment could help Vietnam back as high-performing economy: McKinsey
Right adjustment could help Vietnam back as high-performing economy: McKinsey
BUSINESSicon  18/09/2020 

COVID-19 has interrupted the country’s journey to become a high-performing economy, but the right structural adjustments could help get it back on track, according to McKinsey & Company, a leading US consultant firm.

Businesses must understand trade remedy implications, says expert
Businesses must understand trade remedy implications, says expert
BUSINESSicon  18/09/2020 

International trade remedies are used by many countries to protect their domestic industries, especially now production has stalled due to the impacts of COVID-19.

The pandemic and a positive outlook
The pandemic and a positive outlook
FEATUREicon  18/09/2020 

Nations have closed borders, economies are isolated, and supply chains are fragmented. And Vietnam's economy is no exception.

Vietnam to lift monopoly, electricity prices to be determined by market
Vietnam to lift monopoly, electricity prices to be determined by market
BUSINESSicon  18/09/2020 

The Ministry of Industry and Trade (MOIT) has received many questions related to electricity pricing, including retail prices for household use and price adjustment frequency.

Grab, MoMo enter e-commerce playing field
Grab, MoMo enter e-commerce playing field
FEATUREicon  18/09/2020 

Grab and MoMo are veterans in their core business fields, but they are the newcomers in the e-commerce market.

VIETNAM'S BUSINESS NEWS HEADLINES SEPTEMBER 18
VIETNAM'S BUSINESS NEWS HEADLINES SEPTEMBER 18
BUSINESSicon  18/09/2020 

Mining industry unable to enjoy tax incentives

Rise for national pride
Rise for national pride
FEATUREicon  17/09/2020 

In the context of the Covid-19 pandemic which that has changed value chains, this is an opportunity for us to rethink and rise. The chance to catch up with the world is huge if the economy is restructured.

Some businesses still thrive amid COVID-19
Some businesses still thrive amid COVID-19
BUSINESSicon  17/09/2020 

Many consumer goods and food retailers are opening new shops, while others have had to shut down and give back retail premises to landlords.

Apartment selling prices on the rise in Hanoi
Apartment selling prices on the rise in Hanoi
BUSINESSicon  17/09/2020 

Apartment prices have increased to a new level, particularly in center city areas.

VIETNAM'S BUSINESS NEWS HEADLINES SEPTEMBER 17
VIETNAM'S BUSINESS NEWS HEADLINES SEPTEMBER 17
BUSINESSicon  17/09/2020 

Measures needed to support COVID-19-hit enterprises

Vietnam’s breeding farms: pigs eat ginseng, buffaloes drink wine
Vietnam’s breeding farms: pigs eat ginseng, buffaloes drink wine
BUSINESSicon  17/09/2020 

At some breeding farms in Vietnam, livestock is raised in a special way: eels are bred in plastic cans, pigs eat ginseng and listen to music, and buffaloes drink wine every morning.

COVID-19 woes: Footwear exports likely to fall short of target
COVID-19 woes: Footwear exports likely to fall short of target
BUSINESSicon  17/09/2020 

Footwear exports this year are unlikely to hit the target of US$24 billion because of the fallout of the Covid-19 pandemic.

FTAs help attract more foreign investors to Vietnam
FTAs help attract more foreign investors to Vietnam
BUSINESSicon  17/09/2020 

Free trade agreements (FTAs) that Vietnam has signed with its partners have been an important factor attracting foreign investments to the country.

Real estate businesses struggling amid pandemic
Real estate businesses struggling amid pandemic
BUSINESSicon  17/09/2020 

The severe economic blows from COVID-19 have forced scores of businesses to suspend operations and even file for bankruptcy, with real estate companies among the hardest hit.

Gov’t to ask NA to waive charges for water exploitation rights
Gov’t to ask NA to waive charges for water exploitation rights
BUSINESSicon  16/09/2020 

Thousands of businesses will not have to pay for the right to exploit water this year if a plan submitted by the Government is approved by the National Assembly.

VIETNAM'S BUSINESS NEWS HEADLINES SEPTEMBER 16
VIETNAM'S BUSINESS NEWS HEADLINES SEPTEMBER 16
BUSINESSicon  16/09/2020 

ADB cuts Vietnam GDP growth forecast to 1.8% in 2020

Hundreds of abandoned real estate projects in Hanoi to be inspected
Hundreds of abandoned real estate projects in Hanoi to be inspected
BUSINESSicon  16/09/2020 

The Prime Minister has assigned the Ministry of Natural Resources and Environment and Hanoi authorities to check reports in local newspapers about 300 pending or abandoned real estate projects in the city.

Large growth potential for Vietnam banking services in long-term
Large growth potential for Vietnam banking services in long-term
BUSINESSicon  16/09/2020 

Many listed banks witnessed weak performance of fee income growth in the first six months of the year due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

More News
. Latest news

© Copyright of VietNamNet Global

Tel: 024 3772 7988 Fax: (024) 37722734, Email: evnn@vietnamnet.vn

 
 
 
Leave your comment on an article

OR QUICK LOGIN

Have you account ? Register  now.
 
 
 