Tin tức, Đọc báo Online, Tin tức trong ngày 24h - VietNamNet
Tin tức | 2Sao | Tintuconline | Infonet | ICTNews | Multimedia | Tuyển dụng
04/06/2020 11:49:48 (GMT +7)
Go
 
BUSINESS
 
 
Face Book
Twitter
Bình luận
Tin nóng
 

Pandemic delays chip card conversion plans

 
 
04/06/2020    11:43 GMT+7

Banks have embarked on the conversion of magnetic payment cards into chip cards for greater security, but the COVID-19 pandemic has significantly slowed down their efforts, making it difficult for them to meet the deadline.

Pandemic delays chip card conversion plans hinh anh 1

A customer makes a payment using a card at a Co.opmart supermarket.

Last year the State Bank of Vietnam (SBV) had unveiled a plan to convert at least 30 percent of all cards to chip cards by the end of 2019 and make 35 percent of ATMs and 50 percent of point of sale terminals machines compatible with contact and contactless chip technologies.

All ATMs and POS machines in the market were supposed to comply with Vietnam Chip Card Specifications (VCCS) by December 31 this year, and all domestic cards with basic standards for chip cards by the end of 2021.

Nguyen Minh Tam, deputy CEO of Sacombank, said his bank was among the first to issue domestic cards using EMV chip technology, which optimises the security of card information and enables contactless payment.

Currently some 50 percent of cards issued by his bank have chips and all new issues are chip cards, he said.

"However, a large number of ATM cards issued in the past to meet the demand for payment of salaries and cash withdrawals through ATMs are still in circulation. It takes time to convert them (into chip cards).”

Le Thanh Trung, deputy CEO of HDBank, said his bank has completed the system upgrade and has been issuing chip cards, both contact and non-contact, since April this year.

According to a Vietcombank spokesperson, all new cards have chips. The bank has around 14 million cards currently in use and it needs to convert 9.8 million cards of them.

Tam said the cost of conversion would be huge since chip cards cost six times the price of magnetic cards.

Besides, banks have to contact each customer to ask them to switch to chip cards, which is difficult to do quickly, he said.

 

"And, due to the COVID-19 pandemic, many countries have closed their borders, and so the import of equipment for the conversion has been delayed. Therefore, the State Bank of Vietnam should consider extending the deadline for the conversion by another year."

Trung said: “The number of ATM cards issued is quite large, so it needs time and meticulous planning for the conversion to ensure there is no inconvenience to cardholders. Banks also have to prepare funds for the switch.”

According to the Vietnam Bank Card Association, only 10 percent of cards were converted into chip cards last year, which was slower than prescribed by the SBV. The central bank ordered banks to speed up the progress.

But the pandemic has posed challenges to carrying out the task, and the association plans to ask the central bank to delay the deadline by three to six months.

Nguyen Dang Hung, deputy general director of the National Payment Corporation of Vietnam (Napas), said Napas is working closely with banks to carry out the conversion in accordance with the schedule set by SBV.

By the end of the first quarter of this year 26 banks including Vietcombank, Vietinbank, Agribank, Sacombank, and TPBank have completed the system authentication required for the conversion.

Besides reducing the risk of theft and fraud, chip cards can also store large amounts of information, have an outstanding feature, the one-touch payment technology, and can be used to pay for transport and public services.

Napas said it is working with public transport operators to test the use of contactless chip cards on buses, metro trains and others similar to their use in the UK and Singapore./.VNS

Banks urge Visa, Mastercard to reduce fees

Banks urge Visa, Mastercard to reduce fees

The Vietnam Banks Association has urged international card organisations to reduce several types of fees on Vietnamese banks in the context that the COVID-19 pandemic negatively affected their card businesses.

Cashless ecosystem now on the cards

Cashless ecosystem now on the cards

As Vietnam heads towards a cashless economy and mobile technology is becoming ubiquitous, the adoption of mobile money next month is predicted to lure local and foreign firms into joining the game.

 
 

Other News

.
Binh Son Refining and Petrochemical files for listing on HNX
Binh Son Refining and Petrochemical files for listing on HNX
BUSINESSicon  0 giờ trước 

The Binh Son Refining and Petrochemical Corporation (BSR) has filed for listing on the Hanoi Stock Exchange, the northern market regulator said on June 2.

Stock market may not enjoy lower lending rate impact: analysts
Stock market may not enjoy lower lending rate impact: analysts
BUSINESSicon  0 giờ trước 

The recent interest rate cuts by the State Bank of Vietnam (SBV) have little impact on the Vietnamese stock market, analysts have said.

Redirection of FDI flows opens up opportunities for HCM City
Redirection of FDI flows opens up opportunities for HCM City
BUSINESSicon  0 giờ trước 

FDI inflows to HCM City rose to nearly 70 million USD in the first quarter of 2020 thanks to the gradual redirection of investment flows due to COVID-19.

Corporate bond activity welcome as market shocks persist unabated
Corporate bond activity welcome as market shocks persist unabated
BUSINESSicon  2 giờ trước 

The recent skyrocketing demand for corporate bonds, fuelled by lowered interest rates and ebb and flow of the economy, has raised questions of high-yield coming with high risks.

BUSINESS NEWS HEADLINES JUNE 4
BUSINESS NEWS HEADLINES JUNE 4
BUSINESSicon  2 giờ trước 

Hanoi to turn Hoa Lac into sci-tech hub

Cashless ecosystem now on the cards
Cashless ecosystem now on the cards
BUSINESSicon  3 giờ trước 

As Vietnam heads towards a cashless economy and mobile technology is becoming ubiquitous, the adoption of mobile money next month is predicted to lure local and foreign firms into joining the game.

PPP draft details key sector focus
PPP draft details key sector focus
BUSINESSicon  4 giờ trước 

Investors will be allowed to pour money into five groups of projects under the form of public-private partnerships in Vietnam as per a related law that offers an international-standard dispute resolution mechanism.

Post-pandemic focus for new investments
Post-pandemic focus for new investments
FEATUREicon  15 giờ trước 

A series of favourable policies are expected to be issued by the government’s upcoming taskforce in the country’s bid to attract a new investment wave after the health crisis.

Panasonic heads up Japanese production movements
Panasonic heads up Japanese production movements
BUSINESSicon  17 giờ trước 

Panasonic is among the first Japanese investors to relocate their activities to Vietnam in the context that the Japanese government is encouraging enterprises to diversify across Asia. 

What are Vietnam's advantages in attracting foreign investment?
What are Vietnam's advantages in attracting foreign investment?
BUSINESSicon  4 giờ trước 

Vietnam has great advantages over its rivals to attract foreign investors, including low costs, an advantageous position, and stable exchange rate and institutional mechanisms.

Production of new types of fruit helps farmers earn additional income
Production of new types of fruit helps farmers earn additional income
BUSINESSicon  18 giờ trước 

Recent times has seen the domestic market enjoy the influx of new varieties of fruit which have been produced by local farmers, serving to help boost their income and ultimately improve their lives.

Can Vietnam could take advantage of new foreign investment strategies?
Can Vietnam could take advantage of new foreign investment strategies?
FEATUREicon  14 giờ trước 

Over the past few decades, many companies worldwide have come to China, seeking a place to set up production bases and do business as they were lured by the country’s low labour costs and enormous domestic consumer market, 

EC's yellow card could see local seafood exports to EU taking a hit
EC's yellow card could see local seafood exports to EU taking a hit
BUSINESSicon  19 giờ trước 

Vietnam’s seafood shipments to the European Union (EU) may encounter losses of up to 10,000 euros (US$11,125) per container due to the impact of the European Commission’s (EC) yellow card on local seafood products, 

Enjoying incentives, prices of domestically-produced cars expected to drop
Enjoying incentives, prices of domestically-produced cars expected to drop
BUSINESSicon  20 giờ trước 

The Government’s decision to offer a zero-import tax rate on automobile components opens significant opportunities for the local industry to lower prices, enhance competitiveness and promote consumption.

Vietnam expected to surpass Thailand in rice exports
Vietnam expected to surpass Thailand in rice exports
BUSINESSicon  20 giờ trước 

Since May this year, Vietnam’s rice export activities have returned to normal, with the month recording the highest rice export price seen in recent years and paving the way for the country to outpace Thailand in global rice exports in 2020.

E-wallets owners must complete the identity verification before July 7
E-wallets owners must complete the identity verification before July 7
BUSINESSicon  20 giờ trước 

Deputy Governor of the State Bank of Vietnam Dao Minh Tu has said July 7 is the deadline for e-wallet owners to complete the identity verification.

Local restaurants resume operation but worry about customer growth
Local restaurants resume operation but worry about customer growth
BUSINESSicon  19 giờ trước 

Excited to reopen shops after a long interruption, restaurant owners are disappointed because of the low number of customers and low value of bills.

More monetary easing measures forecast in 2020
More monetary easing measures forecast in 2020
BUSINESSicon  21 giờ trước 

The State Bank of Vietnam (SBV) is expected to further take monetary easing measures to support the country’s GDP growth target of above 5 per cent this year in light of a weak economic outlook, experts forecast.

VN Asset Management Company targets to settle $2.15bil. bad debts this year
VN Asset Management Company targets to settle $2.15bil. bad debts this year
BUSINESSicon  22 giờ trước 

The Vietnam Asset Management Company (VAMC) targeted to settle bad debts worth totally VND50 trillion (US$2.15 billion) this year.

'Social, conversational' commerce on the rise as consumer behaviour changes during COVID-19
'Social, conversational' commerce on the rise as consumer behaviour changes during COVID-19
BUSINESSicon  23 giờ trước 

Consumer behaviour has changed greatly during the COVID-19 pandemic, opening up opportunities for businesses that can capitalise on the changes, a recent survey has found.

More News
. Latest news

© Copyright of VietNamNet Global

Tel: 024 3772 7988 Fax: (024) 37722734, Email: evnn@vietnamnet.vn

 
 
 
Leave your comment on an article

OR QUICK LOGIN

Have you account ? Register  now.
 
 
 