Tin tức, Đọc báo Online, Tin tức trong ngày 24h - VietNamNet
Tin tức | 2Sao | Tintuconline | Infonet | ICTNews | Multimedia | Tuyển dụng
22/05/2020 21:11:37 (GMT +7)
Go
 
BUSINESS
 
 
Face Book
Twitter
Bình luận
Tin nóng
 

P/B, P/E ratios at five-year low, banks should be good options

 
 
21/05/2020    17:08 GMT+7

With average price-to-earnings (P/E) and price-to-book (P/B) ratios at a five-year low, bank stocks are among the good options available for investors right now, analysts said.

A Vietcombank office. The bank shares have rebounded nearly 40 per cent since March 24. — Photo tinnhanhchungkhoan.vn

According to Mirae Asset Vietnam Securities, average P/E and P/B ratios of the banking sector are 15.3 and 1.3, the lowest in five years.

The sector has moved in the same direction with the Vietnamese stock market’s benchmark VN-Index since the beginning of the year.

Between January 30 and March 23, both VN-Index and bank stocks were hit hard over worries about the socio-economic impact of the coronavirus pandemic COVID-19.

Bank stocks were once forecast to suffer from banks’ earnings as the virus spread which would see an increase in bad debt ratios, hike risk provisions and lower profits.

Banks were also asked to offer low interest lending packages to Vietnamese companies to help them cope with the effects of COVID-19.

These factors were the main causes for bank stocks’ sharp decline in the first quarter.

The heavyweight Vietcombank shares (VCB) lost as much as two-fifths in the first three-month period. Others such as Bank for Investment and Development of Vietnam (BID), Vietinbank (CTG) and Military Bank (MBB) shed as much as 44.5 per cent, 38 per cent and 40 per cent, respectively, in January-March.

The local market has bounced back strongly since early April, and bank stocks are still the driving factor.

Shares of Vietcombank, BIDV, Vietinbank and MBBank have gained substantially by 22.8-39.2 per cent since March end while the benchmark VN-Index has jumped nearly 30 per cent after bottoming at the three-year low of 660 points on March 24.

The worst scenarios for the pandemic have priced in local bank stocks and the current circumstance is not as bad as predicted, analysts have said.

Viet Nam has done well to contain the virus and it makes investors less doubtful about the economic growth prospects, Quan Trong Thanh, director of market analysis and institutional investors at Maybank Kim Eng Securities (MBKE), said.

“First-quarter earnings by banks are not too bad,” he said. “Banks are expecting their profits this year will fall a maximum of 10 per cent year-on-year and they are prepared for the rest of the year.”

 

Data at the South Korea-invested firm shows banks’ annual post-tax profit growth in 2020 may be at the three-year low of 3.4 per cent. Credit growth in the first three months was only 1.3 per cent, the lowest in six years.

Earnings may not increase sharply in the remaining months of the year as lending revenue falls, bad debt ratios rise and risk provisions are up to help local firms recover. In addition, economic and business activities will still be stagnant in the rest of the year.

“The worst time is perhaps over,” Le Quang Minh, director of market analysis at Mirae Asset Vietnam Securities, said.

“The disease is well-controlled, social distancing rules are loosened, and companies return to operation. Those will boost capital demand.”

The Government is doing its best to disburse economic stimulus solutions, including the loosening of monetary policies and enhancement of public investment, to boost consumption and investment, he said.

Besides, the central bank has committed to assuring the liquidity of the economy and kept cutting reference lending rates, encouraging banks to loan out at lower interest rates, Minh said.

On May 13, the State Bank of Vietnam made its third rate cut since September 2019. Saving rates were curbed to 0.2 per cent per annum for one-month term and 4.25 per cent per annum for one to six-month terms. Lending rates for prioritised sectors were also reduced.

Data provided by the central bank shows that at the end of April, banks had lowered their lending rates by 50-300 basis points for nearly 19 per cent of total loans. If the pandemic is completely controlled at the end of June, average lending rates will drop 40 basis points, Thanh at MBKE said.

In a recent report, VNDirect Securities Corporation (VNDS) said the six-year-low credit growth rate of 1.3 per cent in the first quarter was a big improvement from the credit growth of only 0.06 per cent recorded at the end of February.

“The Government's policies to support the economy, such as cutting policy rates, allowing the deferral of tax payments, and banks' support in the form of extending loan tenure, reducing and waiving interest obligations, have helped credit growth a bit,” the company said.

“The country's prompt response to the pandemic has helped to contain its spread, thereby reducing its impact on the economy.”

If the coronavirus is contained in June, so credit growth will pick up in the second half of the year, VNDS said. “We forecast credit growth for the year to reach 11 per cent.” — VNS

 
 

Other News

.
IPs mushroom as Vietnam seeks to grab post-pandemic opportunities
IPs mushroom as Vietnam seeks to grab post-pandemic opportunities
BUSINESSicon  21/05/2020 

This month ground was broken for Viet Phat Industrial Park, one of the largest in the country, in Long An Province.

E-wallet companies spend big money to beat rivals
E-wallet companies spend big money to beat rivals
BUSINESSicon  15 giờ trước 

‘Bleeding money’ is the strategy that all the three biggest players – MoMo, Moca and ZaloPay – have been using to gain part of e-wallet market share.

Proposal for ratification of EVIPA submitted to National Assembly
Proposal for ratification of EVIPA submitted to National Assembly
BUSINESSicon  21/05/2020 

Vice President Dang Thi Ngoc Thinh presented a proposal from the State President to the National Assembly (NA) for ratifying the EU-Vietnam Investment Protection Agreement (EVIPA), at the ninth session of the 14th NA in Hanoi on May 20.

Government actions not enough to revive business sector: academic
Government actions not enough to revive business sector: academic
BUSINESSicon  21/05/2020 

The Government needs to do more to revive the business sector, Dr Tran Hung Son, Deputy Director of the Institute for Development and Research in Banking Technology under the Vietnam National University-HCM City has said.

National Assembly discuss EVFTA's implementation
National Assembly discuss EVFTA's implementation
BUSINESSicon  21/05/2020 

Vice President Dang Thi Ngoc Thinh said the EVFTA was a comprehensive and fair deal that represented both Vietnam and the EU's rights and interests at a National Assembly meeting on Wednesday in Hanoi.

State-owned economic groups told to stop complaining
State-owned economic groups told to stop complaining
BUSINESSicon  21/05/2020 

State-owned economic groups, complaining about the losses caused by Covid-19, have asked for financial support at a time when the government is preoccupied with fighting the pandemic.

BUSINESS NEWS HEADLINES MAY 21
BUSINESS NEWS HEADLINES MAY 21
BUSINESSicon  21/05/2020 

Contractors to be chosen for Long Thanh International Airport resettlement area

Debt guarantee: light at the end of tunnel for Vietnamese SMEs
Debt guarantee: light at the end of tunnel for Vietnamese SMEs
BUSINESSicon  21/05/2020 

Some experts believe that the government needs to come forward and provide a guarantee for SMEs (small and medium enterprises) to access bank debts.

Mortgaged assets are not selling well: local banks
Mortgaged assets are not selling well: local banks
BUSINESSicon  21/05/2020 

Commercial banks are rushing to sell immovable properties which are collateral for unpaid debts. But finding buyers has been difficult.

Vietnam faces fierce competition to attract capital flight from China
Vietnam faces fierce competition to attract capital flight from China
BUSINESSicon  21/05/2020 

With its early success in containing the Covid-19 pandemic, Vietnam is having a jump-start among potential investment destinations in attracting a new wave of FDI.

Vietnam in strong position to defend against external shocks: HSBC
Vietnam in strong position to defend against external shocks: HSBC
BUSINESSicon  20/05/2020 

With fewer concerns about currency and external stability, Vietnam’s central bank is likely to be more comfortable with delivering interest rate cuts to support growth.

Casino development helps stimulate tourism demand in VN
Casino development helps stimulate tourism demand in VN
BUSINESSicon  21/05/2020 

In a document to the government, the Vietnam Association of Foreign Invested Enterprises (VAFIE) suggested developing casino services and prize winning games as a solution to recover the economy after the epidemic ends.

Vietnam raises monthly taxable personal income threshold by 22%
Vietnam raises monthly taxable personal income threshold by 22%
BUSINESSicon  20/05/2020 

With the new threshold in place, set to take effect from January 1, 2020 retrospectively, there would be more than 1 million people whose incomes are not taxable.

Two more payment intermediary services licensed in Viet Nam
Two more payment intermediary services licensed in Viet Nam
BUSINESSicon  20/05/2020 

The State Bank of Viet Nam (SBV) has issued licences to two non-banking organisations to provide intermediary payment services.

Transferring solar projects to foreign investors 'normal': MoIT
Transferring solar projects to foreign investors 'normal': MoIT
BUSINESSicon  20/05/2020 

The Ministry of Industry and Trade (MoIT) has said that transferring all or part of a solar power project was normal according to market rules and the Investment Law.

Vietnam budget transparency score in 2019 significantly improved: OBS 2019
Vietnam budget transparency score in 2019 significantly improved: OBS 2019
BUSINESSicon  20/05/2020 

Overall, Vietnam is ranked 77 out of 117 countries and territories, up 14 places against 2017.

The ‘cash kings’ in the Covid-19 period
The ‘cash kings’ in the Covid-19 period
BUSINESSicon  20/05/2020 

While many businesses have had to borrow money to maintain operation during the Covid-19 crisis, some others have tens of trillions of dong in cash.

Foreigners yet to be granted land use rights in Vietnam
Foreigners yet to be granted land use rights in Vietnam
BUSINESSicon  20/05/2020 

Foreign nationals entering Vietnam are not granted land use rights as enjoyed by local citizens, according to a statement made by the Ministry of Natural Resources and Environment.

Temporarily halting petrol and oil imports must be considered carefully: ministry
Temporarily halting petrol and oil imports must be considered carefully: ministry
BUSINESSicon  20/05/2020 

The proposal of temporarily halting the import of petrol and oil must be carefully considered to ensure national energy security and harmonise...

Vietnam slashes registration fee by half to rev up domestic car sales
Vietnam slashes registration fee by half to rev up domestic car sales
BUSINESSicon  20/05/2020 

The decision, set to valid until the end of 2020, would help customers save thousands of dollars.

More News
. Latest news

© Copyright of VietNamNet Global

Tel: 024 3772 7988 Fax: (024) 37722734, Email: evnn@vietnamnet.vn

 
 
 
Leave your comment on an article

OR QUICK LOGIN

Have you account ? Register  now.
 
 
 