Tin tức, Đọc báo Online, Tin tức trong ngày 24h - VietNamNet
Tin tức | 2Sao | Tintuconline | Infonet | ICTNews | Multimedia | Tuyển dụng
28/08/2020 12:43:22 (GMT +7)
Go
 
BUSINESS
 
 
Face Book
Twitter
Bình luận
Tin nóng
 

Pandemic derails banks’ capital hike plans

28/08/2020    11:29 GMT+7

Banks are facing major challenges to carry out their capital increase plans this year due to the impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Pandemic derails banks’ capital hike plans
ACB is among a few banks to complete the charter capital this year. — Photo ACB

To meet the capital adequacy ratio (CAR) of the international banking standard Basel II as required by the State Bank of Vietnam (SBV), many State-owned and private commercial joint-stock banks approved plans to increase capital early this year.

However, the pandemic might ruin their plans, especially for banks that didn’t report high profit last year. It has been reported that only a few banks, including ACB and Bac A Bank, have succeeded in their capital increase plans to date.

Recently, ACB was among few banks to complete the charter capital hike from VND16.63 trillion (US$713.73 million) to nearly VND21.62 trillion through issuing shares at a rate of 30 per cent to pay dividends in 2019.

Bac A Bank also increased its charter capital from VND6.5 trillion to VND7.1 trillion by issuing 58.5 million additional shares to pay dividends, with a ratio of 9 per cent.

Some other banks expect to do the same to increase their capital in the remaining months of this year as it is considered the most feasible method amid the pandemic.

HDBank announced it would issue shares to pay dividends at a rate of 50 per cent and bonus shares at the rate of 15 per cent, increasing its charter capital from nearly VND9.81 trillion to VND16.088 trillion.

If the issuance is completed this year, HDBank will have the highest charter capital growth in the local banking industry.

TPBank is also planning to issue shares to increase its charter capital, which is expected to increase from nearly VND8.6 trillion to more than VND10.6 trillion. To meet the plan, TPBank will issue more than 181 million shares and issue nearly 34 million shares under an employee stock ownership programme.

Many other banks, such as MB, SCB and VietA Bank are also planning to raise capital using the measure.

While increasing stock dividend to hike capital is the fastest solution at this moment due to the impacts of COVID-19, experts forecast it would be uneasy to do as it needed approval from the banks’ shareholders. In fact, in the current situation, it is difficult to raise capital right from existing shareholders, let alone potential investors, including foreign investors.

 

From the beginning of the year until now, due to the outbreak of the pandemic, all economic sectors and industries have slowed and faced challenges to raise capital.

“There are only some four months left this year while the country has to resolve the second wave of the COVID-19 outbreak in some localities, causing difficulties for sectors, including banking, to raise capital. It, therefore, challenges banks to meet their capital increase plans set early this year,” banking expert Nguyen Tri Hieu told Việt Nam News.

Despite the challenges, Hieu said the application of the capital adequacy ratio Basel II standards should follow the SBV’s roadmap this year, explaining that the more challenges the banking system faced, the more transparency needed to be improved.

“The COVID-19 pandemic will be one of the tests to prove the resilience of the country’s credit institution system to difficulties. Meeting Basel II standards is also a confirmation of the banks’ financial strength and reputation,” Hieu said.

As for State-owned banks Agribank, Vietcombank, VietinBank and BIDV, the SBV’s Governor Le Minh Hung recently directed agencies to work with relevant ministries to increase charter capital for the banks.

While Agribank might be allowed to increase capital using the State budget, VietinBank and Vietcombank expect to get the hike through paying dividends in shares.

At the end of 2019, the average CAR of the four State-owned banks according to Basel I standards was only 9.4 per cent, slightly higher than the prescribed minimum CAR of 9 per cent. This level is much less than the CAR of private joint-stock banks (12.1 per cent) and lower than the average CAR of the entire system of credit institutions (13 per cent).

Notably, industry insiders said if calculating based on Basel II standards, the CAR of the banks would fall below 8 per cent.  VNS

Thu Ha

Banks struggle to raise capital amid Covid-19

Banks struggle to raise capital amid Covid-19

In light of the unpredictable developments relating to the Covid-19 pandemic, many banks in Vietnam are attempting to raise capital but most of their plans have been delayed,

 
 

Other News

.
New faces in government procurement
New faces in government procurement
BUSINESSicon  4 giờ trước 

European businesses are preparing to join Vietnamese public procurement on the back of the EU-Vietnam Free Trade Agreement (EVFTA). 

VIETNAM'S BUSINESS NEWS HEADLINES AUGUST 27
VIETNAM'S BUSINESS NEWS HEADLINES AUGUST 27
BUSINESSicon  27/08/2020 

Ho Chi Minh City continues to assert itself as economic spearhead

Solar power investors fear they may not be able to enjoy preferential FIT
Solar power investors fear they may not be able to enjoy preferential FIT
BUSINESSicon  27/08/2020 

Covid-19 and the slow implementation of power transmission projects may make it impossible for solar power projects to connect to the national grid by the end of the year.

VN to remain ASEAN's strongest growth performer despite Covid-19 outbreak: HSBC
VN to remain ASEAN's strongest growth performer despite Covid-19 outbreak: HSBC
BUSINESSicon  21 giờ trước 

Amid global uncertainty, Vietnam continues to attract fresh FDI and remains an exception to a subdued private investment outlook of the Southeast Asian region in recent quarters.

Completing Vietnam’s initiatives helps strengthen ASEAN
Completing Vietnam’s initiatives helps strengthen ASEAN
BUSINESSicon  21 giờ trước 

Although the COVID-19 pandemic continues to be unpredictable in many ASEAN countries, Vietnam has actively proposed and participated in regional initiatives to promote economic recovery and maintain production and supply chains.

Car dealers experience hardships amid weak demand
Car dealers experience hardships amid weak demand
BUSINESSicon  18 giờ trước 

Car trading companies are complaining about high inventories and sharp profit decreases as people have cancelled car purchase plans amid Covid-19.

Vietnamese hotels put up for sale amid tourism slump
Vietnamese hotels put up for sale amid tourism slump
BUSINESSicon  22 giờ trước 

The hotel market has been in a state of hibernation since the beginning of the year because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

CEOs take the ‘hot seats’
CEOs take the ‘hot seats’
BUSINESSicon  27/08/2020 

“I am overwhelmed with joy. But the worry about what to do to help the corporation overcome the pandemic is 20 or 30 times more,” said the newly appointed chair of Vietnam Airlines.

Power price proposal on table as equality remains uncertain
Power price proposal on table as equality remains uncertain
BUSINESSicon  26/08/2020 

Amid feedback from the public and experts about calculating energy price, the Ministry of Industry and Trade has rounded off the single-price model for household electricity in a bid to harmonise the benefits of all stakeholders in society.

VIETNAM'S BUSINESS NEWS HEADLINES AUGUST 26
VIETNAM'S BUSINESS NEWS HEADLINES AUGUST 26
BUSINESSicon  26/08/2020 

Creating sustainable businesses in Vietnam

Local firms still not aware of anti-dumping investigations
Local firms still not aware of anti-dumping investigations
BUSINESSicon  26/08/2020 

While local export products have been facing more anti-dumping investigations and tax evasion cases in foreign countries, Vietnamese enterprises are still unaware of the risk.

Real estate market on ‘standby’ again
Real estate market on ‘standby’ again
BUSINESSicon  26/08/2020 

Real estate firms are again postponing sales and investment plans after new Covid-19 cases were discovered in late July in Da Nang.

Hotel sector’s long-term outlook remains positive: CBRE
Hotel sector’s long-term outlook remains positive: CBRE
BUSINESSicon  26/08/2020 

Though the second wave of COVID-19 dashed hopes for quick tourism recovery in 2020, real estate services firm CBRE Vietnam believed the industry’s long-term outlook remains positive.

Banks cut pay, lay off workers due to impact of Covid-19
Banks cut pay, lay off workers due to impact of Covid-19
BUSINESSicon  26/08/2020 

Bank officers' incomes, which include a monthly salary and bonus, have decreased significantly amid the Covid-19 crisis.

Branded-goods 'king' buys shares of Sasco, capitalization value rises
Branded-goods 'king' buys shares of Sasco, capitalization value rises
BUSINESSicon  26/08/2020 

Johnathan Hanh Nguyen, known as the ‘branded-goods king’, has succeeded with his bottom fishing deal at a time when the new outbreak of Covid-19 shows signs of weakening.

Vietnam opens seaports to receive new FDI 'wave'
Vietnam opens seaports to receive new FDI 'wave'
BUSINESSicon  25/08/2020 

Development of coastal industrial zones appears to be the right move to take advantage of incoming FDI.

VIETNAM'S BUSINESS NEWS HEADLINES AUGUST 25
VIETNAM'S BUSINESS NEWS HEADLINES AUGUST 25
BUSINESSicon  25/08/2020 

Boosting online payments for e-commerce growth

More than 90% of Vietnamese travel firms suspend operations
More than 90% of Vietnamese travel firms suspend operations
BUSINESSicon  25/08/2020 

Around 90%-95% of travel companies in HCM City have suspended operations due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

Dollar billionaire Pham Nhat Vuong restructures his business network
Dollar billionaire Pham Nhat Vuong restructures his business network
BUSINESSicon  25/08/2020 

Vuong has made a number of moves recently to restructure his huge business system to shift his development strategy to technology, industry and services.

HCM City to provide second support package to businesses, speed up public fund disbursement
HCM City to provide second support package to businesses, speed up public fund disbursement
BUSINESSicon  25/08/2020 

HCM City authorities plan to provide another support package for businesses affected by the pandemic, and aim to increase the disbursement rate of public funds to 95 per cent by the end of the year.

More News
. Latest news

© Copyright of VietNamNet Global

Tel: 024 3772 7988 Fax: (024) 37722734, Email: evnn@vietnamnet.vn

 
 
 
Leave your comment on an article

OR QUICK LOGIN

Have you account ? Register  now.
 
 
 