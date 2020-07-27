Tin tức, Đọc báo Online, Tin tức trong ngày 24h - VietNamNet
Pandemic forces firms to restruture

27/07/2020    12:17 GMT+7

The heavy impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic on the domestic and global economies were requiring firms to reshape their production and business strategies as well as their competition models to increase resilience against external shocks.

Pandemic forces firms to restruture

Automation at HCM City's High Tech Park Training Centre. Digital transformation is important to enterprises to boost post-pandemic recovery.

Economist Can Van Luc said that in the pandemic, investments tended to flow into safe investment channels such as gold which saw prices increase by around 20 per cent in the global market and US Government’s bonds.

There was also a wave of merger and acquisition (M&A), Luc said. Other emerging trends were the move to cut costs and jobs, restructuring the supply chains and investment flow shift.

“The pandemic was forcing enterprises to rethink the way they work and create impetus for digital transformation. Moreover, consumer psychology and behaviour were changing, requiring firms to reshape their ways of providing products and services,” Luc said.

“We must have solutions to cope with the current situation. We must recover as quickly as possible. And we must renovate our business strategy,” he stressed, adding that restructuring was vital to increase the ability to cope with external shocks.

Although 2020 would be an extremely difficult year, firms should focus on talents and technology breakthroughs to develop, Luc said.

According to Hoang Duc Hung, deputy director general of PwC Viet Nam, enterprises must focus on promoting digital transformation and renovating technologies to improve capacity and optimise their internal management efficiency.

Hung said that at this moment, enterprises still needed the Government’s support in transforming their business models with efficiency.

 

He added that policies to enable Vietnamese firms to participate in value chains were also essential.

Director of the Institute for Brand and Competitiveness Strategy Vo Tri Thanh said that the Government should consider new stimulus packages which aimed at enhancing the corporate governance capacity and resistance against shocks.

Besides, the continued efforts in administrative reforms and improving the business climate and market transparency was of critical importance, Thanh said.

“This crisis has upset past beliefs and models of costs… As Viet Nam settles into this new normal of “business as usual”, leaders must continue to balance between cutting costs in a way that doesn’t harm the business while redirecting costs to the drivers of growth,” a recent report themed Reshare Your Business for Growth by PwC wrote.

“In order to prepare for future shocks, it is time to revisit strategic priorities, look for what is different in the value chain and bring your people with you into the new way of operating.” — VNS

Vietnam construction industry stays positive during Covid-19

The construction industry grew 4.5% year-on-year during the first six months of 2020, which was higher than the GDP growth rate of 1.8%.

Korean multinationals suggest solutions to ease difficulties in Covid-19

Vietnam Airlines’ airplanes which have been left idle because of Covid-19 could be used to carry cargo, offering benefits to both the air carrier and export companies.

 
 

.
Vietnam emerges as the world’s No2 rice exporter
BUSINESSicon  2 giờ trước 

Vietnam has beaten Thailand to become the second biggest rice exporter in the world after the latter decided to slash rice exports due to prolonged drought and strong baht.

Vietnam urged to be cautious about Chinese investment
BUSINESSicon  4 giờ trước 

Growing Chinese investment to Vietnam could turn the Southeast Asian country into a transshipment point for China to reroute its exports to a third country.

VIETNAM'S BUSINESS NEWS HEADLINES JULY 27
BUSINESSicon  4 giờ trước 

Vietnamese shirmp sells well in US, China despite COVID-19

Standardization for agro-value chain
BUSINESSicon  1 giờ trước 

When it officially takes effect, the EU-Vietnam Free Trade Agreement (EVFTA) will have a positive impact on promoting Vietnam’s exports, especially agro-products, to the EU.

Improved quality and higher demand boost Vietnam rice export outlook
BUSINESSicon  5 giờ trước 

In the first half of this year, rice export value jumped 18.6% year-on-year to US$1.71 billion.

Downhill likely after climax
BUSINESSicon  3 giờ trước 

Rice is a rare spotlight in Vietnam’s agro-product exports in the first half of this year. However, the good performance may not be maintained in the second half of the year.

Vietnam imposes tariffs on foreign plastic film
BUSINESSicon  15 giờ trước 

The ministry of Industry and Trade (MoIT) has applied anti-dumping measures on some products with biaxially oriented polypropylene (BOPP) film originating from China, Thailand and Malaysia.

Vietnam gov’t to offer extraordinary incentives for high-impact FDI projects
BUSINESSicon  18 giờ trước 

By fulfiling certain criteria, some foreign investors would receive special treatment, said Minister of Planning and Investment Nguyen Chi Dung.

Vietnam construction industry stays positive during Covid-19
BUSINESSicon  18 giờ trước 

The construction industry grew 4.5% year-on-year during the first six months of 2020, which was higher than the GDP growth rate of 1.8%.

Korean multinationals suggest solutions to ease difficulties in Covid-19
BUSINESSicon  5 giờ trước 

Vietnam Airlines’ airplanes which have been left idle because of Covid-19 could be used to carry cargo, offering benefits to both the air carrier and export companies.

Australian firm alleged of transfer pricing worth over US$116 million
BUSINESSicon  22 giờ trước 

The State Audit Office of Vietnam requested the police to investigate the case.

EC allows Vietnamese exporters to extend deadline of REX applications
BUSINESSicon  23 giờ trước 

The European Commission (EC) has given the green light for Vietnam’s exporters to extend the deadline of applying for the registered exporter system (REX) until late 2020, 

Southern Vietnamese real estate market: emergence of large M&amp;A deals
BUSINESSicon  26/07/2020 

The southern real estate market has witnessed a series of impressive mergers and acquisitions (M&A) deals. This trend is expected to be more vibrant in the near future. 

Will technical barriers imposed by the Philippines create difficulties for Vietnam’s rice exports?
BUSINESSicon  20 giờ trước 

It will be difficult for Vietnamese businesses to keep stable rice exports to the Philippines in large quantities as currently seen, experts said.

E-wallet providers ask to extend deadline of verification
BUSINESSicon  26/07/2020 

 E-wallet service providers want to extend the deadline for users to complete identity verification.

Pandemic ravages household businesses and MSMEs: survey
BUSINESSicon  26/07/2020 

The COVID-19 pandemic has substantially reduced revenue for both household businesses (HBs) and micro, small and medium enterprises (MSMEs), 

VN textile and garment industry warned of big difficulties
BUSINESSicon  23 giờ trước 

The Covid-19 epidemic which broke out six months ago has seriously affected textile and garment companies.

VN Government urged to open economy to 17 partners
BUSINESSicon  26/07/2020 

The 17 economies determine 90 percent of Vietnam’s foreign investment, 80 percent of international trade and 80 percent of foreign travelers to Vietnam.

VIETNAM'S BUSINESS NEWS HEADLINES JULY 26
BUSINESSicon  26/07/2020 

Standard Chartered Bank forecasts Viet Nam’s 2020 growth at 3%

Ministries disagree on legalizing condotels as houses
BUSINESSicon  26/07/2020 

The Ministry of Public Security (MPS) does not want condotels converted into houses and does not want to grant ‘red books’ (land-use right certificates) to all apartments.

. Latest news

