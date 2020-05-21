Tin tức, Đọc báo Online, Tin tức trong ngày 24h - VietNamNet
Tin tức | 2Sao | Tintuconline | Infonet | ICTNews | Multimedia | Tuyển dụng
22/05/2020 22:11:07 (GMT +7)
Go
 
BUSINESS
 
 
Face Book
Twitter
Bình luận
Tin nóng
 

Panasonic to move Thai-based production to Vietnam

 
 
22/05/2020    11:20 GMT+7

Japanese appliance-maker Panasonic on May 21 said that next year it will move its Thai-based production of refrigerators and washing machines to Vietnam, laying off some 800 workers.

Panasonic to move Thai-based production to Vietnam hinh anh 1

Panasonic's factory in Hanoi's Dong Anh district (Photo: XuanMaiCorp)

The move is part of efforts to cut costs in the context that the company is facing fiercer price competition from its rivals China and the Republic of Korea.

Panasonic is seeking to cut costs of up to 100 billion JPY (929 million USD) in three years to March 2022.

The firm, which started producing electronic equipment in Thailand in 1979, will close its research and development centre in the country by the end of March 2021. It will support dismissed employees in seeking new jobs.

 

Panasonic said it will stop washing machine production in Thailand in September 2020 and refrigerator production one month later.

In fiscal 2019-2020 (as of March 2020), Panasonic saw a net profit decrease of 20.6 percent compared to the previous fiscal year, to 225.71 billion JPY, while its sales fell 6.4 percent to 7.49 trillion JPY./.

When Apple comes to Vietnam and FDI flow starts moving

When Apple comes to Vietnam and FDI flow starts moving

Apple is making clearer signals in the production of components and products in Vietnam, opening up opportunities for Vietnam to participate more deeply in the global value chain.  

Where will FDI head after leaving China?

Where will FDI head after leaving China?

Foreign investors are considering relocating their production bases out of China, and many of them are heading for Vietnam.

 
 

Other News

.
Local air-conditioner brands join race for market share
Local air-conditioner brands join race for market share
BUSINESSicon  11 giờ trước 

Vietnamese air conditioner manufacturers are increasingly using sophisticated technologies as they jostle for market share in a competitive market.

BUSINESS NEWS HEADLINES MAY 22
BUSINESS NEWS HEADLINES MAY 22
BUSINESSicon  14 giờ trước 

Casinos still lack popularity in Vietnam

Shrimp exporters see bright future despite Covid-19
Shrimp exporters see bright future despite Covid-19
BUSINESSicon  10 giờ trước 

Vietnam’s shrimp exportsin Q1 had export turnover of $660 million, a 2 percent increase compared with the same period last year, according to the General Department of Customs (GDC).

Vietnamese businesses ready to be connected with “avenue” EVFTA
Vietnamese businesses ready to be connected with “avenue” EVFTA
BUSINESSicon  15 giờ trước 

Economic cooperation between Vietnam and the European Union (EU) is about to turn a new page in history as the Vietnamese National Assembly is moving very close to ratifying the EU-Vietnam Free Trade Agreement (EVFTA).

Optimising the recovery route ahead for Vietnam as a whole
Optimising the recovery route ahead for Vietnam as a whole
BUSINESSicon  21/05/2020 

As the old saying goes, “What does not break you makes you stronger.” This is so true for Vietnam, not only throughout its rich history but also in the current context.

A repeat of the 2011-2013 real estate crisis?
A repeat of the 2011-2013 real estate crisis?
BUSINESSicon  13 giờ trước 

With purchasing power dropping dramatically and liquidity becoming alarminging weak, the real estate market is witnessing a repeat of the 2011-2013 crisis.

P/B, P/E ratios at five-year low, banks should be good options
P/B, P/E ratios at five-year low, banks should be good options
BUSINESSicon  21/05/2020 

With average price-to-earnings (P/E) and price-to-book (P/B) ratios at a five-year low, bank stocks are among the good options available for investors right now, analysts said.

IPs mushroom as Vietnam seeks to grab post-pandemic opportunities
IPs mushroom as Vietnam seeks to grab post-pandemic opportunities
BUSINESSicon  21/05/2020 

This month ground was broken for Viet Phat Industrial Park, one of the largest in the country, in Long An Province.

E-wallet companies spend big money to beat rivals
E-wallet companies spend big money to beat rivals
BUSINESSicon  16 giờ trước 

‘Bleeding money’ is the strategy that all the three biggest players – MoMo, Moca and ZaloPay – have been using to gain part of e-wallet market share.

Proposal for ratification of EVIPA submitted to National Assembly
Proposal for ratification of EVIPA submitted to National Assembly
BUSINESSicon  21/05/2020 

Vice President Dang Thi Ngoc Thinh presented a proposal from the State President to the National Assembly (NA) for ratifying the EU-Vietnam Investment Protection Agreement (EVIPA), at the ninth session of the 14th NA in Hanoi on May 20.

Government actions not enough to revive business sector: academic
Government actions not enough to revive business sector: academic
BUSINESSicon  21/05/2020 

The Government needs to do more to revive the business sector, Dr Tran Hung Son, Deputy Director of the Institute for Development and Research in Banking Technology under the Vietnam National University-HCM City has said.

National Assembly discuss EVFTA's implementation
National Assembly discuss EVFTA's implementation
BUSINESSicon  21/05/2020 

Vice President Dang Thi Ngoc Thinh said the EVFTA was a comprehensive and fair deal that represented both Vietnam and the EU's rights and interests at a National Assembly meeting on Wednesday in Hanoi.

State-owned economic groups told to stop complaining
State-owned economic groups told to stop complaining
BUSINESSicon  21/05/2020 

State-owned economic groups, complaining about the losses caused by Covid-19, have asked for financial support at a time when the government is preoccupied with fighting the pandemic.

BUSINESS NEWS HEADLINES MAY 21
BUSINESS NEWS HEADLINES MAY 21
BUSINESSicon  21/05/2020 

Contractors to be chosen for Long Thanh International Airport resettlement area

Debt guarantee: light at the end of tunnel for Vietnamese SMEs
Debt guarantee: light at the end of tunnel for Vietnamese SMEs
BUSINESSicon  21/05/2020 

Some experts believe that the government needs to come forward and provide a guarantee for SMEs (small and medium enterprises) to access bank debts.

Mortgaged assets are not selling well: local banks
Mortgaged assets are not selling well: local banks
BUSINESSicon  21/05/2020 

Commercial banks are rushing to sell immovable properties which are collateral for unpaid debts. But finding buyers has been difficult.

Vietnam faces fierce competition to attract capital flight from China
Vietnam faces fierce competition to attract capital flight from China
BUSINESSicon  21/05/2020 

With its early success in containing the Covid-19 pandemic, Vietnam is having a jump-start among potential investment destinations in attracting a new wave of FDI.

Vietnam in strong position to defend against external shocks: HSBC
Vietnam in strong position to defend against external shocks: HSBC
BUSINESSicon  20/05/2020 

With fewer concerns about currency and external stability, Vietnam’s central bank is likely to be more comfortable with delivering interest rate cuts to support growth.

Casino development helps stimulate tourism demand in VN
Casino development helps stimulate tourism demand in VN
BUSINESSicon  21/05/2020 

In a document to the government, the Vietnam Association of Foreign Invested Enterprises (VAFIE) suggested developing casino services and prize winning games as a solution to recover the economy after the epidemic ends.

Vietnam raises monthly taxable personal income threshold by 22%
Vietnam raises monthly taxable personal income threshold by 22%
BUSINESSicon  20/05/2020 

With the new threshold in place, set to take effect from January 1, 2020 retrospectively, there would be more than 1 million people whose incomes are not taxable.

More News
. Latest news

© Copyright of VietNamNet Global

Tel: 024 3772 7988 Fax: (024) 37722734, Email: evnn@vietnamnet.vn

 
 
 
Leave your comment on an article

OR QUICK LOGIN

Have you account ? Register  now.
 
 
 