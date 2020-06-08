Tin tức, Đọc báo Online, Tin tức trong ngày 24h - VietNamNet
Tin tức | 2Sao | Tintuconline | Infonet | ICTNews | Multimedia | Tuyển dụng
08/06/2020 15:22:42 (GMT +7)
Go
 
BUSINESS
 
 
Face Book
Twitter
Bình luận
Tin nóng
 

Opportunities still exist but market will struggle to make big advance

 
 
08/06/2020    15:19 GMT+7

The Vietnamese stock market may continue to maintain growth this month but momentum will be weaker than it was in May, according to brokerages.

Opportunities still exist but market will struggle to make big advance

A statue of a bull and bear outside the HCM City Stock Exchange. Busier economic activities could make less free capital available to the stock market. Momentum to drive the stock market in June will be weaker than it was in May. — Photo hsx.vn

According to Viet Dragon Securities Company (VDSC), given that many countries have gradually resumed economic activities, there will be more workload for Viet Nam.

“Busier economic activities could make less free capital in the stock market. Momentum to drive the market in June will be weaker than it was in May. However, we see no issues which could hurt the market heavily at this time.

“As such, it is possible for the VN-Index to move higher in June. Buying at this time should be carefully considered based on stock selection,” VDSC said.

The VN-Index at the Ho Chi Minh Stock exchange (HoSE) climbed 0.26 per cent to close Friday at 886.22 points.

The southern market index had gained a total of 2.52 per cent last week.

An average of 448.8 million shares were traded during each session last week, worth VND6.5 trillion (US$278.6 million).

Effective containment of the COVID-19 pandemic and easing of lockdowns in the US and Europe has excited investors. In Viet Nam, the central bank has continued to cut policy rates and the short-term deposit ceiling rate. This created a scenario where local investors and foreign funds bought into the market in the past few months, VDSC said.

“We would like to remind that Q2 will be the quarter seen as the worst for business results for many sectors as well as GDP growth. Opportunities to buy at attractive prices could arise at that time. Save part of your purchasing power for such chances,” the company said.

Viet Nam's stock market continued to recover in May after having risen sharply in April.

“The VN-Index's performance was better than regional and global markets such as Thailand, China, South Korea and the S&P 500. Average market liquidity, measured by the average daily trading value, reached VND4.4 trillion, up 74 per cent compared to that of January 2020,” VDSC said.

“The stock market in May has increased stronger than our expectations, thanks to the strong participation of domestic investors as well as the lower selling pressure of foreign investors.”

The proportion of the trading value of local individual investors and foreign institutional investors hit 77 per cent and 15 per cent in May, respectively, compared to the average of 72 per cent and 17 per cent.

 

The demand from foreign investors would mainly come from new foreign exchange-traded funds (ETFs) as these partly solved the current problem of foreign ownership limit, VDSC said.

FUEVFVND, tracking the VN Diamond Index on HoSE, showed its attraction after listing as its assets increased seven times compared to pre-IPO to VND725 billion.

FUESSVFL, tracking the VN Fin Lead index on HoSE, began to attract investors after two months of listing when its total assets doubled in May to VND451 billion.

“We believe factors that have driven the market in the past month or so will remain in June but we see a limited room for the market to grow. We forecast a range for the VN-Index of 830-905. After outperforming regional and global stock markets, the VN-Index nearly caught up with global markets in May.

“Meanwhile, domestic individual investors have started to buy selectively. Our data also shows that the number of new accounts opened in May has begun to slow,” VDSC said.

According to KIS Vietnam Securities Corporation (KIS), the VN-Index is now returning to 900 points.

“This is a strong support resistance when the COVID-19 pandemic broke out in early February, meaning that strong selling pressure would appear at this price,” the company said.

In 2009, money from a governmental stimulus package flowed into the stock market, helping the VN-Index triple from 235 points to 624 points in just nine months.

“At present, although the liquidity may continue to support or even push the market higher in the coming weeks, the VN-Index is unlikely to make a big leap as the market size is now much larger.

“Investment in June is much riskier than that one to two months ago. Investors should be cautious and consider carefully before making new investment decisions this month,” the company said.

According to VDSC, there are still some risks investors need to pay attention to such as escalating US-China tensions and the absence of a vaccine for COVID-19.

“These risks are mainly externalities, which have no direct impact on Viet Nam's economic activities, but may affect market sentiment,” VDSC said. — VNS

 
 

Other News

.
Failed projects to receive no more cash: Deputy PM
Failed projects to receive no more cash: Deputy PM
BUSINESSicon  0 giờ trước 

The State will not pump more money into 12 failing mega-projects under the management of the Ministry of Industry and Trade (MoIT), said Deputy PM Truong Hoa Binh in a recent meeting with high-ranking officials in Hanoi.

Reforms needed to attract foreign portfolio investment: fund manager
Reforms needed to attract foreign portfolio investment: fund manager
BUSINESSicon  5 giờ trước 

Vietnam needs effective changes and reforms to attract more foreign portfolio investment, Andy Ho, chief investment officer of investment fund VinaCapital, has said.

Local banks expect credit growth extension
Local banks expect credit growth extension
BUSINESSicon  5 giờ trước 

Many commercial banks are proposing the central bank to extend credit growth limits as they have nearly reached the allowed threshold.

VN logistics industry seeks to utilise opportunities from EVFTA
VN logistics industry seeks to utilise opportunities from EVFTA
BUSINESSicon  5 giờ trước 

The enforcement of the EU-Vietnam Free Trade Agreement (EVFTA) will promote export-import activities, thus bringing direct benefits to the country's logistics industry, experts have said.

Chinese found counterfeiting Vietnamese origin for woodwork exports
Chinese found counterfeiting Vietnamese origin for woodwork exports
BUSINESSicon  2 giờ trước 

Many Chinese wooden furniture manufacturers have been found setting up foreign invested enterprises (FIEs) in Vietnam to ‘fabricate’ Vietnamese origin for their exports to the US.

Production recovery strategy post-COVID-19
Production recovery strategy post-COVID-19
VIDEOicon  5 giờ trước 

The impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on Vietnam’s production is clearly evident in each specific industry. 

E-commerce a positive for retail sector
E-commerce a positive for retail sector
VIDEOicon  5 giờ trước 

Despite the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic, the retail market in Vietnam in the first quarter of this year still recorded positive results from e-commerce, online shopping and delivery services.

Vietnam’s beer market expects big changes in 2020
Vietnam’s beer market expects big changes in 2020
VIDEOicon  5 giờ trước 

Vietnam’s beer market would have great changes in 2020 as the country has always been a potential market for domestic and foreign beer enterprises.

BUSINESS NEWS HEADLINES JUNE 8
BUSINESS NEWS HEADLINES JUNE 8
BUSINESSicon  6 giờ trước 

Vietnamese economy bounces back in May: WB

Vietnam’s agriculture to be world’s top 15 most developed
Vietnam’s agriculture to be world’s top 15 most developed
BUSINESSicon  7 giờ trước 

Vietnam will strive to be among the world’s top 15 most developed countries in agriculture by 2030 with agricultural processing to rank in the world’s top 10.

Thai fruits flood domestic market despite harvesting time in Vietnam
Thai fruits flood domestic market despite harvesting time in Vietnam
BUSINESSicon  5 giờ trước 

Vietnamese farmers are harvesting mangosteen, rambutan and pineapple, but a large amount of these fruits are still being imported from Thailand.

Enjoying incentives, prices of domestically-produced cars to decline
Enjoying incentives, prices of domestically-produced cars to decline
BUSINESSicon  7 giờ trước 

The Government’s decision to offer a zero-import tax rate on automobile components opens significant opportunities for the local industry to lower prices, enhance competitiveness and promote consumption.

Australian firms in ASEAN consider Vietnam favourable destination
Australian firms in ASEAN consider Vietnam favourable destination
BUSINESSicon  21 giờ trước 

The rise of Vietnam has been highlighted in a recent survey of the Australian Chamber of Commerce (AustCham), as Vietnam is now considered the most favourable place to expand business, 

Vietnam to allow EU credit institutions to hold 49% shares at two banks
Vietnam to allow EU credit institutions to hold 49% shares at two banks
BUSINESSicon  21 giờ trước 

Vietnam is committed to allowing credit institutions of the European Union (EU) to hold up to 49% shares at two joint stock commercial banks in Vietnam when the European Union-Vietnam Free Trade Agreement (EVFTA) takes effect.

Credit grows modestly at 1.96% in Jan-May
Credit grows modestly at 1.96% in Jan-May
BUSINESSicon  22 giờ trước 

As of May 29, Vietnam’s credit growth was only 1.96% compared with late 2019 under impacts of the Covid-19 pandemic, the Credit Department announced at a press conference held by the State Bank of Vietnam (SBV) Friday.

“Old normalcy” remains far distant
“Old normalcy” remains far distant
FEATUREicon  18 giờ trước 

Vietnam’s air carriers expect their business opportunities to be gradually better again as of the beginning of this year’s third quarter.

Developers can ride funding waves
Developers can ride funding waves
BUSINESSicon  23 giờ trước 

Competitive prices, along with advantages in climate and natural resources, are helping Vietnamese second home and holiday properties become one of the hottest investment channels in the country.

Pandemic shock therapy turns retailers towards omnichannel
Pandemic shock therapy turns retailers towards omnichannel
BUSINESSicon  07/06/2020 

The coronavirus pandemic has changed consumer shopping behaviour, prompting retailers to embrace online commerce to keep up with new trends.

The VND appreciates despite unfavorable conditions
The VND appreciates despite unfavorable conditions
BUSINESSicon  21 giờ trước 

The dollar price has decreased significantly from VND23,500 per dollar to VND23,300, though current factors are not supporting the exchange rate. This could be a great opportunity for Vietnam’s enterprises.

Central bank plans to pilot fintech regulatory sandbox
Central bank plans to pilot fintech regulatory sandbox
BUSINESSicon  07/06/2020 

The State Bank of Viet Nam is planning to pilot a regulatory sandbox which would allow fintech companies to participate in providing some banking services starting from 2021.

More News
. Latest news

© Copyright of VietNamNet Global

Tel: 024 3772 7988 Fax: (024) 37722734, Email: evnn@vietnamnet.vn

 
 
 
Leave your comment on an article

OR QUICK LOGIN

Have you account ? Register  now.
 
 
 