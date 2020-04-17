Tin tức, Đọc báo Online, Tin tức trong ngày 24h - VietNamNet
Tin tức | 2Sao | Tintuconline | Infonet | ICTNews | Multimedia | Tuyển dụng
21/04/2020 05:01:11 (GMT +7)
Go
 
BUSINESS
 
 
Face Book
Twitter
Bình luận
Tin nóng
 

Pandemic presents opportunity for Vietnamese enterprise restructuring

 
 
18/04/2020    08:11 GMT+7

The fact that nearly 35,000 enterprises have now withdrawn from the market three months after the COVID-19 outbreak first appeared in Vietnam reveals the huge impact it has had on business and production.

Pandemic presents opportunity for enterprise restructuring hinh anh 1

As the difficulties are addressed, however, this is also a good time to restructure enterprises, according to experts, which would help the economy recover and make great strides forward.

Chairman of the Vietnam Chamber of Commerce and Industry (VCCI) Vu Tien Loc said the country is at a critical juncture in curbing the epidemic, and supporting enterprises to stand firm and overcome setbacks is also a pressing matter.

Businesses, he went on, hope that institutional reforms will be promoted in the coming months to help them overcome the COVID-19 crisis and better prepare for recovery and development efforts in the future.

Now is a good time to accelerate the disbursement of public investment and promote public-private partnerships and essential infrastructure projects with State capital contributions, he added, to facilitate business and investment activities in all economic sectors.

Furthermore, he suggested the Government continue to focus on reforming administrative procedures, improving the business environment, and removing difficulties and obstacles facing businesses.

 

Chairman of the Vietnam Association of Small and Medium Enterprises Nguyen Van Than described COVID-19 as a testing time for businesses to increase their resistance and seek ways to restructure production and improve their management capacity and ability to cope with trying circumstances.

Experts have advised businesses to quickly make use of provisions within the EU-Vietnam Free Trade Agreement (EVFTA) and the Comprehensive and Progressive Agreement for Trans-Pacific Partnership (CPTPP), to diversify input supply chains.

Online business models and e-commerce should be promoted during the pandemic, experts have said, suggesting businesses pay greater attention to digital transformation and build specific, long-term, and comprehensive strategies and orientations. VNA

Challenges compel restructuring in agriculture

Challenges compel restructuring in agriculture

Trade conflicts, climate change and epidemics may at first glance appear to be a hindrance to Viet Nam’s agricultural sector.  

COVID-19 highlights need for economic restructuring

COVID-19 highlights need for economic restructuring

The respiratory epidemic caused by the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) has highlighted an urgent need for Vietnam to boost its economic restructuring and diversify its markets.  

 
 

Other News

.
Little promise in outlook for Vietnam's Q2 exports to US, EU
Little promise in outlook for Vietnam's Q2 exports to US, EU
BUSINESSicon  18/04/2020 

The COVID-19 pandemic has already made it quite difficult for Vietnamese goods to enter the US and EU markets and the outlook for the second quarter is also gloomy, according to Cong Thuong (Industry & Trade) newspaper.

Will the Jetstar Pacific brandname be eliminated?
Will the Jetstar Pacific brandname be eliminated?
BUSINESSicon  18/04/2020 

Jetstar Pacific Airlines (JPA), the low-cost Vietnamese air carrier, is moving ahead with the third restructuring, expected to be carried out after the epidemic ends.

Vietnamese Finance Ministry proposes tax exemption
Vietnamese Finance Ministry proposes tax exemption
BUSINESSicon  17/04/2020 

The Ministry of Finance recently has added non-woven fabrics, which are used to produce protective clothing, into the list of import tax exemption.

Vietnam Food Association demands priority clearance for rice stuck at ports
Vietnam Food Association demands priority clearance for rice stuck at ports
BUSINESSicon  17/04/2020 

The Vietnam Food Association has petitioned authorities to prioritise customs clearance of consignments of rice exports stuck at ports.

Twelve products face risk of being investigated for trade defence measures
Twelve products face risk of being investigated for trade defence measures
BUSINESSicon  17/04/2020 

The Trade Remedies Authority of Vietnam has announced the list of 12 products which are at risk of being investigated for trade defence measures or origin fraud and illegal conveyance.

Pork price must be stabilised: Trade Ministry
Pork price must be stabilised: Trade Ministry
BUSINESSicon  17/04/2020 

The Ministry of Industry and Trade (MoIT) has said pork must be eligible for price stabilisation due to the high demand for this essential good on the domestic market.

Vietnamese food, foodstuff producers gear up for epidemic
Vietnamese food, foodstuff producers gear up for epidemic
BUSINESSicon  17/04/2020 

Covid-19 has led to a sharp increase in the demand for essential goods.

Vietnam-Cuba trade agreement officially takes effect
Vietnam-Cuba trade agreement officially takes effect
BUSINESSicon  17/04/2020 

A new trade agreement between Vietnam and Cuba officially came into force earlier this month, and is expected to help bring bilateral economic, trade and investment ties on par with their sound political relationship.

China's virus-hit economy shrinks for first time in decades
China's virus-hit economy shrinks for first time in decades
BUSINESSicon  17/04/2020 

Its economy shrank 6.8% in the first three months of 2020 as it battled the virus and lockdowns

IFC supports Vietnam's exports of high quality fruits
IFC supports Vietnam's exports of high quality fruits
BUSINESSicon  17/04/2020 

The IFC, a member of the World Bank Group, has signed a memorandum of understanding with the Plant Protection Department to support efforts to expand export markets for Vietnam's high quality fruits.

BUSINESS NEWS HEADLINES APRIL 17
BUSINESS NEWS HEADLINES APRIL 17
BUSINESSicon  17/04/2020 

Shrimp exports to China show drastic upturn after five years

BUSINESS NEWS HEADLINES APRIL 16
BUSINESS NEWS HEADLINES APRIL 16
BUSINESSicon  16/04/2020 

Agriculture ministry proposes maintaining sticky rice exports

SMEs in dire need of help
SMEs in dire need of help
BUSINESSicon  17/04/2020 

Small and medium enterprises (SMEs) need "painkillers" in the short term to increase liquidity and "vaccines" to develop sustainably in the long term.

Government leader gives go-ahead for export of medical masks
Government leader gives go-ahead for export of medical masks
BUSINESSicon  16/04/2020 

Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc has given his consent to allow the export of medical masks, protective suits, and medical equipment as a means of providing other countries with the equipment necessary for epidemic prevention and control.

How to run the economy safely during Covid-19: HCM City’s initiative
How to run the economy safely during Covid-19: HCM City’s initiative
BUSINESSicon  17/04/2020 

Experts have applauded the measured taken by HCM City authorities on risk assessment and management, believing that this is the first important step to run the economy safely.

Coronavirus: Australia's economy faces unprecedented setbacks
Coronavirus: Australia's economy faces unprecedented setbacks
BUSINESSicon  17/04/2020 

An unprecedented series of measures may not be enough to save Australia's normally robust economy.

Who deserves the most help during the Covid-19 crisis?
Who deserves the most help during the Covid-19 crisis?
BUSINESSicon  17/04/2020 

National Assembly deputies say if the government gives financial support to real estate firms and private schools, it will only be saving rich people.

Vietnam to stop exporting COVID-19 treatment medicines from April 16
Vietnam to stop exporting COVID-19 treatment medicines from April 16
BUSINESSicon  16/04/2020 

The Drug Administration of Vietnam (DAV) required all local drug manufacturing, exporting and importing firms to suspend the export of drugs used in...

Twelve products may face trade origin fraud investigation: Authority
Twelve products may face trade origin fraud investigation: Authority
BUSINESSicon  16/04/2020 

The Trade Remedies Authority of Vietnam (TRAV) under the Ministry of Industry and Trade has revealed a list of 12 products which are likely to face trade origin fraud or illegal transshipment investigations.

Coronavirus in Africa: 'No time for half measures in helping the economy'
Coronavirus in Africa: 'No time for half measures in helping the economy'
BUSINESSicon  16/04/2020 

Many African economies had been growing strongly before the coronavirus hit - no longer.

More News
. Latest news

© Copyright of VietNamNet Global

Tel: 024 3772 7988 Fax: (024) 37722734, Email: evnn@vietnamnet.vn

 
 
 
Leave your comment on an article

OR QUICK LOGIN

Have you account ? Register  now.
 
 
 